Hilary Swank sues SAG-AFTRA health plan for not covering ovarian cysts

Hilary Swank stars in that new Netflix space drama Away which debuted last week to middling reviews. Here’s a link to the trailer. The latest news about Hilary is that she’s decided to take on SAG-AFTRA. Hilary is suing the actors’ union’s healthcare plan. Hilary, who was diagnosed in 2008 with ovarian cysts, has been denied coverage for treatment since 2015 because the brainiacs who run the health plan claim she’s just trying to prolong her fertility. So Hilary’s had enough of their BS and is taking the matter to court. Good.
Hilary Swank is suing the SAG-AFTRA’s “antiquated, barbaric” health plan after being denied coverage for the treatment of malignant ovarian cysts.
The Oscar-winning actress, 46, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the board of trustees of the SAG-AFTRA health plan in which she said she had been denied coverage for the treatment of ovarian cysts, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
The actress claims the trustees “stopped allowing Swank’s claims for treatment of ovarian cysts” in 2015, according to the court documents. Swank was diagnosed with ovarian cysts in 2008, around the time her “left ovary was destroyed and removed during emergency surgery.”
In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the actress said she was “truly exhausted by the way women’s ovarian and cyclical health issues continue to be treated by healthcare insurance companies.”
“I have experienced it in my own life, and I continually read about it across social media and in the press,” Swank said. “Their policies are antiquated, barbaric and primarily view the role of women’s organs solely as a means for procreation.”
“My hope is to create change for all woman suffering from women’s health issues that have to battle with insurance companies who diminish the significance of their problems, don’t believe the patient (or their doctor’s) explanations surrounding their suffering, and severely preclude coverage to only incredibly limited services and procedures.”
She continued, “It’s painful enough having to deal with the nature of a female health issue, let alone having to wrestle with the stress of trying to get your insurance company to provide the coverage and care that their contract explicitly states they offer.”
“After years of experiencing my own health issues and the ensuing denials from my healthcare company for services that are medically proven to preserve my life, and seeing how expensive this is to support without the help of an insurance company, I decided to speak up,” Swank said. “Based on what I learned, I know that most women can’t afford the medical treatments necessary to cover simple female health issues. I can only assume they either financially deplete their resources, or they forgo the treatments, quietly suffering in pain and risking their lives.”
The actress added, “My hope is to be a voice for them. SAG/AFTRA Healthplan claim they treat and protect all their members equally. I don’t believe this is true. If you’re a woman suffering from female health issues, I have no doubt you’ll agree with me. If you’re a man, ask your mother, your daughter, your sister, or a girlfriend. I already know the answer.”
“I’m suing SAG/AFTRA Healthplan,” Swank concluded. “It’s time we are treated fairly.”
Hilary’s coverage was still denied even after her doctor wrote in on her behalf explaining her treatment had nothing to do with trying to get pregnant and everything to do with Hilary’s health. According to the article, the trustees for the healthcare plan doubled down, stating, “there was no medically necessary reason to treat or monitor ovarian cysts other than for ‘infertility treatment.’” I had one singular ovarian cyst burst on me in high school while running laps during gym. It only ever happened the one time but I vividly remember doubling over on the track thinking I’d been shot. If these bastards don’t think cysts are a problem, how about they grow some and see how that goes for them. Every day women are told their bodies don’t matter unless they are used to serve men. Hilary just turned 46 so I assume SAG/AFTRA’s health plan trustees decided she was too old to be having babies, so they denied the cyst coverage. But if that isn’t bad enough, we get back to Hilary’s point, one with which I cannot agree stronger – It’s. Not. Always. About. Having. Babies. If cysts become problematic in any way, it could lead to very serious health problems for a woman. Why are women punished for wanting to live pain free?
Needless to say I hope Hilary is successful. Honestly, I wouldn’t care if she was just trying to extend her fertility, that’s her body, her choice – no bureaucrat should get to decide if it’s her right.
WHAT!!! I can’t even read the rest of the story. I had a 8 year battle with ovarian cysts, and three surgeries the last of which was a radical hysterectomy. That was in 2016 just before the election. I told people here about it because i was scared I’d never have sex again, psychologically I didn’t think I’d be able to orgasm. Women here told me that wasn’t true and I would get over it. It took a full year post-surgery, but I did (just an update lol). Anyway, when I was diagnosed with my first cyst on my left ovary in 2008, my doctor believed it was Ovarian cancer. She sent me to someone who is supposed to be the most highly regarded expert on LI, to do the sonogram, and she also believed it was cancerous. So that had to be removed, along with my left ovary, but I will tell you if it doesn’t look cancerous, they still monitor for changes and growth because guess what?
OVARIAN CANCER IS TREMENDOUSLY DEADLY.
I am so furious. I can’t even believe I am reading this.
I am in the same boat- I do not qualify to get any help unless I lie and say I wanted to have a baby.
No – I want my body to do what its supposed to be doing because it will support the health of literally EVERY system and EVERY organ in my body.
This attitude, that only the ability to conceive matters and nothing else does except when viewed from the persective of pregnancy, is not just a fault of the insurers but of the medical community in general. Its all about either suppressing or enhancing the ability to conceive, and never about anything else. (everything is “treated” with birth control: including INfertility!)
Its absolute laziness and lack of concern and inability to think hard enough to understand how our bodies work, and laziness to think about the impacts that its lack of function WILL have (being on BC for a long time is also indirectly deadly!)
Its a total ignorace of the female body and how it works and why we need it to work properly.
I’m sorry. I had no troubles with my insurance company, I didn’t realize how fortunate I was. I knew I was fortunate to have insurance, but I didn’t realize so many other women were being denied coverage for this. This is so awful.
So much health insurance is woeful when it comes to womens health issues. I can’t remember the comedian, but basically the joke was – if men got periods, they’d have found a cure by now.
Also, what I like about her doing this, is obviously for Hilary it isn’t about the money since she can afford her own treatment. But if she wins and forces SAG healthcare to change the rules, that will benefit all the other women on this healthcare who don’t have the $$$. Good on her!
“Every day women are told their bodies don’t matter unless they are used to serve men.” This, a thousand times, this.
I hope her lawsuit is successful and it sets a precedent.
I LOVE her for taking action against this – on behalf of so many women who can’t afford to. It enrages me that health companies refuse to cover women‘s needs, but will cover drugs for men’s wishes or convenience.
I had hormonal ovarian cysts when I was 19 and in the army. One burst while I was doing nothing in barracks and I doubled over. The pain was so bad I couldn’t walk. Thankfully the hospital was across the street from the barracks so I was hobbled over. Another burst when I was doing sit ups for PT and again I had to be checked in the pain was so bad. Thankfully, they were benign but that didn’t mean they were easy breezy. They kept me from being able to do my job, from exercising, and it wasn’t something that could be easily monitored or predicted. Health insurance is a scam and we need medicare for all. I didn’t have to worry about coverage in the military, just dumb male ER doctors who didn’t believe me when my second one burst. Healthcare is a human right.
It is insane that the trustees are allowed to decide which procedures are covered and which aren’t, even if it is a self funded plan. From a liability standpoint it is so stupid and opens them up to lawsuits like this when they could easily leave these decisions up to the carrier.
It is pretty inexpensive to monitor ovarian cysts. I’ve been going twice a year for an ultrasound to make sure that there aren’t any cysts that look concerning since I was 16. It’s less than $500 an ultrasound, so just monitoring would cost $1000 or less a year and would hopefully allow her doctors to prevent needing to do emergency surgery again.
I have to wonder how many nose jobs these trustees approve for actor’s “deviated septums” or other procedures that have limited medical value while denying Ms. Swank’s medically necessary treatment.
I just…i can’t. Unconscionable.
I had a hysterectomy with the removal of a watermelon-sized fibroid and the surgeon said they would also remove my ovaries and cervix. I asked why, and as there was no clear reason given other than it was standard practice, so I said No, I will not consent to that.
Too often women are let down by the medical profession. Go Hilary!