Brad Pitt doesn’t want a wife or ‘a girlfriend that he’s with every day’

It didn’t take a gossip genius or a PR expert to properly assess the fact that Brad Pitt’s girlfriend-rollout blew up in his face. He wanted to look like a stud who can still “get” beautiful 20-somethings vaguely resembling his latest ex-wife. What he got was a thirsty, married hustler with daddy issues who is using him to get herself a modeling and Instagram-influencing career. It’s sort of beautiful and I love it. I also predicted that Brad’s old-media PR team would begin to pull back the girlfriend rollout, and that’s just what is happening in the current issue of Us Weekly. It’s amazing how bad Pitt’s team is at this:
Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski are keeping things casual — for now.
“It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the twosome spent most of their time together in Los Angeles. “Nicole is there a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”
The 56-year-old actor was first spotted with the 27-year-old German model last month. While they aren’t head over heels in love (yet), the source adds that there is a spark between them. “Going by what Brad’s been saying, they are totally falling for each other,” the source tells Us.
A second insider notes that Pitt likes Poturalski’s “carefree” attitude following his split from Angelina Jolie.
“Brad thinks Nicole is beautiful and kind,” the source says. “He has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again. Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day.”
Poturalski, for her part, is also a parent, per the first source.
“They’re dedicated parents who fit in dating and other social engagements around their kids’ schedules,” the source tells Us of Pitt and Poturalski’s dynamic.
OH MY GOD. “Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day” = hey ladies I’m a commitment-phobe who casually bangs married women, I’m such a catch, but you know you can’t stay the night, right? “It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops.” O RLY? Because someone is leaking sh-t from here to Germany and *someone* has been obsessively stalking her supporters on social media and posting IG selfies every day as soon as her name “leaked.” And a “go with the flow situation” is code for “Brad barely knows this woman, they just have sex occasionally.” As for that, “the twosome spent most of their time together in Los Angeles” = she comes to him and he doesn’t put any effort into the relationship. This is so gross.
God brad. You just look so sad. Stop it.
He has become a major douche!!! Or was he always one, and was just given a free pass because he was gorgeous!!!
I guess that makes sense. He is hardly a catch himself nowadays, but does he have to take them to the marital home?
I’m pretty sure he’s pissed the divorce is going to take even longer after Jolie wants to change the judge – so he wanted to be extra petty lol. Then again, they separated 4 years ago, when is it alright to take his partner to his house? Never?
Conveniently forgetting HE asked for extensions 3 times? And also didn’t submit his financials for for 2 years? Brad & the judge also had a quid pro quo deal so the judge will be removed. What will Brad’s supporters say then?
Thankfully 2020 is the year women get justice and white men like Brad gets fully exposed.
It’s a tricky thing to say, really. He does have his own house in LA though where he can take his girlfriends/lovers. This one house is co-owned by both of them. Initially, I saw nothing wrong with them being at the Chateau too, but when people pointed out it was where they got married, where they took the twins after birth and there is even a shrine for Angelina’s mother there. It does feel kind of ‘insensitive’, to borrow a famous term.
Omg roll out disaster
First the are smitten, then he doesn’t care, now he doesn’t want an everyday girlfriend
It’s getting worst lol
This cannot come from pros. This is Brad being drunk and telling them what to do and not having anybody say no to what he wants. This is going to end with somebody going to rehab.
And here we go with Brad smearing Angelina again since his rollout was an epic disaster.
Thankfully a lot of people saw his true face few weeks ago and can see the smear campaign.
As for the rest, Nicole, take him to the cleaners.
The roll out was supposed to be about her being a genius model who speaks 5 languages!!
Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend he’s with every day. Or his children. At least he’s consistent.
I guess next week they go with “He was just giving her a ride to Europe”
DebDowner, Correct! Well said.
It must be so demanding for Brad to schedule his fling around the calendars of the children he either sees occasionally or not at all.
The not wanting a girlfriend he sees all the time or everyday, though, that’s not that bothersome to me. Plenty of relationships work well like that. Dolly Parton is a famous example of someone whose decades long marriage works, according to her, precisely because they’re not around each other all the time.
As genteel ladies sometimes say in the south: Well, bless his heart.
I’m loving this PR disaster. And I’m rooting for whats-her-lips to get all the insta followers and covers… don’t let go, play him some more, girl! Nothing seemed to cut him down to size (he got the Oscar and everything) until this mess happened. Her low budget pics and his back pedalling are hilarious. A few more cycles of this and even Aniston will be like “I don’t know him, we were only married for a very short time”…