Sweden’s Princess Sofia was asked if she ever wanted to ‘do a Megxit’

When then-Sofia Hellqvist got engaged to Sweden’s Prince Carl Phillip, there was some tabloid drama. While Sofia and Carl Phillip had been together (at that time) for years, once the engagement happened, people took a closer look at her background. She was very much a young, fun Swede who enjoyed her youth – she partied and lived in New York for a time and she appeared on a reality show and she was a “glamour model.” Once she was under the palace’s protection, her history got whitewashed a bit, but also, Swedish society is just different and less tight-ass, and I feel like most Swedes-on-the-street didn’t really care that they were getting a married-in princess with a (somewhat tacky) bikini-model/reality-show past. Still, there was a conversation and I’m sure it wasn’t entirely pleasant for Sofia.
By the time Sofia and Carl Phillip married, it felt like most people wished them well – she was beautiful and chic and they clearly adored each other. To my knowledge, the Swedish press did not go on a three-year hate campaign smearing the f–k out of her. People just sort of moved on and let them live in peace. So excuse me if I think Sofia’s situation wasn’t at all comparable to what happened to the Duchess of Sussex? Still, Sofia got that question – whether she ever considered throwing in the towel and leaving.
In an interview for a new documentary about her life, Princess Sofia of Sweden was asked if she has ever intended leaving the royal family she married into. During the programme, for Swedeish TV channel TV4, she was asked if she had ever thought about leaving with the journalist using a controversial term, enquiring if she planned to “do a Megxit”. TV4 is known to quite sceptical towards the Royal Family and their new documentary on Princess Sofia has created a lot of discussions following some tough questions put during its making.
The interview was done a while ago, before the pandemic, when the princess was on a private journey to South Africa. Princess Sofia was asked if she ever has wanted to do as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and break with the royal family and move abroad. Princess Sofia was clearly surprised by the question.
It took a while before the princess answered: “No. Not really. I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds.”
At the same time, Princess Sofia speaks openly in the documentary about some of the problems she has encountered in her life. She explained: “Since I became a princess, I have been through many identity crises. Here in South Africa I have a type of identity and when I come home I have something else. Here I am allowed to be who I want to be.”
I think she probably has “found such a fantastic balance” because the Swedish media isn’t coordinating with the palace to make her life a living hell and smear her over every little thing. The Swedish royal family has a much more functional dynamic than the Windsors – Carl Phillip’s sisters and the King and Queen all helped Carl Phillip protect Sofia and welcome her into the family. There were no stories about Crown Princess Victoria throwing tantrums because Sofia was getting too much attention, you know? I also think it’s interesting that Sofia admits that she’s been through an identity crisis, and she sort of feels like she has to act a certain way in Sweden, and she can relax when she’s traveling. Or something.
Naw, Sofia didn’t get the brunt because CP’s Father saw her as a kindred spirit. I am not surprised that he and CP closed rank to protect Sofia.
Daniel on the other hand……
Oh, and people need to stop these White Savior Destination Trips to countries in Africa. It is not a good look. Stop it.
“when the princess was on a private journey to South Africa. ”
Tiffany, I get what you are saying, I get your point and agree with you but if I want to take a private trip (vacation?) to South Africa then that is what I am going to do.
Well before you got on that high horse, South Africa is where that questionable ‘charity’ that was on her resume at the time of the engagement to show that she wasn’t just a party girl all those years with CP. There were stories about this until they weren’t.
So I said what I meant and I meant what I said and if you need to reply like this, evaluate yourself.
Not you Tiffany. Why this random who keeps popping up in this articles downplaying racism decides to just act like they didn’t get what you were saying is eye roll inducing.
Aside from her Sofia’s motivations for going to South Africa, BayTampaBay is hardly a “random.” They’ve been active on royals stories here for at least as long as I’ve been paying attention. Which has been more than a year now.
That’s a pretty good answer for an unexpected question. I’d imagine that she and Meghan have a distant fondness for one another as two people in a similar situation (although Sofia doesn’t have the smears coming from inside the palace, as you point out).
Does anyone know who made that 1960’s style beaded clutch she’s carrying? Rare is the purse I see and want, but I want that one!
Two different countries and two different royal families. Their situations cannot be comparable but the company doing the interview aren’t monarchists at all so they probably really just wanted to “dazzle” her a bit.
Eh apples to oranges on so many levels. I’m glad it worked out for her. Both women seem to be in good places.
2 different women and 2 different situations. Sofia is a white woman. The king likes her a lot. Kindred spirits indeed. Also, she married CP, who would be Crown Prince still if CG had his way. She was never in danger of being smeared and harassed in the papers. That’s Madeleine’s role in the family.
Her treatment is not comparable to Meghan’s. First, she is white and was not subject to racist double standards in the press. She does seem like a lovely person though and no doubt there are other parallels between her and Meghan.
Secondly, the UK media is a different beast. I don’t know any other country with that kind of rabid tabloid culture and where it’s given recognition by the mainstream media. The other day, a BBC twitter account tweeted a Daily Star cover page. In other countries, it would be embarrassing for a major network with a serious reputation to give attention to a low rate tabloid paper. What Meghan faced was harsh and brutal.
Sofia should have replied: “I’m fine because I’m white.”
That would suggest she had some self awareness of the world around her and care. I know take the view that those feelings are rare.
Hm nowadays it is willful non-self awareness. There are no more excuses for me.
According to FF it was Harry who wanted to leave, not Meghan.
Thank you! I really wish everyone would quit acting like poor Harry was forced to leave.
Harry didn’t want his son/daughter to be part of the RF BS. Why Archie didn’t get a title at birth.
Harry was the one who pushed for the meetings with the Queen and Charles. I mean come the hell on! She didn’t even fly in or call in for these meetings when the whole exit from the full time royal discussions began. I am perplexed to see sexism and racism on such an ongoing scale like this for years at this point and people still trying to act like Meghan is some damn Rasputin who is controlling everyone around her.
Harry was the one that said he wanted his son to have privacy. He and Meghan never said that they wanted privacy forever and ever. They said that they did not want to keep dealing with the RR who were lying and doing their level best to dig up crap to smear them. My God. This whole thing gets me so ticked.
Yup, Meghan probably would’ve stuck it out but Harry said nope and got her and Archie outta there.
Harry was very clear in his speech at the Sentebale charity event earlier this year that the choice was on him. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”
Also, “…I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have every known…”
Why in the world would they even ask that question? It’s a different situation. First of all, let’s see how you would feel when the media keeps coming at you cause they don’t really like the fact that a black woman married a white prince. Then we can go from there.
On another note, I noticed on some other sites that commenters are posting things that are just not true. For example, saw Dlisted the other day and people were posting that Harry cancelled Invictus cause of his Netflix deal. Or that Charles is still paying for them and that Harry is lying. And that Meghan ruined the RF cause she wanted to be in the spotlight. Is this the only sane place besides Pajiba to even discuss this mess?