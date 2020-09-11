Us Weekly: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s ‘family therapy is no longer taking place’

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were working through their neverending divorce, they came to some kind of temporary (but years-long) arrangement which involved family therapy sessions. Angelina insisted upon it following the plane incident in 2016 – she wanted all of the kids to see a child psychologist, and she wanted to go through counseling sessions with Brad and the kids all together. We’ve heard from various sources that the younger kids are still in therapy, and I’ve believed for some time that the therapists’ recommendations have been largely guiding how much access Brad has to the kids. Angelina still seems to have primary custody, but Brad has gradually increased his access to the younger kids (not Maddox and Pax though). Now “sources” tell Us Weekly that the family therapy sessions are no longer taking place?

After years of drama, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were able to work toward a cordial coparenting relationship. But now, the former couple’s issues have started to ramp up again. “Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. Ahead of their child custody trial, which is slated to begin in October, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars have been at odds over how much time they each get with Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. (At 19, their eldest, Maddox, has free rein to go with either parent, although multiple sources previously told Us that the Yonsei University student does not have a relationship with his father.) “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the source tells Us. “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

[From Us Weekly]

Us Weekly goes on to recap what little we know about the situation with Judge Ouderkirk, who clearly needed to recuse himself but has not. As for these quotes… I don’t know. I mean, I think Angelina is itching to leave LA as well. I think she would love to move to London full time at some point in the future. But I also think that she was perfectly willing to put down roots in LA for the duration of this divorce wrangling and *she* is the one providing the kids with stability while Brad gallivants around, working and hanging out with artists and banging Instamodels. As for the family therapy… I’d be willing to bet that the kids are still seeing a therapist and it’s just BRAD who doesn’t want to do it anymore.