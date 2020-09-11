Lindsay Lohan is being sued for the advance she got for a book she never wrote

Can you even imagine drawing up a contract with Lindsay Lohan and expecting anything to come of it? Can you even imagine *wanting* to work with Lindsay in any capacity? We’ve known how unreliable and unprofessional she is for years now. I mean, she was an unhireable mess a decade ago, and little has changed since then. Still, HarperCollins thought it would be a brilliant idea to lock Lindsay into a contract for a memoir in 2014. They thought it would be a good idea to give her an advance!! They ended up cancelling the book deal and asking for the advance back. LMAO!
Lindsay Lohan’s art of the book deal consists of agreeing to write it, getting a huge sum of money and then failing to turn in a draft … at least according to a new suit. Publishing company HarperCollins is going after Lohan, claiming she breached a contract she signed way back in March 2014 to write a book. According to the legal docs — obtained by TMZ — Lohan and her production company promised she’d have it completed by May 2015 … but it never happened.
Instead, HarperCollins claims it revised the due date to March 2017, and even paid her a $365,000 advance against future royalties.
However, HarperCollins claims the deadlines came and went, and Lindsay never delivered a manuscript. So, the publisher says it informed her in Sept. 2018 the book deal was off, and it wanted its money back. There’s a lawsuit, so you guessed it … HC says LiLo never refunded the cash.
HarperCollins is suing Lohan for the $365k plus interest and legal fees. We reached out to Lindsay … no word back so far.
I mean, obviously Lindsay Lohan should have returned the advance and all that. But I can’t help but think this is entirely a fool’s errand on the part of HarperCollins. What the hell did they think was going to happen? She’s a grifter and she hates anything resembling work! She was never going to write that memoir! And the fact that they still gave her an advance AFTER they had to revise the date (by two years LMAO)… well, that’s on them! Just write off the $365K as a stupidity tax. And fire whoever thought it would be a great idea to give Lindsay Lohan a damn book contract.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
She’s on the wrong, but how could anyone though it was a good idea to give her advance money knowing her work ethic? And to write a book about her life when she can’t be honest about it on interviews!
I was just wondering the same thing?
Wouldn’t such a thing typically be ghost written? Did the publisher assign a ghost writer and set up working dates that Lohan blew off? They couldn’t possibly have just handed over cash and said here’s your deadline. That’s not even how this works.
That’s what I was thinking too. How did she not get someone to write this for her, whether organized by her or the publisher? I’m sure it’s what you said… she blew off the meetings.
I had this same thought about a ghostwriter. You’d think she could hire one herself, even. I mean, Trump managed it!
I feel like there was a storyline on Younger that is similar to this, now I wonder if they based it on her lol
She should take some of this grift and invest in Crest White Strips.
That’s an old pic of her – she’s since gotten veneers
As my friend used to say, she’s a soup sandwich. (Hot mess)
Every time she ‘disappears’ i always hope that the next headline she makes will be something positive. Like she finally grew up and is taking her life seriously. We have seen that you can still be a party gurl and turn things around eg Paris Hilton.
This is why the publishing business is in trouble. Lindsay’s fans don’t even read books, HarperCollins.
Crazy how many chances she gets and keeps blowing it time and again.
Kaiser, all of your pic choices today are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
“Stupidity tax” could apply to so many things right now. 😭
I do not know how they expect to recover that $ 365 thousand dollars. I am sure it was spent even before the check cleared. You do business with Lohn you should expect to get screwed over. Look at her history
Why on earth would anybody want to read LL’s memoirs? WTF???????
Can you imagine not doing anything on a deadline, and then getting handed a 2 year extension AND $365k? What a world.
I don’t feel one bit sorry for the publisher. Her grifting has been very clearly evident a long, long time now, and she has screwed over anyone who did any business with her.