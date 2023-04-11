Olivia Culpo got engaged to Christian McCaffrey & her ring is lovely

I’ve always thought that Olivia Culpo is insanely pretty. She’s just gorgeous, although I also understand how people can sort of forget about her? She’s not a full charisma vacuum, but she’s vacuum-adjacent. By far, one of the most interesting things about Culpo is her dating life and dating history. She’s dated Ryan Lochte, Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, Danny Amendola, Zedd and her current man, Christian McCaffrey. Olivia and Christian have been together since 2019, and he just proposed to her. Now they’re engaged!
As of this week, San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo are engaged. The couple announced via Instagram on Friday that Culpo accepted McCaffrey’s proposal during a vacation in Utah, after four years of dating.
As Culpo once recalled, she and McCaffrey began dating in 2019 after being set up by friends, but she was “apprehensive” at first. She later explained to People she had previously set a “no athletes ever again” rule after previous dates with Tim Tebow and Ryan Lochte didn’t work out.
[From Yahoo]
I remember her relationship with Tebow vividly, because he was so publicly anti-premarital sex and Olivia had just gotten out of the relationship with Nick, who was also one of those “purity vow” people for a while. Anyway… Christian is a cutie. She got a good-looking one this time. He got her a really nice ring too, which is why I wanted to cover this! I would have expected Olivia to demand a princess-cut ring, but Christian worked with jeweler Ring Concierge on a 5-6 carat oval diamond ring, with epaulette side stones. Page Six says the ring costs between $100K to $200K. The setting is platinum but the band is yellow gold. It’s not bad – I wonder if he decided on this style on his own or if someone helped him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
-
-
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones celebrating the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 673588192, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 682052758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo., Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 682052769, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo., Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
Olivia Culpo attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d’Antibes, France.,Image: 694841887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Sanchez / Avalon
-
-
Olivia Culpo attends the Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London.,Image: 742611046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 08: American model, fashion influencer, social media personality and actress Olivia Culpo arrives at REVOLVE x AT&T Present REVOLVE Winterland held at 55 N La Cienega Boulevard on December 8, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 743472267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Olivia Culpo, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
The ring is bit much for my taste but congrats to them.
And it probably cost a lot less than that if it’s a lab diamond – like 80% less. Husband is a jeweler and we laugh at the cost estimates on these celebrity rings. There was one recently where the cost estimate was $600k and the actual cost of the ring was $80k. I know bc he did the ring!
The cost estimates of celebrity rings always seem so wildly inflated. Glad to know from a jeweler’s wife that’s true. Why even try to make an estimate if you weren’t the jeweler and you are estimating just by looking at it. The cost estimates are never done by the actual jeweler that did the piece. Actually the actual jeweler probably has signed an NDA, am I right?
Yes!
I always thought they were exaggerating but I googled lab diamonds and they’re so much cheaper! I bet almost all of them do that. Thanks for the comment.
I think she is gorgeous too. And from what I read she only got into the pageant world to try for college scholarships. She also has a makeup line. The products look so pretty. But expensive. I have heard they are quality products.
I assume the ring is a sponcon deal and my guess he only paid a 1/4 of the value if that. Olivia knows how to work a brand deal.
Wish her all the happiness in the world!
She is absolutely gorgeous and she and Christian seem like they are so happy together. That ring isn’t my style either, but it sure is gorgeous. I thought Olivia would opt for the oval solitaire that Blake Lively helped to make so popular. Good luck to my fellow Rhode Islander and her love in their marriage.
I’m not crazy about oval diamonds, they get that bow-tie effect a lot of the time, and i personally dont think 5-6 carats is practical for everyday wear. But hey, it’s not my ring, if Olivia loves it, that’s all that matters.
It’s funny that I gravitated to this comment because I’m a virgo too! I honestly don’t know how people with stones bigger than 1.5 carats do it. My stone is just barely 1 carat and somethings I hate that the setting is so high because it gets caught on things and has scratched my son.
I’m married to a surgeon and my ring is a 2.2 round solitaire that is nearly colorless and nearly flawless (don’t remember the exact ratings, would have to look at the appraisal) it’s not huge and I’ve definitely seen bigger rings, but it’s big enough to get the occasional stare or compliment. Honestly, anything bigger in real life looks fake to me. These celebrities can certainly afford 3-6 carat stones and I’m sure they are getting a discount for a name drop. Plus atheletes aren’t known for being conservative with their money. Any way congrats to them! Agree with the comment that Olivia is simply too beautiful for the tweaks to her face that she obviously gets, but hey… to each their own.
I’ve never heard of her, but she is insanely pretty. Congratulations to her and her beau.
TBH I’ve always felt a bit bad for her. Her face when she was dating Nick Jonas was so beautiful, but in the years since she’s had one subtle procedure after another. It’s sad that someone could be so pretty and still feel like their face isn’t enough. Also I’ve never seen her photographed without a full face of makeup. I think she might have some body dysmorphia.
She looks like she could be Keira Knightly’s sister- even down to the open mouth shot.