Olivia Culpo got engaged to Christian McCaffrey & her ring is lovely

I’ve always thought that Olivia Culpo is insanely pretty. She’s just gorgeous, although I also understand how people can sort of forget about her? She’s not a full charisma vacuum, but she’s vacuum-adjacent. By far, one of the most interesting things about Culpo is her dating life and dating history. She’s dated Ryan Lochte, Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, Danny Amendola, Zedd and her current man, Christian McCaffrey. Olivia and Christian have been together since 2019, and he just proposed to her. Now they’re engaged!

As of this week, San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo are engaged. The couple announced via Instagram on Friday that Culpo accepted McCaffrey’s proposal during a vacation in Utah, after four years of dating. As Culpo once recalled, she and McCaffrey began dating in 2019 after being set up by friends, but she was “apprehensive” at first. She later explained to People she had previously set a “no athletes ever again” rule after previous dates with Tim Tebow and Ryan Lochte didn’t work out.

I remember her relationship with Tebow vividly, because he was so publicly anti-premarital sex and Olivia had just gotten out of the relationship with Nick, who was also one of those “purity vow” people for a while. Anyway… Christian is a cutie. She got a good-looking one this time. He got her a really nice ring too, which is why I wanted to cover this! I would have expected Olivia to demand a princess-cut ring, but Christian worked with jeweler Ring Concierge on a 5-6 carat oval diamond ring, with epaulette side stones. Page Six says the ring costs between $100K to $200K. The setting is platinum but the band is yellow gold. It’s not bad – I wonder if he decided on this style on his own or if someone helped him.