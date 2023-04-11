Shania Twain: Life is too short to wear boring clothes

Here is something I rarely get to say: I agree with Shania Twain. At the Country Music Awards, Shania wore a couple of outfits. One was the two-piece shorts outfit above and the other was the red and black sheer dress with cutouts pictured at the bottom of the post. I thought she looked great. Several people thought it was inappropriate for a 57-year old woman to wear such revealing clothes. So Shania responded to those folks by posting the photo dump above of her in both outfits and writing the following caption letting everyone know that she’s not going to cover up anytime too soon. Because for her, clothes are the way she expresses herself and she’s not about to start dressing boring now.

For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favourite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! 😘 Thank you to the team behind my @cmt #CMTAwards looks ❤️‍🔥

Like Shania, I too use clothes to express myself. Sometimes as an extension how I’m feeling, sometimes to mask my emotions and sometimes I’m just pretending to be someone else. I was raised by one of those moms who adhered to The Rules, like hair lengths after a certain age, what women should wear at each decade, etc. I’m constantly scandalizing her with pleather leggings, corsets, long hair, etc. I don’t love all of Shania’s outfits but that doesn’t mean I don’t think she should wear them. Like Celine Dion, I love seeing women wearing these wild works of art and loving every minute of it. Tracee Ellis Ross is another one, only she almost always gets every note right in my book. I’ll admit I’ve changed a top or something at the behest of my kids, but other than them, I’m the only one critiquing my outfit, thankyouverymuch.

Shania also discussed her colorful hair lately. She said she’s having fun with it because she’s going grey so why not? She’s done blonde, pink, bright red, brunette and auburn. Again, I don’t love every shade she’s done but I like that she’s playing around. It’s been kind of like a guessing game to see what Shania will show up as next. If this is how she’s approaching 60, good for her. We should all go into it with as much whimsy. Plus, I’d rather she talks about fashion than politics, anyway. Although, props to her, she did just make a big statement about diversity in country music.

