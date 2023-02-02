Shania Twain: ‘I’m only going to get more saggy, I better enjoy this moment’

Shania Twain has a new album coming out. And like Sam Smith, she opted for a nude photo shoot for the album. Shania is 57-years-old and her reasoning for going commando for the album is to embrace her aging body… sort of. She told Hoda Kotb on her Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast that her new motto is to “Forget the sag,” because she’s only going to get more saggy, so she needs to enjoy how she looks right now. But Shania recognized she doesn’t look like she did when she was 20 and that’s just fine with her too.

For country music icon Shania Twain, posing nude for the first time was an act of courage. In an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb for the “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast, the 57-year-old opened up about embracing her body while developing the artwork for her upcoming album “Queen of Me,” which involved a nude photo shoot. Her motto? “Forget the sag,” she said. “I’m only going to get more saggy,” she told Hoda. “It’s also one of those things like, I better enjoy this moment right now because I know I don’t look like I did when I was 20.” The five-time Grammy winner explained that the photo shoot was a “real leap of faith” as she worked to be more “relaxed and comfortable” in her own skin. “I don’t even know where I got the courage to do it,” she said. “I think I just got fed up of judging myself.” The singer also said that she believes she’s reached a point in her life where she wouldn’t consider plastic surgery. “Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’” she said.

[From Yahoo!]

I’m having a hard time putting Shania’s points in order, but I think I get the gist of it. Overall, I like the message. And accepting ourselves as we age isn’t as easy and deciding to do it one day. It’s a process, like Shania deciding plastic surgery was her No Go point (was it, though?) There are reminders of what we used to look like, especially for famous women like Shania who had their faces and bodies in print everywhere. And I imagine the media has no end of people who remind them that they were so attractive… back in the day. So good for her, I couldn’t do it though. I’m on record as a Never Nude. I’ll embrace my age, but I’ll do it in a sturdy bra and pair of shorts. We all have our point of vanity, I guess.

On a much sadder note, Shania has told other outlets that this nude photo shoot was also a point of liberation for her after a traumatic childhood. Suffering abuse at the hands of her stepfather, Shania would wear two bras, often a size smaller, to try to conceal the size of her breasts around him. The abuse left her hating herself. Now that she’s overcome that, she said being photographed in the nude was a manifestation of her finally loving how she felt in her own skin.