Justin Chambers hints a return to Grey’s Anatomy – before or after Meredith leaves?

Is Dr. Alex Karev coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? Justin Chambers hinted as much in a new Instagram post of a coffee cup with a Grey’s Anatomy sleeve featuring the three remaining OGs: Meredith Grey, Miranda Bailey, and Richard Webber. He captioned it, “A fresh cup of Greys.” Is he coming back to the show as or after Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey exits (in the February 23 episode)? Is Justin just teasing us? Will Grey’s have to rely on reappearances from departed characters to keep interest without Meredith?

A familiar face might be scrubbing back into Grey’s Anatomy. Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev on the first 16 seasons of the beloved medical drama from 2005 to 2020, has fans’ heart rates soaring after seemingly teasing a potential return. On Jan. 31, Chambers posted a photo of a cup of coffee with a sleeve featuring the images of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). Chambers captioned the pic, “A fresh cup of Greys.” While this wasn’t an outright confirmation that he’ll be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial any time soon, it didn’t prevent Grey’s fans from getting themselves into a tizzy. Chambers officially announced his exit from the show in January 2020. “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” he said in a statement to E! News at the time. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.” The actor made his final appearance on the show in March 2020, which found Dr. Karev leaving the hospital to be with wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and their twins Alexis and Eli. Now, if Chambers is returning to Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama, we hope it overlaps with Pompeo’s upcoming exit on Feb. 23. Pompeo, who has played the titular doctor for Grey’s Anatomy’s 19-season run, is stepping down as a full-time cast member when the series returns from its winter hiatus. She is expected to return for the season 19 finale, which explains why she also added that she’ll “definitely be back to visit.” Grey’s Anatomy returns from its winter hiatus Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

[From E! Online]

Justin’s Alex Karev character was written off in spring 2020 in the worst way — he abandoned his current wife to reunite with the wife who ghosted him years earlier, all because she used their embryos secretly and he had to get back with his ex to be a father to his secret kids. It was pretty horrible and inconsistent and torpedoed 16 years of character development and growth. Justin didn’t even appear for the episodes leading up to his surprise departure or even the final episode — he did the voice over and they used body doubles to stand in for him and Katherine Heigl. At the time, Justin said he was leaving to expand his career. He’s only appeared in the Marlon Brando miniseries since, so maybe the opportunities weren’t there or dried up due to covid. Or maybe, that reason wasn’t actually it because then why not appear on camera and have a better send off? It seemed like production was protecting Justin and letting him deal with whatever he needed to without scrutiny, but scrambling to find an exit for him without killing him off so he could come back when he was ready. And maybe he’s ready now? God knows how that return will go over with his abandoned wife. I’ve not been a diligent viewer this season, but if he comes back I will definitely tune in to see how they try to walk that one back and make him likeable again.

