Princess Anne dethrones Prince William & Kate as the ‘most popular royal’

A brand new emotional-support poll came out this week for the Windsors, but there’s a wrinkle. It turns out that when the British public sees more of their supposed golden couple, the less the public likes them. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been working their fingers to the nub with, on average, three grueling events a week for less than two months. British YouGov respondents were like: wait, Prince William and Kate aren’t that great, actually. Princess Anne now tops the emotional-support polling stakes.

Princess Anne is the most popular British royal, according to a new poll by YouGov, taking over the top spot from Prince William and Princess Kate.

Princess Anne was liked by 67% of respondents and disliked by 7%, with a net approval rating of 60%, according to Newsweek. Earlier this year, Anne had a 55% overall approval rating. Princess Anne beat Princess Kate and Prince William by four and 10 points, respectively.

At the start of the year, Princess Kate had an overall approval score of 65%, with 75% of people favoring her and 10% disapproving. In the most recent poll, her score fell to 56%, with 64% of people favoring her and 8% disapproving.

Prince William followed a similar pattern. At the start of the year, 74% of people approved of the prince, and 9% disapproved. His approval score also dipped, with 62% approval and 12% disapproval, leaving him at a 50% total approval rating. Notably, all three have higher approval than disapproval ratings.

Popularity polls like those measured by YouGov matter as the royal family works to curry favor with new generations and preserve its legacy. YouGov reports nationally representative popularity scores across a wide range of topics and issues by analyzing millions of public responses, according to its website.

[From NewsNation]

It’s just funny. The trend lines never favor any of the left-behinds, even in low-stakes popularity polls and likely-manipulated data. If you take these polls seriously, you’ve got to be worried about the fact that people like William and Kate less the more they see of them. You’ve got to be worried about the fact that William and Kate’s polling numbers are never higher when people forget they exist. Anyway, congrats to Anne, I guess. The best of a bad lot.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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16 Responses to “Princess Anne dethrones Prince William & Kate as the ‘most popular royal’”

  1. Tessa says:
    October 15, 2026 at 7:50 am

    The keens have to do more surprise visits now before vacation time

    Reply
  2. SuOutdoors says:
    October 15, 2026 at 7:50 am

    That’s unfortunate. But since Ukrain’s drones hit russian data centers, a lot of trolls lost their jobs. And Kensington Palace their most important supporters…

    Reply
  3. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 15, 2026 at 7:51 am

    The secret to Anne’s enduring popularity is that she doesn’t really care what people think. Paradoxical, I know. LOL.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 15, 2026 at 7:53 am

    Since the monarchy itself is becoming more unpopular every time it is polled, especially with young people, how can individual royals have popularity numbers this high? This poll is very fishy. Disapproval ratings in the single digits? I suspect they’re only polling devoted monarchists.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 15, 2026 at 8:51 am

      I wonder if they are only polling people who are generally in support of the monarchy. Or only counting those results. like if the first question is, do you support the monarchy in general and then they ask about specific royals if the first answer is yes, and those are the results we hear about.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        October 15, 2026 at 9:02 am

        I think that’s exactly 💯 what they do. If you’re trying for a certain outcome in polling, it’s very easy to do.

  5. Tessa says:
    October 15, 2026 at 8:00 am

    And why do they keep andrew on the survey.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    October 15, 2026 at 8:15 am

    KP can’t be happy about these numbers. At their most visible William and and Kate are less popular.

    Reply
  7. Lorelei says:
    October 15, 2026 at 8:18 am

    LOLOLOLOLOL

    Reply
  8. Denise says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:06 am

    That’s a really big drop in popularity numbers for Will.

    Reply
  9. NoHope says:
    October 15, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Sorry, but given the revelation about how horribly rude Anne was to Charles Spencer (and is known for this rudeness) this just seems like another sign that the monarchy is rotten to the core.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 15, 2026 at 10:02 am

      Anne definitely has a reputation for being rude. Depending on who is describing her, sometimes she’s “no nonsense and to the point” and sometimes she’s “incredibly rude.”

      but her approval ratings in general (not just this one poll) show that people don’t especially care because she shows up to 500 events a year. We’ve long said that working regularly and pulling in Anne like numbers would erase a lot of the criticism re: W&K and they just refuse to care. Even Charles, with as awful a person as he is – how many times a week do WE say here on CB “dogshit father, but he was a good prince of wales who actually worked” or something like that??

      Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    October 15, 2026 at 10:28 am

    William is having a rough week LOL.

    First the crowds greeting the Sussexes in Nottingham, now this.

    Fortunately he only cares about Aston Villa.

    Reply

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