Princess Anne dethrones Prince William & Kate as the ‘most popular royal’

A brand new emotional-support poll came out this week for the Windsors, but there’s a wrinkle. It turns out that when the British public sees more of their supposed golden couple, the less the public likes them. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been working their fingers to the nub with, on average, three grueling events a week for less than two months. British YouGov respondents were like: wait, Prince William and Kate aren’t that great, actually. Princess Anne now tops the emotional-support polling stakes.

Princess Anne is the most popular British royal, according to a new poll by YouGov, taking over the top spot from Prince William and Princess Kate. Princess Anne was liked by 67% of respondents and disliked by 7%, with a net approval rating of 60%, according to Newsweek. Earlier this year, Anne had a 55% overall approval rating. Princess Anne beat Princess Kate and Prince William by four and 10 points, respectively. At the start of the year, Princess Kate had an overall approval score of 65%, with 75% of people favoring her and 10% disapproving. In the most recent poll, her score fell to 56%, with 64% of people favoring her and 8% disapproving. Prince William followed a similar pattern. At the start of the year, 74% of people approved of the prince, and 9% disapproved. His approval score also dipped, with 62% approval and 12% disapproval, leaving him at a 50% total approval rating. Notably, all three have higher approval than disapproval ratings. Popularity polls like those measured by YouGov matter as the royal family works to curry favor with new generations and preserve its legacy. YouGov reports nationally representative popularity scores across a wide range of topics and issues by analyzing millions of public responses, according to its website.

[From NewsNation]

It’s just funny. The trend lines never favor any of the left-behinds, even in low-stakes popularity polls and likely-manipulated data. If you take these polls seriously, you’ve got to be worried about the fact that people like William and Kate less the more they see of them. You’ve got to be worried about the fact that William and Kate’s polling numbers are never higher when people forget they exist. Anyway, congrats to Anne, I guess. The best of a bad lot.