Prince William yelled & pumped his fists at last night’s Aston Villa game

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Prince William was out last night in Birmingham, but not for work. William has had two “work events” this week – his disastrous stunt on the Mall, where he played cricket in front of empty barricades, and a Black History Month event during the day on Wednesday. Once he grimaced through all of that, he was back in his element, screaming and shaking his fists at the Aston Villa game.

Prince William was ready to cheer on his favorite team after several days of royal engagements. The Prince of Wales, 44, was in the stands at Villa Park in Birmingham on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 14, to cheer on Aston Villa — the defending champions of the UEFA Europa League — in their Champions League match-up against Fenerbahçe SK. The royal heir, who has supported the team since his school days, celebrated Aston Villa’s goals with cheers and fist pumps alongside his longtime friends and fellow fans Edward Van Cutsem and Ben Dawes. They had plenty to root for; the team was up 3-0 at halftime and finished with a shutout win of 6-0.

[From People]

It would not surprise me at all if William’s entire work schedule is built around when Aston Villa are playing. It would also not surprise me if William’s staffers have begged him to stop looking and acting like a football hooligan whenever he attends Aston Villa games. As for William’s event earlier in the day – he was booed by people who are not Aston Villa fans. Booed!!

William gets Booed about Aston Villa, while taking a group photo, the photographer saves him by asking the people not to hurt the fragile prince’s feelings 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Why do we always have video evidence when William gets booed but no video evidence when the media claims Harry to be booed, funny that🤔 one would think the latter is made up bullshit! — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) October 14, 2026

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