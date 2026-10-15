Prince William yelled & pumped his fists at last night’s Aston Villa game

Prince William was out last night in Birmingham, but not for work. William has had two “work events” this week – his disastrous stunt on the Mall, where he played cricket in front of empty barricades, and a Black History Month event during the day on Wednesday. Once he grimaced through all of that, he was back in his element, screaming and shaking his fists at the Aston Villa game.
Prince William was ready to cheer on his favorite team after several days of royal engagements.
The Prince of Wales, 44, was in the stands at Villa Park in Birmingham on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 14, to cheer on Aston Villa — the defending champions of the UEFA Europa League — in their Champions League match-up against Fenerbahçe SK.
The royal heir, who has supported the team since his school days, celebrated Aston Villa’s goals with cheers and fist pumps alongside his longtime friends and fellow fans Edward Van Cutsem and Ben Dawes. They had plenty to root for; the team was up 3-0 at halftime and finished with a shutout win of 6-0.
It would not surprise me at all if William’s entire work schedule is built around when Aston Villa are playing. It would also not surprise me if William’s staffers have begged him to stop looking and acting like a football hooligan whenever he attends Aston Villa games. As for William’s event earlier in the day – he was booed by people who are not Aston Villa fans. Booed!!
William gets Booed about Aston Villa, while taking a group photo, the photographer saves him by asking the people not to hurt the fragile prince’s feelings 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Why do we always have video evidence when William gets booed but no video evidence when the media claims Harry to be booed, funny that🤔 one would think the latter is made up bullshit!
— SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) October 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
I really wish I was in a financial position to schedule pretend work around my favorite sports teams! That is one thing, as a Bills Mafia member and Sabres diehard, I do envy about the royals lol.
For context, William is known here as an Aston Villa’s premiere fan and the people in that video were solidly Arsenal blood.😉😉
The booing was good humoured.
That guy with William at the game is Ed Van Cutsem. Brother-in-law to Hugh Grosvenor.
I’ll give William some slack. He was having some light hearted banter with the young people. It’s interesting that the photographer referred to William as the Prince and not by his first name. I’m presuming that he works for KP. I think the piece would’ve been bit more balanced if it had reported how he got up to Birmingham from London. No doubt he used the royal helicopter.
@Amy, I can’t believe that I’m defending this degenerate in any way, ever, but I agree and think he handled it much better than I was expecting before watching the video.
He was as good-natured as he possibly could have been given the circumstances, even if he gritted his teeth and had some choice words for the hecklers once he was back in his car.
Really enjoying this era for him. Couldn’t happen to a better bloke
Poor poodle, he worked twice this week so had to blow off steam at a soccer match.
I wouldn’t be surprised if at this point his staff does plan around Villa games – “he wants to go to the game on this date, so he needs to work a few days first.”
What I want to know is – how does he get there (royal helicopter presumably), how does Edward Van Cutsem get there (presumably in the same royal helicopter, so taxpayer dollars are paying for William’s friend?), who pays for their tickets (I’m presuming they’re comped by the box owner, but then do they just keep spots open for William for any game? Does William tell them he needs 3-4 seats? and are any favors expected in return?)
If William worked as hard at being a royal as he does at being a Villa fan, he’d be ahead of Anne in those polls.
I’d bet real money that his staff has to bribe him to do “work” events with promises of being able to go to the football game.
We’ve seen him with these same two guys before – my guess is that one of them has access to season tickets and William makes use of them. The Windsors don’t pay their own way! That’s for plebs.
@Becks, if he does request multiple seats, he probably counts them all as separate engagements 😂
Also lmao at “poor poodle”
LOLing at the photographer saying, “Let’s not distract the prince with football.”
They know it’s all he cares about.
I thought that was just the photographer’s way of shutting down the booing!
He’ll make a great Demon King.
He looks like a dementor in that profile picture.
Such hard work. And sports watching is allegedy “work” to him.
Oh look. His only friends are the men in grey.
Everything he does is cringe.
He looks insane. He’s a frigging maniac. If only Charles could fire Willy.
he just looks like a “wutbürger”
He looks like a warlock or a goblin. Happy Halloween!
It might actually do him some good to face down some genuine full-throated heckling from time to time, as well as a full range of exquisitely pitched British barbs, because they deliver sarcasm with the same technique that Michelin-starred chefs dice onions, before they can cry. It’s a practiced art, the funny thing is, the trolling they inflict on each other is so much more sophisticated and clever than the basic jeering and cack-handed bleating you get from the rota, it would do him some good. Even he must be bored of his press coverage by now.