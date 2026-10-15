The Mail wonders how much Duchess Meghan donated to the Malala Fund

The Duchess of Sussex went to tea at Claridge’s in London last week with Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai. Someone posted a TikTok from inside Claridge’s, and a paparazzo got photos of Meghan and Malala saying goodbye outside Claridge’s. The British press has been crying about this for a full week. There were hysterical columns written about Meghan’s ensemble, about why Claridge’s, about Meghan returning to London. To make matters even more dire for the British papers, Meghan then announced a sweet little collaboration in honor of the International Day of the Girl: the proceeds of all of As Ever’s tea-and-jam purchases made last Sunday would go to the Malala Fund. The Daily Mail started to hyperventilate, and now they’ve got Alison Boshoff doing Deranger Math™ to “prove” that the donations to the Malala Fund might have only topped out at $2500 or so.
Announced with a flourish on Instagram, after a you-can’t-miss-it ‘private’ tea at Claridge’s, Meghan’s collaboration with Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai was certainly high profile. Six weeks after a return to the UK, ostensibly to let children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, attend a British school, the Duchess of Sussex re-entered public life with a bang.
She said that following the meeting last Wednesday she would be donating a day’s proceeds of all jam and tea sales from her Californian brand As Ever to Yousafzai’s charity, the Malala Fund, in honour of the International Day of the Girl on October 11. Then on Sunday, alongside a shot of her grinning at that tea, as Malala looked solemn, she shared a joint statement from the pair. ‘When we support the girls today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this.’
She then told her 4.9million followers: ‘This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100 per cent of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure every girl has access to free safe quality education. Tea for Two has never felt so good. Shop at asever.com’.
It’s not clear what the response was to this rather self-important call to action; her office this week declined to confirm any sales figures from Sunday. But the big gesture still begs the question as to what a donation of ‘100 per cent of proceeds’ from her brand’s jam and tea sales might in fact amount to.
The answer seems to be a truly modest amount. Even a generous extrapolation from the only available data suggests a day of proceeds from tea and jam will add around £1,900 to the Malala Fund coffers. That wouldn’t even cover those arrestingly wide, white Ralph Lauren trousers Meghan wore to the Mayfair hotel.
A source close to Meghan wasn’t able to deny the final amount could be that low, but repeated that figures could only be ‘speculative’ as her firm does not share such data. They pointed out that – aside from any money given by Meghan – the gesture should in itself lead to others donating, so would be beneficial twice over. The impact of her support is, they said, in itself a gift.
The problem is that there is arguably a gap between the grandness of the gesture and the attention that greeted it – and its actual real-world impact. Think of her long-forgotten ‘40 at 40’ initiative, or one-off visits to women’s refuges, or perhaps her crowing on Instagram about sending merchandise from Billie Eilish to a girl who lost everything in the LA fires last year. Who benefits most from these isolated small acts of charity? A cynic might argue it’s Meghan herself.
…If we were to be very generous and assume a really outstanding margin of 50 per cent on both [tea and jam], that would still amount to proceeds of $2,520 (£1,902) in a day.
Meghan’s trousers worn for tea with Malala cost $2,247 (£1,696)and her cashmere sweater $832 (£628) – a total of £2,324.
Quick question: how much money did Princess Kate “raise” doing the Three Peaks Challenge? You know, the one she milked with multiple events for months afterwards? Arguably, the Daily Mail’s readers have much more of a right to know those figures, considering Kate was being sherpa’d around with a coterie of videographers, photographers and bodyguards, all of whom are paid for via taxpayer funding, correct? I’d love to see a charitable cost-benefit analysis of that, given Boshoff’s remarkable aptitude for data analysis.
In any case, Boshoff has no idea what money was raised through As Ever last Sunday because As Ever is a private American company and they’re not releasing their internal data to Britain’s tabloid hacks. Even if Boshoff’s figures are in the ballpark, who cares? So Meghan and Malala raised a few thousand dollars and, even more importantly, promoted the Malala Fund. The emphasis on the cost of Meghan’s clothes is a favorite focus for Derangers as well, as if Meghan (in particular) cannot wear nice clothes when she’s doing something for charity. Breaking news: rich woman wears expensive clothes for tea with a Nobel Laureate, and she organized a small charity drive in the same outfit. This criticism is coming from people who swear that Kate is perfectly fine wearing bespoke McQueen for an empty-handed visit to a food bank.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
I kinda love it when they say things like meetings with Meghan were “private.” the amusing part is the quotation marks. No one is making anyone cover Meghan’s goings about. And if Meghan was calling the paps herself, believe me, that would have been leaked by now! So they moan about Meghan getting coverage that THEY are choosing to give her!
I didn’t like her outfit, but that’s okay. She’d probably hate half of what I wear hahaha! But she buys it herself, with money she earned doing actual work. Which, to the rats, is blasphemy I guess. I wonder if Kate feels forced into rewears and High Street fashion (paid by taxpayers), and I hope she feels stifled, frustrated, and mad every time Meghan steps out in something new (that MEGHAN paid for herself!)
Yeah, it’s tedious. But I think what will wear people down (despite themselves, likely most try to block it out) is the ham-handed tone of the coverage, coupled to the double standards obviously in place. Like, how much was Kate’s wardrobe budget last year, and how many charities did she visit? The taxpayer must be forking out something like £10,000 per house call and her contributions are minimal, financially and otherwise.
I’d bet that it was more than Keen raised for her 3 peaks ‘challenge’ – an amount they are NOT releasing.
What is this? If Kate was doing this these same people would be lauding her as a great humanitarian. Plus her pants were not Ralph Lauren they’re from Boden. Anyway why do they care so much according to them and the Palace Meghan’s a private citizen.
The purpose for this donation and for many other charitable causes is to bring attention to the needs of the organization. Therefor, the public meeting. Folks who may not have heard of the organization are now aware of it because of Meghan’s donation, happen’s all the time. To purposely take such a narrow view by looking at the donation from one person is the gutter rats mantra. No big picture narrative from them, just Meghan bashing
Exactly. And the “long forgotten 40 at 40?” Do you know who, just in my world, who won’t forget about it? The three nursing students I mentored to pass their state nursing boards, who are now practicing nurses!
Good work!
How did this silly woman work that out without having any access to internal data and no information on sales and amount of product bought in each order?
I actually made an order on Sunday morning for some tea and jam then I went back on Monday to pick up some chocolate. So looking at the order numbers you can work out roughly how many orders happened between Sunday and Monday. Of course I can’t tell how many people bought jam and tea or how much they spent on each order but if the average spent £50 to avoid delivery charge my estimate (which is rough but based on actual order numbers) I would say As Ever made 10s of thousands of dollars! Obviously I’m guessing but I do have some actual information to go on!
I’m sure the actual amount is low. As Ever is a small business not McDonalds. I don’t know why the British press report for days on the smallest thing and in the same breath say how irrelevant Harry and Meghan are.
As Ever is a small business but Meghan and Malala have millions of followers and they advertised this charity donation on their instagrams. So i expect the orders were more towards the hundreds than the tens like Allison imagines. That would would bring in a nice donation if everyone bought $50 dollars worth of products like @Julia estimated. Don’t let these tabloid hacks influence you with their negativity. Allison knows nothing about As Ever sales figures. She is in no possession to estimate!
It’s important to also note: Those of us who cannot purchase As Ever products may well have donated directly to Malala’s Foundation, as I did. I filled in the “in honour of” with “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex”. I’m sure many of us did the same thing. The tabloids cannot put those numbers in their article, because they don’t even know we exist!!