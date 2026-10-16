Palace courtiers want Prince William to quit polo because it’s not woke enough??

Does anyone remember this odd little gossip item from 2021? During the pandemic, sources close to Prince William claimed that he had given up polo and sold all twelve of his polo ponies. The heavy suggestion was that William had given up polo because Prince Harry had moved to California and William didn’t have anyone to “compete” with anymore. Then, soon after that item appeared, Harry began playing regularly at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Not only that, but Harry was regularly playing polo to raise money for Sentebale, back before that woman stole Sentebale. Around that same time, William went back to playing polo once a year for charity too, almost like he was screaming “I can play polo too, Harry!” Well, here’s a new wrinkle. According to Richard Eden’s sources, palace courtiers have been trying to convince William to give up polo entirely.
Polo is a sport so intimately associated with the Royal Family that Prince Philip even founded a club in Windsor Great Park. And King Charles played regularly for 40 years, despite suffering a string of painful injuries.
Now, however, Prince William competes in only one match per year and a very senior figure in the sport tells me that there’s disappointment about a perceived lack of royal interest.
This grandee claims that palace courtiers don’t want the heir to the throne to play because they see the sport as elitist and not ‘woke’. They would prefer him and the Princess of Wales to concentrate on their worthy causes such as the environment, ending homelessness and children’s early years education.
‘It’s not “woke”,’ the polo grandee says, derisively. ‘The people around William tell him he shouldn’t play, but he says, ‘You find me something else where I can raise £1million for charity in one hour and I’ll do it’. This year’s match raised £1.1million. He plays only once a year now. It’s pathetic.’
William and Harry took up polo as children. They were given coaching by Claire Tomlinson, who, with husband Simon, owned Beaufort Polo Club near Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat. The couple’s sons, Luke and Mark, became good friends of the princes and Harry stayed on the Tomlinsons’ ranch in Argentina during his gap year after leaving Eton College. Eton has a polo team so perhaps Prince George, who joined the school last month, will take up the game.
A Kensington Palace spokesman declines to comment. However, royal sources are keen to highlight William’s annual polo match as evidence of his commitment to the sport.
[From The Daily Mail]
My theory is that the palace courtiers do not give a crap about whether William plays polo or not. I think that this is William and his people looking for justifications for why he’s mostly given up polo and why he will eventually quit the sport entirely. He clearly already tried to give it up during the pandemic but then Brother started playing in California, so William begrudgingly had to put ass to saddle. Now William is back to being bored with polo and these are his excuses: um, polo isn’t woke enough! The courtiers want me to stop!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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10/07/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince of Wales taking part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor.,Image: 1115962933, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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10/07/2026. Windsor, UK. Catherine, Princess of Wales, looks on as The Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor.,Image: 1115750054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, Berkshire.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince of Wales holds the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025, which raises money for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, after taking part in the event at Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales (second right) holds the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025, which raises money for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, after taking part in the event at Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales taking part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2025
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales watches as the Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales kisses Prince William after he took part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Agree with Kaiser’s synopsis. This is all William wanting to give up polo but as usual not man enough to own it. Easier to attribute to the courtiers.
💯
The dude is not getting younger, he’s not training regularly and is aching everywhere after real polo. He likes to fake things. Fake digging, fake hammering, fake ikea cashiering, etc. Polo playing is too hard to fake. Like, you really need to be on the horse and like, hit the ball with the stick!
All of a sudden he’s taking advice from his advisors? lol, okay.
William is getting too old to play polo and doesn’t want to admit it. Animal rights activists have long opposed the sport because it causes serious injuries to the ponies. Siding with them is how William leaves the sport without losing face.
He keeps his distance from keen when she tries for p d a.
Plus, notice how hesitant she appears whenever she tries to touch him. The two photos above don’t look spontaneous at all IMO. Like she’s only allowed X number of touches per year so it’s all prearranged. Pathetic!
Polo is the least of William’s problems. If he stopped all his self-indulgent pleasures and actually contributed to society in real and charitable ways, the polo wouldn’t be perceived as an elitist snub to the citizens. Everything else he does is an elitist snub to the citizens, on their dime. William’s ire is already a 12 out of 10, but Harry really is the person he should emulate, not hate. But we know he’d rather see Harry dead than as a role model. William lacks the humility, grace, compassion, clear-sightedness, in short, every good quality, to be a credit to his country. He is arrogant, petulant, entitled, vulgar, violent, lazy–everything you don’t want in your king. He can’t and won’t change. He and England have failed.
Im surprised scooter did not invoke the school run excuse
Look William is only continuing with polo because Harry was still doing it. It will be interesting to see if Harry will do polo marches to raise funds for charity in the future.
Ooh, I was thinking this was just Will’s way of dog whistling for MAGA/UK Maga-equivalents – it’s giving “Polo may not be woke, so they don’t want me to do it, but nobody can cancel the polo on my watch!!”
But your comment has me wondering it’s really just shots fired at Harry: “You’re so woke, you better stop doing this anti-woke polo,” so then Will can have polo to himself (“Polo is MINE!”)
Those are some pretty horses. I hope he can do better than Pa and refrain from punching any of them.
Excuse me, it’s polo that makes him look elitist? Not the palaces, the properties, the retinue, the sycophants, the tens of millions in income just for waiting to become king? No, it’s the annual polo match.
Quite.
Succinct
I’m sure the courtiers are thrilled anytime he does anything visible that can vaguely be described as ‘work’ or ‘worthy’.
The polo is not the problem.
He could be getting bored with it, but I’m wondering if he just doesn’t want the comparison to Harry anymore.
Also, the past few times he’s played there have been those unfortunate clips of him blanking Kate…
This is the stupidest timeline.
Before considering abandoning polo for not being “woke” enough, I have a better idea for abolishing something that is most certainly not “woke” enough: it’s called the monarchy, an entirely archaic insitution that is no longer needed in the 21st century.
I wish he’d stop because there is an element of cruelty to it in terms of potential injury to the horse. Ditto horse racing, which is even worse imo. Thing is, I don’t particularly like horses! I won’t walk in fields if there are horses in them.
Why is it a game only for men?