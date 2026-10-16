Palace courtiers want Prince William to quit polo because it’s not woke enough??

Does anyone remember this odd little gossip item from 2021? During the pandemic, sources close to Prince William claimed that he had given up polo and sold all twelve of his polo ponies. The heavy suggestion was that William had given up polo because Prince Harry had moved to California and William didn’t have anyone to “compete” with anymore. Then, soon after that item appeared, Harry began playing regularly at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Not only that, but Harry was regularly playing polo to raise money for Sentebale, back before that woman stole Sentebale. Around that same time, William went back to playing polo once a year for charity too, almost like he was screaming “I can play polo too, Harry!” Well, here’s a new wrinkle. According to Richard Eden’s sources, palace courtiers have been trying to convince William to give up polo entirely.

Polo is a sport so intimately associated with the Royal Family that Prince Philip even founded a club in Windsor Great Park. And King Charles played regularly for 40 years, despite suffering a string of painful injuries.

Now, however, Prince William competes in only one match per year and a very senior figure in the sport tells me that there’s disappointment about a perceived lack of royal interest.

This grandee claims that palace courtiers don’t want the heir to the throne to play because they see the sport as elitist and not ‘woke’. They would prefer him and the Princess of Wales to concentrate on their worthy causes such as the environment, ending homelessness and children’s early years education.

‘It’s not “woke”,’ the polo grandee says, derisively. ‘The people around William tell him he shouldn’t play, but he says, ‘You find me something else where I can raise £1million for charity in one hour and I’ll do it’. This year’s match raised £1.1million. He plays only once a year now. It’s pathetic.’

William and Harry took up polo as children. They were given coaching by Claire Tomlinson, who, with husband Simon, owned Beaufort Polo Club near Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat. The couple’s sons, Luke and Mark, became good friends of the princes and Harry stayed on the Tomlinsons’ ranch in Argentina during his gap year after leaving Eton College. Eton has a polo team so perhaps Prince George, who joined the school last month, will take up the game.

A Kensington Palace spokesman declines to comment. However, royal sources are keen to highlight William’s annual polo match as evidence of his commitment to the sport.

[From The Daily Mail]

My theory is that the palace courtiers do not give a crap about whether William plays polo or not. I think that this is William and his people looking for justifications for why he’s mostly given up polo and why he will eventually quit the sport entirely. He clearly already tried to give it up during the pandemic but then Brother started playing in California, so William begrudgingly had to put ass to saddle. Now William is back to being bored with polo and these are his excuses: um, polo isn’t woke enough! The courtiers want me to stop!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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20 Responses to “Palace courtiers want Prince William to quit polo because it’s not woke enough??”

  1. Shiela Kerr says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Agree with Kaiser’s synopsis. This is all William wanting to give up polo but as usual not man enough to own it. Easier to attribute to the courtiers.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      October 16, 2026 at 4:32 pm

      💯
      The dude is not getting younger, he’s not training regularly and is aching everywhere after real polo. He likes to fake things. Fake digging, fake hammering, fake ikea cashiering, etc. Polo playing is too hard to fake. Like, you really need to be on the horse and like, hit the ball with the stick!

      Reply
  2. Lorelei says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:08 am

    All of a sudden he’s taking advice from his advisors? lol, okay.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      October 16, 2026 at 9:47 am

      William is getting too old to play polo and doesn’t want to admit it. Animal rights activists have long opposed the sport because it causes serious injuries to the ponies. Siding with them is how William leaves the sport without losing face.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:09 am

    He keeps his distance from keen when she tries for p d a.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      October 16, 2026 at 7:26 pm

      Plus, notice how hesitant she appears whenever she tries to touch him. The two photos above don’t look spontaneous at all IMO. Like she’s only allowed X number of touches per year so it’s all prearranged. Pathetic!

      Reply
  4. Jferber says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:15 am

    Polo is the least of William’s problems. If he stopped all his self-indulgent pleasures and actually contributed to society in real and charitable ways, the polo wouldn’t be perceived as an elitist snub to the citizens. Everything else he does is an elitist snub to the citizens, on their dime. William’s ire is already a 12 out of 10, but Harry really is the person he should emulate, not hate. But we know he’d rather see Harry dead than as a role model. William lacks the humility, grace, compassion, clear-sightedness, in short, every good quality, to be a credit to his country. He is arrogant, petulant, entitled, vulgar, violent, lazy–everything you don’t want in your king. He can’t and won’t change. He and England have failed.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Im surprised scooter did not invoke the school run excuse

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Look William is only continuing with polo because Harry was still doing it. It will be interesting to see if Harry will do polo marches to raise funds for charity in the future.

    Reply
    • DK says:
      October 16, 2026 at 11:08 am

      Ooh, I was thinking this was just Will’s way of dog whistling for MAGA/UK Maga-equivalents – it’s giving “Polo may not be woke, so they don’t want me to do it, but nobody can cancel the polo on my watch!!”

      But your comment has me wondering it’s really just shots fired at Harry: “You’re so woke, you better stop doing this anti-woke polo,” so then Will can have polo to himself (“Polo is MINE!”)

      Reply
  7. CatGotMyTongue says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:23 am

    Those are some pretty horses. I hope he can do better than Pa and refrain from punching any of them.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Excuse me, it’s polo that makes him look elitist? Not the palaces, the properties, the retinue, the sycophants, the tens of millions in income just for waiting to become king? No, it’s the annual polo match.

    Reply
  9. SarahCS says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:39 am

    I’m sure the courtiers are thrilled anytime he does anything visible that can vaguely be described as ‘work’ or ‘worthy’.

    The polo is not the problem.

    Reply
  10. Sparkling Water says:
    October 16, 2026 at 8:53 am

    He could be getting bored with it, but I’m wondering if he just doesn’t want the comparison to Harry anymore.

    Also, the past few times he’s played there have been those unfortunate clips of him blanking Kate…

    Reply
  11. Tis True, Tis True says:
    October 16, 2026 at 9:01 am

    This is the stupidest timeline.

    Reply
  12. Nanea says:
    October 16, 2026 at 9:40 am

    Before considering abandoning polo for not being “woke” enough, I have a better idea for abolishing something that is most certainly not “woke” enough: it’s called the monarchy, an entirely archaic insitution that is no longer needed in the 21st century.

    Reply
  13. sparrow says:
    October 16, 2026 at 10:48 am

    I wish he’d stop because there is an element of cruelty to it in terms of potential injury to the horse. Ditto horse racing, which is even worse imo. Thing is, I don’t particularly like horses! I won’t walk in fields if there are horses in them.

    Reply
  14. bisynaptic says:
    October 17, 2026 at 12:59 am

    Why is it a game only for men?

    Reply

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