Kate Gosselin responds to Collin with shady comments suggesting he’s mentally ill



Collin Gosselin, 22, is promoting his memoir In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood. He details the extreme mental and physical abuse he suffered as a child while under the care of his mom, reality star Kate Gosselin. For years, Collin spent most of his time locked in a room with cameras in his family’s basement. When he was 11, Kate sent him to a psychiatric facility, telling the press that he suffered from behavioral and emotional problems. In his new book, Collin describes what happened and how he eventually got out of institutional care with the help of his father. Collin spoke with so many outlets, including NPR, Entertainment Tonight, Nightline, Jay Shetty and US Weekly. I’m going to quote USA Today here because they do a good job summing it up.

While “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Collin Gosselin spent more than 20 months in a behavioral institution, he celebrated birthdays and holidays alone, as he watched dozens of kids come and go. As he entered eighth grade, he faced a sociocultural dilemma: he hadn’t heard of AirPods and didn’t know what a Snapchat streak was. “I was this awkward kid,” Gosselin tells USA TODAY. “I didn’t know anything. That’s where I really had to play catch up.” Before Collin Gosselin entered Fairmount Behavioral Health system, audiences knew him as one of eight rambunctious siblings on “Jon & Kate Plus 8.” Cameras documented his early adolescence on the popular TLC show, and his parents Jon and Kate later rehashed their family drama on social media and in the tabloids. In Gosselin’s memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” he tells his story on his own terms. Gosselin, a contestant on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” gives a raw, unfiltered take alleging he faced isolation from his siblings, physical abuse and verbal attacks that left emotional scars. The reality-TV star, now estranged from his mother, details his runaway attempt, his basement bedroom that locked from the outside and his treatment inside a behavioral institution. “I knew that there was something abnormal about my life that needed to be talked about,” he tells USA TODAY. “As an adult, it just clicked and it was finally time to do what little Collin always wanted to do.” Fairmount Behavioral Health system did not respond to calls and requests for comment. Kate Gosselin’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

[From USA Today]

You can read some of the biggest stories from his memoir on USA Today. I believe him and I’m so happy that he’s able to tell the world about his horrific childhood. Those of us who follow entertainment news know Collin’s story, but with this memoir and his book tour he’s been able to get the word out to a much wider audience. Collin said that he would not have gone public with this if his mother had not interfered with his plans to join the Marines. You might remember that he enlisted but was discharged for medical reasons because of Kate’s claims that Collin is mentally ill. This was her excuse for singling him out for abuse so it’s not surprising that she’s doubling down. In her only response to Collin’s memoir so far, she made comments on TikTok responding to supporters. She typically posts videos about her dogs.

“It should be illegal to defame someone that way, but I just wanted to say you are doing a great job keeping your head up through all of this,” the commenter wrote. “We love you!” Kate responded: “Thank you so much. I know rational logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here :).” Elsewhere under the comment thread, Kate liked a message from a user who claimed “he” would “regret all of this someday” and alleging that he’d been “encouraged and enabled by other dysfunctional and mentally ill people.” They wrote that they were “sorry that you have to relive this over and over” and called the situation “gross.” Kate claimed in the thread: “Exactly! I had nothing to do with it, except for consent because it was medically necessary.”

[From People]

This is how abusers almost always try to discredit victims’ stories – by calling them crazy. Note that Kate has not issued an official response to Collin. She’s only vague posting about this because she doesn’t want to give a statement.

I hope Collin’s memoir is a bestseller and that he helps bring about sweeping change in how children are shown on camera. That includes the children of influencers. It should not be legal to show the faces of children under 13.