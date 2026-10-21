Vickers: Prince Harry needs to stop talking & making public appearances

Royalists can’t even decide what they’re mad about these days. Part of that is because those same royalists spent six years crying about how Prince Harry needs to “come back to Britain,” and now that he’s done just that, they’re like “wait, no, he’s done it in the wrong way.” Yesterday, Harry’s GQ interview came out and it doesn’t look like royalists can decide what they’re mad about with it either. You can see them working out their talking points and arguments in real time: Harry shouldn’t have said anything about reconciliation, Harry shouldn’t give interviews, Harry shouldn’t wear medals, Harry should just stay silent and never do charity work, because all charity work is royal work! At some point, this outrage cycle has to punch itself out, but alas, it’s not happening anytime soon.
Prince Harry, 42, spoke out Tuesday about his shock return to the UK with wife Meghan Markle and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and told GQ, “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.” However, royal biographer Hugo Vickers told Page Six that while it may be a “key point” for Harry, the family he scorned may not see it the same way.
“Both the King and William have been very clever to say very little. They have not responded publicly, even when Prince Harry said that he wanted to put the past behind them. There is a hell of a lot of past to put behind them. These things should be worked out in private,” Vickers added. “Making public appearances and giving interviews does not make the situation any easier. And even if Harry does not intend his actions to be a challenge, they will inevitably be interpreted that way, and that is unfortunate.”
Harry, meanwhile, also donned his military and royal medals when he attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, last month.
“If Harry and Meghan go to Nottingham or Harry attends an event wearing medals… to the general public it looks like a royal visit. Inevitably, people will ask why else they would have him? He is not just a private individual — he is still Prince Harry,” said Vickers, who most recently published the biography, “Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.”
The King may have issued a letter to associations noting Meghan and Harry have returned to the UK as private citizens, “that doesn’t change anything, Vickers said. “As far as the public is concerned, Harry is a distraction. His presence risks creating the impression of a challenge to the monarchy. He has made the situation very difficult, and he has only himself to blame.”
“It is a very unhappy situation for the King to have this ongoing estrangement with his son. He has enough emotional baggage to carry without this. It is not a good situation.”
For William, Vickers said, it brings to mind how the late Queen Elizabeth treated her uncle, the Duke of Windsor, who abdicated his role as King George VI for his wife Wallace Simpson. The Queen, he said, would hold him at arm’s length.
“I don’t think William is doing anything actively hostile,” he said. “He has a great deal on his plate: he is the heir to the throne, he has a young family, his father is not terribly well, and his wife has also been unwell,” he said referring to their respective battles against cancer.
Multiple sources have frequently told us that, for William, the anger he felt at his younger brother’s actions — of leaving his role as a working royal and then writing a bombshell memoir and making a Netflix documentary — have dissipated and turned to apathy.
As one palace source told Page Six, “William doesn’t want anything to do with Harry, and he has a stony mindset when he puts his mind to something.”
“There is a hell of a lot of past to put behind them. These things should be worked out in private…” I said this in another post but I’ll say it again: the Windsors have taught Harry, in their own little Pavlovian reward system, that the only way to move the royal needle is by Harry sitting in front of a camera and documenting his grievances. If he stays silent and tries to work out family problems privately, nothing happens and no one speaks to him. Harry knows this by now as well: he knows that the more he speaks out publicly, the more his father in particular will talk to him. That being said, nothing is moving the needle for Prince William. “William doesn’t want anything to do with Harry, and he has a stony mindset when he puts his mind to something.” Yep – I agree, this is exactly where William is right now, and Harry can talk until he’s blue in the face and William still won’t talk to him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of GQ.
How long are they going to keep playing the ‘Kate had kancer’ card?
My guess is it will be mentioned in the run-up to George’s wedding.
Until the end of time is my guess.
I wonder if Meghan is just being loving and supportive until Harry gets to the same place about his stupid family that Meghan had to get to about her stupid damn daddy.
She’s protecting herself and her kids and letting him work out his shit.
William has a lot on his plate? He’s the heir to the throne, yeah? And stop playing this Kate cancer card. It’s been years now. What else for William, his Aunt Anne does triple the amount of work that he does. And he has nannies looking after his young family. Enough about poor William
Right? That man does not have a lot on his plate.
It must be a very tiny plate. Like one from a Barbie tea set.
It’s so predictable that every time Harry speaks, the RR attack him and tell him to be quiet. The RF speak through the RR and inside sources, but Harry actually speaking for himself is just a bridge too far. It is more difficult for them to put words in his mouth if he has already spoken. I agree with many that Harry is on a fool’s errand because this reconciliation, if it ever happens, will be hollow and superficial. Given that his mother dies so young and so tragically, his need to reconcile with his ill father is probably more important to him than I could understand. I certainly respect his perseverance and I hope his is fully prepared emotionally for his family to continue being unaccepting.
Nah. I take no issue with Harry publicly talking about grief and reconciliation in healing terms. Someone’s gonna come out looking all the better for it over time and I’m betting it ain’t gonna be William.
Agreed
Thank you. As I said in a previous post, there is a conversation around family estrangement going on in the ideas sphere. I’m seeing more articles and posts about it. In the wake a of radical political moment in the U.S., this conversation has increased. Harry and Meghan entered the space of the effects of social media on children, and Harry is talking about family estrangement and its negative effects on people. I applaud him for this.
“His presence risks creating the impression of a challenge to the monarchy.”
Well, that alone makes this a win as far as I’m concerned.
The royalists are rattled and I’m enjoying that at least.
He can talk about his family all he wants. It’s the media that blows it out of proportion and breathlessly covers every word. Now we’re all arguing about just what H can share & how much. Ridiculous. I believe it’s healing for him. Is it better to be silent, or silenced?
Harry shouldn’t wear his medals… Yeah, sure. Because his are earnt, while the other ones are wearing chocolate coins graciously given by granny!
None of these royalist reporters are intelligent. If they were, they’d be doing real work.
I applaud Prince Harry. He is the most courageous of the Windsor’s, he just puts it out there. For many of the gutter rats, this annoys them because he takes away from the noise they try to create, and he says it loudly with his full chest. He now has documented he wants reconciliation. Those rats are mad. Keep doing you Prince Harry, you are being very strategic while most respond to you with disgust.
“As far as the public is concerned, Harry is a distraction. His presence risks creating the impression of a challenge to the monarchy.
These people are so utterly ridiculous–they live in the fantastical OMG–WTF what are we in medieval times?
They really think that this is an actual ruling and relevant monarchy (and are oblivious to the fact that it really is a sideshow at this point).
–‘By God, Harry has an active campaign of opposition to usurp the throne!’
He must be captured–to the tower–Off with his head!!’
QEII kept her uncle at arm’s length because she found out that he was a N@ZI sympathizer FFS.
The Queen was quite cordial to her Uncle and Aunt (Duke and Duchess of Windsor). She went to visit him, and was accompanied by Philip and Charles. The Duke was quite then. A few years before that the Duke and Duchess were invited by the Queen to a dedication of a memorial to Queen Mary.
As I said on another post, I’m glad Harry is continue talk. Harry would be silent if the Royal Family had done by Meghan. Harry stop talking tomorrow if the Palace took accountability for what they did to Meghan.