Bower: Queen Camilla thinks Meghan ‘brainwashed’ Prince Harry in 24 hours

Tom Bower has reared his ugly head in recent weeks, appearing on any British chat show which will have him and saying offensive and ridiculous things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Bower is the same fantasist commentator/biographer who has spent years blatantly threatening Meghan in particular. Just a few days ago, he told GB News that the Windsors need to “put them down” and “neutralize the threat” regarding the Sussexes. Crazy sh-t. What kills me about Bower is that he’s pretty senile and his deranged lies often make little logical sense. He ends up making the Windsor clan look downright evil. Speaking of!! Bower recently chatted with the Royalist podcast and he was trying to make Queen Camilla sound wise and intuitive. He actually made her sound like an old side-chick who loudly neighed her complaints about Meghan to anyone who would listen.
Queen Camilla has always known something was off about Meghan Markle, investigative biographer Tom Bower says. The author tells The Royalist podcast that Camilla believes Meghan had Prince Harry “brainwashed” long before they even left the U.K. for California.
“He was smitten,” Bower told host Tom Sykes. “Meghan had him dangling very quickly—I’d say, within the first 24 hours after they met. And he’s still brainwashed.”
“Camilla, who is an experienced woman about town, who’s seen a thing or two in her life—a sensible, good English country woman—knows exactly what other women are up to,” he continued. “She can suss it up. She can suss what Harry and Meghan, especially, are doing now. And she’s probably, quite rightly, thinks that he’s still brainwashed. He’s still doing what he’s ordered.”
The Sussexes’ problem, Bower said, is that they “need publicity.”
“[Meghan] especially loves to be in the papers every day, whether it’s taking tea at carriages or appearing in some Instagram,” he explained. “That’s all going to dry up soon. And then she’ll be desperate. She’ll be looking around. How can I attract attention?” Bower continued. “Because, of course, she is, and always has been, an extraordinary attention seeker. And he has run out of charities to visit. So they’re in a bit of a sort of desert at the moment of what to do.”
Meghan also is not fond of Harry’s desire to join the Cotswold hunting parties, Bower said.
“Harry very much wants invitations to shoot,” he said. “He loves the idea of partridges and pheasants falling around his ankles. And of course she hates that. She hates everything about our Isles. She’d like much more to be on the beach in California, but she has to put up with it.”
But whether the Queen “can present the cure” to King Charles about their Sussexes problem is “another matter,” Bower says. Despite Camilla being Charles’ best adviser “at the moment and forever,” the King’s biggest problem is his lack of “wise advisers and counselors.”
The British writer said that things were different under Queen Elizabeth, where “wise people in Downing Street in the cabinet office who’d see things happen over the years, who were experienced politicians and also advised the monarch on what to do. Britain is suffering at the moment from a lack of wise advisers and counselors,” he said, explaining the problem wasn’t exclusive to the monarchy. “And of course, the king is a victim of exactly what is affecting government and all the institutions.”
In summary, Camilla is, euphemistically, “an experienced woman about town” who claimed that her then-30-something stepson was “brainwashed” because he… fell in love. And this experienced woman about town – aka the most famous side-chick/mistress in Britain – can’t figure out which advice to give her husband about his now 40-something son, but it’s not really her fault because why isn’t Labour advising the king about how to handle Harry & Meghan? Bower is reaching Angela Levin levels of racist delusion.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
LOL….and she would know about brainwashing, eh? She’s had KC on a hook for what? 50 years now?
Even more ridiculous is that Bower thinks people give a rip about what this vile adulterer actually thinks.
At least H&M had a ‘cute meet’ and not an arranged ‘hump’ like some people…
Oh, my God, that “arranged hump” line actually made me laugh out loud. To think that anyone would use that soggy tampon as the voice of reason — about anything — is absurd.
Charles said he wanted to be her tampon. That’s some seriously powerful blood magic. Camilla must be thinking back on her own behavior.
So, she has Prince Harry so brainwashed and would rather be on the beach in sunny Cali,but she has to put up with being on dreary Isle? Why doesn’t she brainwash him back to Cali? They make absolutely no sense!
Seriously, this is so ridiculous. And repetitive. Harry was single and free when he met Meghan. Both fell in love. Camilla broke a marriage and a family. Hers and Chuck’s. If not for her, Diana would probably be alive.
Camilla and senile Bower need to STFU.
Is Camilla on oxygen? She has a wrinkle/line under nose where the cannula sits which can happen if you’re on oxygen
I think it is from constant sneering. She is truly a bitter, nasty human being. The leftovers sure are a stinking pile of hatred and they all seem to be rotting from the inside out.
Well said!
Nicely spotted! You have a good eye.
The Common Queen might not tie up any Dower House for long, in fact, thanks to the medical miracle given the King, Charles could outlive her…
I was wondering if she had a fading tan or was jaundiced, but then both could be true. Charles certainly seems far more robust.
Also was this dictated or written by AI, “taking tea at carriages” rather than Claridges certainly makes it seem even more deranged.
Camilla’s intuition, her ability to “suss” out Meghan, is racism … the Jezebel caricature about Black women and their magical powers of seduction is a racist tale as old as time.
Bower is just reminding everyone that Camilla is a terrible old racist.
Yes, the misogynoir practically screams off the page. But it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if she really does believe that Meghan is some kind of scheming sorceress. Yet, as someone said above, why can’t she just hocus pocus Harry back to California?
I’m sure she does think that Meghan is some sort of scheming sorceress, but that’s rooted in racism on her part, not just Bower’s.
The part about Meghan hating everything about the isles…..like, what? When H&M first met Meghan referred to London as one of her favorite cities. She was there BECAUSE she liked to visit London, not for Harry. Hating shooting parties isnt the same thing as “hating everything about our isles.”
Pheasants falling around his ankles? What in the wide wide world of sports is that British hobby? Or did he mean peasants. 😂. Maybe Tom Bower wants things falling around his ankles…?
I can’t even get mad at this because it’s so dumb it hurts.
He wants things falling around his ankles? What? His dusty grey pants?
I’m not going to even bother to try to psycho analyze his babble. He’s quite simply snapped.
That said, apparently Meghan has the most powerful va-jay-jay on planet earth.
On the one hand, Camilla is Charles’s best advisor, but on the other hand, Charles has no wise advisors to advise him. Describing Charles being advised by an “experienced woman about town” is a hoot. And the Sussexes need publicity? Well, here you are, Bowser, giving them some and making yourself look senile, racist, and misogynistic.
For the love of god, Kaiser! That closeup of Queen Jump Off requires a trigger warning. Yikes. Egads. Holy shit!
When the medical community was still trying to get people to quit smoking, they should have used this picture of what it does to the face.
The Windsor’s are definitely evil but Camilla is the biggest evil in that family even if she is just a “married in” Bower and Clarkson are her mouthpieces imo.. I don’t know how any one could believe Camilla has ever been anything but evil to her very core after what she did to Princess Diana especially when she has run the same playbook against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.
Bowers and Sykes sound like Miss Mary and Miss Thing going at it – two old queens. I know Sykes is still young-ish but if you only read the old-lady words he puts out you’d never guess.
Harry fell in love with a beautiful black woman and they’ve been devoted life partners ever since.
Like a factory that tracks how many days without an accident, there has been 0 days since the last racial abuse.
“She hates everything about our Isles.” Actually she has been nothing but extremely gracious about her time in the UK and she talks a lot about the things she likes–country walks, teatime rituals, that one radio station, Mayhew and Hubb kitchen and all the youth groups she supports. Tom Bower doesn’t know her at all but he feels enormously free to spout lies about what she thinks and feels. HE’s the one who holds only hate in his heart. Why is he allowed to put his lies in Meghan’s mouth?
Camilla would know all about brainwashing. Do you all think she knows all the bee venom in the world wont make her look less like the Cryptkeeper at this point? Chuckles, spring for a face-lift already. Woof.
This is an acid trip of an interview. Meghan wants to bf in the papers everyday because Instagram, lol. Does. he actually understand how social media works? Harry wants dead birds falling all around him , like some Hitchcock film, but Meghan won’t let him. Make it make sense. That guy is as obsessed either way Meghan as Piers Morgan. He really is.
I’m sure Camilla was put off by Meghan on sight because she’s black not because Harry’s brainwashed. Plus I think we can put the narrative that Harry’s brainwashed to bed because if he really was he wouldn’t have returned to the UK. The desire to return to the UK was his alone.
So… much… projecting…
This cow face adulteress should just stfu