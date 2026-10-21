Bower: Queen Camilla thinks Meghan ‘brainwashed’ Prince Harry in 24 hours

Tom Bower has reared his ugly head in recent weeks, appearing on any British chat show which will have him and saying offensive and ridiculous things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Bower is the same fantasist commentator/biographer who has spent years blatantly threatening Meghan in particular. Just a few days ago, he told GB News that the Windsors need to “put them down” and “neutralize the threat” regarding the Sussexes. Crazy sh-t. What kills me about Bower is that he’s pretty senile and his deranged lies often make little logical sense. He ends up making the Windsor clan look downright evil. Speaking of!! Bower recently chatted with the Royalist podcast and he was trying to make Queen Camilla sound wise and intuitive. He actually made her sound like an old side-chick who loudly neighed her complaints about Meghan to anyone who would listen.

Queen Camilla has always known something was off about Meghan Markle, investigative biographer Tom Bower says. The author tells The Royalist podcast that Camilla believes Meghan had Prince Harry “brainwashed” long before they even left the U.K. for California.

“He was smitten,” Bower told host Tom Sykes. “Meghan had him dangling very quickly—I’d say, within the first 24 hours after they met. And he’s still brainwashed.”

“Camilla, who is an experienced woman about town, who’s seen a thing or two in her life—a sensible, good English country woman—knows exactly what other women are up to,” he continued. “She can suss it up. She can suss what Harry and Meghan, especially, are doing now. And she’s probably, quite rightly, thinks that he’s still brainwashed. He’s still doing what he’s ordered.”

The Sussexes’ problem, Bower said, is that they “need publicity.”

“[Meghan] especially loves to be in the papers every day, whether it’s taking tea at carriages or appearing in some Instagram,” he explained. “That’s all going to dry up soon. And then she’ll be desperate. She’ll be looking around. How can I attract attention?” Bower continued. “Because, of course, she is, and always has been, an extraordinary attention seeker. And he has run out of charities to visit. So they’re in a bit of a sort of desert at the moment of what to do.”

Meghan also is not fond of Harry’s desire to join the Cotswold hunting parties, Bower said.

“Harry very much wants invitations to shoot,” he said. “He loves the idea of partridges and pheasants falling around his ankles. And of course she hates that. She hates everything about our Isles. She’d like much more to be on the beach in California, but she has to put up with it.”

But whether the Queen “can present the cure” to King Charles about their Sussexes problem is “another matter,” Bower says. Despite Camilla being Charles’ best adviser “at the moment and forever,” the King’s biggest problem is his lack of “wise advisers and counselors.”

The British writer said that things were different under Queen Elizabeth, where “wise people in Downing Street in the cabinet office who’d see things happen over the years, who were experienced politicians and also advised the monarch on what to do. Britain is suffering at the moment from a lack of wise advisers and counselors,” he said, explaining the problem wasn’t exclusive to the monarchy. “And of course, the king is a victim of exactly what is affecting government and all the institutions.”