Royal sources think Prince Harry should ‘bloody shut up’ about reconciliation

Prince Harry’s GQ “One More Question” video came out on Tuesday, mid-morning in the US, and soon after the Sultan of Oman’s state visit began in the UK. I doubt Harry chose the timing of the video drop. He gave the interview last month, and GQ held onto it until now for some reason. I would assume GQ chose the timing. Predictably, the interview has aggravated many in royal circles. Not so predictably, many Sussex fans are also rolling their eyes over the interview too, just for completely different reasons. It’s interesting that the royal system is so addicted to responding to the Sussexes though – it would be wiser, especially in this particular instance, for the palace to stay silent and allow Sussex fans to drag Harry all on their own. The royal establishment is invested in keeping this a binary choice too – you’re either a royalist or a Sussex fan, and there’s no middle ground and no nuance. Anyway, Becky English had the big exclusive from her “royal sources,” meaning this is how the palace feels about the GQ interview:
Yet as the pomp and the pageantry of the [Sultan of Oman’s state visit] unfolded, the former working royal known as Prince Harry was dropping another of his ‘truth bombs’ in what is fast becoming a rather repetitive one-man pity party. Seemingly sticking a boot into his brother, Prince William, he somewhat disingenuously referred to ‘sibling disagreements’, a rather quaint way of describing the decidedly one-way volley of attacks in recent years.
‘Some people don’t want it to work it out… I want it to work out… with everything else that is going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile,’ Harry sighed, in what most people have interpreted as a sly dig at the future king.
Since sibling hostility is fast becoming one of his few remaining selling-points, might we be tempted to consider this to be a cunning double-bluff? Perhaps. ‘There’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family,’ Harry went on to opine of the family implosion he created and continues to stoke on a depressingly regular basis.
Who knows whether he will ever see the irony of the situation. Many have fumed at the timing of the interview. He just couldn’t help himself, could he, they seethed. The honest truth is that the prince probably had no idea that a State Visit was going on and, even if he had, wouldn’t have been minded to stop it. And that tells you a lot.
It’s worth noting, someone reminded me yesterday, that Harry never attended a full State Visit when he was a working royal (although, according to his pals, it’s patronising not to call him one now since he is, apparently, both working and a royal). In 2019, he kept an awkward distance from US President Trump at only the private lunch at Buckingham Palace. (Meghan – who the Leader of the Free World previously described as ‘nasty’ – happily managed to swerve it as she was on maternity leave.)
Yesterday, Palace aides were once again keeping their counsel at the latest badly timed bombshell from the prince, with only the merest hint of a raised eyebrow at the news that it had been dropped smack bang in the middle of their State Visit. To be fair, they are almost used to it now and, frankly, they had bigger fish to fry.
But as a senior figure in royal circles said to me the other day after last week’s public appearance by the Sussexes (and yet another round of claims that all Harry wants is ‘peace’): ‘Does he really think everyone has collective amnesia after the last few years?’
And that’s the issue. What Harry says is so very different from what he does. Or as another source pithily put it: ‘If he really does want reconciliation, why doesn’t he just bloody shut up about it?’
My take is that Buckingham Palace is furious at being overshadowed once again, this time during a state visit which most people weren’t even paying attention to in the first place. I mean, the Windsors did another fancy carriage ride through Windsor and once again, the barricades were empty and it looked like some rain-soaked tumbleweeds rolled past. And then there’s Prince William, off to the side, angry about something else entirely – angry that Harry is publicly getting in his face and putting it out there that William doesn’t want reconciliation. Anyway, as I said at the start – this probably wasn’t Harry’s timing and even if it was, yeah, Harry does not give a sh-t.
Also, just as a sidenote: everything started moving between Harry and his father last year, soon after Harry’s BBC interview. The palace has taught Harry that whenever he speaks publicly, whenever he calls them out on camera, it moves the needle and they’ll start talking to him (to get him to shut up). I think that’s probably in the back of Harry’s mind – that the GQ interview will probably move the needle and break whatever stalemate has been happening behind-the-scenes.
A literal gilded carriage transporting the Prince and Princess of Wales + the Sultan of Oman past empty crowd barriers is certainly sending a message. https://t.co/dUm34Ov9CF
— Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) October 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of GQ’s video.
But they won’t shut up about “no reconciliation ever” for the past six years from their “palaces sources”?
OK.
This reminds me so much of when William opined on peace in the Middle East and one official IDF account clapped back, “make peace with your brother before you try to preach.” Only time I have agreed with that source in years. The Sultan of Oman must be shaking his head at these people. LOL. The rain. The hats. The utter silliness of this feud. Oy Vey.
That was glorious.
If Harry succeeds in bringing down the monarchy, he will have done his country a great service—perhaps even greater than his stint in the military.
The one thing Harry is clear about is that he very much believes in the monarchy but thinks it needs to be better. And I believe that he wants that reconciliation to be close to and recognized by the monarchy. To me, this has all devolved into monarchists fighting amongst themselves. It all misses the point which is that the monarchy needs to END. Period.
Well, it wasn’t hard. A rainy and dull state visit. Wouldn’t take much. Sigh. If only Harry just wouldn’t talk about grief and reconciliation. What an entitled brat!/sarcasm tbc.
My inexpert view see this as a giant crushing case of homesickness. Before Meghan, Harry’s world was pretty much the UK and the monarchy. Even while in the military, it was in service to the King and the UK. Then, the reaction to his marriage upended everything. Two thirds of his time in the US was a barrage – interviews, Netflix, Spare, children, setting up a new life. Things settled, the dust cleared, IG is in Birmingham, the family trip to the UK was successful and Harry starts to feel nostalgic for home. It’s hard to be a man without a country. The hope for reconciliation seems a part of that.
Harry is looking for something that is not there, the only person who loved him unconditionally (not including his wife and kids) was his mother, and it appears to me this is man who had not come to terms that his father and brother Do Not Care about him. He’s dragged his wife and kids for a pipe dream and it’s his children I pity the most. Meghan clearly supports him and I honestly wonder to what extent, will she allow her kids to become victims of their fathers need (obsession) for love in place it simply does not exist
Hmmm…Harry is clear about things in the U.S. not being good right now. It has a president calling his wife nasty and threatening him.
I know many people who want to escape the U.S. too. Many have left. I would too.
Things in Britain regarding right wing politics are not that great either. Harry can’t face the reality of his father and brother who do not give a damn about him
@Naomi why do you pity the kids? They’re with their loving parents who are both healed and healing, on a glorious adventure prioritized and adored from morning to night, as they should be. Their parents continue to work on themselves demonstrating amazing values just in how brave they are in unapologetically living their lives. I suspect that when those kids are old enough they will respect their parents for how they have coped.
After reading this tirade from Becky English, I’m glad Harry gave that interview and is being a constant thorn in the Royal Family’s side. They caused this current situation and must pay for it. If Harry being irritating is the price to pay so be it. They drove Meghan to suicide ideation with their smears and racism. They will never suffer the way Meghan did. So I’m all for Harry speaking out whenever he can. The Royal Family need to confront what they did to Harry and especially Meghan.
Harry may not be making the right moves now, but he certainly didn’t start any of this. His father and stepmother did, when they started briefing to tabloid journalists before he was even born.
Something that is not working in Harry’s favour is that the media has been the one blathering on for years about all that he did wrong and how dare he, so nobody talks about all that his family did to him. And if he says anything, they call it his victim mentality.
The narrative is now that HE is the one who hurt and abused his family, so consider that DARVO a success.
The comments section on the GQ clip were wild AND i couldn’t post a thing critical of the vile comments- insta disallowed me. I found that super bizarre- I have never encountered that before and it’s not like i tried to type any profanity.
So the comments were being moderated to exclude pro harry stuff in real time.
All you need to know about Becky English is that she quoted Trump’s “nasty” slur of Meghan approvingly … Becky is such a racist loser.
And that carriage video is hilarious. Yard sales in my neighborhood draw bigger crowds.
As for the “one-sided” attacks, William literally assaulted his brother, leaving him bloodied. I don’t understand why Harry wants to reconcile, but if anything, he’s doing a good job of making the Windsors look small.
“if anything, he’s doing a good job of making the Windsors look small.’ That’s why I’m not bothered by this – as I’ve said many times now, I dont think that part of the interview was directly about william, but in general harry WAS saying he was open to reconciliation and wanted it to work – I know some sussex supporters think that’s a bad look for Harry, but honestly I think its a bad look for William and the Windsors. It makes them look small, petty, unforgiving, etc. I think Charles is finally starting to figure that on some level (a PR level) but William still has not.
Agreed with both of you and I’m wondering if by talking about all of this Harry is laying the groundwork so that his kids don’t end up caricatured because of the decisions he made. I know they will likely be abused because of the need to maintain the narrative of William (and thereby his offspring) “good”, but maybe he wants to do what he can to offset wider perceptions beyond the tabloids and William’s version of events. So that his kids are seen as their own people first. Doing what he can now no matter what anyone thinks may help down the road. Never forget he knows these people and the workings of the courtier system better than we ever could. I think he has dismissed the media from his consideration and he is going after the courtier system. Showing everyone how incompetent and not fit for purpose they are.