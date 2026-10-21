Sykes: Prince William’s silence towards Prince Harry ‘is itself the response’

In the wake of Prince Harry’s GQ video interview, there’s a renewed focus on Prince William and how he feels about Harry’s pointed statements. While Harry publicly backtracked, he absolutely called out William without saying his name – Harry told GQ that “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. Of course I do. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.” The thing is, William has, for better and for worse, stood on business when it comes to Harry. William does not f–k with Harry. William has not spoken to him since QEII’s funeral over four years ago. William’s people have briefed the media for years that Harry is effectively dead to him. Being called out publicly by Harry in yet another interview? It will not move William whatsoever. That’s what William’s mouthpiece says as well:

Prince William won’t be reaching out to Prince Harry anytime soon — despite the Duke of Sussex’s recent public plea for a reconciliation. “Will William respond? I would be astonished if he responded publicly,” Tom Sykes, European Editor at Large of The Daily Beast and author of The Royalist Substack, exclusively told Page Six Tuesday. “He never does, and his silence is itself the response.” The royal journalist noted that Harry and William have not spoken since 2022 and Harry’s recent interview with GQ won’t “change that.” “Will it have frustrated him? I’m sure it will,” Sykes continued. “Being lectured in public about reconciliation by the person who has caused the problem is exactly what William finds so hard to forgive. Putting the onus on him through the pages of a magazine is not how you repair a relationship.” Harry admitted that he wants to make amends with his estranged older brother in an on-camera interview with GQ published Tuesday. However, he also claimed that “some people don’t want it to work out…I want it to work out. Of course I do,” he continued. “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.” While his words seemed to suggest that their royal family members were against the brothers burying the hatchet, Harry’s rep denied that claim. “It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family,” his spokesperson told us, adding, “The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”

[From Page Six]

While I absolutely believe William is jealous, illiterate, petty and fixated on the Sussexes, I also sort of feel sorry for him in a narrow way. Let me explain – William has made his choice and it feels like no one around him respects that choice. King Charles is clearly trying to manipulate some kind of face-saving reconciliation between his sons before Charles kicks the royal bucket, and William must bristle every single time some palace lackey brings up a potential reconciliation. Then there’s Harry, publicly putting the onus on William to talk to him or reconcile. All this time, William’s position has calcified – he has no desire to speak to Harry whatsoever, and every effort, every push, every manipulation must feel like William’s position is not being respected at all. Like, at least everyone knows where William stands, you know? That’s what I sort of hate-respect. William hates his brother’s guts and he’s never going to stop hating his brother’s guts.