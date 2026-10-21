JD Vance on the US economy: ‘You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight’

Donald Trump has been waddling and ranting through his campaign stops ahead of the midterm elections, but he’s obviously ancient and in very poor health. So they’ve been sending out JD Vance to “barnstorm” for MAGA Republicans. The problem? The Trump-Vance administration is historically unpopular and they have literally no coherent message for the midterms. What can they really say? “More of the same?” Add to that, Vance is rizzless – he is NOT the midterm closer, you know? So during a stop in Toledo, Ohio (his “home state”), Vance tried out a new message: the Trump-Vance economy is like the Titanic. Here’s the full quote: “Democrats talk a lot about the affordability crisis in the United States of America, and yes, there is an affordability crisis, one created by Joe Biden’s policies. You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight. It takes time to fix what was broken.”

JD Vance on the economy: "You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight" https://t.co/JK7EDGr0Cn — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 20, 2026

Blaming the Trump-Vance economy on Joe Biden is wildly stupid, especially given that Biden managed to pull off the impossible post-pandemic: he increased job growth, he kept gas prices stable and managed to decrease inflation over the course of his term. The Biden economy wasn’t perfect, but it was a billion times better than the Trump-Vance economy. But thanks to this rancid Cabbage Patch doll, we now know that he and Donald Trump think of the American economy in Titanic terms. You know, the ship which famously did NOT turn around. The ship which sank into the icy sea.