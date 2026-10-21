JD Vance on the US economy: ‘You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight’

Donald Trump has been waddling and ranting through his campaign stops ahead of the midterm elections, but he’s obviously ancient and in very poor health. So they’ve been sending out JD Vance to “barnstorm” for MAGA Republicans. The problem? The Trump-Vance administration is historically unpopular and they have literally no coherent message for the midterms. What can they really say? “More of the same?” Add to that, Vance is rizzless – he is NOT the midterm closer, you know? So during a stop in Toledo, Ohio (his “home state”), Vance tried out a new message: the Trump-Vance economy is like the Titanic. Here’s the full quote: “Democrats talk a lot about the affordability crisis in the United States of America, and yes, there is an affordability crisis, one created by Joe Biden’s policies. You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight. It takes time to fix what was broken.”

Blaming the Trump-Vance economy on Joe Biden is wildly stupid, especially given that Biden managed to pull off the impossible post-pandemic: he increased job growth, he kept gas prices stable and managed to decrease inflation over the course of his term. The Biden economy wasn’t perfect, but it was a billion times better than the Trump-Vance economy. But thanks to this rancid Cabbage Patch doll, we now know that he and Donald Trump think of the American economy in Titanic terms. You know, the ship which famously did NOT turn around. The ship which sank into the icy sea.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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21 Responses to “JD Vance on the US economy: ‘You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight’”

  1. Mireille says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:02 am

    There are enough stupid people in this country that will still vote for Republicans. Inflation, job loss and lack of jobs creation, elimination/reduction of safety net programs, fuel prices, housing crisis, student debt, rising healthcare, it will get WORSE in 2027. And IF the Democrats can win back the house/Senate, a lot of the vile contemptible BBB provisions will still be in play, e.g. healthcare insurance, Medicaid. I don’t faith in any Jeffries/Schumer leadership. I am voting Democrat all the way, but I am not hopeful. I am depressed and I feel for the American people. On another note, JD Vance is a loser, will always be a loser.

    Reply
  2. Nanea says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:04 am

    How did this guy ever manage to graduate high school, much less get into Yale? General knowledge seems to have evaded him successfully…

    I don’t get the Dems though. All of them should remind the general public out there that it’s Felon47’s tariffs and the wars that Felon47 started that weakened the (world’s) economy and caused inflation, job loss, higher prices. And that the VP is an influential part of that admin.

    Reply
    • 2legit2quit says:
      October 21, 2026 at 8:10 am

      Because he’s not stupid. He knows exactly what he’s doing.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      October 21, 2026 at 8:12 am

      He must have been an affirmative action case, all the way.

      Reply
    • D says:
      October 21, 2026 at 8:52 am

      He isn’t stupid, he is a liar who does what he needs to do for power. He is the essence of slimy politician, parroting whatever he thinks will keep him on the “winning” side. At least T*u*mp believes the crap he says. This one only believes in what will get him in the right rooms and keep him powerful.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 21, 2026 at 9:11 am

      @Nanea: last time I checked (this morning!), the Dems are doing all that. You need a new source for news. Why do people always pivot to bashing Democrats when it’s Republicans who have caused every second of this nightmare?

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        October 21, 2026 at 10:58 am

        I’m not bashing anyone.

        But the sources I see don’t really do much in terms of reminding people who’s at fault, beside Jon Ossoff, Abdul El Sayed, and two or three others.

        Many of the Dems Abroad chapters here in Europe have gone invisible, as if they’ve given up on wanting to change anything, and my district in MA isn’t exactly known for being progressive.

    • DK says:
      October 21, 2026 at 11:16 am

      And it’s like the Dems have completely forgotten that Biden’s economy was pretty great…given he inherited a terrible economy from Felon 45, and had to steer the nation and world out of a Covid and production crisis caused by DT’s terrible policies the first time around.

      Ugh Americans (well, MAGAs) have no memory/are willfully ignorant.

      Reply
  3. Sarita says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:12 am

    You don’t. You sink it, and make sure all the captains go down with the ship

    Reply
  4. Alicky says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:19 am

    The world’s most punchable face.

    Reply
  5. Aimee says:
    October 21, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Ladies and gentlemen….This is why I drink.

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:00 am

    Biden’s policies did not place our gas prices at unaffordable levels with no sign of coming down. Trump starting a whole ass war to distract from him being a pdf file did.

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:18 am

    Dude, you’re the iceberg.

    Reply
  8. olliesmom says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:36 am

    You’re the ones driving the Titanic into the iceberg dummy.

    This man gives me the creeps.

    Reply
  9. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:41 am

    You remember what that young girl called Emma wrote on Twitter when she survived the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida? “Marco Rubio is exactly like the AR-15: he’s for sale.” This is what you get when you have sock puppets who answer to billionaires. It’s funny, some people attribute our dysfunction to the deep state — the security services, as they call them in the UK, more sensibly — but I think the deep state at this point must be shaking its head, head in its hands, almost enough to make you pity them. The deep state fwiw has been effectively outplayed by the oligarchs and unlike the comparable set-up in Russia these are two totally different classes of people, or factions, there are no siloviki if you like. They diverged and now we are caught between them in crossfire. The whole country is like Dealey Plaza.

    Reply
  10. Yup, Me says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:46 am

    I wonder how much Peter Thiel paid for JD Vance’s yassified makeover, only for this garbage pail kid /charisma vacuum to render it completely useless.

    Someone needs to tie JD Vance to a chair and put him in a room full of mirrors so the gaping hole in his soul can devour the entire space and then itself.

    Reply
  11. Gabby says:
    October 21, 2026 at 11:34 am

    The fact that Vance will still appear in Ohio today with and on behalf of Vivek Ramaswamy after that ad tells you all you need to know about him. May this be the day both their careers come to a screeching halt.

    Reply

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