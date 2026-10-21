Mail: Netflix’s executive purge means big trouble for Prince Harry & Meghan?

In the past week, Netflix has laid off about 1,000 employees. Interestingly, Netflix’s C-suite is in shambles as well, with major figures like Dan Lin and Bela Bajaria getting abruptly sh-tcanned. Ted Sarandos made an internal statement about the executive purge, basically saying that all of this is for the good of the company. Netflix is going through a major (and, some would argue, a much-needed) upheaval. Obviously, the British press can only ask “but what about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?” This is because the British press have believed that Prince Harry and Meghan are the only ones working for Netflix for the past six years. Well, the Daily Mail’s Netflix sources are predicting DOOM for Meghan especially.
Netflix will shun ‘royal-linked vanity projects’ under its new TV boss, with Meghan Markle potentially becoming a ‘casualty’ of the shake-up, an insider has claimed amid the escalating war of words over The Gentlemen. The row over the Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured involvement in Guy Ritchie’s hit series is said to have left her ‘very cautious’ about considering further scripts.
And in what industry experts have suggested could spell further bad news for Meghan and Harry, 21st Century Fox and Disney veteran Peter Rice has taken over from their ‘biggest champion’, Bela Bajaria, as Netflix’s chief content officer. Bajaria was instrumental in bringing Harry & Meghan and With Love, Meghan to the screen, but Netflix staff are said to have been shocked when she was ousted after a decade last week.
Rice, who was born and raised in the UK, is now in charge of the streaming giant’s TV and film output and is expected to take a markedly different approach.
‘There will be major casualties. He is charged with finding the next Stranger Things or Emily in Paris, rather than some royal-linked vanity project,’ a Netflix source said.
Meghan is reportedly determined to return to acting while continuing to run her As Ever business. But she is said to feel ‘used’ by those behind The Gentlemen following speculation that she could join the cast, with the rumour emerging just four days before the Sussexes moved back to the UK.
Guy Ritchie was said to have held preliminary talks with Meghan, although he apparently responded ‘really?’ and ‘not a chance’ when asked about the prospect of the former Suits actress appearing in the show. Meghan is said to have been hurt by the episode and now plans to be more selective about scripts amid concerns that producers could use the prospect of her involvement as a PR coup to generate interest.
However, Netflix is still expected to want to bid for Harry’s rumoured documentary about his mother, Princess Diana, ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death next year.
The will-she-won’t-she speculation over Meghan’s potential acting comeback began just days before she and Harry moved back to the UK with their children in late August. Insiders on Guy Ritchie’s hit series have dismissed claims that Netflix ‘used’ the Duchess of Sussex to promote its new season. Sources close to Meghan accused those behind the show of revealing her potential involvement in the crime drama to generate publicity, claiming the episode had left her with a ‘sour taste’ and reluctant to consider further scripts. But that claim was rejected out of hand by those with close ties to The Gentlemen production team.
‘This is not a show in need of stunt casting,’ a show insider told The Times.
Re: The Gentlemen, the “show insider” should probably be informed that no one said that the show “needed stunt casting.” Many simply pointed out that Guy Ritchie’s team seemingly used Meghan’s name to promote their second season and push Netflix to greenlight a third season. That’s not stunt-casting, it’s stunt-PR. As for the Netflix shambles, I also think that the incoming executives are going to be less likely to see much value in Archewell productions. But it doesn’t really matter because A) the Sussexes have a first-look deal which doesn’t cost Netflix any money upfront and B) Archewell Productions doesn’t have much in the pipeline anyway. Reportedly, their production company has been downsized significantly too. That’s part and parcel of the Sussexes’ UK move – it feels like they’re not going to do much producing anymore.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
It’s such nonsense. I didn’t even know why people here were claiming she was going to be on that show. It didn’t even seem like something she would do since it would have courted controversy. And some vanity Royal project? Lord. Okay. Netflix has been happy to be in business with them and I wish that they would say, if anyone out there says we are not happy with the arrangement, they are wrong. Full stop.
I knew this was coming with the news about Bajaria.
Any article with “royal insider” and this “show insider” or anything insider I automatically dismiss. Put a name to the mouth and I’ll give it some credibility. Not voices on derangers’ heads.
This is why I think their moved is permanent. They don’t have any lineup with netflix and for as ever meghan can run from uk and goes back and forth.
So Guy Ritchie had a preliminary meeting with Meghan about appearing in the show but then also said “not a chance” when asked about it? sounds to me like if there was a preliminary meeting, then there was a chance. (I know this article is mostly BS, just pointing out the inconsistency.)
the projects we’ve heard Archewell is involved with are actually the ones that seem to be doing really well for Netflix right now – romance novels turned into movies are super popular and netflix is now making them like crazy. I can absolutely see them going with Meet me at the lake (or whatever carley fortune one she is doing, I cant remember). the Love hypothesis was super cute and a good adaptation, same with People We Meet on Vacation. Carley Fortune slides right in there with Ali Hazelwood, Emily Henry et al.
so if MMATL happens, I think netflix will snap it up, and if they don’t, Amazon will. But that’s If it happens, H&M might be moving away from that work entirely at this point, who knows.
sorry Love hypothesis was Amazon, I just remembered, but same idea. Streamers have finally remembered that rom-coms are popular and relatively cheap to produce.
Yeah I’ve been really hoping that those romance productions would happen. So we’ll see. It seems more a matter of whether Meghan wants to move forward with them. But if she did, yeah I could see it fitting into either Netflix or Amazon rlly as romance is having a moment right now.
They also have The Wedding Date, which I really really want to see adapted. I hope that doesn’t go away; it’s a perfect addition for the rom-com sector too!
Guess what? Change happens and people adjust. Maybe one door is seemingly closed and other opportunities or directions of focus become apparent. They will be fine!
They don’t seem to be moving forward with any Netflix stuff we heard about a while ago. Their move to the uk doesn’t help my thoughts that they really aren’t interested in that part of their plans anymore. I wouldn’t be surprised if we never see anything else from them on Netflix. The uk press claimed Netflix dropped them already, so why are they being it up again?
The press are not saying that Netflix ditched them because it doesn’t suit this story.
The Netflix upheaval had me thinking about another topic, which is the remake of “Lonesome Dove” with Zoe Kazan as head writer. Kazan’s “East Of Eden” recently aired and seems to have done very well for the company. A ton of people watched it and it was critically acclaimed. But “Lonesome Dove” still might be up in the air because of the changes.
It’s a tougher hurdle in a couple of ways. The 1989 miniseries (maybe 1988?) with Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones is absolutely beloved. East of Eden had a miniseries in the early 1980s, but it didn’t have the same lasting impact. And Lonesome Dove is a sweeping Western. Horses and true riding will be needed. So it would probably cost more. You really cannot do it in New Zealand, which is not to say they might not try. IDK.
We will see.
Lonesome Dove is discussed constantly on BookTok, despite being decades old, so there is definitely an appetite for a remake. More so than for East of Eden, in my opinion!
I just found out about that. I’m not on BookTok.
Maybe I missed that new but who said they don’t have many projects going on? And who said it was downsized? Last I heard, they have at least four projects on-going. Last time they restructured or lay off people, it was about the foundation and confirmed by the Sussex.
Thank you @Julie! Last I heard Netflix was moving forward with a scripted show set in the world of Polo, plus a few other titles. Did I miss something?
Do it really matter? As Kaiser said they have a first look deal so they’re not solely dependant on Netflix. Furthermore, I’m starting to think that the story about friends saying that Meghan was upset about being used to promote the show is fake. Just like the initial story about her being in talks to be on the show was. In between these two stories Meghan was being blamed for leaking the story so what’s the truth here.
More gutter rats nonsense
So Netflix will shun royal linked vanity projects but will still bid for the Diana documentary. Good to know. Archewell Productions has three novel adaptations and a show about Polo. There was also talk about a Dickens adaptation with a modernized Miss Havisham.
With Bela’s replacement being British, I am sure he will be recruited by the palace against the Sussexes. And Guy Richie, you know what you did.