‘Craven’ Slumlord Prince William is evicting ‘shocked’ duchy tenant farmers

Back in March, Prince William unveiled some big new plans for the Duchy of Cornwall, the vast real estate empire he inherited as Prince of Wales. His big plan was that he would begin liquidating some real estate assets in the duchy’s portfolio, and then use that money to fund his various keen projects like “mental health” and “homelessness.” The problem? One tract of duchy land being sold is the Bradninch Estate, which is mostly full of poor tenant farmers who could never afford to buy a farm outright. William’s big scheme was criticized when he announced it, but now the Observer has a lengthy piece with quotes from the tenants who are being evicted. There are also quotes from someone close to King Charles.
Eviction notices: The Prince of Wales is selling off the Bradninch estate to raise money for other priorities including tackling homelessness and climate change. Last month, eviction notices – described as possession orders – landed on tenants’ doormats. Farmers and renters, who thought they would be able to stay in their properties for life, have been given six months to either buy their home or leave. The local impact has been devastating. Couples with young children, who have no hope of raising the money for a deposit, fear they will soon be homeless. Older people, who have a lifetime of memories in Bradninch, are horrified by the thought of leaving the security of the house they know. For some of the tenant farmers the situation is even worse. They face losing their business as well as their home. Parts of the estate have been farmed by the same family for five generations. Tenants who had hoped their children would one day care for the land that they took over from their parents are struggling to work out how they can afford to buy a holding valued at millions of pounds.
A sense of betrayal: Many in Bradninch are staunch royalists and there is a sense of betrayal that the heir to throne – part of a family that they thought represented continuity in a changing world – appears to have so carelessly cast aside the estate and its residents. Local people are even being forced to raise money to purchase the community assets – the football pitch, allotments and wetlands – from the billionaire prince. The Duchy originally demanded over £100,000 but has now dropped the price to a quarter of that.
A community in ruins: “Everyone is in shock,” says Mary Ryan, a former GP and palliative care consultant who has lived in Bradninch for 36 years and is supporting the tenants. “It’s pitting neighbour against neighbour and dividing the community. People are grief-stricken and frightened.” Ryan is now involved in mental health research, including suicide prevention. “People draw attention to the irony of Prince William talking about his concern for mental health and for homelessness while at the same time very badly affecting the mental health of people who live and work here and potentially making families homeless,” she says. “To many people it feels as if he cares more about the urban poor than the rural poor. It’s hypocrisy. The Duchy is lucky that people haven’t taken their own lives as a result of this episode because it has been handled so badly.”
Is it William’s land to sell? Her husband, John Palmer, a retired surgeon, says there is a sense of “abandonment” by the heir to the throne. “One farmer said to me, ‘You know, I’m a tenant farmer for a reason – I can’t afford to buy a farm.’ Farmers don’t make a huge amount of money and they would have difficulty servicing what would be a considerable loan.” He said there were questions about whether the land was even William’s to sell. “I honestly feel that he’s a custodian rather than an owner.”
What the tenants have received from the duchy: A few weeks before the sale was announced, farmers and residents all received a post card “printed by hand on a vintage treadle press” offering the services of a “Duchy Tenant Support and Wellbeing Service”. There was a phone number and a QR code next to the Duchy of Cornwall crest. One distressed tenant who rang the helpline claims they were told to go to Citizens Advice, while another says they were advised to ask their GP for anti-depressants.
William can go to hell: To make matters worse, farmers who have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in their holdings now find themselves being asked to pay more to buy their home because the improvements have increased the value of the property. Tenants believe this amounts to “double-charging”, which would be illegal for residential homes under the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act, although the rules are different for farms. They say efforts to discuss their concerns or negotiate with the Duchy have been rebuffed. “Tenants are being told ‘take it or leave it’,” according to one local. “I’ve been a royalist all my life and I think Charles was fantastic. William can go to hell. If he was on fire I wouldn’t pour water on it.”
The craven prince: Bradninch is not the kind of place where people would ever riot but there are small, dignified acts of resistance under way. Local residents are boycotting Duchy Original biscuits. One relative mounted a protest in Waitrose, telling shoppers in the Duchy aisle: “Do you know what is happening to the Duchy tenants in Devon?” A new version of the national anthem – “God help our craven prince” – is doing the rounds.
How King Charles feels: The King is said to be dismayed by the sale of the Bradninch estate. “It’s absolutely not what the King would ever have done,” one friend of the monarch says. “The King adores William, he recognises that he must be the Prince of Wales that he wants to be but that doesn’t mean he’s not sad. The only hope is that William begins to see that this is not what his father has believed in for 50 years, which is that you’ve got to try and hold rural communities together because they are the backbone of Britain.” Charles visited Bradninch regularly as Prince of Wales. He knew many of the tenants by name, wrote personal letters when somebody died and sent generous Christmas presents – a book wrapped in a velvet bag, a piece of pottery or a hand-carved wooden door stopper. Sometimes, he joined the tenants’ shoot, known locally as the “Bradninch Rabbit Clearance Society”, always staying for tea or a glass of whisky with the farmers.
William is too lazy to care: By contrast, William has never visited Bradninch to meet the tenants. There was no contact or support from the Duchy during one of the harshest summers Devon farmers have ever experienced this year, when the heatwave was compounded by the outbreak of bluetongue disease that affects livestock. The only time the tenants have seen William was at a distance when they were invited to a reception at St James’s Palace to celebrate the handover of the Duchy of Cornwall from the King to the new Prince of Wales. “King Charles worked the room, he remembered us all. He was very emotional, he was in tears at one point,” says one of those who was there. “William walked in and straight up to the stage, they did their handover then he walked out.”
I’m pretty sure William and Kate are on vacation with their children right now, but I hope someone on his staff shows this article to him when he gets back two weeks from now or whatever. Because… my god. This is so typical of William as well – blundering, stupid, poorly considered, poorly researched, cruel, uncaring. His hypocrisy of “being keen about mental health and homelessness” while evicting poor tenant farmers and setting up a useless helpline. Slumlord Willy rides again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
Charles never reined in scooter. He indulged him and let him drive out his brother
It looks like scooter will bring down the monarchy
Scooter is being thrown under the bus by darling Pa. According to The Observer’s own reporting: “it’s absolutely not what the King would ever have done,” according to a friend of the monarch, who added that “the King adores William… but that doesn’t mean he’s not sad.”
Charles spent fifty years building his own public identity on, rural stewardship and tenant relationships, personally delivering Christmas presents, writing condolence letters, helping deliver a calf.
Meanwhile they talk about William walking directly to a stage for a handover ceremony and just leaving, is itself a kind of silent rebuke embedded in the reporting. It seems the two Dukes of Cornwall, operate two entirely different models of what the title is understood to require.
Scooter doesnt care about the job. The passing of the duchy ceremony show how little he considers others and has no interest in being invested personally in the duchy. Monarchy going down
I agree. He just wants the money.
Yeah, I don’t think William’s supposed “causes” will see a penny of this money.
This sucks, especially since they are loyal royalists. You can see what that gets you—an eviction notice. I wonder if their MP will speak out. They certainly need a better plan than boycotting some cookies!
No their MPs won’t because it seems there were new restriction to MPs who wants to raise question about royals in parliament. They were not allowed to openly debate about royals anymore. This is sad .
wow that’s astonishing, actually. Why would a government support that amount of public wealth going completely unchecked by these greedy idiots??
Hi Chenni, I can’t find anything about a new restriction on MPs that does this – would you please explain?
I don’t think that’s accurate. See https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10426/: “There is no prohibition on criticising members of the Royal Family in Parliament, but MPs and peers are required to observe certain rules if they wish to do so.”
Lady ester , here is the link https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1568269468436239&vanity=DispatchesC4# .
Also if you ask Google ai , it says that
There is no new restriction on UK MPs discussing the Royal Family; instead, long-standing rules and a recent legislative push have actually centered on increasing scrutiny of the monarchy.
Recent Legislative Efforts to Open Up Scrutiny
Freedom of Information Reform: In July 2026, Green MP Sian Berry introduced a cross-party bill to the House of Commons aimed at removing Section 37 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000, which currently exempts the King, the heir to the throne, and the wider royal household from transparency laws.
For ongoing updates on parliamentary procedures and bills, check the UK Parliament Research Briefings.
The Root of the MPs’ Complaints :
The issue is that MPs are frequently having their written and oral questions denied or “thrown out” by parliamentary clerks. This has led to intense frustration and complaints due to two core procedural hurdles:
No Minister Answers for the King: Under parliamentary rules, an MP can only ask a question if a government minister is directly responsible for that topic. Because no minister officially answers to Parliament for the inner workings, personal finances, or private behavior of the Royal Family, clerks regularly block these questions from ever being asked on the floor.
The “No Incidental Criticism” Rule: According to Erskine May (the parliamentary rulebook), MPs are barred from bringing up “incidental” or casual criticism of the King or senior royals during routine sessions like Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).
Right? They should contact their MP. The tenant was on to something about William only being a custodian who might not have the right to sell. The punchline would be finding out that some government committee actually approved the sale. PS.: never mind, I just read Chenni’s comments above. so sad.
I am heartbroken and horrified on behalf of the tenant farmers and I hope like hell they never espouse being “loyal royalists” again.
NEVER FORGET – despite all the weaselly evil efforts to divide and conquer the people with the “scary” trans this and immigrant that distractions – IT’S THE RULING CLASS AGAINST *ALL* OF US
More protests please. Maybe at an earth shot event
In the middle of a cost-of-living and housing crisis that is pretty much global, Willileaks decides to do this? Really?! What an utter trash human being.
The card that was sent— card “printed by hand on a vintage treadle press”—that didn’t actually offer any direct help is unbelievable.
The fake helpline is a great example of their advocacy being completely empty facades. Nothing tangible, just announcements, the occasional visits and I’m sure some kind of money laundering in the Royal Foundation. Because I bet there is a line in their books and impact report about setting up a mental health helpline for rural farmers. I’m waiting for an exposé on Kate’s early years projects, because we know it somehow costs millions to operate a website and slap a name on a broom closet.
I had no idea that Charles was so involved personally. I’m sure it happened like every other year or so, but apparently, it was enough for those people to feel like he cared. Oh and he didn’t evict them in the name of fighting homelessness. The tenant quoted in the article is wrong about one thing though: William does not give a sht about urban homelessness either.
We forget MBS is William’s best friend, so consolidating power to himself is the god he worships.
Also, destroying Harry and Meghan is his only true joy in life.
Kate will throw anyone under the bus in order to survive this man-child.
@Smart&Messy … Charles was deeply involved in the land, crops, and farmers of the Duchy of Cornwell from his twenties. Even as an American, I recall that he was always trying to figure out how to help the crops grow better and seemed to have a true relationship and interest in the land and the farmers.
He’s going to solve homelessness by making people homeless…that’s on brand for William & Co. Like being an environmental warrior by taking UberCopters and lecturing people about nature while buying up great swathes of parkland.
Darn it! You stole my line. 😂
I’ll just add what I have said before. The farmers who are caring for land and working the land which their families have done for generations should be given a free and clear deed to the land. They and their forefathers have paid in sweat equity. Instead, their greedy, nasty landlord is demanding payment if they want to remain there.
Really, this is practically Dickensian. And before Christmas, too.
Parking my anger at him taking away people’s homes and livelihoods in a part of the world where any decent property is eaten us by the holiday industry (when we sold my grandmothers house in North Devon we accepted a lower offer from the church to try and keep it from becoming a holiday let) and we’re enduring a cost of living crisis and environmental calamities, how are they just SO bad that this?
“People draw attention to the irony of Prince William talking about his concern for mental health and for homelessness while at the same time very badly affecting the mental health of people who live and work here and potentially making families homeless,”
Did no-one consider the optics? Or do they just not care?
They don’t care. But I agree it looks terrible – rural poverty is the underside of these pretty Devon and Cornwall places. Some of those families will have farmed the land for generations. How can William be so unprofessional? He should view himself as a custodian of the land, the Duchy isn’t there purely for his benefit. At least Charles did actually concern himself with his tenants and made them feel valued. William needs to grow up and take some responsibility. All these years of not working are not doing him any favours.
Why is he evicting people to sell the land? Why not just sell, as is? Productive farms should be worth more than fallow ones, I would think. Charles should buy the whole thing from him, and make a co-op out of it.
William very likely does not have the legal right to sell any of the portfolio; and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were to pocket some of the proceeds.
I don’t understand why William has to sell this estate to fund Earthshot and Homewards he’s a billionaire and according to Richard Eden and co. the Royal Foundation is doing very well.
Oh, so this is the story that the Windsors were trying to distract from, and bury with the “Sussex apology” rumours and the Tom Sr Scandal?
William is a monster. These poor farmers. It’s particularly cruel that those who have spent money improving their properties now are being asked to pay more to buy the improved properties. What a nightmare.
Forgive me, but I did laugh at this: “Local residents are boycotting Duchy Original biscuits.” That is the most British protest ever — and it won’t have any effect. They should be rioting.
IIRC didn’t Andrew get credit towards the price of Royal Lodge for the improvements that he made?
Ugh, this is just… upsetting. At the same, a renter should never assume they can stay somewhere long term and lease the land forever, even if your landlord is the BRF. Charles is a flawed individual but he truly cared about the land and the well-being of its people. He was more than just a landlord, he was a true steward.
William is obviously not that kind of person and does not care about people beyond himself and maybe his kids. I understand some of these families have been farming the land for generations and their history is tied up in it. And I know the Duchy is a super complicated thing for the Prince of Wales to manage and William wants to “simplify” things. But evicting your subjects from their long term homes they can’t afford is not the way to do it.
I am absolutely floored that William couldn’t even pretend when he attended the hand over?
Not shocked, but severely disappointed, that William has never really visited his Duchy. He sees this as his personal cash cow, not as the homes of long standing tenants.
I dare say this is the Middleton influence – don’t care about anyone or anything that can’t increase your status or personal happiness. Doesn’t care a lick about anyone else.
This ******* hypocrite! William visited a farm in Hertfordshire earlier this year to highlight the mental health struggles of farmers, would you believe. Farmers have been having a particularly hard time – research has suggested that they are at higher risk of mental illness and suicide and Parliament has even discussed this. So I suppose William decided to jump on that bandwagon for a nice little farm visit with cameras present – meanwhile, he does THIS to his own farmer tenants. I have no words for how much I despise this poor excuse for a man.
Oh and this quote: “To many people it feels as if he cares more about the urban poor than the rural poor”. Nope, he doesn’t care about the urban poor either.