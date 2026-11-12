Pete Hegseth & his aides were reprimanded at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On Veterans Day, “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth visited Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with some aides. Hegseth and his crew were being rowdy and loud, and they stopped to take a group photo. Someone – probably not Whiskey Pete – was heard loudly laughing after taking the photo. That’s when a soldier, one of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, yelled: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”
A Tomb Guard from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” was forced to verbally reprimand Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and a group of his senior advisers Wednesday after some in the group laughed and loudly talked in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington.
Video of the incident, posted by CNN, shows Hegseth standing and taking photos in front of the tomb with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver as well as senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh, following a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day.
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 11, 2026
According to People Magazine, this came AFTER the annual wreath-laying ceremony- this was Hegseth and his team acting like they were at a keg party as they stood in the middle of Arlington, surrounded by the graves of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. It’s massively disrespectful and Hegseth should be ashamed. A spokesperson for the Pentagon released this statement: “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.” Well, at least they didn’t attack the soldier. Probably because there was video of Hegseth and his aides’ arrogance and disrespect.
wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier https://t.co/430uEKRRp5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I am so tired of these people. But at least the MAGA fever seems to be breaking. People are starting to call them out on their nonsense.
The fever is breaking, as you say, @Mumster, but it’s a toss-up whether the sanity, once recovered, will produce any reckoning. Hegseth just dodged impeachment because — in part — Democrats declined to impeach him. to which I can only say WTF.
WTF indeed. Some of these Democrats are so unserious. They need to get their shit together.
The Democrats will impeach him themselves and be in charge of the entire procedure. And Johnson shutdown the vote knowing that there were members of both parties on their way.
This. All the newly elected Democrats in the Senate and House of Reps haven’t been sworn in yet, that doesn’t happen until January. Right now, it’s the old status quo as to who has power and the votes in the chambers. Now, come January, if we don’t see some real action and change, that will be a different discussion that might involve me throwing hands.
The Republicans have been in charge of literally everything for almost two years. For some strange reason, people would rather yell at Democrats than blame the freaking Republicans. After January, you all can yell at Dems till you’re hoarse. 😂
Everyone is gonna reply to you with excuses about them being caught in traffic or sick etc etc but there is no excuse. If McConnell can drag his corpse to the halls of Congress for a vote then Dems can, too.
My biggest fear is that Dems will squander all the power the people just gave them and not deliver.
Really hope I’m wrong and I do have high hopes for the incoming class.
I agree. Democrats – this is your chance for 2028. Do NOT blow this!!
I could never imagine people laughing and carrying on at the tomb of the unknown soldier but here we are
I don’t even have words to describe what an execrable piece of shit Hegseth is.
That soldier was p!ssed – you could hear it in his voice.
Because Sec of Defense really should be someone who has worked their way up the ranks and knows military decorum. This POS is not fit to shine the shoes of some of the generals he fired under the guise of purging “DEI” hires in favor of “merit”. Meanwhile, HE has no merit.
There was some speculation that the soldier who did as he is trained to do in such circumstances would be removed from this assignment or even from the service. Hopefully, the Pentagon statement ends the matter.
Oooh, can’t wait til they blow the whole thing up by removing, demoting, or firing him.
And then we can give this guy the honors he deserves for standing up to that Nazi.
There is such a palpable sense of solemnity and reverence at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Just an insane amount of disrespect but this is the man who has made a circus out of our Armed Forces so it’s not surprising. From everything I’ve read, he is detested by our military personnel.
My FIL is a retired Marine Colonel. He bought squishy bricks for himself and a few of his fellow retired officer friends, so they can throw them at the TV whenever Trump or especially Hegseth come on, instead of getting all riled up and shouting about it (it’s not entirely effective, but apparently helps a little). As you said, they absolutely loathe that overcompensating, misogynistic, bigoted weirdo frat boy.
LOL that is so funny. I’m picturing all these distinguished retired military men tossing Nerf bricks at Kegbreath’s dumb face haha…
After what this man has done to starred generals, I sincerely hope that nothing befalls this solider. #ImpeachHegseth
In my lifetime I’ve NEVA seen the Dems in D.C. squander power and not pass life changing & affirming policies that me & mines & ALL OF US 💙🇺🇸💙have been able to flourish under when they had the majority…so I’ma lean on those facts & if we’re lucky we’ll no longer let the Republicans get the majority again to have the power to pervert good Dem policies…just think of how STRONG Healthcare would be NOW if POTUS Obama had kept the Dem majority from 2010-2016 and look at the HISTORICAL amount of GOOD policies Dems were able to pass from 2016-2022 which is the ONLY reason why Trump wasn’t able to 🔥🔥🔥 EVERYTHING during his first term & while Covid was raging
The problem is that both parties have been captured by corporate interests.
The process to become a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is very difficult. These soldiers, in a regiment known as the Old Guard, are the elite of the elite, and incredibly disciplined.
Hegseth is just the scum of the earth. He’s not fit to polish that sentinel’s shoes.
Bad people. There are no mental gymnastics that MAGAts can do here to make excuses. These are just BAD people.
My late father was a Vietnam War Vet Marine who eventually lost his life as a result of what happened to him during that war. Veterans Day was actually his birthday. He took me to this memorial as a young child, probably 6 years old, and even I knew how to act respectful there. F this disgusting, disrespectful, smarmy, arrogant psychopath.
That degenerate sociopath and his friends probably didn’t even twig that the Marine was addressing them. Plus they don’t give a shit about fallen soldiers. They are incapable of decorum, intelligent thought and human decency like every single member of the Republican party that supports the Convicted Felon.
Colin Jost does such a great Hegseth impersonation on SNL. He did that weird stiff swagger into the cold open on Saturday and went “What’s up, fartknockers!?” and I cracked up. This literally sounds like something Hegseth would say. He’s like the worst frat bro guy you knew in college, only worse.
People like him wonder why no one respects them.
You get what you give, you absolute raging trash fire.
🔥🔥🔥
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