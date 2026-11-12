Pete Hegseth & his aides were reprimanded at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On Veterans Day, “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth visited Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with some aides. Hegseth and his crew were being rowdy and loud, and they stopped to take a group photo. Someone – probably not Whiskey Pete – was heard loudly laughing after taking the photo. That’s when a soldier, one of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, yelled: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

According to People Magazine, this came AFTER the annual wreath-laying ceremony- this was Hegseth and his team acting like they were at a keg party as they stood in the middle of Arlington, surrounded by the graves of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. It’s massively disrespectful and Hegseth should be ashamed. A spokesperson for the Pentagon released this statement: “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.” Well, at least they didn’t attack the soldier. Probably because there was video of Hegseth and his aides’ arrogance and disrespect.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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25 Responses to “Pete Hegseth & his aides were reprimanded at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”

  1. Mumster says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:23 am

    I am so tired of these people. But at least the MAGA fever seems to be breaking. People are starting to call them out on their nonsense.

    Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:32 am

    The fever is breaking, as you say, @Mumster, but it’s a toss-up whether the sanity, once recovered, will produce any reckoning. Hegseth just dodged impeachment because — in part — Democrats declined to impeach him. to which I can only say WTF.

    Reply
    • Mumster says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:37 am

      WTF indeed. Some of these Democrats are so unserious. They need to get their shit together.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:44 am

      The Democrats will impeach him themselves and be in charge of the entire procedure. And Johnson shutdown the vote knowing that there were members of both parties on their way.

      Reply
      • Graphinya Heather says:
        November 12, 2026 at 9:01 am

        This. All the newly elected Democrats in the Senate and House of Reps haven’t been sworn in yet, that doesn’t happen until January. Right now, it’s the old status quo as to who has power and the votes in the chambers. Now, come January, if we don’t see some real action and change, that will be a different discussion that might involve me throwing hands.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        November 12, 2026 at 9:31 am

        The Republicans have been in charge of literally everything for almost two years. For some strange reason, people would rather yell at Democrats than blame the freaking Republicans. After January, you all can yell at Dems till you’re hoarse. 😂

    • Kitten says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:46 am

      Everyone is gonna reply to you with excuses about them being caught in traffic or sick etc etc but there is no excuse. If McConnell can drag his corpse to the halls of Congress for a vote then Dems can, too.

      My biggest fear is that Dems will squander all the power the people just gave them and not deliver.
      Really hope I’m wrong and I do have high hopes for the incoming class.

      Reply
  3. Andrea says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:34 am

    I could never imagine people laughing and carrying on at the tomb of the unknown soldier but here we are

    Reply
  4. Alicky says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:35 am

    I don’t even have words to describe what an execrable piece of shit Hegseth is.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:43 am

    That soldier was p!ssed – you could hear it in his voice.

    Reply
    • Mumster says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:50 am

      Because Sec of Defense really should be someone who has worked their way up the ranks and knows military decorum. This POS is not fit to shine the shoes of some of the generals he fired under the guise of purging “DEI” hires in favor of “merit”. Meanwhile, HE has no merit.

      Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:47 am

    There was some speculation that the soldier who did as he is trained to do in such circumstances would be removed from this assignment or even from the service. Hopefully, the Pentagon statement ends the matter.

    Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      November 12, 2026 at 9:46 am

      Oooh, can’t wait til they blow the whole thing up by removing, demoting, or firing him.

      And then we can give this guy the honors he deserves for standing up to that Nazi.

      Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:50 am

    There is such a palpable sense of solemnity and reverence at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Just an insane amount of disrespect but this is the man who has made a circus out of our Armed Forces so it’s not surprising. From everything I’ve read, he is detested by our military personnel.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      November 12, 2026 at 9:07 am

      My FIL is a retired Marine Colonel. He bought squishy bricks for himself and a few of his fellow retired officer friends, so they can throw them at the TV whenever Trump or especially Hegseth come on, instead of getting all riled up and shouting about it (it’s not entirely effective, but apparently helps a little). As you said, they absolutely loathe that overcompensating, misogynistic, bigoted weirdo frat boy.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        November 12, 2026 at 9:22 am

        LOL that is so funny. I’m picturing all these distinguished retired military men tossing Nerf bricks at Kegbreath’s dumb face haha…

  8. Harla says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:08 am

    After what this man has done to starred generals, I sincerely hope that nothing befalls this solider. #ImpeachHegseth

    Reply
  9. Lala11_7 says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:22 am

    In my lifetime I’ve NEVA seen the Dems in D.C. squander power and not pass life changing & affirming policies that me & mines & ALL OF US 💙🇺🇸💙have been able to flourish under when they had the majority…so I’ma lean on those facts & if we’re lucky we’ll no longer let the Republicans get the majority again to have the power to pervert good Dem policies…just think of how STRONG Healthcare would be NOW if POTUS Obama had kept the Dem majority from 2010-2016 and look at the HISTORICAL amount of GOOD policies Dems were able to pass from 2016-2022 which is the ONLY reason why Trump wasn’t able to 🔥🔥🔥 EVERYTHING during his first term & while Covid was raging

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:24 am

    The process to become a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is very difficult. These soldiers, in a regiment known as the Old Guard, are the elite of the elite, and incredibly disciplined.

    Hegseth is just the scum of the earth. He’s not fit to polish that sentinel’s shoes.

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:25 am

    Bad people. There are no mental gymnastics that MAGAts can do here to make excuses. These are just BAD people.
    My late father was a Vietnam War Vet Marine who eventually lost his life as a result of what happened to him during that war. Veterans Day was actually his birthday. He took me to this memorial as a young child, probably 6 years old, and even I knew how to act respectful there. F this disgusting, disrespectful, smarmy, arrogant psychopath.

    Reply
  12. B overland says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:34 am

    That degenerate sociopath and his friends probably didn’t even twig that the Marine was addressing them. Plus they don’t give a shit about fallen soldiers. They are incapable of decorum, intelligent thought and human decency like every single member of the Republican party that supports the Convicted Felon.

    Reply
  13. MaisiesMom says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Colin Jost does such a great Hegseth impersonation on SNL. He did that weird stiff swagger into the cold open on Saturday and went “What’s up, fartknockers!?” and I cracked up. This literally sounds like something Hegseth would say. He’s like the worst frat bro guy you knew in college, only worse.

    Reply
  14. IdlesAtCranky says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:01 am

    People like him wonder why no one respects them.

    You get what you give, you absolute raging trash fire.

    🔥🔥🔥
    🗑🗑🗑

    Reply

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