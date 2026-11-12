Pete Hegseth & his aides were reprimanded at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On Veterans Day, “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth visited Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with some aides. Hegseth and his crew were being rowdy and loud, and they stopped to take a group photo. Someone – probably not Whiskey Pete – was heard loudly laughing after taking the photo. That’s when a soldier, one of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, yelled: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

A Tomb Guard from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” was forced to verbally reprimand Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and a group of his senior advisers Wednesday after some in the group laughed and loudly talked in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington. Video of the incident, posted by CNN, shows Hegseth standing and taking photos in front of the tomb with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver as well as senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh, following a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 11, 2026

According to People Magazine, this came AFTER the annual wreath-laying ceremony- this was Hegseth and his team acting like they were at a keg party as they stood in the middle of Arlington, surrounded by the graves of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. It’s massively disrespectful and Hegseth should be ashamed. A spokesperson for the Pentagon released this statement: “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.” Well, at least they didn’t attack the soldier. Probably because there was video of Hegseth and his aides’ arrogance and disrespect.

wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier https://t.co/430uEKRRp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026