Thomas Markle will be separated from general population in jail until his trial

At 1:45 am on Tuesday, someone cut or gnawed off Thomas Markle’s ankle monitor. The ankle monitor was one of the terms of Markle’s release after he was arrested and charged for being a depraved PDFile last Friday. Following the cut of the ankle monitor, Markle was immediately apprehended and hauled back to jail. The judge has ordered Markle to be kept separate from the general population until trial, and the judge once again ordered a psychiatric evaluation.
A US judge has ordered that Thomas Markle Sr be separated from other prisoners on his return to jail. In a Florida hearing on Wednesday, Judge Lindsay Griffin said the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father had violated his bail conditions by cutting off his electronic tag while under house arrest.
Mr Markle Sr, 82, was first arrested by the FBI last week for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material. He was rearrested on Monday after he forcibly removed the ankle monitor, US authorities said.
Judge Griffin recommended that he be separated “to the extent practicable” from his fellow inmates. She added that his pretrial release had been revoked because his housing situation had “become untenable”, as well as because of his removal of the monitoring device.
Mr Markle Sr had been living in a dementia care home in Florida when FBI agents seized a haul of material from two storage units he had rented in Los Angeles for almost two decades. After his recent arrest, he had been released on bail by the court on condition he was subject to home detention and wore an electronic tag. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination, amid concerns he may not be unable to understand the proceedings or properly assist his lawyer.
Prosecutors requested his recall to jail and detention pending trial, after he removed the location monitoring bracelet in the early hours of Monday. Bill Essayli, the first assistant US attorney, said: “Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.” Judge Griffin approved his return to custody following a hearing in Tampa, Florida.
Her ruling said: “I found that the defendant violated the conditions of his pretrial release and that, based on the lack of suitable housing, no condition or combination of conditions would reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community and the defendant’s appearance in court. Accordingly, for the reasons stated at the hearing, the defendant’s pretrial release is revoked, and he is detained pending the resolution of this case.”
She added: “The defendant is committed to the custody of the attorney general or his designated representative for confinement in a corrections facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons awaiting or serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal.”
The judge basically said that Markle is staying in jail until trial unless his lawyer and family can come up with a different housing situation. Samantha Markle and her partner moved Thomas out of his senior living facility last weekend, and the rumor going around is that Thomas was moved into Samantha’s trailer, although that hasn’t been confirmed. I would assume that they had little choice in the matter though – no one is saying so, but I’d guess that Thomas was kicked out of the senior facility after his arrest, and I would also assume that no other senior facility wants to house him. So jail it is. That was probably the math being done by the Markles too. I’d love to know who cut the ankle monitor and why it was done at 1:45 am.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencaps courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia.
Get used to it, Tom.
Bad Dad Toxic Tom giving off serial killer vibes.
My speculation is that once they (the Markles) realized that there was a real chance of him being tried and convicted, they tried to make a run for it. They probably thought cutting the ankle monitor in the middle of the night would give them the time they needed to get where they wanted to go before law enforcement agents could mobilize. They thought wrong.
That’s what I think as well.
Tom, Jr. says he think his father did it for the medical care and assistance: https://web.archive.org/web/20261111223337/https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/40994939/thomas-markle-ankle-tag-reason-revealed/
God love him, is he STILL talking to the media? Damn! Shameless, for someone who went to the Philippines with daddy.
Off-topic, but THAT is an unfortunate photo. Maybe it’s because the photographer was standing above him in his wheelchair. But it fairly screams “guilty.” (Allegedly).
I like to think it was cut off at 1:45 am by Sammy and the BF while Thomas was asleep. Maybe they gave him a few extra pills that night? He was probably a demanding pain in the ass and had no $$$ left for them, so they wanted him out.
Well, it could be also be the facility – not just himself or his kids. They possibly don’t want him there because other people have family with kids visiting.
Quite right! No skilled nursing facility, assisted living facility or independent living facility will be willing to house an alleged PDF. The other residents would feel not at ease. So yes, jail it is.
Its probably not that hard to remove them. Years ago, my elderly grandmother, who also had mild dementia amongst other health issues, was in a nursing home and on the one day that my father didn’t feel well and didn’t go visit her, she somehow removed her ankle monitor and hitchhiked to my parents house (she told the people who picked her up that my father would pay them but they just dropped her off at my parents house and left). No one ever could explain how she managed to get past the staff and leave the facility unnoticed. They didn’t even realize she was missing until my father brought her back. I still wish I’d been there to see my father’s reaction when she rang the doorbell, he opened the door and she was standing there.
Toxic Tom is now a high profile alleged child predator so they have to separate him and if sentenced, will probably remain separated from gen pop. He has significant medical needs which Scammy wouldn’t have been able to provide long term but would be provided by jail/prison facilities, unfortunately at taxpayer expense. This will hopefully make it harder for the BM to gain access to him, as they scramble to distance themselves from him. Won’t work though bc they left trails several miles wide all over social media in their delusional fervor to destroy Meghan.
Chantal: Your Grandma sounds like she was one heck of a lady.
I want to know who was paying for him to stay at the senior facility? Prisoners accused or convicted of child abuse are not liked are usually attacked by other inmates hence the judge ruling that he be kept separate from other prisoners.
It’s a shame they’re keeping him away from the general population. I’m sure they would have loved ol’ Tomtom…