“Kylie Jenner is being sued by yet another former housekeeper” links

Kylie Jenner keeps getting sued by her former housekeepers and their lawsuits keep getting wilder and wilder. I wonder if Kylie will just settle out of court. [Just Jared]
Joaquin Phoenix seems to be selling out big-time. [LaineyGossip]
Michelle Yeoh in Laquan Smith – I’m not crazy about the shoulders, but this jacket is so cool. Why can’t designers do regular shoulders anymore though? [RCFA]
Arrival is such a great film. It really holds up. [Pajiba]
Tove Lo is still around and she has new music! [OMG Blog]
Man, Drew Barrymore really supported her family from such a young age. [Seriously OMG]
Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has passed away. [E! News]
What’s going on with the Microsoft Outlook outage? [Hollywood Life]
Hillary Clinton to Lauren Boebert: bye, Felicia. [Buzzfeed]
Yeah, I don’t think Britney Spears is making a musical comeback. [Reality Tea]
Hello, Taylor Napier. [Socialite Life]

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1 Response to ““Kylie Jenner is being sued by yet another former housekeeper” links”

  1. Paisley25 says:
    November 13, 2026 at 1:22 pm

    As soon as I learned Dan Hicks died, I could immediately hear his voice in my head. I don’t watch golf, but he also covered a lot of Olympic events like swimming and skiing over the years..

    Reply

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