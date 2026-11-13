“Kylie Jenner is being sued by yet another former housekeeper” links

Kylie Jenner keeps getting sued by her former housekeepers and their lawsuits keep getting wilder and wilder. I wonder if Kylie will just settle out of court. [Just Jared]

Joaquin Phoenix seems to be selling out big-time. [LaineyGossip]

Michelle Yeoh in Laquan Smith – I’m not crazy about the shoulders, but this jacket is so cool. Why can’t designers do regular shoulders anymore though? [RCFA]

Arrival is such a great film. It really holds up. [Pajiba]

Tove Lo is still around and she has new music! [OMG Blog]

Man, Drew Barrymore really supported her family from such a young age. [Seriously OMG]

Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has passed away. [E! News]

What’s going on with the Microsoft Outlook outage? [Hollywood Life]

Hillary Clinton to Lauren Boebert: bye, Felicia. [Buzzfeed]

Yeah, I don’t think Britney Spears is making a musical comeback. [Reality Tea]

Hello, Taylor Napier. [Socialite Life]