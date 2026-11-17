It was nice to see so many celebrities talking about the James Bond casting, but this clip of Andy Cohen announcing Robert Pattinson’s casting to the Hunger Games people is wonderful, mostly because of Ralph Fiennes. Ralph correctly guessed who was cast, and he compliments Rob, but I see some sadness there too – probably because he knows he’s being replaced as M, right? [Buzzfeed]

It makes my heart sing that John Malkovich & Glenn Close are still tight, all these years after Dangerous Liaisons (that movie is so formative). [LaineyGossip]

Beyonce is the first artist to have 100 Grammy noms. [Socialite Life]

Thin-skinned crybaby Elon Musk is mad at SNL. [Jezebel]

Robert Pattinson & the Skydance/Batman issue. [Pajiba]

Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend passed away. [JustJared]

More on Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy noms. [Hollywood Life]

George Lazenby’s message to Robert Pattinson. [Seriously OMG]

Elle Fanning’s Hunger Games premiere look. [RCFA]

Kathy Griffin appeared on Ziwe’s show. [OMG Blog]

Willie Geist is done with Morning Joe. [Reality Tea]

everyone was S H O O K 😱 #JamesBond #RobertPattinson #TheHungerGames https://t.co/BSfUwpLTyg — Radio Andy (@RadioAndyTweets) November 16, 2026