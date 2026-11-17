It was nice to see so many celebrities talking about the James Bond casting, but this clip of Andy Cohen announcing Robert Pattinson’s casting to the Hunger Games people is wonderful, mostly because of Ralph Fiennes. Ralph correctly guessed who was cast, and he compliments Rob, but I see some sadness there too – probably because he knows he’s being replaced as M, right? [Buzzfeed]
It makes my heart sing that John Malkovich & Glenn Close are still tight, all these years after Dangerous Liaisons (that movie is so formative). [LaineyGossip]
Beyonce is the first artist to have 100 Grammy noms. [Socialite Life]
Thin-skinned crybaby Elon Musk is mad at SNL. [Jezebel]
Robert Pattinson & the Skydance/Batman issue. [Pajiba]
Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend passed away. [JustJared]
More on Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy noms. [Hollywood Life]
George Lazenby’s message to Robert Pattinson. [Seriously OMG]
Elle Fanning’s Hunger Games premiere look. [RCFA]
Kathy Griffin appeared on Ziwe’s show. [OMG Blog]
Willie Geist is done with Morning Joe. [Reality Tea]
everyone was S H O O K 😱 #JamesBond #RobertPattinson #TheHungerGames https://t.co/BSfUwpLTyg
— Radio Andy (@RadioAndyTweets) November 16, 2026
I’ve always liked His Majesty’s Secret Service. It’s one of my favorite Bond films. I haven’t watched a Bond film in probably 20yrs so I doubt I’ll see the new one. Wish RP all the best though with the part.
Do you mean “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” from 1968? Yes, that movie is very good, despite Lazenby. I always find myself wondering how excellent it would have been if Connery had hung on for one more instead of quitting and then coming back for “Diamonds are Forever”. He and Diana Rigg would have burned the screen down.
Also, the soundtrack for OHMSS is excellent and John Barry at his best.
The Propellerheads album “Decks and Drums and Rock and Roll” is a bunch of remixes of the OHMSS soundtrack. The Rosetta Stone is track 9, a straight dance mix of the On Her Majesties Secret Service soundtrack. All the samples in that track are then reused throughout the album though sometimes modified or transposed to different instruments.
Spybreak, from that album, is used in The Matrix for the lobby scene. So in an indirect way there is a link between the most iconic action scene of the 90s and the Bond franchise. The bass line of that track is lifted directly from OHMSS in slightly distorted form.
I really don’t know any of Olivia R songs (I don’t know any of their songs) but her advocacy gives me so much respect for her and hope for the future gens
Apparently much of that Elon skit is just quoting verbatim what he’s actually said. No need to write when the material is already there. They should do that for everyone.
Jeremy Culhane is killing it in his 2nd season which he started in the first. All of his characters/impersonations have become reoccurring.
Threadjack: The FEMA National Emergency System went on at 2:20 p.m. today. They last did this in 2023. However, is it really just “routine” as the lying government says? We are in real, direct danger because of the greed, incompetence, corruption, truth-masking, stupidity of this administration. Will we survive until January 3?
Jferber, not sure where you are, I’m guessing North Bronx since you were able vote while Westchester wasn’t able to but George Latimer is your Congressman. I heard nothing today, I guess I don’t count, being 10 minutes away from Kensico Dam, that was targeted once and still remains closed from one entry to this day, I don’t need to know that the airport 8 minutes from my apartment might be a target. I texted my best friend from high school when the planes were grounded, knowing she travels a lot. Thankfully she was fine, but she responded it wasn’t a coincidence the e mail goes down, then the planes are grounded. It only got worse, major banks went down, websites were compromised – what’s next? We’re clearly in major trouble, but what is Trump’s response? I’m paraphrasing “Life happens, when your powerful and have all the money” We’re doomed. As far as Jan 3rd is concerned, I’ve said it before, there won’t be a peaceful transfer of power. something is going to happen. I’m usually a wine glass half full kind of person, but my gut is telling me it’s not going to be good. Took me 40 years, but I trust my gut.
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I understand that Fiennes is loyal to Daniel Craig, given that they worked together on the Bond films, but—sorry—I can’t stand Craig; I haven’t even been able to watch the movies he’s in. I simply don’t get these “most handsome actor” rankings that place Craig near the top. He isn’t handsome, and there’s something about his mouth that’s just… no, no, no! I once thought that perhaps he must be a decent guy, considering he’s married to Rachel Weisz, but it turns out that’s not really the case either. His Bond contract included a clause stating that no one could be cast in the films without his approval; I suspect he used this to ensure that no tall, charismatic actors were hired—likely because he’s short for a man and has a very average-looking face. In doing so, he blocked several excellent, charismatic actors from playing villains—including Kota, who is very tall and would have been a perfect fit. Apparently, the studio fought for him for over six months because he performed the best by far in every screen test, but Craig put his foot down and refused.
This! Can’t stand Craig either. He’s not very likable, unless previous Bonds.
I am also not happy about what’s his name being cast as Bond. He is forgettable. No charisma, not good looking or debonair, to me he’s always bordered on repulsive. I know those are strong words, but Bond is sold as all of the cartoon strength and swauviness!! 🙂