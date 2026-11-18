Brittany & Patrick Mahomes revealed the gender of their fourth child, they’re expecting a boy. So it will be even, with two boys and two girls. [Just Jared]
Democrat Mary Peltola won the Alaska Senate race!! [CNN]
Aaron Taylor Johnson & Devon Terrell kissed (for a movie). [Socialite Life]
Is Hollywood cool with Olivia Wilde’s comeback? [LaineyGossip]
The AARP wrote about SNL’s “Sister” sketch. [Pajiba]
Gore Gloss’s new single. [OMG Blog]
They’ve got Hunter Schafer dressing like Hillary Clinton now. [RCFA]
The trailer for The Traitors S5. [Seriously OMG]
A famous TikToker still hasn’t gotten paid. [Starcasm]
The latest Christmas rom-com is here. [Hollywood Life]
Everything’s being cyber attacked. [Buzzfeed]
Cardi B’s son is beefing with a dog. [Reality Tea]
Poor kid. He’ll probably get named Champ or something even dumber since all the kids are named after medals (Sterling, Bronze, Golden). MAGA trash family.
I think that I read that Mikey Day wrote Sister about his sister which is commendable. He and his writing partner are really prolific. Not everything lands but when it does it can be very funny. Check out his emoji sketch for Weekend Update where he’s the aerial tramway. So funny 🚡
1. I don’t understand the appeal of the repetitive Christmas movies that are released by scores every Christmas…. Why are new ones made when all the Hallmark/Lifetime/streamer Christmas movies have near identical scripts and are so redundant? When I had cable it used to genuinely anger me when my Golden Girls reruns were bounced for months of these mediocre movies. Baaaahumbug. 2. As the “sister” to 3 generations of my incredibly dysfunctional family, that SNL skit hit incredibly hard. Damn… I haven’t seen a skit that resonated like that in years. 3. Congratulations, Alaska! 4. Dior???? It is bad enough to be magat trash and to be married to ick, magat Barbie, but good lort, Patrick.