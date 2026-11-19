The CMAs pretty much anointed Ella Langley the queen of country music. I’d love a breakdown of how “Choosin’ Texas” might have affected the midterms too. [Hollywood Life]

Hailey Bieber wore a very Carolyn Bessette look to DealBook. [LaineyGossip]

Jessica Chastain wore Elie Saab at the CMAs. [RCFA]

People want Netflix to cancel this blasphemous new show. [Jezebel]

Gemma Chan & Channing Tatum premiere Josephine in LA. [JustJared]

Noah Kahan feels sorry for himself over his Grammy snubs. [Pajiba]

Funny tweets from women. [Buzzfeed]

Florence Pugh says she hasn’t gotten cosmetic work. [Socialite Life]

Rick Springfield, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]

Here’s the “trailer” for Robert Pattinson-as-Bond. [OMG Blog]

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter has a hobby. [Reality Tea]