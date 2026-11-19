The CMAs pretty much anointed Ella Langley the queen of country music. I’d love a breakdown of how “Choosin’ Texas” might have affected the midterms too. [Hollywood Life]
Hailey Bieber wore a very Carolyn Bessette look to DealBook. [LaineyGossip]
Jessica Chastain wore Elie Saab at the CMAs. [RCFA]
People want Netflix to cancel this blasphemous new show. [Jezebel]
Gemma Chan & Channing Tatum premiere Josephine in LA. [JustJared]
Noah Kahan feels sorry for himself over his Grammy snubs. [Pajiba]
Funny tweets from women. [Buzzfeed]
Florence Pugh says she hasn’t gotten cosmetic work. [Socialite Life]
Rick Springfield, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Here’s the “trailer” for Robert Pattinson-as-Bond. [OMG Blog]
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter has a hobby. [Reality Tea]
Kacey was just a decade ahead of her time wasn’t she?