I went hunting around the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts to figure out if they posted any photos from their meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I found that they posted one solitary photo, and it was on Instagram only (not Twitter). Which is strange, since they were incandescent with pride at having convinced Modi to give them the photo-op. You’d think that they would have posted tons of pics, right? Unless Modi only gave them a quick drive-by? The Telegraph claimed that Modi gave them 45 minutes, which… I find hard to believe, but sure. Something else interesting about William and Kate’s social media: there’s only one photo of this year’s Earthshot Prize winners, but there are multiple glamour shots of Earthshot’s celebrity ambassadors and an abundance of glamour shots of William and Kate, of course. The Telegraph tried so hard to put a bow on this trip, their first joint “tour” in four years and it’s pretty funny:
The Prince and Princess of Wales, always so good when they are together, are firmly back in business overseas. It is a reminder, to us and to them, what they can accomplish. Their star power as members of the Royal family is unmatched. The images of the Princess comforting a grieving mother at her hospital bedside have beamed around the world, while the Modi handshake will gladden hearts at the Foreign Office in London.
It has been a step back into action on behalf of Britain after four years away from joint tours, and it has been a success. If the King has recently been called the country’s “secret weapon” when it comes to British diplomacy, the Waleses are not a secret. But they have been burned in recent years, first with a difficult trip to the Caribbean where they became a lightning rod for local frustrations about the Commonwealth, and then with the Princess’s serious illness and challenging recovery preventing overseas travel.
This trip to India has been safe, planned meticulously and kept largely within controlled spaces. There have been no walkabouts (said to be because of security concerns), and although the Waleses have met hundreds of people during the trip, those people have largely been guests invited to embargoed engagements.
There have been no protesters, and seemingly no appetite for protest on any particular topic. This has been a forward-looking India, meeting Britain on equal terms. The upshot? A photograph with Mr Modi in which the Prince of Wales, the tallest of the trio, is at the centre.
The trip should be a confidence boost to the Waleses and their staff that it is still possible to pull off a trip without controversy. It is likely to become a blueprint for their new era. Gone are the days of two-week-long trips, with the Prince wanting to focus on the “impact” he, or they, can make in a shorter period of time. He will say yes to Foreign Office requests to travel on behalf of the British Government, sources say, and next year’s diary is in the planning.
There will be another Earthshot Prize in the autumn, with the Prince himself letting slip the word “Australia” as its destination backstage at the Earthshot awards on Tuesday night. If it coincides with the October half term, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be able to make it a full family occasion.
There are no promises about the Princess’s own travel other than that she hopes to undertake more short visits aligned with her early-years childhood project. But this week has shown it can be done. It has also reminded us of the impact she can make when she joins her husband.
For Prince William, these sorts of trips will prove essential. Just as his father did before him, this is his chance to build a proper, personal relationship with the world leaders of today and tomorrow in a way that transient politicians cannot. The phrase “soft power” is occasionally overused, but this – cementing ties with India – is it in action. The trip, short though it has been, was a success. It now needs to be a springboard for more.
“The trip, short though it has been, was a success. It now needs to be a springboard for more.” Will and Kate bum me out so hard. They’re so fragile and delicate, always needing to be handled with such care, always needing to be “managed” and “kept within controlled spaces” lest a person of color spook them, like they’re nervous, racist horses. From where I sit, the bar is still in hell and Will and Kate only barely managed to clear it. They were overshadowed at every turn (mostly by the James Bond announcement), and they kept staggering through carefully stage-managed events in mostly empty rooms… in one of the most populous countries in the world. They’re calling it a “success” because Will and Kate weren’t overtly racist overseas again. As for “a springboard for more.” Whoa, Nelly! They’re not going to magically do more in 2027. Come on now. They’re going to need three months of vacations for these three days spent in India.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
Modi is closet gay ,I’m sure he will get along with billy and his beard. As for this tour it was widely mocked and celebs who attended this events are mostly half Brits (some anglo indians ) and they are getting dragged in bollywood sub . This doesn’t even get top 100 news in my state. What waste of money.
Rituparna Sengupta’s LinkedIn post:
I was at the Earthshot Prize last night and watching what was happening was just painful!
The finalists, activists, people who actually mattered were walking around, non-conspicuous inspite of doing great work and building innovations, while the media was going crazy with designer lehengas, green-carpet glam, Bollywood and their bizarre answers!
We are getting the narrative completely wrong!
The Earthshot Prize is supposedly the “Nobel Prize for the environment” – a platform to scale path-breaking innovations repairing our planet. Instead, our conversations have turned a high-stakes climate event into another celebrity fashion parade.
I will acknowledge that visibility matters to highlight a cause. But someone needs to talk about it!
I am not even getting into the responses of our Indian celebrities to address climate action – buy lesser cars, segregate waste, re-use clothes. For all the time they would have spent planning what to wear, one would have thought they would have read up a bit and had some concrete stuff to talk about- but your guess is as good as mine!
Star power is supposed to shine the spotlight on innovations – not reduce important planetary conversations to a PR quiz where nobody studied. If we keep filling our airtime with who wore what (most of which wasn’t even sustainable), we ignore urgent climate action and turn something essential into cheap entertainment.
It’s time to honour those who do the actual heavy-lifting, with a side dose of entertainment. Let’s put the spotlight where it is due!
Isn’t that exactly what has been said over and over again on this page? We never hear ANYTHING about the prize winners. It’s just a William vanity project to mix with celebrities.
Kate looks particularly scarily thin in that black (or burgundy? Hard to tell on my phone’s screen) suit. Her thighs are disappearing before our eyes. I really wish someone cared enough to help her. She’s a horrible bitch but she’s clearly unwell.
I agree. Just look at the photos which clearly show how William feels about her. He’s not going to help her is he.
Apparently her mother nor her sister is going to help her, either.
The suit color is delightful, but the jacket has hips and I wonder if that’s intentional to distract how thin she is. It’s also cropped slightly…odd.
Keen really did not add a thing . It became about what she wore.scooter should have given the earth shot winners most of the time.the two shallow ones sat in empty subway cars and went around looking concerned
They got way more attention because of her.
@Shazbot, 100%. Usually William wouldn’t have tolerated it, but he’s back to competing with his brother again, so he’ll do whatever he needs to do in order to make those front pages
I would only believe that they met with the PM for 45 minutes if Modi was as big of an Aston Villa fan as William, if he also grew up in pubs, or if he was super keen about nature. Other than those topics, I don’t believe that W&K could sustain a 45 conversation with a man who runs a country of a billion people.
Oh if only Modi did school runs 😂
If Modi did the school runs, then the conversation would have been at least another 4 hours just on the traffic alone. They wouldn’t even have time to discuss the actual drop offs.
Well, the trip was a success because there weren’t any serious gaffes (maybe because there weren’t any serious engagements). Anyway, saying to a grieving mother “well done” for enduring her pain isn’t the flex they think it is…or emptying a wagon to the metro..
You’re right, and it’s beyond pathetic that for W&K, no major fckups = “success”
There quite a bit of criticism on Indian social media though. Mainly along the lines of pointing out the hypocrisy, and why they made Earthshot into a fashion show rather than highlight the actual prize winners. Not that you’ll hear about any of that in (most of) the UK press.
Unmatched star power is a “bit” rich. They attract no crowds… and kids tell them to their face that Meghan is their favorite if you recall. anyway…
Just pointing out that they say “with the Princess’s serious illness” and not cancer…
Kate is a fake cancer patient.
45 minutes meeting is a good strategy, give the host not enough time to blast them, and short enough to get the photo done and a friendly conversation about how hot is is in india vs England
I’m wondering if they even got to sit down this time. Can’t tell from the one photo.
Also keen visiting a hospital taking center stage in a bright red dress was not a good look
The only thing she does is dress up to events so this is definitely a planned moved and not a coincidence. She wanted to make sure the moms and babies wouldn’t steal any of her thunder on any pics
Her visiting a woman who had just lost a baby during delivery with cameras and media was pretty awful.
Really poor taste to do that to a mother grieving for a child. Earth mother Kate seems to not have understood it would have been better to keep the cameras away and speak to her in private.
Oh, that’s awful. That poor woman. Kate should feel embarrassed at showing up with cameras in tow.
KP released a “readout” of the Modi meeting. Usually these things end with some sort of joint statement or press release, but apparently there wasn’t enough substance for that. KP’s readout was that they talked about the importance of bilateral ties, the Waleses’ last trip to India 10 years ago, and Earthshot. Yawn. Modi is despicable, but he didn’t deserve these two lightweights interrupting his day. Guess it’ll be enough to get the FO (taxpayers) to pay for whatever part of their trip Earthshot isn’t already covering.
To be fair, I do not think people understand the difference between diplomacy and celebrity. I can see where it gets conflated with Justin Trudau and Katy Perry, etc but it is protocol for them to meet the PM while guests in India.
It may be protocol, but it doesnt have to be an actual meeting. Remember Biden making William wait outside in the cold in Boston and then shaking his hand posing 30 seconds for a photo op before peacing out??
I love that suit. Gorgeous. She looks nice. She also looks shockingly pencil thin. No doubt she’s delighted to be going home. My impression is that she isn’t a people person; she’s looked exhausted at this level of engagement. I suppose one could say well done for getting through it. That’s all I’ve got!
I actually like the suit, too, but her extreme thinness is so alarming that ends up being the focus (for me at least).
That’s actually a pretty good jacket on William, too. He could have done something more than the limp collar and black tie (Charles is known for his silk ties), but he almost looks stylish.
Among other things, I’m wondering how an actual king can be considered a “secret weapon.”
And Colonizer Barbie pantsuit.
That kinda threw me, too!
I am surprised scooter did not have a secret session where he went jogging
Was India in the room with them? They could have green screened a more immersive believable convincing Indian cultural experience..
Like these two would mix with brown people.
Why would a handshake with Modi gladden the hearts of the Foreign Office? It’s not like they were signing a peace treaty. Or was the FO glad that W&K managed to make it through 3 days without major embarrassment.
Okay, this question does make laugh. Bc yeah, I’m not sure what this handshake and 45m meet and greet does for the FO but hey sure. If they’re happy with that, okaaaay.
@Eurydice, it was definitely the latter. They’re not used to William not offending someone every time he steps outside.
The Foreign Office is probably happy that the Wales made it through three days together.
The people who get lost in this are the actual competitors for the Earthshot so-called “prizes” (in reality, conditional grants paid in instalments). You always have to go looking for coverage on who they are, and their projects, whereas they should be centre stage. That just shows this whole things is a completely empty vanity project for William so that he can invite a bunch of celebs to mingle with.
Also, this: “The images of the Princess comforting a grieving mother at her hospital bedside have beamed around the world”. That was APPALLING. A woman whose baby had just died, going by reports. The poor woman looked confused and as if she didn’t know why Kate was there. That image of Kate with her eyes closed apparently praying is obviously an attempt at saintly Princess Di – but she’s smirking! And then you can hear someone in the background (her team?) saying something like “let’s move along”. I have no words for how crass this was.
@Jensa I could not *believe* they allowed a woman who had just lost a baby to be a part of a photo op for this clueless idiot. It’s absolute proof (not that we needed it) that Kate is ONLY in it for the photos. A normal person wouldn’t have had that particular moment photographed, imo.
That poor lady. This was not a moment she needed or wanted commemorated and splashed all over the internet. Kate is so carelessly cruel.
I’m furious about it. This was a new low, even by their standards. The poor woman was cynically used and exploited.
And her fans refuse to acknowledge how tone deaf, self-absorbed, and outright cruel is was for their precious Catherine to have used a postpartum mother whose baby died for a photo op. She used a grieving mother to bring attention to herself. It’s horrifying.
It was gross and unfeeling.
And even if they asked her permission, imagine the frame of mind she was in? She never should have been put in that position. It was awful.
I doubt she’d have felt she could say no – if she was even asked – what with all that entourage / officials around etc.
That is so gross and exploitative.
@Jensa, exactly, I doubt she would have felt comfortable saying no. So now one of the worst moments of her life is all over the world.
@QuiteContrary, exploitative is right. Kate probably thought that her mere presence would help to heal the poor woman, and that she was doing her a favor by taking a picture with her.
You just know she thought that image of her “praying” would make all the front pages. Jokes on her.
What kind of sociopath brings cameras and media to a hospital room to film a mother who just lost her baby? Kate that’s who.
Did the mother even know what was going on? She seemed stunned and there was Kate posing like she was praying for her.
Pretty disgusting to do that.
I am speechless at this. Just….
What on Earth could she fit in that tiny little bag?? Holding in the picture makes it look like she was ready to leave. Give it to your assistant ffs. The man pose where they cover their peepees is so awkward.
I suspect a pack of Nicotine gum, @M, as well as a couple of spare Xanax, lip gloss (as in “Spare”) and cue cards.
I wonder if Kate would have a problem with Harriet borrowing her lip gloss 🙃
@YankeeDoodles, all of which she could have put in her pockets, and would have if she had any notion of looking like a professional or a stateswoman. As it is she looks like Take Your Barbie to Work Day.
Her schedule for the next 5 years? Her thoughts? That would still leave plenty of room though.
@Jensa, LMFAO ☠️
As always, there’s nothing in that little bag. You can see how flat it is.
I read somewhere that there’s some kind of security device in it. Which sounds like she’s carrying a gun! But it’s some kind of alert. Have I got this right? Because otherwise it looks silly, like you say. Why on earth would she, of all people need, to be carrying things around that her staff probably have ready for her. She kind of looks like she’s off to work clutching a tiny tool bag.
@sparrow: I don’t think it’s a security device–a royal AirTag, so to speak. Kate often hands off her bag to an assistant so what good would it do her?
Those photos are a hoot. They look like mannequins in a store that I would walk past whilst picking up my pace. Really, white people, we’re on limited release. Going out of business… that’s the sign that would be hanging on the store. I swear. I saw Russell Peters at the O2 years ago and he uttered that line and the whole place cracked up. It was a prophecy. All of the angst about population dynamics, it’s just racist. Really. No one is wondering if we have enough non-white fellow citizens. Just the opposite.
Remember how the British media were calling William and Kate’s Caribbean flop tour “a success” until they could no longer ignore the fact that people all over the world were mocking every single thing about it and calling out their colonist cosplay and tone deafness? Just wait.
Also: Look how William awkwardly pulled up his right sleeve to display that wristband – a blatant copy of Harry’s habit of wearing wristbands given to him by various charities and wellwishers. Is he not embarrassed?
This article is so……patronizing? almost demeaning in a way? Its like a parent saying to a child “yes you did a good job, so proud of you, now let’s see if you can keep it up!” and then it lists all the way this visit was stage managed, with essentially no genuine public interaction, and of course no focus on the winners of Earthshot.
also when the hell did the KING become the secret weapon?!?!?!?!
Lol, really. Like they made it through a birthday party without getting cake all over themselves.
Let’s be real. Next to the Wales, a stick of gum could be a secret weapon.
The articles are so similar from the rota you can tell what KP sent out as talking points in the what’s App chat.
And not getting fired doesn’t mean it was a success. It just wasn’t a flop. There is a big difference with that.
Yeah, it was a real confidence booster for them. Oh, my stars, I was surprised to read that phrase so often applied to Kate in the past employed here. For the BOTH of them. A grown man and woman. It’s what these two say to the people they visit, good job! keep it up! 🤮
Well, that’s 45 minutes of Modi’s life he’s never going to get back.
He’s standing there with a pen in his jacket that he likely uses for real work and Kate is standing there in her Diplomat Barbie suit, empty purse and empty head.
I’d love to hear what these dignitaries say once W&K leave and they debrief. It cannot be complimentary.
She looks so painfully thin in this skirt suit. Yikes.
Yeah I don’t believe they met for 45 minutes. These type of meetings last about 15 minutes.
If you time it from door to door, I can see how they could stretch it. They have to come in, shake hands, maybe exchange a gift, sit down, maybe some tea, exchange a few pleasantries – how was your flight, how’s the family, George is at Eton, blah, blah, Earthshot, blah, blah – then a bit of Foreign Office talking points, uh huh, uh huh, sure, uh huh. Then an aide comes in to say it’s time to leave, get up, shake hands again, have a good flight, don’t forget your purse, goodbye.
You forgot the pose for pictures part, otherwise, spot on.
Kate and William look like mid-level executives, not the future king and queen consort of England. These two can’t get anything right, not even their costumes when meeting with foreign rulers.
Modi be like: “Why did I have to skip auramaxxing with Trump, Putin and Xi on the world stage, to instead talk about the weather with these two dopey airheads?”
(pun intended)
Not that I would expect him or anybody else who has other interests to want to spend time with Kate and William, but auramaxxing with Trump, Putin, and Xi doesn’t really…sound preferable or elevate Modi as the other option. Unless I’m missing something…
Very optimistic take from the foreign office that with this modest success, suddenly William and Kate “will say yes to Foreign Office requests to travel on behalf of the British Government”. Oh honey – no. No, they will not.
It’s like someone who is sure that THIS time, her loser boyfriend is going to turn over a new leaf. It’s sad to see the British government reduced to this.
And then mentioned the next Earthsh*t in Australia & maybe they’ll take the whole family, like that’s a good thing. William invents a celebrity award show, makes sure it’s a traveling one, then brings his whole family along? On the government dime? Geez Louise, the cojones.
Wow! Billy is really putting his right arm forward to show off his beaded bracelet
Modi is not amused.
The breaking news appears to be that William is tall – at last it can be revealed! 🤣
‘…personal relationship with the world leaders… in a way that transient politicians cannot.’ Um, wouldn’t Modi be considered one of those ‘transient policitians’? So—what’s the point, exactly? Other than that William got to travel for free because they tacked an official ‘government’ thing at the end.