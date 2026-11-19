I went hunting around the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts to figure out if they posted any photos from their meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I found that they posted one solitary photo, and it was on Instagram only (not Twitter). Which is strange, since they were incandescent with pride at having convinced Modi to give them the photo-op. You’d think that they would have posted tons of pics, right? Unless Modi only gave them a quick drive-by? The Telegraph claimed that Modi gave them 45 minutes, which… I find hard to believe, but sure. Something else interesting about William and Kate’s social media: there’s only one photo of this year’s Earthshot Prize winners, but there are multiple glamour shots of Earthshot’s celebrity ambassadors and an abundance of glamour shots of William and Kate, of course. The Telegraph tried so hard to put a bow on this trip, their first joint “tour” in four years and it’s pretty funny:

The Prince and Princess of Wales, always so good when they are together, are firmly back in business overseas. It is a reminder, to us and to them, what they can accomplish. Their star power as members of the Royal family is unmatched. The images of the Princess comforting a grieving mother at her hospital bedside have beamed around the world, while the Modi handshake will gladden hearts at the Foreign Office in London.

It has been a step back into action on behalf of Britain after four years away from joint tours, and it has been a success. If the King has recently been called the country’s “secret weapon” when it comes to British diplomacy, the Waleses are not a secret. But they have been burned in recent years, first with a difficult trip to the Caribbean where they became a lightning rod for local frustrations about the Commonwealth, and then with the Princess’s serious illness and challenging recovery preventing overseas travel.

This trip to India has been safe, planned meticulously and kept largely within controlled spaces. There have been no walkabouts (said to be because of security concerns), and although the Waleses have met hundreds of people during the trip, those people have largely been guests invited to embargoed engagements.

There have been no protesters, and seemingly no appetite for protest on any particular topic. This has been a forward-looking India, meeting Britain on equal terms. The upshot? A photograph with Mr Modi in which the Prince of Wales, the tallest of the trio, is at the centre.

The trip should be a confidence boost to the Waleses and their staff that it is still possible to pull off a trip without controversy. It is likely to become a blueprint for their new era. Gone are the days of two-week-long trips, with the Prince wanting to focus on the “impact” he, or they, can make in a shorter period of time. He will say yes to Foreign Office requests to travel on behalf of the British Government, sources say, and next year’s diary is in the planning.

There will be another Earthshot Prize in the autumn, with the Prince himself letting slip the word “Australia” as its destination backstage at the Earthshot awards on Tuesday night. If it coincides with the October half term, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be able to make it a full family occasion.

There are no promises about the Princess’s own travel other than that she hopes to undertake more short visits aligned with her early-years childhood project. But this week has shown it can be done. It has also reminded us of the impact she can make when she joins her husband.

For Prince William, these sorts of trips will prove essential. Just as his father did before him, this is his chance to build a proper, personal relationship with the world leaders of today and tomorrow in a way that transient politicians cannot. The phrase “soft power” is occasionally overused, but this – cementing ties with India – is it in action. The trip, short though it has been, was a success. It now needs to be a springboard for more.