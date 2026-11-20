Tom Hiddleston’s wife/partner Zawe Ashton joined him at the Broadway opening of Much Ado About Nothing. He plays Benedick, just FYI. Hiddles on Broadway! [Just Jared]
Karen Loderick-Peace’s “low budget” clip has gone massively viral. [Socialite Life]
Miley Cyrus is probably getting married this weekend. [TMZ]
Daniel Craig is undoubtably thrilled that James Bond is no longer in his life in any way, shape or form. He really hated the experience in his final films. [LaineyGossip]
Google won’t shut down Russell Brand’s YouTube. [Pajiba]
Jordan Firstman in the Criterion Closet. [OMG Blog]
Sandra Huller enjoys Chanel, but does the label suit her? [RCFA]
Jennifer Lawrence low-key hated working with Chris Pratt. [Seriously OMG]
A Love During Lockup lawsuit. [Starcasm]
All about Wild Things. [Hollywood Life]
People showing their disdain for AOC’s working-class background are really telling on themselves. Why does she irritate these old farts so much? [Buzzfeed]
Southern Charm has a toxic-man problem? [Reality Tea]
Randy Fine is such a scumbag. And no actually Randall we need MORE working-class people in Congress and fewer bankers and business men. And yes I DO consider doctors working class because they are not corporate CEOs or middle management stooges. Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff do all the hard work while hospitals rake in the cash and pay $0 in taxes. I want people who see the flaws in our “healthcare” (more like health insurance) system firsthand because those are the people best-suited to fix it.
Bartenders, firemen, builders, lobsterman, preachers etc etc —all are capable of identifying and relating to real world issues that affect everyday Americans. Of course, you have to want to be a politician and hopefully bring some good ideas to the table but the D freshmen class is proof that integrity, humility, diversity, tenacity and hard work is what the American people want to see.
I love seeing these fools further alienate themselves from the working class. The GOP is so thoroughly divorced from the struggle of everyday Americans.
I’m going to see Tom on the 9th, think the play is closing on the 12th.