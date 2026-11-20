Tom Hiddleston’s wife/partner Zawe Ashton joined him at the Broadway opening of Much Ado About Nothing. He plays Benedick, just FYI. Hiddles on Broadway! [Just Jared]

Karen Loderick-Peace’s “low budget” clip has gone massively viral. [Socialite Life]

Miley Cyrus is probably getting married this weekend. [TMZ]

Daniel Craig is undoubtably thrilled that James Bond is no longer in his life in any way, shape or form. He really hated the experience in his final films. [LaineyGossip]

Google won’t shut down Russell Brand’s YouTube. [Pajiba]

Jordan Firstman in the Criterion Closet. [OMG Blog]

Sandra Huller enjoys Chanel, but does the label suit her? [RCFA]

Jennifer Lawrence low-key hated working with Chris Pratt. [Seriously OMG]

A Love During Lockup lawsuit. [Starcasm]

All about Wild Things. [Hollywood Life]

People showing their disdain for AOC’s working-class background are really telling on themselves. Why does she irritate these old farts so much? [Buzzfeed]

Southern Charm has a toxic-man problem? [Reality Tea]