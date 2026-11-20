There was a big shock for British morning-show watchers today: Prince Harry was a surprise guest on ITV’s This Morning. This Morning is hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, with Hammond as one of Harry’s biggest supporters on British television. Hammond was the one who got a huge exclusive with Harry in Birmingham back in July. Well, Harry was apparently there for the whole morning show experience, stepping in to tease the episode and sticking around for the cooking segment. He was there to promote Invictus – and two veterans joined him for some of the episode – but he was also just there to be a ray of sunshine. He chatted about Archie and Lili and how his family has handled the move back.
Prince Harry has revealed that relocating to the UK from California has been a “big culture shift” for his two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
The Duke of Sussex, who moved his family to Britain in August, appeared on Friday’s episode of ITV’s This Morning, where he spoke to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
When asked how Archie and Lilibet are settling into their new life in the UK, Harry said that while they “love” being in England, it’s a “big culture shift”.
“I think the kids being in school uniforms is a big change for them,” revealed the dad of two, who shares his children with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. “But it has certainly helped. The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being in a UK school, which is really, really nice to see.”
When asked by Alison if the youngsters have American accents, Harry said he is “squeezing the accents out of them”. “Their friends at school are doing the same,” he revealed, adding that Lilibet is particularly good at mirroring a British accent.
The accent thing is just so… British. Only British people care that much. When the Sussexes lived in America, British columnists and reporters screamed and carried on for YEARS about Archie and Lili’s American accents, like “the king’s grandchildren having American accents” was an offense to the crown and all of Britain. God, I really hope Harry is getting all of this sh-t out of his system.
Update: I added the YouTube video when it became available!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, founder of the Invictus Games, applauds during a meeting with the Ukrainian Invictus community held as part of the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games, the national selection event for Team Ukraine ahead of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, in Lviv, Ukraine, on November 14, 2026. Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 to support the recovery of wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans through adaptive sport. Ukraine joined the Invictus community in 2016 and has been developing the Invictus Games movement for 10 years.
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Lviv, Ukraine
When: 14 Nov 2026
Credit: Pavlo Bahmut/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke of Sussex, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke of Sussex speaking, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke of Sussex speaking to pupils who are learning about design and performance around adaptive prosthetics during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke of Sussex (right) meets with the winner of a Special Recognitions Award, George Tappenden (left), during the WellChild Awards 2026, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry, George Tappenden
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, founder of the Invictus Games, applauds during a meeting with the Ukrainian Invictus community held as part of the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games, the national selection event for Team Ukraine ahead of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, in Lviv, Ukraine, on November 14, 2026. Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 to support the recovery of wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans through adaptive sport. Ukraine joined the Invictus community in 2016 and has been developing the Invictus Games movement for 10 years.
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Lviv, Ukraine
When: 14 Nov 2026
Credit: Pavlo Bahmut/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
Scooter seething at forest lodge. Talk shows are mine Harold
No pillow is safe at Forest Lodge this morning.
Alison Hammond is such a hoot! I love her energy :)))
Unpopular opinion but I don’t think they’re going to move back to the US full time.
Lmao. Yes, that is unpopular for many. But I’m always in the camp of I have no idea but wish them well either way. Bc let’s say the kids love the school and their friends so much after a year? Maybe they stay longer. I truly don’t know.
@ Jais I agree 100%
I suspect they will avoid living in America full time until the maga extinction burst is settled down.
I think the men in grey are worried – Harry is so much better at being royal than the ‘working ‘ royals…. and after Charlie, who whatever we think of him works really hard and has done some good things ( Prince’s Trust etc) … we are going to be left with … the Wails. And the Edinburgh’s… it will be interesting to see what happens.
@JMOney.
I agree.
I love Alison and ugh on the accent thing Harry. Jeez. I still say that all of the talk about his kids being in British schools was 100 percent accurate. I don’t think this is a year long thing and they are moving back to CA permanently.
The accent thing really is a big deal😂. I remember Meghan talking about it too though when she was on the Drew Barrymore show. I’m guessing for any mixed American and British family, it must get discussed all the time.
Yeah, he must have really wanted his kids to have a British education and not like his kids having an American accent. I see them staying in the UK full time while his kids are school age.
I highly doubt Harry “doesn’t like his kids having an American accent.” For one thing, their mother is American, and it seems pretty evident that he loves everything about her.
If he was serious, I think it’s a lot more about being able to code-switch.
That can be a big thing even in “tossed salad” America, and in the much more accent-conscious UK, I imagine it can make a huge difference for easy socialization.
Both he & Meg will want it to be easy for their kids to make friends there, and get along well with anyone they meet in their lives.
And I think H&M are looking ahead at the possibility that the kids may spend significant amounts of time in the UK throughout their lives, depending on how everything shakes out.
We Americans like accents, but we don’t care about accents; that’s a British thing.
Sorry, folks, but I just get prickly about the British posh accents are better & British schools are better. I’ve experienced both. Neither is better they’re just different.
@IdlesAtCranky — Totally agree about code switching, which is much more than just the sound of an accent, it’s also about verbal idioms, cadence of conversation, and knowledge of local culture. In the US anyone who lives in a northern city and visits family back home in the South knows this.
He is SO GOOD at this! Just a natural.
I am still firmly in the camp that he set up shop in the UK mainly for Invictus. To promote the games and to make it clear that HE is the founder and an irreplaceable part of the program.
I agree with you about Harry being there to promote Invictus and insure his work remains his, especially given what happened with Sentabale.
,💯💯💯. And I think it’s working. As I stated on another thread a while back, the chatter in British tabloid reporting about someone else replacing Harry at Invictus has stopped completely since he came back.
He smashed it here and he has excellent rapport with Alison Hammond ( catch her great interview with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford!) He’s here for the Invictus Games promotion and I love him for it. Obviously I’d have adored seeing him and Meghan but we can’t have everything ( well we could have but for jealousy that drove them away in ,2020)
Poor Temu Will being forced into close proximity with plebs and pretending to enjoy himself in Mumbai!
I love the way he included the veterans. Harry has this ability to include without taking over. Many people don’t know how to.
Haha, this was a fun friday surprise! I know this was planned well in advance, but it still cracks me up bc I can imagine him thinking “you’re mad I visited veterans in a war zone? Watch me on morning TV Willie!!!”
I think the accents thing was just a lighthearted joke. The comment about confidence was interesting to me though – something none of us have considered is that maybe there was an issue at the kids’ school and they wanted to change schools anyway, so that combined with invictus and wanting to set up a base in the UK just all worked out for this move.
Also apparently ITV is airing the games and Alison and someone else (not the other morning host) are going to be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies, which is exciting.
Yay, I’ve been guessing that Allison is going to be a part of hosting the games, which is really exciting. I’m still waiting to get Allison and Meghan together in some sort of a cooking segment. Please make it happen.
It is Ade Adepitan ( hope I have spelled that right) – he is currently in the jungle ( I’m a celebrity) –
I was curious too when Harry said that the kids have more confidence since going to UK schools.
I wonder if being royal in the UK just has a lot more privilege and respect to it than it does in the US which has given them some confidence or maybe they just like the structure of a British public school as opposed to a more California-style private one.
In the UK a ‘Public School’ is a fee-paying school. i.e. a private school. The term is used especially for the elite private schools. There is an ancient historic reason why they are called Public Schools but I’d have to look it up, it dates from way back . The Sussex children are currently attending a ‘prep school’ i.e. a private school which prepares children for the next stage in their education. Most UK children attend state schools which are free, i.e. financed by local government or, increasingly, they attend ‘Academies’ which are financed, at least partly, by commercial businesses.
I think you may be on to something re the children’s previous school(s). I was recalling Meghan (and Harry?) saying that they discuss with the children each day what their “Rose” and “Thorn” were for the day, and Meghan saying that Lili will just say “My day was just a blast!” but I don’t recall her saying what Archie usually said, only that they encourage the children to talk to them and discuss their feelings and that this is usually done at the dinner table.
When they move back to the US, this switch to UK schools will continue to give them both a big boost in confidence, I think. I was painfully shy as a child but have lived in several countries on three different continents and can honestly say that the experiences really helped to bring me out of my shell to a huge extent. I’m still shy, but most of my friends and colleagues think that I’m super-outgoing 😀 . I just handle the shyness better.
The accent comment sounds more like sarcasm from him. Pleeeeeze, do you seriously think he cares? This is how a lot of people talk, it’s actually said jokingly. It’s a light hearted conversation.
One of the most fascinating things about the tone of the tabloid coverage is that if you live in the UK as an American no one cares about your accent, to my way of thinking, they just kind of register that’s where you’re from and pivot to whatever else there is to talk about, I’ve been here almost 2 decades and the number of times someone asked me where I was from I can count on one hand. Once was at the Disney store. Another American. Once was a man going door to door selling fish. Once was a girl who had a cousin there and we met walking dogs so we were both chatty. Once was a PTA meeting at school because I had questions about how kegs worked and that cracked everyone up. Not that the US doesn’t have kegs. But — yeah, I get why they laughed. ;-D ..Granted they don’t need to ask because it’s obvious but I can honnestly say I *never* think about it, and no one would be awkward enough to suggest that I do. I think this is more about Harry “going native” in Hollywood and that’s like creeping up to a third rail which is the notion that all of this is just PR and spin and hollow performance. Which – for the rest of the royals, bar Anne and her late mother – it is.
I mean, it’s tough to have an accent as a kid. My husband moved from South Africa to Texas as a young teenager and got plenty of grief for his accent. So while they’re in school in the UK, might be best to talk like their peers. Kids can be pretty ruthless about that stuff.
I’m with @jais in wishing them well either way. But also he couldn’t combat (pun intended) the narrative of his unpopularity and exile nearly as effectively from California leading up to Invictus in his home country. The RF are not the main characters, so let’s do a lot of hand wringing and give them that energy. He can’t very well do all the interviews talking like he has one foot back on US soil. The tabs and BM can try to make this about the family soap opera all they want, but he keeps working and every time he shows up for and with veterans, he looks better, bigger and more committed on the world stage. Let the man play the PR game. The people want to hear that he loves them, and that his kids love the country, etc.
Harry spent 6 years in Meghan’s culture – I don’t see the problem with his family spending some time in his culture.
Same. And while I have no basis for this, aside from knowing how much Meghan loved to travel and experience new places pre-Harry, I can see Meghan also wanting her kids to experience both cultures. That doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility.
Also, the kids are 1/2 British and royal – whether they’ll choose to embrace it or not, it’s important they know that part of their heritage.
and if they want to travel with the kids and expose them to Europe – its a lot easier to go skiing in the Alps from England than from california (I mean obviously people can and do, lol, but you’re dealing with a lot longer flight time and more significant time changes.) so they may want to stay in the UK for a year or two and jet off to Spain or France or Italy or Germany etc while there.
I think if they stay in the UK after Invictus, it will be because they are happy there.
I agree.
Americans don’t want harry dead, like the brits do meghan & her kids,
@tara I worry about this too. We all takes risks in life and this appears to be one they are willing to take. (And they are surrounded by body guards.) But still, I worry and I bet Doria worries as well
A lot of hate Meghan & the kids get on social media is from Americans. At the end of the day white supremacy and racism is a global issue.
I know, right!? Seems like a fair exchange. They had time to heal and set themselves up to be financially independent. And being “world citizens” seems like what they always wanted.
Harry is soooo good at this! He’s charming, funny and knows how to gently redirect and include the vets in the convo.
10/10
I haven’t seen the clip yet, full disclosure, but Harry is always a good get for an interview. I wonder if British media outlets will start to clue in: it might be worth their while to have at least one reporter on their team building relationships with the Sussexes. They are both charismatic, fun, and Harry is motivated to promote Invictus, which will be in the UK! I dunno, seems like a no brainer if you want people to engage with your content, especially when the other royals lack these qualities. Even the most generous take on William doing the Graham Norton couch was that he “shouldn’t make a habit of it” 🤣.
“The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being in a UK school.” It’s giving “I think American education is shit so I forced my wife (who is endlessly abused in my home country) to move back so I can prove it.”
I read him as saying that the children’s confidence has grown because they realized that they can adapt to a new place & find friends & enjoy new experiences which is WONDERFUL for people of all ages to be able to experience ✨️….being a global citizen no matter what your budget can be a luxury…my nephew is doing the same now as he’s working in Europe after leaving Atlanta 💕
That’s a really love take on it. Maybe the kids were a bit worried about leaving their school & friends and moving to a whole new country, but since starting at their new school they’re feeling better about things.
Prince Harry is really natural at this stuff. Think he did a great job & love his banter with Alison Hammond especially. Also loved the segment with IG participants. Shows how it should be done.
As they were talking about how the kids were adjusting to this relocation I took it as the kids had normal growing pains when attending a new school in a new country. Whilst they may have been shy & nervous initially, they have settled in now & are more confident in their new school. I think he meant they are doing well in their new uk school not that it specifically being a uk school is giving them confidence. I guess also wearing school uniforms was an adjustment but where they may already stand out with different accents & red hair, uniform helps them to blend in more. Nice to hear the kids are doing well.
I saw the accent thing as a joke. It really wouldn’t make sense to have settled down with an American & lived there for 6 years when he was given the exit ramps, if he hated the American accent. Just seems like normal banter that I see all the time with dual national families.
Harry really is so good at this stuff. He just brims with charisma and joie de vivre.
My husband is British and he always joked that he found it weird that our kids speak with American accents (he adores them, obviously).
The Brits are probably obsessed with accents because they’re class signifiers in England. You can tell where a Brit went to school, what class their family’s in, as soon as a full sentence is spoken. Americans in England mostly skate by that test — or at least, that was my experience.
“But it has certainly helped. The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being in a UK school, which is really, really nice to see.” I don’t understand this. Was their confidence low while being in an American school?
I didn’t get it either.
Yes, it sounds like it was for whatever reason.
Or maybe they (Archie and Lili) were not confident about attending school in UK. And now after a while they are gaining more confidence about being in school over there.
I’m thinking that when they first started at a UK school, it was new and obviously they would be a bit tentative, but now that they’ve been attending for a few months, their confidence has grown? I conclude this because Harry mentions that the big change is that they have to wear uniforms which something new for them and it is a bit of a loss of identity is one way of looking at it. Some kids gladly put on a uniform and it helps to give them an identity. However, it sounds like the kids are fitting in well at school and I hope kids don’t pick on them too much for their American accents at the moment. I imagine that eventually, they’ll end up with mild English accent which will still sound American to some crustier Brits, and sound very English to American ears. Lili might pick up the accent faster because she’s younger.
So great to hear that Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet are thriving and have become more confident since moving to the UK! Seems like it’s been a very positive move for the kids
@Kaise “I hope Harry getting this out of his system”
I have come to terms to stop expecting what I’d do out of Meghan and especially Harry.
Meghan and family continue to be in my prayers.
Alison Hammond is such a hoot! I love her energy :)))
Having had to switch schools in third grade, there were lots of tears and missing my old friends. But I made new ones. I bet these two children were sad to leave their friends— and teachers— and weren’t confident that they’d make new ones. It’s scary to leave everything you know at that age. But they have the continuity of excellent parenting!
Harry is charming, natural and funny and passionate about promoting IG. His mother would have been so proud of him. Authenticity and strength of commitment to public service is universal.
I am proud of him being his true self helping others and having a happy home life. When his mother died so young and I saw him and his brother walk behind her coffin, my heart went out to both of them. I wanted both to have happiness denied to their mother by making good marriages. It’s obvious Harry has benefitted from operating from a secure nest and having a loving marriage of equals which has resulted in two gorgeous children.
William also met and married his equal in intelligence, lack of work ethic, racism and bullying Harry and Meghan.
@Lady Digby
🙂
You are a very bad lady.
Carry on!