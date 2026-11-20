There was a big shock for British morning-show watchers today: Prince Harry was a surprise guest on ITV’s This Morning. This Morning is hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, with Hammond as one of Harry’s biggest supporters on British television. Hammond was the one who got a huge exclusive with Harry in Birmingham back in July. Well, Harry was apparently there for the whole morning show experience, stepping in to tease the episode and sticking around for the cooking segment. He was there to promote Invictus – and two veterans joined him for some of the episode – but he was also just there to be a ray of sunshine. He chatted about Archie and Lili and how his family has handled the move back.

Prince Harry has revealed that relocating to the UK from California has been a “big culture shift” for his two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. The Duke of Sussex, who moved his family to Britain in August, appeared on Friday’s episode of ITV’s This Morning, where he spoke to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. When asked how Archie and Lilibet are settling into their new life in the UK, Harry said that while they “love” being in England, it’s a “big culture shift”. “I think the kids being in school uniforms is a big change for them,” revealed the dad of two, who shares his children with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. “But it has certainly helped. The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being in a UK school, which is really, really nice to see.” When asked by Alison if the youngsters have American accents, Harry said he is “squeezing the accents out of them”. “Their friends at school are doing the same,” he revealed, adding that Lilibet is particularly good at mirroring a British accent.

[From Hello]

The accent thing is just so… British. Only British people care that much. When the Sussexes lived in America, British columnists and reporters screamed and carried on for YEARS about Archie and Lili’s American accents, like “the king’s grandchildren having American accents” was an offense to the crown and all of Britain. God, I really hope Harry is getting all of this sh-t out of his system.

Update: I added the YouTube video when it became available!