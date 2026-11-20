In an interview last year, Jennifer Lawrence announced her plans to get implants after giving birth to two children. She actually said that her body bounced back after her first child, but the second pregnancy – and breastfeeding a second baby – caused some chaos. Well, she went through with it. I suspect she’s gone through several cosmetic procedures, especially with her eyes, but for now she’s only talking about her boob job.
Jennifer Lawrence confirmed she has breast implants during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Lawrence, 36, appeared on the show alongside her Hunger Games costar Josh Hutcherson amid the release of the new prequel in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping, in which they both reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.
During the show, host Andy Cohen asked Lawrence for her thoughts on the viral story about new Real Housewives of New York cast member Hailey Glassman breaking her nose on a woman’s breast during a fight during a Bravo hot takes segment.
“Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?” Cohen, 58, asked.
“Yes, and I have implants,” the Academy Award winner said.
“You do?” Cohen asked.
“Yeah, they’re new, really,” she said with a smile as Hutcherson, 34, laughed. She credited Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD, of Santa Monica, Calif., for the implants.
“What is that? Are those Bs?” Cohen asked of the size of the implants.
“No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were,” Lawrence replied.
“They’re beautiful,” Cohen said. After Lawrence thanked him for the compliment, Cohen told her, “I appreciate your restraint.”
I’m including the video below – the first one is the conversation about her implants, the second video is just for fun. Can I say something? I think Andy Cohen clocked her real cup size. I think these are B-cups, and he’s also correct to appreciate her restraint. They do look “right” for her frame and like she’s just back to her old pre-baby size. I’m glad she didn’t go up a few sizes. As for my suspicions about the cosmetic work to her face… these videos really show that her procedures have not been limited to her eyes and her bust.
Screencaps courtesy of WWHL videos, photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She looks great. And ready for decades to come of being on our screens. I admire her mindset.
Completely agree.
What kind of AI comment is this? 😄
Those clips are very sad, she was so pretty. What in the Kartrashian has she done to herself.
I felt sad that she seems a bit uncomfortable on the videos. Like she is trying hard to be her known bubbly self but is having a hard time.
She’s been commendably open about having postpartum depression and I really think we should leave her and her appearance/ procedures alone
She’s the one talking about it though??
If she doesn’t want it to be a subject she could easily tell Cohen pre-interview that it’s a topic that is off-limits.
@kitten-are those the rules? When we talk about something, we open ourselves up to criticism of our body and our appearance? She may well want to talk about her breasts without people shitting on her looks and choices. Those two things can co-exist.
??? You’re responding to people who haven’t criticized her body AT ALL.
And no not a “rule”, just a normal reaction from people commenting on an article about a celeb discussing her recent body enhancements. It’s weird to make it somehow shameful or forbidden to talk about these things when Jennifer is clearly trying to make it a more open conversation.
We complain when celebs aren’t up-front about things they’ve done to their body and then we complain when they are open about it.
If she wanted her breast enhancements to be a secret that nobody talks about then she could just, ya know, not talk about it. Plenty of celebs take that route.
She’s really looking like Bella Hadid. With all the money these people have, do they only have 2 faces to choose from (Hadids and Kardashian)? And then you have people like Donatella Versace and Teresa Guidice, who I don’t even know what they were trying to do.
Same plastic surgeon maybe. Or maybe it’s the current template. Remember 80s nose jobs? They were all exactly the same.
I think there’s three now: Hadid, Kardashian, and Mar-A-Lago
I mean at least she’s admitting to getting work done.
Just a PSA that all women should find their true bra size! ABraThatFits.org has a great calculator.
Jennifer Lawrence is probably something like a 28/30F, not a B or C cup. The cup size actually means nothing without band size, because band size is what determines volume!
Thanks for the link. It works really well.
But JLaw an F! I can’t imagine!
Only because she’s so thin and will have a small band size. A 30F is much smaller in volume than a 36F, for example.
As a 30g us size/30f uk myself- no she is definitely not. Impossible to tell by eye her band or cup but def but 30f she is not.
She’s absolutely not an F cup I have a friend who was a 30 G cup, and J Law is nowhere near that. She miiiight be a D cup, but they fit her frame. I went from a B when I was young to a D now, in my 40s the perimenopause boob fairy showed up and I hate it so much.
30D is what most people would think of as an A cup. 30F is a few sizes larger than that. She’s a thin woman that is taller, so that’s why I guessed 30 band.
Although I admit I’m a 32HH (UK) so I’m probably not great at eyeballing smaller sizes, still there’s no way she’s a C cup with a small band.
ETA: Sorry, this was supposed to be a reply to Nicole R above.
@Lucy You should try the ABraThatFits.org calculator to double check your current size! It’ll probably blow your mind lol but it’s life changing at larger sizes!
Two things:
1) I think she looked better before. She was naturally gorgeous and didn’t need to do a thing.
2) Her body, her choice. She has absolutely ZERO obligation to maintain her original face and body just because many of us prefer it. We don’t own her. If she feels better about herself then I can only support her choices.
She kind of sounded like she was joking when she said “No, it’s a full C.” I don’t judge moms at all for getting their breasts done after nursing. I totally get it. I didn’t, and if it’s cold outside, my nipples are absolutely at two different levels. I can’t afford surgery nor do I really want it so I got bras with more padding.
I’m jelly.
I’ve been a full DD for most of my life and I’m ready to downgrade
I’m now starting to see Steffi Graf in her face, in addition to Bella Hadid.
She still looks pretty, but….with a somewhat different face.
She hasn’t lost the character to her face yet though, which is unusual.
She was a full C before she had kids so I can see her being a Full C post-implants. It’s odd to me how open she is about this but won’t admit to the more obvious work she’s had done.
Thank god her work has settled a bit since her last appearance, her eyes look a bit more like herself again.
I was afraid she would have a look of perpetual surprise forever. Whoever styled her bangs off her face that night should be fired, the bangs are typically employed to hide fresh work!
I appreciate her being (mostly) honest about having had work done. Although I’m not proud to admit it, I’m a little vain myself and I’m certainly not enjoying seeing the results of gravity on my face and body as I approach 40 — although I do recognize that aging is a privilege! That said, I have a little grace for some of these men and women in the public eye who go a lil nuts at the, ahem, dentist’s office.
For what it’s worth, I think she is starting to look more like herself again. The work settled.
When she smiled I could see her previous face.
But from the side she suddenly looks different again.
I wondered if she actually hasn’t done that much, but even a slight tweak can make someone look quite different, I guess.
I got breast implants at 25 YO because after my pregnancy (didn’t breast feed) my boobs were different sizes and it was noticeable. I also got a lift and at 52, my boobs don’t sag hardly at all. Most painful recovery of the 5 surgeries I’ve had, though. I can’t believe some women do it more than once…