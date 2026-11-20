In an interview last year, Jennifer Lawrence announced her plans to get implants after giving birth to two children. She actually said that her body bounced back after her first child, but the second pregnancy – and breastfeeding a second baby – caused some chaos. Well, she went through with it. I suspect she’s gone through several cosmetic procedures, especially with her eyes, but for now she’s only talking about her boob job.

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed she has breast implants during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, Nov. 19. Lawrence, 36, appeared on the show alongside her Hunger Games costar Josh Hutcherson amid the release of the new prequel in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping, in which they both reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. During the show, host Andy Cohen asked Lawrence for her thoughts on the viral story about new Real Housewives of New York cast member Hailey Glassman breaking her nose on a woman’s breast during a fight during a Bravo hot takes segment. “Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?” Cohen, 58, asked. “Yes, and I have implants,” the Academy Award winner said. “You do?” Cohen asked. “Yeah, they’re new, really,” she said with a smile as Hutcherson, 34, laughed. She credited Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD, of Santa Monica, Calif., for the implants. “What is that? Are those Bs?” Cohen asked of the size of the implants. “No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were,” Lawrence replied. “They’re beautiful,” Cohen said. After Lawrence thanked him for the compliment, Cohen told her, “I appreciate your restraint.”

[From People]

I’m including the video below – the first one is the conversation about her implants, the second video is just for fun. Can I say something? I think Andy Cohen clocked her real cup size. I think these are B-cups, and he’s also correct to appreciate her restraint. They do look “right” for her frame and like she’s just back to her old pre-baby size. I’m glad she didn’t go up a few sizes. As for my suspicions about the cosmetic work to her face… these videos really show that her procedures have not been limited to her eyes and her bust.