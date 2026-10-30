Plastic surgeons theorize about which procedures Jennifer Lawrence has gotten



The speculation about Jennifer Lawrence’s possible cosmetic work has been around for several years now. I remember when she stepped out in 2023, people asked if she had gotten her eyes done, but she repeatedly claimed that she was just doing her makeup differently. This week, Jennifer’s The Cut editorial and profile was released and people were suddenly talking about it again, and discussing how her face really looks jacked now. In that same interview, she confirmed that she had gotten a boob job and that she planned to (eventually) get a facelift. She’s only 36 years old, by the way. If she had left her face untouched while doing natural/clean makeup, she would easily pass for someone in her early to mid-20s. But she *wants* to look like a Botox-heavy reality star in her 40s. Well, Page Six spoke to various plastic surgeons about which procedures she’s possibly had done in recent years.

Jennifer Lawrence may have undergone multiple cosmetic procedures to achieve her noticeably different appearance, with plastic surgeons estimating the work could cost upward of $30,000. Dr. Samuel Golpanian, a double-board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon, exclusively told Page Six that the Oscar winner, 36, appears to have made subtle changes to her eyes and eyebrows that have given her a “brighter, more youthful appearance.”

“First off, I think Jennifer Lawrence looks beautiful. She’s aging gracefully, and whatever she may or may not have done, she looks refreshed and very natural,” Golpanian said. “I’m not her doctor, so I can only comment on what I’m seeing in the photos,” he noted. The surgeon explained that when comparing older photos of Lawrence to more recent images, he noticed a difference in the appearance of her upper eyelids.

“When I look at some of her earlier pictures, particularly around her eyes, there appears to be some drooping of the skin near the outer corners of her eyebrows,” he said. “In the more recent photos, her eyes look noticeably more open and refreshed. You can see more of her upper eyelids, especially toward the outer corners, which gives her a brighter, more youthful appearance.”

Golpanian said it’s possible the “Hunger Games” star may have undergone “an upper blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the upper eyelids. But oftentimes, that procedure is performed together with a brow lift. In her case, I wouldn’t rule out a lateral brow lift, which raises the outer portion of the eyebrows and helps lift the skin that’s hanging over the eyes,” he explained. “The two procedures complement each other, so it’s certainly possible she had both.”

Dr. Sean McNally, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the lead provider at Doctor PDX and Réviance in Portland, Oregon, also reviewed photos of Lawrence and agreed that her appearance is consistent with both procedures, pointing out that her eyebrows appear slightly asymmetrical, with the left sitting somewhat higher than the right. McNally estimated the two procedures would typically cost approximately $15,000, including surgeon and facility fees, but said the price could climb to $30,000 or more with a high-end plastic surgeon in Los Angeles or Beverly Hills.

However, Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon at Elite Plastic Surgery in Arizona, said Lawrence possibly had a brow lift, “but subtle changes can also be achieved with Botox and a small amount of filler and some lasers.” He also noted her “upper eyelids do not look done because there is a small amount of excess skin.”

As for whether Lawrence may have undergone any additional cosmetic enhancements, Golpanian pointed to changes in the appearance of her cheeks. “In her earlier photos, her cheeks look a little fuller and rounder, whereas now they appear more sculpted and defined,” he said.

“That could simply be the result of weight loss, potentially including weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications, or it could be something like buccal fat removal. There’s really no way to know just by looking at pictures.”