Plastic surgeons theorize about which procedures Jennifer Lawrence has gotten

The speculation about Jennifer Lawrence’s possible cosmetic work has been around for several years now. I remember when she stepped out in 2023, people asked if she had gotten her eyes done, but she repeatedly claimed that she was just doing her makeup differently. This week, Jennifer’s The Cut editorial and profile was released and people were suddenly talking about it again, and discussing how her face really looks jacked now. In that same interview, she confirmed that she had gotten a boob job and that she planned to (eventually) get a facelift. She’s only 36 years old, by the way. If she had left her face untouched while doing natural/clean makeup, she would easily pass for someone in her early to mid-20s. But she *wants* to look like a Botox-heavy reality star in her 40s. Well, Page Six spoke to various plastic surgeons about which procedures she’s possibly had done in recent years.
Jennifer Lawrence may have undergone multiple cosmetic procedures to achieve her noticeably different appearance, with plastic surgeons estimating the work could cost upward of $30,000. Dr. Samuel Golpanian, a double-board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon, exclusively told Page Six that the Oscar winner, 36, appears to have made subtle changes to her eyes and eyebrows that have given her a “brighter, more youthful appearance.”
“First off, I think Jennifer Lawrence looks beautiful. She’s aging gracefully, and whatever she may or may not have done, she looks refreshed and very natural,” Golpanian said. “I’m not her doctor, so I can only comment on what I’m seeing in the photos,” he noted. The surgeon explained that when comparing older photos of Lawrence to more recent images, he noticed a difference in the appearance of her upper eyelids.
“When I look at some of her earlier pictures, particularly around her eyes, there appears to be some drooping of the skin near the outer corners of her eyebrows,” he said. “In the more recent photos, her eyes look noticeably more open and refreshed. You can see more of her upper eyelids, especially toward the outer corners, which gives her a brighter, more youthful appearance.”
Golpanian said it’s possible the “Hunger Games” star may have undergone “an upper blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the upper eyelids. But oftentimes, that procedure is performed together with a brow lift. In her case, I wouldn’t rule out a lateral brow lift, which raises the outer portion of the eyebrows and helps lift the skin that’s hanging over the eyes,” he explained. “The two procedures complement each other, so it’s certainly possible she had both.”
Dr. Sean McNally, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the lead provider at Doctor PDX and Réviance in Portland, Oregon, also reviewed photos of Lawrence and agreed that her appearance is consistent with both procedures, pointing out that her eyebrows appear slightly asymmetrical, with the left sitting somewhat higher than the right. McNally estimated the two procedures would typically cost approximately $15,000, including surgeon and facility fees, but said the price could climb to $30,000 or more with a high-end plastic surgeon in Los Angeles or Beverly Hills.
However, Dr. Rozbeh Torabi, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon at Elite Plastic Surgery in Arizona, said Lawrence possibly had a brow lift, “but subtle changes can also be achieved with Botox and a small amount of filler and some lasers.” He also noted her “upper eyelids do not look done because there is a small amount of excess skin.”
As for whether Lawrence may have undergone any additional cosmetic enhancements, Golpanian pointed to changes in the appearance of her cheeks. “In her earlier photos, her cheeks look a little fuller and rounder, whereas now they appear more sculpted and defined,” he said.
“That could simply be the result of weight loss, potentially including weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications, or it could be something like buccal fat removal. There’s really no way to know just by looking at pictures.”
I’m glad the third surgeon pointed out that Jennifer’s face looks more sculpted and defined. Jennifer always had round cheeks, and while some women lose the “baby fat” from their face in their 20s or 30s, it seems remarkable that her jawline and cheekbones are suddenly more defined out of nowhere, at the same time her eyes look so different. So yeah, I think it was the upper bleph, a brow lift and some buccal fat removal. On that last part, I actually have to applaud her for going for a pretty conservative removal. Almost every woman who gets buccal fat removal gets too much taken out and they look horrible.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of The Cut, screencaps courtesy of Call Her Daddy.
Jennifer’s cheeks were one of the features I really liked about her face.
It was nice to see a actress whose face wasn’t permanent Blue Steel.
Am I the only one who thinks her lips are a bit filled. Or is it photoshop? But I’ve thought it in person. She had nice lips before so it’s just unnecessary. Kai Gerber also seems to have unnecessarily filled her lips
Of course plastic surgeons are going to say her work looks great. They aren’t going to dump on their livelihood. Methinks Jennifer is hanging out too much with the Real Housewives of NYC. She is an incredibly talented actress with accolades to boot but I would not be shocked if she eventually ended up on one of the Housewives shows. She has professed her love for them repeatedly.
Yes, and plastic surgeons LOVE generically pretty, symmetrical faces. Acting careers generally require distinctive faces, however.
She DEFINITELY had an upper bleph. All you have to do is look at old photos of her to see that. And definitely buccal fat removal. Both procedures are so DUMB. One – I have yet to see a single person who looks good with an upper bleph (Mandy Moore, Nina Dobrev and Bradley Cooper are more examples of how terrible people look after having one). And buccal fat removal is just short-sighted. As we age our facial structure begins to fall – having buccal fat or prominent cheeks can actually HELP you look younger longer. All of these actresses will now have to fave filler put in the places where they removed the buccal fat and their cheeks no longer have the structure they need as they age. I wish people would embrace their hooded eye- and full cheeks. They both work to you advantage as you age.
Just saw your comment after I typed mine and yes to everything you said. Hooded eyes can be so cute. Why are we doing this???
Upper bleph FOR SURE. She used to have a heart-shaped face and now it’s weirdly long. She’s obviously still attractive (that cover is YIKES though) but I still think she looked better before. Why are we shunning hooded eyes all of a sudden?
I didn’t comment on the Wynona post from yesterday but looking at old pics of her made me so nostalgic for the days before the cookie cutter plastic surgery look. Sigh.
She’s “aging gracefully” and here are all the procedures she’s had done.
@bisynaptic: you took the words right out of my mouth! I liked the way she looked before. This is a different face.
Literally the opposite of aging gracefully is fighting it all the way with surgery in your 30s
Wow…I’ve changed my mind. I don’t think she had an upper bleph. Looking at the 2 pictures together up close, the hair ad is clearly using cut crease makeup to move her lid up. She has the lightest shade both on her lid, and the area above it, making the lid look bigger. From far away it looks like she had her lids look done, but up close you see they’re still small like the earlier photo.
I saw a commercial recently with Bethany Frankel. If it hadn’t had her name there i wouldn’t have recognized her she’s had so much work done to her face. She looks like a freak.
Her forehead and face definitely look longer to me. People will speculate if you suddenly look very different and are not forthcoming about what you did or didn’t do. I’ve never seen her in a movie, so I have no opinion on how talented she is. I’m also wondering why she’s returning to the public eye now. To sell hair product? Why?
She looks like someone who had plastic surgery to try to look like Jennifer Lawrence.
I think we need to see some candid photos. I can’t tell how much of this is real and how much is makeup or bad photoshop.
She’s giving Emily Blunt — constant facial tweaks, to the point of being barely recognizable. And no unnecessary! Of course, it’s strictly her business; I just get irritated when celebs flat-out lie about it.
She should stop any work on her nose right now … it’s going to collapse later in life.
I can’t tell if she’s trying to look younger or like a different person. She’s only 36, so that age seems too young to try and “look young.” Only a 16 year old or Leonardo DiCaprio would consider her old. At 36, she would still look young so I’m confused as to why she’s doing the procedures (if she is — who knows with AI).
She was so pretty…WHY???????
She would have aged beautifully with her distinctive, natural look. I truly don’t get why still-young, gorgeous celebrities do this to themselves
I’m surprised people here are forgetting accusations of tweaking her face going back to the late 2010s, before covid. She obviously had a nose job early in her career, but she may have first sculpted her jaw when she was in her late 20s. Check out pictures of her from the Red Sparrow premiere in February 2018. And if you check posts from here from that time, posters were already suspecting she was getting work done then. I just think she’s getting more obvious work now, but seems like she’s been doing it consistently since her career took off.
She’s had a nose job, too!
Tamra, I agree. Her bridge was narrowed, but I still think the 2011 nose suited her better and looked more natural. Her present nose just looks narrowed from top to bottom, which always looked odd to me.
It’s probably easier to ascertain what she hasn’t had done.
The picture used for the cover of The Cut m
The picture used for the cover of The Cut makes her face look lopsided. One highbrow is higher than the other and one side of her lower lip seems to drag down. Whether it’s surgery or photo manipulation, she does look odd.