David Walliams was dropped from an upcoming film due to misconduct allegations

David Walliams is, I believe, more of a local celebrity in the UK. I doubt many people outside of the UK know who he is beyond “that guy in a few British shows.” He’s starred and guest-starred in many British TV shows and he’s also been in the British comedy scene for years. Not only that, but he’s a bestselling children’s book author. Well, there’s a lot of weird energy around Walliams these days, and here’s the biggest indication that some huge scandal is about to break: Walliams has been officially fired from a film in preproduction.
David Walliams has been dropped from an upcoming film following allegations of misconduct … TMZ has learned. A source close to production for “The Road to Nevermore” tells TMZ … David was removed from the project after the allegations surfaced.
We’re told filming is still in its early stages, and David had only been included on a preliminary cast list.
Our source says David never signed an official contract for the film, and his name has since been removed from the movie’s cast listing on IMDb.
The move comes amid mounting fallout for the British comedian and “Little Britain” star. As Deadline previously reported, publisher HarperCollins initially dropped David from future publishing deals following allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female employees.
In September 2026, the publisher confirmed it would also stop publishing his back catalog, while talent agency YMU was no longer actively representing him. David has strongly denied wrongdoing and said he was not informed of the allegations or given an opportunity to respond.
We’ve reached out to David’s reps for comment.
Yeah, it absolutely sounds like there are multiple people willing to go public with accusations against Walliams. Not only that, it sounds like it’s more than just “accusations” – HarperCollins wouldn’t drop Walliams so thoroughly if it was one instance of he said/she said. A film production wouldn’t have dropped him like a hot potato either.
So that leaves a lot of questions about why everyone is moving so furtively behind-the-scenes and yet no one has published any kind of exposé about Walliams. Well… maybe it’s just a coincidence that an unnamed celebrity has marched into a London court, seeking an injunction against British media outlets. This unnamed celebrity is threatening (in pretty graphic terms) to kill himself if he’s outed as a serial predator of women and girls. It’s probably just a coincidence.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
to me, the biggest indication that this is something very big and very bad is the decision to stop publishing his back catalogue. there are lots of authors out there who have admitted to and have been accused of different heinous crimes, and their books are still being published because they make money (cough cough neil gaiman cough cough).
I do think it makes a difference that the books are for kids, but saying “children’s author” doesn’t even come near to conveying just how massive he was. Not just ‘celebrity writes book’ but the biggest seller since JK Rowling, like £100million or something, every school and library has multiple copies of his books, BBC adaptations at Christmas etc. No way Harper Collins gave that up unless there was a very strong reason. In fact it may be that they helped cover things up as there are allegations of female staff told not to see him alone etc.
Which is why I HOPE a bunch of US media outlets picks this up – because he can try that injunction crap over there but we don’t go for that over here.
I saw quite a few SM postings in the US about this yesterday and most of the Americans asking who David Walliams is based on people speculating it’s him. Mind you, in the US, being credibly accused of SA – even against children – may not hurt you at all if you ingratiate yourself with the MAGA base
But it’s not about it hurting him here. The entire issue is that he wants his name out of the headlines in the UK. Here’s hoping that by him trying so hard to do this the Streisand effect kicks in.
An injunction could create a very dangerous precedent and flush British journalism further into the swamp. They should hospitalize him and deal with him, under supervision.
I looked at one of his books, btw. It wasn’t very good.
The way things are not reported, but whispered, makes me think DW is a monster.
Injunctions and super-injunctions (yes, they are a thing) have been taken out by a taxpayer-funded civil servant aka Bulliam the Incandescent.
That should have been reason enough to abolish the monarchy and stop the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall from financing CRex and Scooter abd dissolve the sovereign grant.
He was dropped from Britain’s got Talent last year because of these allegations. One of his children’s books that was supposed to come out last year was pulled. This situation has been bubbling for awhile.
He was dropped from BGT because he was caught on a live mic saying detestable things about several contestants.
So this criminal is using a suicide threat to block the prosecutors from seeking justice? The f-ck? I sincerely hope this ridiculous threat is rightfully ignored and this bastard prosecuted and jailed.
The courts should call his bluff. Because I can guarantee he isn’t ACTUALLY suicidal
I completely agree. This is textbook abusive behavior. So many abusers pull this stunt. Let the chips fall.
Classic predator move. Thanks for the confirmation, David.
Pretty sure he was alleged (maybe even confirmed, there might have been an apology issued) that he has a record of flashing/touching people people on set. I could be confusing him with john barrowman though.
Even though he isn’t well known in the US, Walliams is extremely famous well beyond the UK. Little Britain was not some small local show. Neither is Britain’s Got Talent. As a children’s author, he has sold more than 60 million books worldwide.
He has always given me the ick.
Same here. I didn’t think Little Britain was funny at all. Too much punching down, imo. And both he and Matt Lucas gave me the ick. I don’t understand why people think those two are funny. (Though I am coming around on Lucas a little now that he’s on Taskmaster.)
When it came out last week of the unnamed British celeb who was threatening to end his life if outed by the press as a predator, I assumed it was Russell ‘Bland’, but my British friends said “Hold my fish and chips” and mentioned David Walliams. I was pretty shocked. I only knew him from the HILARIOUS show “Little Britain” and as Dutch model, Lara Stone’s ex-husband. Very interesting….
I didn’t think I’d find anything to laugh about on this story but “hold my fish and chips” is very good.
I am so glad that I trusted my instincts and was never a fan of him. I refused to buy his books for my child. They look quite creepy and there’s always been something quite not right with them so I ignored them and chose to buy books from other authors.
Isn’t his wife like really young or they got together when she was really young.
Him liking barely legal young women has been a open secret for years.
I mean….what’s the current manta…let them?