David Walliams was dropped from an upcoming film due to misconduct allegations

David Walliams is, I believe, more of a local celebrity in the UK. I doubt many people outside of the UK know who he is beyond “that guy in a few British shows.” He’s starred and guest-starred in many British TV shows and he’s also been in the British comedy scene for years. Not only that, but he’s a bestselling children’s book author. Well, there’s a lot of weird energy around Walliams these days, and here’s the biggest indication that some huge scandal is about to break: Walliams has been officially fired from a film in preproduction.

David Walliams has been dropped from an upcoming film following allegations of misconduct … TMZ has learned. A source close to production for “The Road to Nevermore” tells TMZ … David was removed from the project after the allegations surfaced. We’re told filming is still in its early stages, and David had only been included on a preliminary cast list. Our source says David never signed an official contract for the film, and his name has since been removed from the movie’s cast listing on IMDb. The move comes amid mounting fallout for the British comedian and “Little Britain” star. As Deadline previously reported, publisher HarperCollins initially dropped David from future publishing deals following allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female employees. In September 2026, the publisher confirmed it would also stop publishing his back catalog, while talent agency YMU was no longer actively representing him. David has strongly denied wrongdoing and said he was not informed of the allegations or given an opportunity to respond. We’ve reached out to David’s reps for comment.

[From TMZ]

Yeah, it absolutely sounds like there are multiple people willing to go public with accusations against Walliams. Not only that, it sounds like it’s more than just “accusations” – HarperCollins wouldn’t drop Walliams so thoroughly if it was one instance of he said/she said. A film production wouldn’t have dropped him like a hot potato either.

So that leaves a lot of questions about why everyone is moving so furtively behind-the-scenes and yet no one has published any kind of exposé about Walliams. Well… maybe it’s just a coincidence that an unnamed celebrity has marched into a London court, seeking an injunction against British media outlets. This unnamed celebrity is threatening (in pretty graphic terms) to kill himself if he’s outed as a serial predator of women and girls. It’s probably just a coincidence.