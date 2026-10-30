Prince Andrew ‘faces a police probe’ into possible human trafficking at Balmoral

In the past week, Britain’s Metropolitan Police have looked like clowns. They received a letter from Thomas Markle’s first ex-wife over seven years ago, describing Thomas Markle’s depravity in graphic terms and offering assistance. The police failed to investigate, failed to pass along the letter to anyone else to investigate, and then “lost” the letter. So, my guess is that British law enforcement needed a distraction from the craziness of how they mishandled the Thomas Markle situation. It looks like that distraction is Prince Andrew. The tables, they turn! Breaking news: Andrew is now facing a police probe specifically because he brought Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein up to Balmoral back in the day.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces a new police probe as officers investigate allegations that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women to Balmoral. Police Scotland have confirmed enquiries into stays at the King’s Scottish Highlands estate by the late convicted p–phile and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who has since been jailed. There have been claims that women were ‘trafficked’ to the private Balmoral estate. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor and Maxwell are said to have flown to Balmoral on a private jet owned by Epstein in 2006. US prosecutors previously shared a picture of Epstein and Maxwell at a Balmoral log cabin, from a trip to Royal Deeside in 1999. Photos also released by the Department of Justice in the US appear to show Mr Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein on a shooting trip at the estate. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We have received information and active enquiries are ongoing but these are at a very early stage. All enquiries are evidence led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those enquiries. We would never confirm details of ongoing enquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.’ Multiple forces, including Thames Valley Police, the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, also have live investigations linked to the release of the Epstein files, the National Police Chiefs’ Council confirmed. An NPCC spokesperson said: ‘Identifying any further potential offending, suspects, victims or witnesses is a complex process and will take time, but UK policing remains committed to carrying out a meticulous assessment of the material released by the US Department of Justice.’ There is not currently a national investigation, the NPCC said.

[From The Daily Mail]

Nothing to see here, nothing suspicious at all about an investigation into photos and reporting which have been around for years! Literally, the photos of Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral have circulated for years, and everyone knew that Andrew brought his BFFs to stay at QEII’s private estate. Did Maxwell & Epstein also traffic girls to Scotland? That’s what the investigation will uncover. Or NOT uncover, just my guess. Gee, I wonder what happened into the investigation that Epstein and Maxwell were trafficking girls via a private airport close to the Windsor estate, and that those trafficked girls were brought to Andrew’s home, Royal Lodge?