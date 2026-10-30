Prince Andrew ‘faces a police probe’ into possible human trafficking at Balmoral

In the past week, Britain’s Metropolitan Police have looked like clowns. They received a letter from Thomas Markle’s first ex-wife over seven years ago, describing Thomas Markle’s depravity in graphic terms and offering assistance. The police failed to investigate, failed to pass along the letter to anyone else to investigate, and then “lost” the letter. So, my guess is that British law enforcement needed a distraction from the craziness of how they mishandled the Thomas Markle situation. It looks like that distraction is Prince Andrew. The tables, they turn! Breaking news: Andrew is now facing a police probe specifically because he brought Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein up to Balmoral back in the day.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces a new police probe as officers investigate allegations that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women to Balmoral. Police Scotland have confirmed enquiries into stays at the King’s Scottish Highlands estate by the late convicted p–phile and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who has since been jailed.

There have been claims that women were ‘trafficked’ to the private Balmoral estate. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor and Maxwell are said to have flown to Balmoral on a private jet owned by Epstein in 2006. US prosecutors previously shared a picture of Epstein and Maxwell at a Balmoral log cabin, from a trip to Royal Deeside in 1999. Photos also released by the Department of Justice in the US appear to show Mr Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein on a shooting trip at the estate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We have received information and active enquiries are ongoing but these are at a very early stage. All enquiries are evidence led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those enquiries. We would never confirm details of ongoing enquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.’

Multiple forces, including Thames Valley Police, the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, also have live investigations linked to the release of the Epstein files, the National Police Chiefs’ Council confirmed. An NPCC spokesperson said: ‘Identifying any further potential offending, suspects, victims or witnesses is a complex process and will take time, but UK policing remains committed to carrying out a meticulous assessment of the material released by the US Department of Justice.’

There is not currently a national investigation, the NPCC said.

[From The Daily Mail]

Nothing to see here, nothing suspicious at all about an investigation into photos and reporting which have been around for years! Literally, the photos of Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral have circulated for years, and everyone knew that Andrew brought his BFFs to stay at QEII’s private estate. Did Maxwell & Epstein also traffic girls to Scotland? That’s what the investigation will uncover. Or NOT uncover, just my guess. Gee, I wonder what happened into the investigation that Epstein and Maxwell were trafficking girls via a private airport close to the Windsor estate, and that those trafficked girls were brought to Andrew’s home, Royal Lodge?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Covers courtesy of the Express, the Mirror and the Sun.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Prince Andrew ‘faces a police probe’ into possible human trafficking at Balmoral”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:43 am

    It took them long enough.

    Reply
  2. Chenni says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Not only with girls, creepy andy was with a child . They need to investigate of children were involved too. Thomas sr and andy is worst , they ABUSED CHILDREN AND GOT AWAY.

    Reply
    • Rach says:
      October 30, 2026 at 9:02 am

      I wonder if his recent “victory” about the so-called unlawful search warrants is biting him in his royal arse. I hope – and it’s just that – hope – that something actually comes of this.

      Reply
  3. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:52 am

    If the Scots want to run with this and really drive to the finish line they would be doing the whole UK a favour. I would love to see Wales revolt against WanK & Northern Ireland take its cue in sequential order of oft-neglected regions …throw in Cornwall of Duchy incipient outrage and you really have a Home Counties monarchy. Which is something less impressive than the “bicycle monarchies” on the Continent that the royalists in the UK routinely deride. More like a scooter state. 😆

    Reply
  4. Chiron says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:54 am

    This will likely go nowhere as is usual. Also if offences happened on the Balmoral estate (I don’t know btw) I wonder how much authority anyone will have over their bosses property, given the king owns them?

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      October 30, 2026 at 9:10 am

      These are the right questions to be asking. IIRC former PM Gordon Brown submitted evidence about Andrew to the police, and if anyone should know the details he would, so there’s that Scottish link. And although we are supposed to believe that the BRF is “powerless,” they were able to get exemptions from multiple legislation across the UK including Scotland on things as varied as employment discrimination and environmental protection. AFAIK that does not extend to criminal investigations about a member of the BRF. Only the actual monarch is exempt from prosecution.

      Charles always said he wanted to give Balmoral away to the Scottish people and make it open to the public (which was always explained by his complaining on how expensive it was to run, even with taxpayers funding the staff). I bet William has stopped any notion of that in order to keep all that lovely money to himself, but I’d love to see a Gordon Brown – William boxing match when William becomes King over Epstein activity…

      Reply
    • MMRB says:
      October 30, 2026 at 9:43 am

      I’ll tell you this: the wallpaper is starting to peel, and people are beginning to ask questions in a lot of areas, not just within the “upstairs” class in the UK (who, unsurprisingly, have their own interests to protect).

      With Hugh Hefner’s wife beginning to disclose information about members of high society, I suspect the trickle of revelations is only going to gather momentum.

      I worked for a VERY LARGE non-profit organisation that had “diplomats” associated with it, and let me tell you, I could write a book.

      The number of times a colleague or I were groped, touched inappropriately or propositioned by a diplomat, only to report it to HR and watch it get quietly brushed under the rug, was astonishing.

      And that’s the part people need to understand: this wasn’t just happening in some distant, untouchable world of the elite. It was happening in ordinary workplaces, within organisations that were supposed to have safeguarding and accountability at their core.

      We are witnessing revolution in many area’s – and I (hope) that the lid is going to be ripped off to expose this “polite society”.

      Reply
  5. NoBS Please says:
    October 30, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I’ll never forget the picture of Andrew M-W with a toddler, most likely the infant of a trafficked teenager abused by the Epstein gang, playing with a football that looked like a woman’s breast.

    Yep, that’s the “classy” ex-Prince, still 8th in line to the throne of Great Britain, paedophile pervert who escaped justice and is now living in luxury at the expense of King Charles.

    Reply
  6. Amybeddoes@hotmail.com says:
    October 30, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Who else was staying at Balmoral when they visited and what did they know?

    Reply
  7. Cindy says:
    October 30, 2026 at 9:19 am

    I am
    Unsure why the outrage about this when the police have ignored the grooming gangs in England and even blamed the girls at times. This is the way England handles these things.

    Reply
  8. Lau says:
    October 30, 2026 at 9:22 am

    It’s just funny to imagine Andrew thinking that the worse is behind him, that he might be able to come back and then BAM. I do hope that he never knows peace ever again.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      October 30, 2026 at 11:35 am

      Unfortunately, I think it’s the only punishment he’ll get in this lifetime, but yes, I’m happy that he’ll never know peace.

      Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    October 30, 2026 at 9:56 am

    This all very tentative. I would like to see it happen, but I am skeptical.

    Charles is going to protect Andrew to the very end, because Andrew likely has dirt on Charles.

    Still, any day when there are headlines reminding people of Pedrew’s depravity is a good day.

    Reply
    • CatGotMyTongue says:
      October 30, 2026 at 10:08 am

      I’m sure he has dirt on all of them.

      I hear Fergie is working on a book tho! Maybe if her rent gets paid, she’ll slow roll it…

      Reply
  10. jferber says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:25 am

    A probe that will come to nothing as we all know. And a 5 and 7 year old get no government protection after they were made targets for all and sundry. Sick and twisted country.

    Reply
  11. bisynaptic says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:30 am

    Wow, before you know it, they’re going to solve the mysteries of the bodies turning up at various House of Windsor estates…

    Reply
  12. Meme says:
    October 30, 2026 at 10:31 am

    The thing about Balmoral is it is MILES away from anywhere, along very narrow, country roads. It is simply not possible to sneak someone in the back door with just a couple of guards being aware like you could at some royal residences. If young girls were being brought there EVERYONE on the estate saw it. Why did no one ask questions?

    Reply
    • tamsin says:
      October 30, 2026 at 1:31 pm

      If Balmoral is isolated and approached by narrow dirt roads, rather than paved well travelled roads, wouldn’t it be easier to sneak people in? Especially the isolation.

      Reply
  13. Jay says:
    October 30, 2026 at 11:34 am

    I know that these are separate police forces, but I can’t help but imagine that this is an attempt by law enforcement generally to hit back on the Windsors a little bit: Leave our brethren holding the bag on Thomas Markle, well, look at what we could do to you!

    Maybe that’s too sinister. Maybe it’s less of chess move and more of an attempt to demonstrate competence. You know, like when you hear the boss’s footsteps coming towards your office and suddenly you have to close all of your tabs and there’s a flurry of typing. Busy! Working soooo hard!

    Reply
  14. Eurydice says:
    October 30, 2026 at 11:35 am

    If this weren’t such a serious subject, I’d be laughing my ass off at the articles about the RF distancing themselves from H&M because of Terrible Tom.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment