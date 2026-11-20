The last time we checked in on Thomas Markle, someone had gnawed through his court-mandated ankle monitor and he was thrown in jail until the trial. The judge also ordered a full psych evaluation to determine whether Markle is competent to stand trial. Last month, when the first reports came out about Markle’s depravity, the Mail’s Caroline Graham was the first to report that Markle might have dementia. Of course, Caroline Graham also said Markle was like a father to her, so who knows? In any case, the competency hearing happened on Thursday and there’s good news.

A judge in Florida has declared Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to be mentally competent to stand trial for possessing indecent images of children. The hearing came after an evaluation by a court-appointed psychiatrist conducted on Prince Harry’s 82-year-old father-in-law. Markle, who has denied possessing images of child sex abuse, was ordered to stay in jail pending trial earlier this month after allegedly removing a location monitoring device. The FBI arrested Markle on 6 November at an elderly care home that specialises in dementia. His arrest came after a search of a storage unit he had allegedly rented in Los Angeles uncovered the abuse material. Markle appeared in court in Tampa in a wheelchair, and his lawyers did not dispute the court-appointed psychiatrist’s finding that he is mentally competent to understand the nature and consequences of the charge against him. His next court hearing is scheduled for early December, but any trial is expected to take place in California, where the federal charge was filed. Inside the storage units in Los Angeles the FBI says agents found about 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books that they allege contained child sex abuse material. Witnesses “positively identified” Markle in two of the images believed to contain child sex abuse material.

[From BBC]

Wait, I didn’t know or forgot that the trial will take place in California? Oh. It’s a federal case though, so there’s no jurisdictional issue. Well… if Markle is headed to trial in California, I’m actually glad that the Sussexes are not in Montecito at the moment. Anyway, I’m glad that Markle’s dementia defense fell flat and he was deemed competent to stand trial. Makes you wonder about all of Markle’s other all-too-convenient health crises over the years, right?