The last time we checked in on Thomas Markle, someone had gnawed through his court-mandated ankle monitor and he was thrown in jail until the trial. The judge also ordered a full psych evaluation to determine whether Markle is competent to stand trial. Last month, when the first reports came out about Markle’s depravity, the Mail’s Caroline Graham was the first to report that Markle might have dementia. Of course, Caroline Graham also said Markle was like a father to her, so who knows? In any case, the competency hearing happened on Thursday and there’s good news.
A judge in Florida has declared Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to be mentally competent to stand trial for possessing indecent images of children.
The hearing came after an evaluation by a court-appointed psychiatrist conducted on Prince Harry’s 82-year-old father-in-law.
Markle, who has denied possessing images of child sex abuse, was ordered to stay in jail pending trial earlier this month after allegedly removing a location monitoring device.
The FBI arrested Markle on 6 November at an elderly care home that specialises in dementia. His arrest came after a search of a storage unit he had allegedly rented in Los Angeles uncovered the abuse material.
Markle appeared in court in Tampa in a wheelchair, and his lawyers did not dispute the court-appointed psychiatrist’s finding that he is mentally competent to understand the nature and consequences of the charge against him.
His next court hearing is scheduled for early December, but any trial is expected to take place in California, where the federal charge was filed. Inside the storage units in Los Angeles the FBI says agents found about 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books that they allege contained child sex abuse material. Witnesses “positively identified” Markle in two of the images believed to contain child sex abuse material.
Wait, I didn’t know or forgot that the trial will take place in California? Oh. It’s a federal case though, so there’s no jurisdictional issue. Well… if Markle is headed to trial in California, I’m actually glad that the Sussexes are not in Montecito at the moment. Anyway, I’m glad that Markle’s dementia defense fell flat and he was deemed competent to stand trial. Makes you wonder about all of Markle’s other all-too-convenient health crises over the years, right?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid. Screencaps courtesy of Sunrise.
Karma’s catching up with you, POS!
The psychiatric report said he was malingering in an attempt to escape prosecution.
Is there a link to the psychiatric report?
@graphinya, the “malingering” portion was reported in some news articles. You would just need to check out a few of them to find it. Those stories that were more complete in the results of the fitness test contained the malingering statements.
I hope he’s convicted and rots in prison.
I read that he said he had 2 children, Thomas & Meghan, and when told he has another daughter, he said no, just two children. At one point he also said she was his sister. Good try there POS! (& haha Scammy Sammy)
I’m sure Scamantha will hate Bad Dad Toxic Tom even more after hearing that. That there was no love lost between them, other than the love for money, was clear from the beginning.
And it completely validates Meghan, who said she grew up as an only child.
Oh FFS. My retired defense attorney dad says that his most infuriating clients were always the ones who had an unshakable confidence in their own ability to convincingly fake mental illness or defect (who typically also refused to understand that success with that defense is relatively rare, and that even when it works, it generally doesn’t mean that you just get to go home). Hell, in much of the US, you’re likely to be dealing with prosecutors, judges, and juries who don’t even care when the disability is genuine and obvious.
Yeah, a friend who is a psychiatrist who formerly testified in court quite regularly was talking about this in the context of another case. But things like “insanity” are incredibly difficult and legally specific. It’s not like on TV, and it’s very hard to get away with if it’s not really the case. Not at all surprised Toxic Tom didn’t get away with it.
Love the fact the BM got bamboozled by Bad Dad for 8 yrs (or they knew all along he was a fake and the familial smear campaign just blew up in their face).
Well, now we know why the Sussexes changed their minds about Christmas in California. Can you imagine the nightmare the UK press would create if they were there while his trial was going on?
And while I’m at it, why does EVERY SINGLE ARTICLE about this flaming piece of abusive excrement have to mention his daughter’s name — only the ONE, very specific daughter — in the first paragraph, and usually the first sentence??
Do these writers and editors really think that we believe anyone actually reading one of these pieces doesn’t already know who this garbage is related to?
Oh, but just in case, let’s also mention his very famous son-in-law!! I honestly pray that everyone responsible for the constant stochastic terrorism against the Sussexes is exactly as miserable as they want Meghan and Harry to be.
As for Toxic Tom himself, I’m delighted his “dementia” scam was rejected by the court. Let’s hope the trial is fast and fair, and the consequences for him are the same.
I suspect one reason may be SEO. He’s only relevant because of Meghan, otherwise this would be just another investigation and trial that goes on without too much public acknowledgement and attention.
Yes, he’s only newsworthy because of his relationship to Meghan. Otherwise, we never would have heard of him. So she gets dragged into every news story. Unfortunately.
I figured that he would be declared competent. The “dementia” diagnosis was a little too convenient. Plus there are various symptoms and stages of dementia. I’ll bet the BM is now in full blown panic mode. I’m also glad that the FBI isn’t using the obviously tainted info the DM allegedly provided from the well searched (by the DM) Mexican storage unit. Since the trial will take place in Cali, I’m really glad that the Sussexes are far away. I wonder when TM will be extradited/transferred from Florida and housed in a Cali jail cell…
Yeah, the stuff in the storage unit that has been rummaged through by the Mail is no good. Which sucks. But he was bold enough to not only photograph himself with girls, but to keep the negatives, apparently. His hubris did him in. This Fire Horse year is lit.
It’s possible to be competent to stand trial while in the early stages of dementia. Hell, it’s even possible to be president of the United States with dementia. But since the examiner concluded Markle was malingering, we can conclude dementia isn’t even an option.
I like to think that Caroline and all the other journalists that cozied up to him are shaking in their boots now that he’s been declared mentally competent.. I’m convinced they knew about his depravity as far back as 2017 and have been blackmailing him ever since. I hope now that his depravity is no longer a secret that he will expose the BM in some way.
Yeah there was no way he suddenly popped up with dementia when we all saw/heard from his terrible self this summer and he was acting like Caroline was the only person who got him. It’s insane to me that the press except for a few people are not going at the Daily Mail for harboring this man and allowing him to keep attacking his daughter for 10 years.
Piers and Lady Campbell among others have been quiet of late…
Found the psychiatric report on X/twitter. He lists “Carolyn” (psychiatrist’s spelling) as a social support. Keeps mentioning his daughter “Meghan Markle, you may have heard of her.” Samantha must be seething, he keeps “forgetting” her hahaha. Made sure to say his “girlfriend” he met through “friends” was well over the age of consent.
He’s competent. Let justice be done
Came back to say that if anyone is interested, YouTuber Elizabeth Solaru gives an excellent breakdown of the psychiatrist’s competency report on TM, which includes tidbits of her convo with Scamantha and she also noted some signs of MALINGERING by TM during her assessments. As someone with a Masters in Counseling Psychology (non practicing), geek me finds this fascinating. Btw, doesn’t Scamantha also have a Masters degree in Psychology? Is she behind the dementia diagnosis (obvious ethics and conflict of interest aside)?
Eat sh!te, you pedo POS.
Why did I think Caroline Graham was Ms. Lindsay Graham’s sister who was just beautiful washed away in the USA’s beautiful Blue Tsunami?
Feminegra has excellent coverage of Thomas and Samantha ‘s joint attempt to defeat and then bamboozle evaluation taking place. Of course both are playing the health card again but this time to no avail. TMarkle notes showing consciousness of guilt and confident his adopted daughter Graham would carry out LA errands for him? Well, why not, she’s known the worst about him since at least last December and kept paying him and championing his cause .
In the UK we have had recent horrendous rape trials which have appalled the right thinking.No one should be preventing serious allegations from being properly investigated and determined by questioning the accused. Thomas and Samantha and Graham have questions to answer. T Markle if convicted at trial is 💯 responsible for his crimes. However Samantha and Graham need to answer if they have knowingly protected and lied to shield TMarkle from accountability for alleged serious crimes.
Thomas Markle Found Competent to Stand Trial After Psychiatrist Says He Exaggerated Memory Loss to Avoid Prosecution – Feminegra https://share.google/flnOjxhezm9i4qkgW
How was he admitted to a dementia facility without a physician diagnosis of dementia ?
Caroline (“Carolyn”) Graham is suspiciously quiet, missing in action. Where is she??? Isn’t she the beloved first-point-of-contact of her father figure, the man she latched onto and groomed and possibly also serviced for years, with the full knowledge of her employer, the Daily Mail??? How come she’s not writing numerous tear-jerking articles on behalf of her close personal friend?
I want this vile man to feel so sufficiently cornered that he will begin to name NAMES, like he did in that Australian interview when he let slip that Prince William’s henchman Jason Knauf had been his long-term handler and that the palace owed him for doing their bidding to “mess up the wedding”.
Believe it or not she’s covering the aftermath of the Russell Brand conviction!
I bet she and Jason Knauf, amongst others, are cowering at the thought of blabbermouth TMarkle going on trial and spilling all about his handlers.
The irony is that Sammy always wanted daddy all to herself and now she’s got him. I wonder if she’s cross with him for trashing the gravy train? She doesn’t seem to have any qualms about CSA charges but she’ll mind no more paid interviews to trash her half sibling anymore!
I couldn’t resist. Just read the competency report – its 16 pages long. Some highlights:
1. TM stated he has 2 kids, Jr & Meghan and told the psychiatrist that he might have heard of Meghan. When asked about Scammy, TM insisted that he only had 2 kids and that Meghan is prob Scammy. But he later references Scammy a lot in the interview. Jr. transferred Power of Attorney for Sr. to Samantha on September 9, 2026.
2. TM knew he’d been married twice but didn’t remember Roslyn’s, just that the marriage had lasted 20 yrs
3. Sr. threw Jr all the way under the bus. He claimed that Jr has pics of children, not him, and that Jr was trying to set him up. Jr. better lawyer up.
5. The psychiatrist did note signs of mental decline and diagnosed TM with 1) Major Neurocognitive Disorder, Mild, which is the medical term for dementia, and 2) Malingering.
6. The psychiatrist was provided with links to TM’s interviews with the press dated October 23, 2026 and October 25, 2026.
7. She was also provided with a pic of notes Sr had written when arrested that had the following phrases: “Go To LA Secure Lockers”; ” There’s no p__n in the lockers “; “Caroline Grahm”; “Go To LA”; and “LA Now”. The Dr. noted that the complaint was sealed when Sr. wrote those notes. Oops! Oh dear! Caroline Grahm and her employer the DM had better lawyer up too!
8. Sr. has a multitude of serious physical ailments, many requiring medication, and he also has a diagnosis of Major Depressive Disorder along with meds but its not clear who diagnosed him with this mental health disorder, nor who prescribed the antidepressant.
9. The psychiatrist was given a lot of info about Sr. and his dementia, from Scamantha, who has a masters degree in Psychology but that fact isn’t noted anywhere in the report by the psychiatrist. So I wonder if she knew.
If I were Meghan, I’d sue Caroline Grahm along with every BM outlet and YouTuber that platformed TM for elder abuse and neglect and sue for the millions in profits they made exploiting him over the years.