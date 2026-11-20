I remember Princess Diana, in the final years of her life, explaining how she found it useful to “confuse” her enemies by doing what they least expected. Thirty years later and I’ve been thinking a lot about Diana’s chaotic methods and whether her youngest son is applying the exact same strategy. I remain confused and concerned by the Sussexes’ UK return, and the same is true for the royalists and royal reporters. They can’t even keep their conspiracies straight about what Prince Harry is doing and why and what it all means and whether he has any ulterior motives. Well, now the Daily Mail has Richard Kay writing about whether Harry would ever “enter royal service again without Meghan.” That was from a reader’s question, and this is how Kay answered:
Love them or loathe them, when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan, you can’t ignore them. And as infuriating as it must be to the other members of the Royal Family, the couple continue to garner headline after headline. No wonder it has led some influential voices to suggest that rather than to continue their policy of exclusion, the Windsors should swallow their reservations and, holding their noses if necessary, welcome them back into the Firm.
This will of course throw up all manner of objections, which leads us rather neatly on to this week’s question.
I understand this has certainly been a subject of discussion among senior courtiers juggling a diminishing pool of ageing senior royals while trying to meet public demand. This argument is framed by Harry’s pre-marriage popularity when, apart from the late Queen Elizabeth, he was our most popular working royal. But since his marriage that popularity has cratered. So his public engagements since the Sussexes’ return to the UK in August have been closely monitored to see if his standing has risen or fallen.
There would be no protocols to prevent Harry alone returning to the fold. The Duke of Kent has been a full-time working royal throughout his post-Army life (some similarities with Harry there) and yet his late wife, the Duchess of Kent, gave up royal duty for a private life in the mid-1990s.
So, it could be done. But will it? It would require some kind of apology or at the very least an acknowledgement of past mistakes. Watch this space!
So, after all of that, after the left-behinds’ screaming, crying and wailing about NO HALF-IN and Harry Will Never Be a Working Royal, it turns out that senior courtiers have been talking about this scenario quite openly. Turns out, there is some kind of way in which Harry alone could be “brought back in,” but only under certain circumstances, one of which is that Harry’s wife must always remain outside the institution. Granted, Meghan doesn’t want to be a working royal at this point, but even if she was cool with this scenario, it’s still a huge insult to her and her marriage. One of my theories – one which is very unpopular around here – is that Buckingham Palace has been dangling this possibility in front of Harry for the past year, and this was part of Harry’s incentive for moving his family back in the way he did.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Harry is not going to return to royal duties under any circumstances. Did you see his face in Brussels? He was just as devastated as his wife as to what they found out about the fact that the Met Police did not investigate.
You hurt Harry’s wife, you hurt him.
The reconciliation he is talking about is holistic not that he would return to serve the Royal Family.
His own father hurt Meghan by having him and his mistress cozy up to the media against her and Harry wants to reconcile with him. So it seems Harry only has selective hurt when it comes to people hurting his wife.
I seriously doubt H wants to “reconcile” with cowmilla. For a reconciliation to happen w/ her there would have to have been any kind of relationship to begin with. He stated in his interview w/ Anderson Cooper that Cowmilla leaves bodies in the road. I think he despises her. If he wants to reconcile with his dogshit father, that’s his deal. He clearly loves his father which is the most normal thing in the world.
Neither the Prince or the King is going to accept a reconciliation that doesn’t include their respective wives.
@Happy1
Even more confusing as to why Harry wants to reconcile with his father. Not only is he dogs*it but he’s married to a horrible woman and both of them have not been kind to Harry’s wife and most likely encouraged this media attack on Meghan. Harry said he wants to reconcile with his father and he knows the mistress is married to his father. So no, Harry is not hurt because Meghan is hurt. He’s open to having a relationship with someone who has and continues to hurt her.
We know that there are some courtiers that see Willy and the other girl are incompetent disasters, but I suspect there is a strong government–both Tories and Labour–element here too. And while I have never been a prince or seen the world through that lens, I hope Harry & Meghan recognize that there are no assurances that the Royal Family can give that cannot also be taken away on a whim–i.e. the shifting sands of the Sandringham summit (pun intended). The government, however, can give written assurances that are much harder to breach. Meghan, at least, knows the value of keeping receipts and getting things in writing from honest sources. While my preference would be to recognize that Willy’s hatred and competition with Harry has been life long and for them to keep away, if he is tempted to fill the obvious need, I can only pray that they get written government assurances about their security, their finances, and their roles.
“Government assurances”?
Do you know how many different governments Britain has had over the past five years?
Of course. This is why I emphasized that both major parties seem to understand the need to bring Harry & Meghan back if they want to keep the monarchy. Governments are bound to agreements made by earlier governments. For example, the USSR was bound by Russian agreements in 1918.
However, I am an American and the whole monarchy can fall as far as my personal preferences are concerned.
They’re trying to put toothpaste back in the tube.
Exactly!
What an appalling idea, the royal family pandering to racism. Meghan has done nothing wrong.
If Harry agreed to come back into the fold without Meghan, even if she agreed to it, I would be appalled. It’s insulting and racist. And I’m not even sure Harry alone would help them that much. He could pick up the slack left by the lazy Wales couple, but Meghan brings much of the rizz and sparkle. And no one cares what Harry wears.
Harry was scapegoated by his family well before his marriage to meghan. Scooter was protected. He was not treated well. So tired of this treatment of meghan. Harry needs to continue to be adamant and not allow meghan to be treated that way. I think the senior Royals are trying to break up Harry and meghans marriage.scooter was considered the good prince. And Harry got criticized
I must say, giving Kay’s support of Earl Spencer blast of KC, I’m highly skeptical of how many senior courtiers in Charles’ court are still confiding in him.🤔🤔🤔
Remember Harry has a legal responsibility to act as regent if William is deemed unfit to serve. We don’t know what the royals are hiding about William but Im sure other governments know and Parliament doesn’t need to deal with a blackmailable King. Maybe that’s why William is selling duchy properties. He’s throwing down the gauntlet if he can’t rule as he wants or there’s a real issue with him ascending to the throne then he’s going to take as much cash out as he can and put it into accounts only he controls. Half a billion is a nice bit of change.
I don’t think Scooter would step aside. Ever. He would like to be King and has talked about when he is King. Many times.
William can be declared unfit. Five government leaders are responsible for making that determination. If he’s committed criminal acts or is a serous risk to the nation he will be set down.
Hmmm. Let’s say that’s true. Would the role not be dependent on how long Charles has left? Bc no way would William allow for that. Now if the govt. or the military offered him some kind of a role as a private citizen who also happens to be a member of the RF but independent from working royal status, that I could maaaaaaybe see. Bc there have also been all those rumors about Harry starting some sort of a business venture. That can’t happen if he’s a “working royal.” So we see. The one part that I’ll agree with is that they do keep people surprised so trying to guess their true intentions can sometimes leave egg on the face. Anything is possible but I still do not see Harry returning to a working royal status. He’s in a unique space.
Charles would continue to run the country for as long as he was alive, and George as a child would be under the charge of his mother for personal care. Harry becoming regent only works if Charles dies and William isn’t fit to take over. The Regent would be there to run the country on behalf of the child.
Charles is not running the country. Nor would Scooter or anyone else in that family. Figure heads all. But they want you to believe there is more to the family than there is, or funds from the taxpayers stop flowing.
I love how they always reference the headlines. H&M aren’t the ones writing them and choosing what goes on the front pages. Same goes for how his popularity has plummeted, I wonder what massive campaign may have influenced public opinion?
This is the part that rides on my last nerve, @SarahCS, that they constantly repeat the false narrative that Harry’s popularity has plummeted and that he and Meghan are loathed, ignoring the reason for it, if it’s even true. Just because these rats keep repeating it doesn’t make it true, and emotional support YouGov polls are not evidence of anything real.
This caught my eye, though, “It would require some kind of apology or at the very least an acknowledgement of past mistakes.” He’s not saying the Sussexes must do this …. Interesting. 🤔
Yeah, I found that interesting too. But then I realized you could read it either way, ie the Sussexes owe BRFCo an apology, or BRFCo owes the Sussexes an apology. And I decided someone reporting from within the cogs of the royal machinery (royals + britmedia PR arm) would be half-crazed to suggest BRFCo owes Sussexes anything. So it’s surely the other way. Sussexes will need to beg their way back in. As if.
I think the real issue isn’t popularity or even work numbers (ie the Wales low numbers), but control. The palace is realizing (finally, after years and years) that if they want control over things like whether Harry goes to Ukraine or whether he pops up at this event or that event, he needs to be back in the fold.
The problem for them is that Harry likes having freedom and not being under the control of the palace, and obviously so does Meghan. What was on offer in 2020 is not on offer anymore.
What I DO think Harry may want is to be able to represent the monarchy/country at events like Remembrance Sunday, or services on ANZAC day – those kinds of events with a military focus. He’s not upset about missing the garden parties and he likes organizing his own charity work. And he doesnt care about the pomp – Order of the Bath, Order of the Garter, even the opening of Parliament.
But I think if there was a way to participate in the more military focused events, he would maybe accept that. And I think that would be a good look for the royals bc as it is, seeing William or Anne or Edward attend those events covered in unearned medals in an unearned uniform…..its very, well, dated, to say the least.
“But since his marriage that popularity has cratered.”
I guess *meteoric rise* was the term Kay was actually looking for, but his fingers must have mistyped.
And Harry has mentioned *space* so many times and he has said *no* so many times more, but I guess when the alternative is an idling scooter…
Harry was not treated as popular by the media way back when. There were unflattering stories and he was criticized for being party prince . Scooter partied a lot but the media protected him.
I guess when you live in upside down world, a meteoric rise would look like cratering.
Here’s a theory: Harry has no interest in this cockamamie deal anyway that they keep trailing in front of him like he’s as dim as they encouraged others to believe for years. Meghan is like, please. Not bloody likely. This is just the institution in panic mode: they know WanK is a non-starter and they desperately need to change the subject. They’re still using Harry and his lovely loving family like a prop in their publicity & marketing. Ick. I predict he will not even return their calls. Why would he??? You can’t trust people who lie every time they inhale.
The deal is an invention until said otherwise, by certain people who do believe Harry -the philanthropist, the pilot, the veteran, the record breaking author, the in demand speaker, the business founder, the investor – is stupid. The commentary that he’s stupid is here every single day.
I would say this will never happen, but they moved back to Britain and we were all saying not going to happen all summer long when those rumors started.
Looks like Harry is ramping up to ….run for office. Party and position tbd. The (mostly) solo image rehabilitation campaign has been masterfully done. He neither wants nor needs to be included as a working royal—he and fellow claimants just filed an appeal in their case against Associated Newspapers, a clear signal he won’t be in a Royal role that requires him to play footy with them. Instead he’s cultivating (wooing?) friendly media outlets, both print and digital. Plus, William would rescind any agreements once king.
Both the current king and heir are caricatures at this point—someone may have wisely pointed out to Harry he can, and should, sidestep the Royals and do so by leaning into his natural gift of connecting with people—just like his Mother. Harry can play the long game here, he’s got time, and the issues he cares about are serious—one doesn’t flippantly take multiple trips to Ukraine on a whim. And Meghan can expand her business unbothered by the family bigots.
They’ve been quite brilliant actually, they’ve done an end run around the Windsors and the men in grey suits. I’m reminded of a quote from a courtier about Meghan “She is smarter than the whole lot of them combined”—perhaps it was Meghan who came up with a plan that gave her freedom, and Harry a focus and platform for his work.
Okay I’m not sure I can see him running for office but at this point anything is possible. It’s making me laugh either way though. Bc how many times did people swear Meghan was going to run for office and then here comes Harry to say nah it was me all along. I could see him in some sort of non-political military role though, even if I’m not sure how that could work. Meanwhile Meghan runs her business and ends up having a small role in the new Bond film. Hey, who knows?
The Monarchy needs to be abolished. He’d be a fool to even entertain it.
#teammeghan
Let’s not do that. There is no #teamMeghan or #teamHarry, only #teamSussex.
It is SUCH a bad look on the institution that they would be willing to bring back Harry and leave out his wife, the black Duchess. The Duchess of Kent willingly left service to live a private life but this would be an institution barring someone from a different race to work for them.
It should be a no brainer for Harry not to let his wife be treated that way. And for him to expect Meghan to put up with it.
Why do the courtiers think it’s up to them? They are the hired help and they should be neither seen nor heard to the general public.
I’ll never say never when it comes to Harry and his family. His words and his choices when it comes to his father alone tell me he would do this. He is a monarchist and he loves his father. Yes I do think he would go back in some form, without Meghan. He has seemingly forgiven his father’s nastiness towards his wife so why wouldn’t he? I hope he doesn’t, he would look foolish. But saving Harry from his foolishness is a stubborn father and a brother who hates him. They’d never let this happen.
I think it would be a deal breaker if Harry would go back without Meghan. Harry also would remember how his older brother treated him. It would be leaving his wife and kids to cater to Scooter. I just can’t imagine Harry agreeing to that.
Maybe. But I also think this idea that he’s doing any of this without Meghan’s okay is inaccurate. And I really wish people would stop acting like she has no agency in their marriage. Any decisions they’ve made they have made together. And I don’t see that being any different if Harry decides to be half-in.
Thank you Ameerah! This needs to be repeated more. People act as if they do not make decisions as a couple and Meghan has no agency.
100% they’re partners. People infantilize her for some reason.
Man, she must really love him to put up with this ish.
The racism … the utter racism of it all …
The suggestion that Harry’s popularity cratered after he married a Black woman.
The suggestion that the white duke, but not the Black duchess, would be welcomed back into the fold.
I can’t stand it. I cannot wait for Meghan and her family to be safely back in Montecito.
sure – if it meant they could regain control over the Sussex’s – I am sure the royal family would work a deal. If I’m Harry or Meghan – there is zero advantage to being back in the firm.
The Harry has been asked on camera and in print if he would return to royal duties. His answer was no. Period.
I wonder why people twisted themselves to hear something different.
Your BP theory is interesting, but I just have a veryyy hard time believing that Harry has any interest in stifling his work by going back to the Firm. Like he would not be able to speak as candidly about things like the Ukraine war… and it seems like he’s been BURSTING to talk about these important topics, and he knows he has a powerful voice that people listen to.
If Harry was truly trying to get back into the Firm, it would make more sense if he stopped talking about “political” things to show the palace “look I can be good! I can show restraint on political topics and stick to non-political talking points!” But he hasn’t… he’s doubled down on his political interventions.
I do however think it’s entirely possible that the UK government is using him as an unofficial spokesperson or diplomatic ambassador in some kind of back-door arrangement… maybe even in exchange for security