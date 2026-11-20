I remember Princess Diana, in the final years of her life, explaining how she found it useful to “confuse” her enemies by doing what they least expected. Thirty years later and I’ve been thinking a lot about Diana’s chaotic methods and whether her youngest son is applying the exact same strategy. I remain confused and concerned by the Sussexes’ UK return, and the same is true for the royalists and royal reporters. They can’t even keep their conspiracies straight about what Prince Harry is doing and why and what it all means and whether he has any ulterior motives. Well, now the Daily Mail has Richard Kay writing about whether Harry would ever “enter royal service again without Meghan.” That was from a reader’s question, and this is how Kay answered:

Love them or loathe them, when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan, you can’t ignore them. And as infuriating as it must be to the other members of the Royal Family, the couple continue to garner headline after headline. No wonder it has led some influential voices to suggest that rather than to continue their policy of exclusion, the Windsors should swallow their reservations and, holding their noses if necessary, welcome them back into the Firm. This will of course throw up all manner of objections, which leads us rather neatly on to this week’s question. I understand this has certainly been a subject of discussion among senior courtiers juggling a diminishing pool of ageing senior royals while trying to meet public demand. This argument is framed by Harry’s pre-marriage popularity when, apart from the late Queen Elizabeth, he was our most popular working royal. But since his marriage that popularity has cratered. So his public engagements since the Sussexes’ return to the UK in August have been closely monitored to see if his standing has risen or fallen. There would be no protocols to prevent Harry alone returning to the fold. The Duke of Kent has been a full-time working royal throughout his post-Army life (some similarities with Harry there) and yet his late wife, the Duchess of Kent, gave up royal duty for a private life in the mid-1990s. So, it could be done. But will it? It would require some kind of apology or at the very least an acknowledgement of past mistakes. Watch this space!

[From The Mail’s newsletter]

So, after all of that, after the left-behinds’ screaming, crying and wailing about NO HALF-IN and Harry Will Never Be a Working Royal, it turns out that senior courtiers have been talking about this scenario quite openly. Turns out, there is some kind of way in which Harry alone could be “brought back in,” but only under certain circumstances, one of which is that Harry’s wife must always remain outside the institution. Granted, Meghan doesn’t want to be a working royal at this point, but even if she was cool with this scenario, it’s still a huge insult to her and her marriage. One of my theories – one which is very unpopular around here – is that Buckingham Palace has been dangling this possibility in front of Harry for the past year, and this was part of Harry’s incentive for moving his family back in the way he did.