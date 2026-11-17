Here are some photos from last night’s NYC premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Jennifer Lawrence attended, because she actually appears in this film. She reprised her role as Katniss, although it doesn’t sound like she was on set for more than a few days. Still, she’s supportive of the franchise, because the OG Hunger Games movies put her on the map and helped make her into the star she is today. Jennifer happily posed with her friends Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson.
J-Law chose a very on-trend look. It feels like every woman wants a silk jacket or coat with a fur shawl collar right now, and Jennifer’s Dior coat was pretty perfect. This is from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, so Jennifer is still repping her Dior contract.
As for Jennifer’s alleged bleph surgery… it’s blephing. Like, I’m genuinely sad about what she’s done to her face, quite honestly. She’s only 36 years old!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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New York premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ at Alice Tully Hall
Featuring: Jennifer Lawrence
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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New York premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ at Alice Tully Hall
Featuring: Jennifer Lawrence
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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New York premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ at Alice Tully Hall
Featuring: Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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New York premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ at Alice Tully Hall
Featuring: Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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New York premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ at Alice Tully Hall
Featuring: Jennifer Lawrence
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Lionsgate/INSTARimages
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New York premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ at Alice Tully Hall
Featuring: (L-R) Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Lionsgate/INSTARimages
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New York premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ at Alice Tully Hall
Featuring: (L-R) Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Lionsgate/INSTARimages
Pretty soon she’s going to look like Gigi Hadid.
You can see in the photos that her lips are still bruised and bloody from injections.
I think she looks just like her now.
She looks surprised/jumpscared on every photo…
36 years old….
She’s a conventionally attractive person. if someone who fits the norm needs to start changing things, this doesn’t bode well for the future.
She still looks pretty, she just doesn’t look like Jennifer Lawrence. Seems as if one eyebrow is higher than the other in every pic? Maybe in a year or two it will all settle down and start following her original contours.
She’s lucky she still looks pretty. A few more tweaks and stuff could start going wrong though.
Sorry, but you have to be mistaken…that can’t be Jennifer Lawrence. That person bears no resemblance to J+Law. Love the dress, not the changeling in it.
I’m not even noticing the tweaks, because I’m just so happy to see the original cast back together. The Hunger Games original trilogy was my fangirl jam.
She looks tweaked for sure. Why on Earth would a young woman with a beautiful face mess with it I will never understand. At least she didn’t do buccal fat removal surgery. She looks like a deer caught in the headlights. One eyebrow looks higher than the other. It is just her whole expression is a mess! That black dress is nice, but it is too big for her. Doesn’t she have a competent team that would adviser her well?
It’s her face. I won’t jump on the bandwagon.
I hear you but I just think it’s sad that the trend is to banish every excess of skin possible.
And yet, here we all are … on a gossip site. hmmm Yes, it’s her face and, yes, we can comment on it. Not mutually exclusive.
I never noticed that she had “hooded eyes” before. I don’t get how that’s an unattractive trait to eradicate now. I understand that if your hooded eyes are obstructing your vision that you would want to have surgery but otherwise the post bleph permanent jump scare look just looks so off to me.