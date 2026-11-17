Here are some photos from last night’s NYC premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Jennifer Lawrence attended, because she actually appears in this film. She reprised her role as Katniss, although it doesn’t sound like she was on set for more than a few days. Still, she’s supportive of the franchise, because the OG Hunger Games movies put her on the map and helped make her into the star she is today. Jennifer happily posed with her friends Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson.

J-Law chose a very on-trend look. It feels like every woman wants a silk jacket or coat with a fur shawl collar right now, and Jennifer’s Dior coat was pretty perfect. This is from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, so Jennifer is still repping her Dior contract.

As for Jennifer’s alleged bleph surgery… it’s blephing. Like, I’m genuinely sad about what she’s done to her face, quite honestly. She’s only 36 years old!