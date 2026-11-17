Prince William loves Aston Villa. His super-fandom has become a major part of his personality, much to the chagrin of many royal reporters and royalists. They’ve tried polishing this turd and trying to make it sound like William’s single-minded devotion to Aston Villa is a good thing. They cautiously avoid discussing William’s admission that he posts anonymously on Aston Villa’s fan forums. There are some quiet discussions about the heir as a “cultural hinterland,” which they justify as “well, he never claimed to be an intellectual.” Now William’s Aston Villa obsession has made it into Country Life, the current issue of which was guest-edited by William.
Aston Villa’s ambitions for the January transfer window might seem low on any normal list of priorities for an heir apparent to the British throne.
Yet the Prince of Wales has detailed how the Premier League club now dominates his thoughts. “I probably think and talk about Aston Villa every day,” he writes in an article for Country Life magazine, which he has guest-edited.
The Prince also says he has become “more fanatical” for the game during fatherhood. “Football feels like a second family to me,” he writes. But his obsession with Villa, according to an accompanying interview with Unai Emery, the club manager, appears to peak when player trading is taking place.
“During the transfer window, he’s asking about the team every day,” Emery tells the magazine. “‘How is the team? How are you? How are we going to play some players? How are we going to do?’ He is always so close to us and we appreciate it so, so much.”
[From The Telegraph]
I have obsessive interests which pop up for several months until I burn through them and move on to the next thing. So… I get it, in some sense. This is William’s “thing.” He is utterly devoted to his favorite team, he posts on fan forums and thinks and talks about his favorite team every single day. I’m sure that’s relatable to a lot of men. But should the future king be “relatable” in this specific way? Speaking of, this clip of Russell Myers has been circulating. Myers reflects the undercurrent of boredom or annoyance among even loyalists.
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales celebrates after seeing his Aston Villa win the Europa cup. Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101939569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales an Aston Villa supporter seen prior to kick-off Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101785870, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales an Aston Villa supporter seen prior to kick-off Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101786907, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales an Aston Villa supporter seen prior to kick-off Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101788099, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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Monte-Carlo, MONACO – Prince William, the Prince of Wales, was spotted in the stands at the Stade Louis II in Monaco for the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League. The match saw AS Monaco face off against Aston Villa, adding royal flair to the evening.
Pictured: Prince William
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Monaco, MONACO – Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League between AS Monaco and Aston Villa at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
Pictured: Prince William
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Monaco, MONACO – Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 7th day of the 2024/2025 Champions League between AS Monaco and Aston Villa at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.
Pictured: Prince William
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Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
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Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
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The Prince of Wales meeting Aston Villa supporters in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham ahead of an away match at Everton. The Prince spent more than 30 minutes with the season ticket Villa fans, before they headed to the match, after attending the the College of Paramedics inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jan 2025
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Prince William and Prince George watch Aston Villa play against Paris-Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George
Where: Paris, France
When: 09 Apr 2025
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God. What a f*cking bore.
Priorities.
And that’s ALL he can get excited about. Smdh. Given how much money he’s raking in, shouldn’t he have some more serious interests and priorities as well? So damn lazy!
What exactly is “relatable” about harassing the club manager? William doesn’t own the team, it sounds like he’s just being a nuisance and a creep.
And imagine having the audacity to admit that you actually have MORE time for your hobbies now that you’re a father of three?
Yeah, calling the club manager and asking about transfers and such is not relatable. Its privileged on a few levels – that he has his number, that the manager takes his calls, etc. – but also….it just seems….creepy.
And this admission from him about thinking and talking about Aston Villa every day is also a little creepy. My husband is a huge sports fans. Unfortunately, he’s a NY Giants fan (although this year is okay-ish), a Ravens fan (whomp whomp), an Orioles fan (whomp whomp whomp) and……a Spurs fan. (hey, we avoid relegation!!! COYS!)
There is a lot of sports talk in my house. We watch a lot of sports. my husband follows the blogs, the social media accounts, etc.
So I KNOW he thinks about sports every day. But if he came out and said it like this…..I dont know. It would just feel weird to me if he were like “I think about the Spurs all the time.”
I bet the manager hates every minute of this victorian-esque good old boy privileged behaviour but still has to be nice because of who Wiliam is. This is no better than Andrew, slinking around inserting his title into things he has no business inserting it into, it’s just not State secret material.
It doesn’t, but yet does astonish me HOW boldly out of touch this man-child is, and I will continue to say this. William will be the end of the monarchy.
I hope the royalists are proud to see how their tax dollars are being spent. because joe who lives down the street would get fired for faffing around and not doing his job.
💯. Superfandom is one thing. Harassing the club manager on the daily is obnoxious. So is flying to Spain for a match, even commercial, when your PR is around being an eco-warrior.
William is just a total embarrassment in every conceivable way.
Pathetic that he thinks this is a flex.
I know a few Villans who obsess over the team, and many more who obsess over football in general. For William, as for some of these other men (I’ve yet to meet a woman like this re football), I suspect it is a way of diverting feelings of stress, sadness, boredom into a place where at least there’s a constant feeling of hope that the team will do well in the League next weekend, etc. A while back it was all about whether Villa would be relegated. Big drama that had a happy ending. Funnily enough, William has sideways illustrated the campaign he was involved in a few weeks ago about mental health and sport; he is seemingly/possibly doing that classic ‘male’ thing of avoiding talking about feelings and instead talking to his mates about sport. Like I say, I suspect this is a pure area of joy for him.
I know a woman in her 40s that goes to every single soccer match of the team she supports. They aren’t local so even a home match is about 90 miles away. Away matches might involve several hundred miles travelling. And there are overseas trips. So trips at least once a week and sometimes more. Rain, cold, not feeling well, feeling tired, family event scheduled…nothing deters her. Her choice to make but I can’t imagine being so devoted.
It’s only a problem for royalists because they consider soccer low class. If he was obsessed with horses and racing or some equally acceptable rich person/aristo sport, they’d be thrilled.
I hear what you’re saying, @Tuesday, but I think there’s a difference, in that the late Queen was breeding horses. That takes a huge capital investment and years of your life before you see any return and the return at best will only leave you in a position to break even. It’s a labour of love. But it’s a looooooong game. Generations of horses are not like generations of humans, they’re quicker off the mark, but you’re nurturing a living creature. And the incentive behind it is not so crassly commercial as it is in football. That is — ironically — why it’s perceived to be naff, or chavvy, it’s a money-spinner for dudes that grew up in housing estates. I mean, fair enough, it’s a beautiful sport and the whole point is, anyone can play. Maradona came from a slum, he talked about it constantly, that was a huge part of his aura. But William always strikes me as chavving up or chudding it up or butching it up whereas his wife affects a toffee nose. Irony.
Beautiful? Soccer is about the most
basic sport I can imagine. That’s why it’s so popular.
So the UK’s future head of state is a middle-aged man who has made a sports team his entire personality.
Truly, his entire personality is comprised of loving Aston Villa and publicly hating his brother. Yet he thinks he’s a well-respected global statesman, lol.
No offense,but shouldn’t his team be like Arsenal, Tottenham or is there no Windsor FC?
Someone once said explained why he was a Villa fan….someone he was close to growing up (like one of his tutors or something) was a Villa fan? or its the spencer’s team?
Harry is supposedly an Arsenal fan but i’m not sure how big a soccer fan he is in general though. But the one reason I believe this is that he was at the superbowl at the Rams stadium back in 2021, and they have the same owner (Arsenal and Rams) so for some reason that confirmed it for me lol.
Hi Becks. I have just posted similar. He picked AV because it was mid ranking when he was growing up. He could’ve gone for a team like Man Utd or Chelsea. They were massive. Kudos to him, in a way. I don’t know whether you’re in the UK or a fan of football from afar. At one point, Villa was huge. In the more recent two decades it fell. It is now on the up again. It has produced brilliant world class players, who have moved on to bigger clubs, because of money and profile. It is however managing to retain them long enough to make real strides. It helps that they have a brilliant manager at the moment, plus more money. I seem to have mis submitted a comment very similar to this, so apologies if this is a duplicate. How do I know this stuff? Because I have a football obsessive in Mr Sparrow who tells me everything about football but won’t talk about emotions. He also went to boarding school from a very young age. Similarities?
@sparrow Thank you! That is interesting. I’m in the US but we are pretty big EPL fans, but as I said elsewhere……..we’re Spurs fans. lol. And we’re relatively new (past 5 years or so).
Supposedly Villa was his choice because it was a mid ranking team without the big team pull and bravado. Which at that point would’ve been Man Utd, Chelsea et al. Thing is, team placement relies on manager and player skill, which of course depends on big money to buy the quality. I’m saying stuff that’s obvious, apologies. Villa was at one point brilliant a few decades ago, then went down, it’s now on the up, having been boosted in recent history by more money, a better manager, and brilliant players which have sadly and naturally been bought up by bigger clubs after a few but pivotal seasons. Listen to me! I just hear it second hand after Match of the Day. I am football bombarded with info, which I don’t particularly want. Essentially, for now, Villa is in a good place. It could be he supports a lower league, closer to home club, in a less involved way. Who knows. I doubt it. It’d be nice if he went to local team matches. I bet Windsor does have a team. Most towns and smaller cities do.
Dear god. What did Aston Villa do to deserve all this? Lmao. I’m actually kind of feeling sorry for the manager Emery. Imagine William being in your business every day during the trade. He’s the king. You can’t tell him to back off. But no, as Emery says, it’s appreciated, so so much. Oh I’m sure.
@Jais lmao!
I can almost relate to this lol. During (American) football season, I’m pretty consumed. (Go Bills)
BUT I still manage to be productive at work. That’s what separates me from him.
You say it well. It is all consuming. I live with a man who is obsessed with football. I wish he’d talk about our emotional state but it is hard to keep him on track. I think some of this stems from being sent away to boarding school at a young age. He has swapped emotional intelligence with reams of football data. However, like you, during Wimbledon and the Tour de France I am equally obsessed, don’t get in the way of the TV levels.
My husband is a huge sports fan. Professional baseball, football, basketball, hockey. College football and basketball. In the week or two during the year when none of those are playing, he’ll watch or read about tennis or racing or even soccer. It’s his favorite mindless pastime.
He also works hard, reads history and fiction, follows politics, cares about his family. He’s a well-rounded, kindhearted person who happens to enjoy a lot of sports.
I’m honestly starting to think that BillyIdle either has serious emotional and/or mental health issues, or he spends a lot of time thinking about and doing things that he cannot or will not speak about in public. Day drinking may very well be the least of his illicit activities.
Time will tell, I suppose, one way or another.
I like how, after describing incredibly obnoxious and entitled behavior, of a deeply privileged and unfortunately, powerful person asking incredible intrusive questions as a fan boy, Emery has to couche it with “oh but we are so grateful to him and happy to have him” because of who William is. And William simply doesn’t get it.!
Thanks to Scooter for letting us know that he can’t be bothered with the projects he’s been telling us about for years that are seemingly important to him — like bringing peace to the Middle East, ending homelessness, something something environment…
I mean, this is the guy who voluntarily admitted to being bored by racism, so it’s good to see he actually has one thing that is near and dear to his heart — Villa.
I am an obsessive sports fan of the Philly teams. So I get the obsession. But I would never, ever say this: “Football feels like a second family to me.”
Because I love my family more than anything and even my teams don’t come close (as a Philly fan, anyway, the relationship is equal parts love and hate).
William is a socially maladroit weirdo. Look at how strained his neck muscles are in the video when he reaches over to pat a child. So strange.
I noted the line about William’s obsession becoming stronger after he became a father, almost as if he uses this obsession as a way to get out of any “fatherly duties”, except the school runs. I can believe that he locks himself away for several hours a day to blog, watch and comment on games. I can’t even imagine how horrible it must be to be in the same house as him when his team is losing. This is the real reason why he can’t take on more royal duties, he’s prioritizing his “family” time, his “second family” time.
No wonder he can’t think or talk about anything else.
Well thanks for laying bare what your priorities are, you simpleton.
He’s a pretty vacant guy. What a thing for a “global statesman” to bang on about. Pegs is just sooo BASIC.
I can believe it took him 6 months to do the special edition of Country Life. That wouldn’t have been 6 months of solid work – it would have been 6 months of him dithering and not getting back to the staff, etc. And 6 months of trying to find something interesting for the staff to write about (what they came up with was pretty terrible because he has no interests and nothing to say – apart from when it comes to his football team). I’d love to hear what the staff thought of it all.
Because it’s his only hobby/interest, at least one that can be written about. He likes to watch a movie just not any or all nominated for Baftas. They should be going to openings, museum exhibits, opera, symphony, ballet, plays. There is so much to choose from. If they want ANY hope of chasing H&M glamour, go do something glamorous besides a Tom Cruise movie.
Can’t help but love the photos that show the “top” of his hair as a ginger 😆