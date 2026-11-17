Prince William loves Aston Villa. His super-fandom has become a major part of his personality, much to the chagrin of many royal reporters and royalists. They’ve tried polishing this turd and trying to make it sound like William’s single-minded devotion to Aston Villa is a good thing. They cautiously avoid discussing William’s admission that he posts anonymously on Aston Villa’s fan forums. There are some quiet discussions about the heir as a “cultural hinterland,” which they justify as “well, he never claimed to be an intellectual.” Now William’s Aston Villa obsession has made it into Country Life, the current issue of which was guest-edited by William.

Aston Villa’s ambitions for the January transfer window might seem low on any normal list of priorities for an heir apparent to the British throne. Yet the Prince of Wales has detailed how the Premier League club now dominates his thoughts. “I probably think and talk about Aston Villa every day,” he writes in an article for Country Life magazine, which he has guest-edited. The Prince also says he has become “more fanatical” for the game during fatherhood. “Football feels like a second family to me,” he writes. But his obsession with Villa, according to an accompanying interview with Unai Emery, the club manager, appears to peak when player trading is taking place. “During the transfer window, he’s asking about the team every day,” Emery tells the magazine. “‘How is the team? How are you? How are we going to play some players? How are we going to do?’ He is always so close to us and we appreciate it so, so much.”

[From The Telegraph]

I have obsessive interests which pop up for several months until I burn through them and move on to the next thing. So… I get it, in some sense. This is William’s “thing.” He is utterly devoted to his favorite team, he posts on fan forums and thinks and talks about his favorite team every single day. I’m sure that’s relatable to a lot of men. But should the future king be “relatable” in this specific way? Speaking of, this clip of Russell Myers has been circulating. Myers reflects the undercurrent of boredom or annoyance among even loyalists.

Even the sycophants are not impressed by Willy’s guest-editing stint. 😂 Apparently it took him six months to produce it. Six months! What on earth was he doing all that time? In this video, Russell Myers and Charlotte Foster discuss why Willy’s rambling word salad turned out to be a missed opportunity that failed to tell readers anything meaningful, memorable, or interesting. 🤭 — Senior Lieutenant Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) November 16, 2026