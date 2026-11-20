As we documented extensively this week, Kensington Palace ensured that the royal reporters traveling with the Prince and Princess of Wales in India all declared the visit a galloping success. The “reasons” given for the success were threadbare, boiling down to: hey, Prince William and Kate didn’t make asses out of themselves on the world stage, victory! I thought that would be it, the final word on the Waleses’ painfully boring three days in India. But there’s unrest among the Daily Mail columnists. Specifically, the Mail’s Liz Jones thinks Kate needs to remove the stick from her bum and actually loosen up. Loosen up like Meghan.
One looks casual and happy on a wintry outing, nose Rudolph-red, dressed in a parka and beanie like a school run mum, looking forward to trooping home to decorate the Christmas tree with a hot chocolate. The other? She looks so stiff and bedecked with gold, she could be an actual Christmas tree.
The Duchess of Sussex was out and about on Wednesday night enjoying the opening of the Winter Wonderland attraction in London’s Hyde Park alongside Prince Harry and children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. There was no gold coach. No trumpets. No regal waving. Just a bumper car filled with great big cheesy grins. Those jeans, that parka with a fake fur trim, it was all as relaxed as Meghan’s demeanour. There was no ostentatious jewellery, no make-up, no carefully coiffed hair Elnett-ed within an inch of its life. Her short-clipped nails looked as though Lili had begged to paint them. Harry, too, looked like any normal dad, head swimming with to do lists delegated by his wife, wearing a baseball cap and an anorak that was decidedly not a waxed Barbour.
Compare this relatable rumpus to the sight of the Princess of Wales on a State visit to India this week. For the Earthshot Prize ceremony two days ago, she opted to appear as a Bollywood star replete with enough jewellery to sink the Titanic, and a £569 ‘Anarkali’ gown by designer Mahima Mahajan, hand-embroidered in gold, in a rich vermilion. The gown was covered, in a case of more is more, with thousands of glass beads, as though she was one of those Christmas decorations that float above Oxford Street. And the whole look was topped off with the Queen’s jewels: the Emerald Tassel Suite.
Announcing the winner of the prize, Kate’s tones were as clipped as the yew back home. For me no amount of sitting in a rickshaw or pretending to play cricket – in a perfectly tailored jacket, pristine white trousers and proper shoes – could possibly compensate for how stiff and uncomfortable she looked. Even for a more casual meet and greet on the last day – block printing at a craft school – Kate looked ready for a society wedding in a short-sleeved red dress by Emilia Wickstead. Why opt for something so uptight when we want to see her having fun, being relatable, modern.
This State visit was all about proving how lessons were learned from the royal couple’s Caribbean faux pas in 2022, when they were deemed to both be dressed too imperially, waving nonsensically from an open-top Land Rover.
But Kate’s impossibly prim outfits in India were another regressive step. Bear in mind that, in 1961, when the late Queen Elizabeth visited India, the tributes to her hosts were more subtle – symbols including the lotus flower woven into each gown by Sir Norman Hartnell.
I’ve noticed this slide into over-literal dressing in other areas too. We know Kate champions the benefits to mental health of being out and about in the countryside, but her rural idyll is one frozen in an episode of All Creatures Great and Small: she’s habitually in a Ralph Lauren tweed jacket, worn over a pie crust shirt. What ordinary mums these days have time to iron a blouse?
By contrast, the Instagram posts we’ve seen of Meghan during a rural autumn in the Cotswolds are far more relaxed, featuring muddy wellies (Hunter, not Le Chameau), puddles, pub lunches and her hair in a messy ponytail.
I’m dreading the upcoming release of the Waleses’ Christmas card, bearing as it will rosy-cheek children plucked from an Enid Blyton book jacket, complete with home-bred spaniel carefully made to ‘sit!’. I suspect the Sussexes’ will feature a more spontaneous tangle of tousled heads and mismatched mutts.
I’m sorry to say that Kate’s megawatt smile, her slightly hysterical laughter when she missed a ball in a game of street cricket or spots a child, is starting to come across as insincere. She needs to loosen up, not always strive for perfection: her job is for life, it needs to be worn more lightly or she could buckle under the strain.
The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English reports that ‘friends tell me she would be far happier in her jeans doing the school run… than at any glitzy event’. Rather like Meghan then. Problem is, Kate, it’s starting to show.
The royal propagandists are going to be so displeased! I’m honestly shocked that the Mail even published this honest assessment of Kate’s time-capsule British Empire wardrobe, her forced gawping and her insincerity. They’re coming close to calling her a terrible actress too!! The comparison to Meghan has got to hurt, because this is one of the big reasons why William and Kate behaved so abominably towards the Sussexes: to exile the charismatic, fashionable and natural Harry and Meghan so that Will and Kate wouldn’t have the daily side-by-side comparison. Will and Kate knew that they would always come up short. (All that being said, I thought Kate looked lovely in the Anarkali kurta. But Jones is 100% correct about the too-prim and too-colonial English-designer looks during the rest of the trip.)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
The cricket look is one of her better looks, and the red dress was quite nice but I do agree that the jewlery was both unnecessary and over the top.
But her lack of style has always been a minor quibble – it’s the lack of sincerity and work ethic that is the real problem, and it’s interesting that one of those things is being called out. Zero mention of Will “Lurch” though, so typical.
And I don’t think I’d ever seen Kate wear a pair of Chanel flats before Meghan came along, either.
Agree, if she had a work ethic that would help. And sincerity goes a long way. That is one of the things that I remember about Diana, she worked AND cared.
This is nothing new and that’s why Willie tried to destroy them along with his boyfriend Jason Ratfucker Knauf.
Meghan is a superstar and every other royal in that family is supporting cast—including KKKate.
I finally got to the episode of Masterchef Australia where she guest judged and it was absolutely delightful. Everyone was completely amazed at her being there and gushing about her, totally star struck (one of the contestants started blushing as she was talking to him). It was a wonderful watch and I completely see why they signed her up to be on the junior version next year.
Agreed.
BA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA my eyes nearly popped out of my head when I saw her making the comparison!!!
You know that well-ciculated gif of the raging blond woman pulling down curtains?
That is Kate today! Imagine how mad she is!
I bet she starts punching the staff in rage.
Oh my dog this is the funniest thing I have seen in months for the royal “reporters.” Loving it.
Loving this for Kate and Pegster because they are going to be furious for days on end. So very well-deserved. Oh, GLEE!
WHY are they calling it a “state visit” when it was nothing of the sort??? This sleight of hand is pissing off ordinary Indians online. First, it is blatantly false, and second, aren’t state visits reserved for actual HEADS of state? The keep embiggening themselves so much that the jokes write themselves.
As for Liz Jones, she can’t help but snark about Meghan even while “criticising” Kate Middleton. She’ll begin to blow smoke up Kate’s proverbial again soon enough.
Stiff, uncomfortable, insincere… as usual.
The part where they are stiff and being trying to be “edgy” with a “spontaneous”/funny/just like us” skit like going down a slide, cricket in the street, they sat in the train is really getting old because it is still as meaningless as it always was. They are so bad at royaling.
Your last sentence says it all.
Liz Jones, the equal opportunity hater. At least someone was real about the speech. And the hysterical laughter and exaggerated smiles. The final point though, that it’s starting to show that she doesn’t want to be there. I’d add a little nuance to that. It’s starting to show that both her and William want to show up once maybe twice a week for 30 minutes, do a little awkward skit and then bounce back to their 150 acres of stolen forest. There’s a real feeling from them of resentment towards the role, the role that provides them with multiple homes, vacations and more money than imaginable. And well that’s not a good look. Not a good look at all.
100%, @Jais, before the Meghan and Harry hate train pulled into the station, all these people were on the Duchess Dolittle and Willnot express and then — as if delivered from a predicament they dreaded having to describe — they all changed. Now they’re just back where they started.
I don’t think it helped that her face looked too tight at the Earthshot awards event, which meant that when she was talking it almost looked like she was in pain. Kate just isn’t a natural diplomat… everything is hard for her, everything is an uphill battle to look and sound perfect, while forgetting to sound like a human being. It’s Robot Melania vibes at times.
The two in the empty subway look like something from an advertisement in vogue promoting bloomingdales or some fashion line. Very artificial
Given the source I can’t help but assume some racism in the description of the one dress she wore by an Indian designer but I’m on board with the rest. These two are so bad at the jobs they barely do and get paid millions for by the public whether we like it or not.
Funny too, that most of us liked the dress on Kate.
Ouch, ouch, ouch, ouch! And the comparison to Meghan has taken a strange turn. Usually it’s Meghan who’s criticized for being insincere.
Give it a few weeks. Liz Jones will have something to say about Meghan or asever or something. The scales will be balanced. That’s why I call Jones the equal opportunity hater. But yes, this was a CUT. Ouch indeed.
Holy moly, she named it. The “slightly hysterical laughter” is disturbing and it absolutely comes off fake.
Yeah that part was….on point.
I thought the same so there is that.
This line – ouch. ” her rural idyll is one frozen in an episode of All Creatures Great and Small: she’s habitually in a Ralph Lauren tweed jacket, worn over a pie crust shirt. ”
But i think we all agree with the general sentiment here. Kate always looks like she’s dressing in a costume, like she’s playing a part. It’s why we can predict what she’ll wear for different events – right down to the boots. Having a uniform of sorts for different events isn’t bad, but her uniform is more like cosplay usually.
Also, a lot of times these costumes are what she’s wearing for supposedly more casual events or quick videos on IG or something. Does she really dress like that – with the newsboy hats, the frilly shirts under a sweater, etc – when she’s just….walking around her 150 acres in Windsor?
Its not that her outfits are always objectively bad – they sometimes are but sometimes aren’t. It’s just that they never feel authentic. We never see KATE, we always see this woman in a costume playing a part.
I dont always like everything Meghan wears, but its always MEGHAN wearing the clothes. We know what Meghan wears to run errands, what she wears for the school run, for a pub lunch, to pick fruit in her garden, to hang out with friends in the backyard and it feels like we can relate to her. There is none of that with Kate because her clothes are not something I would ever wear, usually.
Also I’m wearing my “its the little things” sweatshirt today and its so warm and cozy. almost too warm. lol.
I feel sorry for her kids who were dressed like it’s 1954 for some reason when younger. She’s such a weird throwback and you have to wonder why?
I absolutely appreciate the acknowledgement of all the things we’ve observed for years—the stiffness, the awkwardness, the over acting/bad acting, etc. My one question: WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG FOR THEM TO NOTICE? Is it that she’s no longer a “young” mom or a “new” princess —though arguably, she was none of those things ten years ago even. I don’t understand. I appreciate it, but what has finally made them see it and or at least speak of it ?
I guess my other side comment which is rhetorical, is why did she chase this so hard if it isn’t her wheelhouse. I mean, admittedly, there are MANY MANY straight white cisgendered women who grew up on the Disney princess fantasy. Most of us grew out of that. And I have no shade for those that truly wanted this life and love the celebrity life. Buuut….it wasn’t a whirlwind romance. It was a years’ long pursuit and if she could hack it when they were dating and she had no security, why can’t she hack it now from her gilded castle? I don’t understand.
@ Susan – I believe they’re noticing now, because it’s clear she truly may have a problematic relationship with food. Another possibility is that she may have an autoimmune disorder that makes it genuinely difficult for her to ingest & digest proper nutrients.
Nothing looks natural & easy when you’re stick thin, & haven’t enough energy from calories, in order to spend considerable amounts of time working in a public facing role.
As far as why she “chased” this? That’s an easy answer: Because her mother conditioned her to do so, & she bought into it 100%, as she was too young to know any better when her mum pushed her onto William.
This all ties into her current state of health. All of the stress she has endured throughout the years either pushed her into an eating disorder, or illness.
It happened to Diana, as well.
This is why I rarely ever go in hard on Kate. When we look at her, it’s easy to believe that she has everything, & indeed, materially, she does, however, something is missing or has gone askew, hence her inability to dig deep & just be herself.
They knew. They just had other victims to concentrate on. Mainly actresses and Fergie.
This line gets me: “she could buckle under the strain”.
Everyone buckles, that’s the whole point of this centuries-old institution. It’s patriarchy and misogyny.
Kate buckled and broke over a decade ago. She’s a shell of a person.
Why now? Probably because bashing Meghan is wearing thin.
Diana got married at age 20. After dating less than a year. Kate got engaged at 29 after a decade of off and on dating. These are not the same situations at all. Especially because Kate had the benefit of seeing what happened to Diana. And it’s not like William treated her with respect during the on and off dating years. Did Carole push hard? Sure, but at what point does it not become her choice, especially when she’s being called waity Katy by the media or the mattress by William’s RPOs? She’s shown she is prepared to endure anything to get that crown. And she will continue doing bare minimum because she can get away with it.
It seems like there is a split amongst the royalists – those who want the Wales to go full pomp and glam (actually, let’s be real, they just want Kate, nobody cares what William wears) and those who somehow want them to pretend that they are “just like us” when they are objectively not. Complaining about Kate’s fake cut-glass accent, fussy wardrobe, and forced mannerisms now, after twenty years of this BS, is almost cruel. Neither she nor Will are going to suddenly “loosen up” now, Liz! The scary thing is that I think they have actually been trying to be more relatable for years, they are just terrible at it.
The irony, of course, is that the Sussexes are uniquely good at both sides – they can bring the red carpet glamour and make powerful speeches, but they can also wear unpretentious clothes and chat with a crowd. It’s setting the Wales up for spectacular failure to try and compete with any of that.
The British “press” really out here doing the most to stir the pot. M and K were at totally different events. To use Meghan to bludgeon K is getting tiresome. Liz can criticize K without having to involve Meghan.
Also, Kate hasn’t changed much in 20 years. Now they’ve noticed? Be for real.
Is there per chance a turning of the tide? There is no way this would have been published even six months ago. Between this piece and the satire piece about William (and Kate) in the Guardian it feels like the British press is slowly starting to write how they really feel about Won’t and Can’t.
I will say this about H&M returning to Salt Isle. It’s opened some cracks in the media dam. Maybe that was the intention.
It’s really hard to ignore what is right in front of you. When they were in California, the press could pretend that all their lies about the Sussexes were true. But its harder to keep pushing those lies when Harry is out and about on a regular basis being personable and people reacting well to him, etc. While Meghan has been more private, I really think the Nottingham visit rattled a lot of people, in the press and the palace. Their smear campaign only worked so much.
W&K always looked stuffy and overly proper next to H&M, and that chasm has just widened with their return.
They’re going to send this Liz Jones person to the Tower, aren’t they? She may have to produce a fawning Kate column to make up for this and keep her job. 😯
They just love pitting people against eachother, don’t they? Did we really need the comparison with Meghan in order to be able to critique Kate?
If you go back through the celebitchy archives, you will see that these almost identical criticisms were made of their 2016 India tour. None other than Camilla Tominey wrote a column for the daily express talking about how controls and image obsessed they were, Kate’s clothes were drab, etc.
Funny thing is how William warned Harry he was marrying too quickly. But which brother chose a wife who could take on and even enjoy royal duties? He kept Kate on a string for decade and never once realized she has some kind of fear of being in public. Sure they have coached her for all of these years so now she relies on the jazz hands, gawping and curated videos. But speaking live we all see it. It’s unbelievable that the whole ‘firm’ missed this prior to the marriage.
I think she looked like an ill woman being dragged around like a show pony. She is shrinking year on year. Nervous and exhausted a lot of the time. Whatever is going on with her physically is totally ignored by the press. Her clothes were pretty much lovely but I suspect there’s a lot of dressing her to try and de emphasise her lack of weight.
Agreed 💯@Sparrow plus she was made to give a speech in front of 5000 which we know she hates doing. Also the cropped photos have her looking fondly at her husband whilst the videos showed him leaving her stranded at times! She looks unwell and her own husband can’t bring himself to look at her ? It looked like emotional abuse and in public to boot ! Why can’t he treat her kindly and considerately in public?
KKKhate is a stiff, insincere person on any day that ends with a “y”. But being around so many non-white people at once really brings out her unease and fakery. She looks so strained around brown folks.
I’m astonished Waity’s “sincere praying” didn’t break the internet.
Kate’s pantsuit for her meeting with the prime minister was by an Indian designer.
Kate wanted the prince the money the lavish lifestyle without putting anything on the table then she should have married a millionaire and become stay at home mum
I think Kate had a pushy ambitious mom who didn’t let her explore who she was and then, she met William and the royals told Kate who she was. Therefore, I don’t think Kate has ever known who she is.
Kate’s hair looked dirty & stringy on this trip, particularly on the day she wore that red dress. Did she forget to pack her shampoo? Did she just bring dry shampoo, since it was such a short trip?
OK, now that I’ve read the excerpt, the only quibble I have with it is that they say Kate is ‘starting to’ appear/do these things. Nope, this has been Kate all along.