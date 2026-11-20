As we documented extensively this week, Kensington Palace ensured that the royal reporters traveling with the Prince and Princess of Wales in India all declared the visit a galloping success. The “reasons” given for the success were threadbare, boiling down to: hey, Prince William and Kate didn’t make asses out of themselves on the world stage, victory! I thought that would be it, the final word on the Waleses’ painfully boring three days in India. But there’s unrest among the Daily Mail columnists. Specifically, the Mail’s Liz Jones thinks Kate needs to remove the stick from her bum and actually loosen up. Loosen up like Meghan.

One looks casual and happy on a wintry outing, nose Rudolph-red, dressed in a parka and beanie like a school run mum, looking forward to trooping home to decorate the Christmas tree with a hot chocolate. The other? She looks so stiff and bedecked with gold, she could be an actual Christmas tree.

The Duchess of Sussex was out and about on Wednesday night enjoying the opening of the Winter Wonderland attraction in London’s Hyde Park alongside Prince Harry and children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. There was no gold coach. No trumpets. No regal waving. Just a bumper car filled with great big cheesy grins. Those jeans, that parka with a fake fur trim, it was all as relaxed as Meghan’s demeanour. There was no ostentatious jewellery, no make-up, no carefully coiffed hair Elnett-ed within an inch of its life. Her short-clipped nails looked as though Lili had begged to paint them. Harry, too, looked like any normal dad, head swimming with to do lists delegated by his wife, wearing a baseball cap and an anorak that was decidedly not a waxed Barbour.

Compare this relatable rumpus to the sight of the Princess of Wales on a State visit to India this week. For the Earthshot Prize ceremony two days ago, she opted to appear as a Bollywood star replete with enough jewellery to sink the Titanic, and a £569 ‘Anarkali’ gown by designer Mahima Mahajan, hand-embroidered in gold, in a rich vermilion. The gown was covered, in a case of more is more, with thousands of glass beads, as though she was one of those Christmas decorations that float above Oxford Street. And the whole look was topped off with the Queen’s jewels: the Emerald Tassel Suite.

Announcing the winner of the prize, Kate’s tones were as clipped as the yew back home. For me no amount of sitting in a rickshaw or pretending to play cricket – in a perfectly tailored jacket, pristine white trousers and proper shoes – could possibly compensate for how stiff and uncomfortable she looked. Even for a more casual meet and greet on the last day – block printing at a craft school – Kate looked ready for a society wedding in a short-sleeved red dress by Emilia Wickstead. Why opt for something so uptight when we want to see her having fun, being relatable, modern.

This State visit was all about proving how lessons were learned from the royal couple’s Caribbean faux pas in 2022, when they were deemed to both be dressed too imperially, waving nonsensically from an open-top Land Rover.

But Kate’s impossibly prim outfits in India were another regressive step. Bear in mind that, in 1961, when the late Queen Elizabeth visited India, the tributes to her hosts were more subtle – symbols including the lotus flower woven into each gown by Sir Norman Hartnell.

I’ve noticed this slide into over-literal dressing in other areas too. We know Kate champions the benefits to mental health of being out and about in the countryside, but her rural idyll is one frozen in an episode of All Creatures Great and Small: she’s habitually in a Ralph Lauren tweed jacket, worn over a pie crust shirt. What ordinary mums these days have time to iron a blouse?

By contrast, the Instagram posts we’ve seen of Meghan during a rural autumn in the Cotswolds are far more relaxed, featuring muddy wellies (Hunter, not Le Chameau), puddles, pub lunches and her hair in a messy ponytail.

I’m dreading the upcoming release of the Waleses’ Christmas card, bearing as it will rosy-cheek children plucked from an Enid Blyton book jacket, complete with home-bred spaniel carefully made to ‘sit!’. I suspect the Sussexes’ will feature a more spontaneous tangle of tousled heads and mismatched mutts.

I’m sorry to say that Kate’s megawatt smile, her slightly hysterical laughter when she missed a ball in a game of street cricket or spots a child, is starting to come across as insincere. She needs to loosen up, not always strive for perfection: her job is for life, it needs to be worn more lightly or she could buckle under the strain.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English reports that ‘friends tell me she would be far happier in her jeans doing the school run… than at any glitzy event’. Rather like Meghan then. Problem is, Kate, it’s starting to show.