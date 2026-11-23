Kim Kardashian wore a few different looks at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. She was there to support her man, Lewis Hamilton. [RCFA]
The record-breaking success of Grand Theft Auto VI and what it says about the state of Hollywood and streamers. [LaineyGossip]
Who broke Miley Cyrus’s wedding dress code? [Buzzfeed]
Democrats officially have 258 seats in the House. [NYT]
Hailee Steinfeld will be back in Avengers: Doomsday. [The Wrap]
A review of I Play Rocky. [Pajiba]
Rest in peace, Tom Jackson. [Hollywood Life]
I love the Onion’s takeover of InfoWars. [OMG Blog]
Why is Ocean’s Fourteen being delayed? [Just Jared]
What’s happening on Animal Control? (spoilers) [Seriously OMG]
Drama over the new Home Alone movie? [Socialite Life]
I like Lewis and would support him in anything, too. I hope he wins. Is he the only Black race car driver in England? I would marry him in a heartbeat (if I were a Kardashian, which I will never be).