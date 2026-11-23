Tom Sykes has written a book called Dukes of Hazard, and the first excerpts were teased in the Mail. There are already vaguely worded denials of the excerpts, but it is what it is. Until Kensington Palace issued a direct denial or statement, I’m just going to take all of this as somewhat credible. Let me explain: I actually believe that Prince William is this petty, this small, this vindictive, and I also believe that Sykes has sources deep within William’s camp, feeding him all of these stories and quotes. So what is the big headline? Something “sources close to William” have already rage-shrieked for years: that William plans to “strip” the Sussex family’s titles when he’s (scooter) king.
Prince William is planning a radical shake-up of the monarchy that would strip his estranged brother Harry of his ‘prince’ title, a bombshell book is to claim. The major reform – which would take effect after William becomes King – would also see Harry’s children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, lose their royal titles and their ‘HRH’ prefixes, according to writer Tom Sykes – a royal authority with impeccable society contacts.
In his forthcoming book, the Old Etonian claims the heir to the throne has started drawing up a ‘massive restructuring’ of the monarchy, which would include sweeping changes to the duties of the next generation of senior royals. It comes after William made clear last year that he will not be afraid to make difficult decisions as king and declared: ‘Change is on my agenda’.
Central to the Prince of Wales’s plans, it is claimed, is ensuring that royal titles and the use of His or Her Royal Highness are more like ‘job titles’, rather than an automatic privilege of birth for senior members of the family.
Stripping Harry and Meghan and their children of their royal titles and styles could, however, dramatically deepen the rift between the two brothers.
The proposed blueprint, which William is said to have discussed with aides, will restrict the titles to only apply to working royals undertaking duties on behalf of the Crown.
A friend of the Prince told Mr Sykes, who is the respected European editor at large at the highly influential US website The Daily Beast: ‘If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live. If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidised place to live and you will not get any special favours. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.’
The potential changes, to be outlined in Mr Sykes’s book Dukes Of Hazard, would also mean that two of William’s own children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, would be allowed to give up their titles and use of HRH, if they decide, when adults, that they want to forge independent careers. It would effectively mean they are offered the choice of whether they want to serve as ‘spares’ to the Crown. It would not, however, affect Prince George whose future, as an heir to the throne, is ‘set in concrete’, it is claimed.
On Saturday night Kensington Palace made clear they do not comment on the content of books. A spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales said: ‘As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on books or claims made within them.’
‘Under William’s current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves,’
Mr Sykes quotes a friend of William insisting that the proposed shake-up ‘is not a cruel stripping of privilege’. The friend added: ‘The absolute genius of what William is proposing is that he is presenting it as the liberation of his own children, which is what he actually believes.’
[From The Daily Mail]
You know what I believe? I believe Prince William is so narrowly focused on and/or obsessed with the Sussexes that this ^^ is truly the centerpiece of his “future-planning.” We know that William is lazy, intemperate and unwilling or unable to read. He doesn’t have some big list of changes he will make when he’s scooter king, the entirety of his agenda really is this picayune. His entire focus, from what I can see, is finally being able to “punish” Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife and children. It’s HRH-housekeeping and pettiness, presented as some bold vision of leadership. And don’t even make this about Harry and what he wants or doesn’t want – this story is about William and his “plans.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales laughing during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, to meet representatives from Stump Up For Trees, a community-based environmental charity working across South Wales to restore native woodland and recognise its powerful potential to support sustainable solutions to flooding risk
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Abergavenny, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the village of Skenfrith in Monmouthshire a small village in South-East Wales which is still recovering from the impact of floods linked to Storm Claudia in November 2025, which caused significant disruption across the area and prompted a formal inquiry into flood-risk management in the area and future resilience measures
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Skenfrith, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting National businesses representatives during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the UK and India at a special Earthshot Prize event on The Mall, in London, to celebrate ties between the two nations ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night in Mumbai in November
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales pose next to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, as they attend a welcome ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine Princess of Wales and William Prince of Wales.Ceremonial welcome for the State visit from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman at Windsor and Eton Riverside.The Sultan was welcomed by Queen Camilla,King Charles III and The Prince and Princess of Wales Windsor United Kingdom 20 October 2026
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Charles can head off this pettiness by the way he designates for Harry and Meghan to be treated at his funeral.
Lastly, William cannot take away the dukedom; he needs parliament to do that and will there be an equal number of petty people to do his bidding? I doubt that.
Whatever the case, they do not need titles to be Harry and Meghan.
For anyone who’s interested, as the subject will undoubtedly come up again, might be useful to bookmark this document from the House of Commons about removing various titles and styles. It was done recently in light of steps taken over AMW. In his case, the HRH and Prince titles were removed by Charles, and while Charles couldn’t remove the Duke of York title (as above, up to Parliament) he could remove AMW from the Roll of the Peerage, which meant he is not to be referred to as Duke in documents, the media, etc. (At least in the UK, presumably.)
Technically, it looks like the king has the ability to take these steps. Practically, though, except possibly for removing an HRH, it sounds like it wouldn’t be the smooth sailing Will expects to remove the other titles, that government advice and consultation would be expected – particularly as William has make it so clear petty revenge is his big motivation. With respect to AMW, no one was going to object to what Charles did. Harry would certainly be another matter, and in particular, if Will was proposing a wholesale change in how titles and styles were allocated among the RF, the government would want to be involved in the discussion. (It also appears from this document that Harry – can’t – unilaterally renounce his duke title.)
Will needs to figure out something else to do base his life around, because he’s going to be in for a big shock if he removes anything and everything from Harry and his family, and – it makes absolutely no difference to the respect accorded him by the rest of the world.
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10370/
Harry and Meghan have developed strong professional working relationships and reputations which will enable them to continue to thrive in the future, regardless of titles.
And the British media will not be stopped from continuing to publish heavily about them if they lose their titles, because they will remain interesting and successful people doing interesting and relevant things, and Harry, 5th in the line of succession, will continue to be the grandson of Elizabeth, son of Charles and Diana, and brother of William, and Archie and Lillibet will continue to be 6th and 7th in the LoS.
And Harry and Meghan, by their move to England, have established that they and THEIR CHILDREN are not and cannot be exiled or banished from their home country.
So, what changes for them if they “lose” their titles?
Debunked yesterday by Kensington Palace in a very rare and firm slapdown (“no factual basis”). This is as clear as it can get that William won’t even attempt to remove the titles of Harry and his kids. It would cause catastrophic political, legal and constitutional fallout. Even Letters Patent require ministerial consultation and sign-off in our 21st century constitutional democracy re: royal prince/princess titles. And other titles would have to go through parliament, plus reputational damage for William would be irreparable.
Btw, Charlotte and Louis are already able to choose what they call themselves when adults (Wessex model), so constitutional risk re: changes unnecessary. Sykes is away with the fairies in this thinly veiled attempt to target the Sussex kids, the only children who would be affected.
Exactly! Bulliam can’t strip them of their charisma.
And he would probably be called a racist if he didn’t leave Harry’s children alone. We all know that it is personal, he has raved on far too much about how he wants to hurt Harry.
I’d like to see the abolition of monarchy, but in the absence of that, it’s ridiculous that an unelected figurehead head of state is going to indulge his whims in this way. High time parliament – the elected representatives of the tax payers who fund royalty – got involved. Any reorganisation should be done for solid governance reasons. Not because of personal animus.
“a royal authority with impeccable society contacts”
“Old Etonian”
“the respected European editor at large at the highly influential US website The Daily Beast”
There is no question who this article is actually about, and its purpose: making Tom Sykes into the next Tom Parker Bowles, complete with gong…(TPB still waiting but he has other compensations)
and as for William, it’s clear that he’s trying to head off all of the “Harry can serve in the UK!” articles by warning the UK government that he’ll act to strip Harry of every title he can as soon as he becomes king. Nice try, though, Sunny Bullets for saying it’s all about saving the monarchy and totally not punitive at all!
Yes, can you still be considered an Old Etonian if you were expelled from Eton?
A friend of a friend was expelled from Yale (cheating). He still says he “went to Yale” which isn’t technically a lie I guess.
There is nothing to stop us putting Prince before Harry if we want to, William can’t control that. Mind you I don’t put Prince there at the moment, I don’t do it for any of them.
I hope he’s also planning to strip Beatrice and Eugenie of their titles, since they are both non-working royals.
Is Kate likely to get out of bed on a Wednesday and go to Sheffield? Doubt it. So William will be taking her title and HRH too?
I would not be surprised if he dumps her the minute he becomes king. He will have nothing to lose then, and the one kid he appears to care about will be old enough not to care.
That’s the issue with how this is being framed. Kate’s not willing to do the things listed in the article. William isn’t either. So it’s not about “working” status, it’s more “do you want the taxpayers to support you in exchange for being at Williams beck and call so he doesn’t have to work.”
I think Harry is prepared for anything William might do. But he will look enormously petty and vindictive unless he actively removes Louis’ and charlottes HRHs as well. No choice, take the HRH and set the precedent that only the heir is taxpayer supported.
Just the heir makes more sense. I certainly think that Charlotte and Louis should be treated the same way as Archie and Lilibet. If they are now stopped saying it it looks as if William has actually thought it through.
Let William destroy the monarchy. If he is so adamant that non-working royals don’t have titles, why did he insist on his children getting titles when they were born? Plus does this mean that Beatrice and Eugenie will be stripped as well?
William himself doesn’t qualify as a “working royal” by this definition. He never has an engagement before noon. Never mind “getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield”. 😂
Exactly! If there’s going to be a work requirement for receiving the royal welfare, then William is going to have to set it pretty low in order to clear it.
This is phrased as if it’s creating an off-ramp for his children, as well, but it’s not. He plans on making sure his spares are “working” royals, so they never lose their titles or welfare recipient status. Saying “the rules will apply to all royals, including his own children” is designed to make his pettiness look fair and evenly applied, even though we know it’s specifically targeting the Black woman and her children.
Depends on the amount of blackmail material Anrew has on Willie. The girls just might retain their titles.
Interesting that future HRHs will get “one” place to live. As Duke of Cambridge, William had four. 😒
One rule for thee, the other for meeeee!
Hmm, so a working royal will get paid and have one place to live. He’s gonna give a working royal one place to live? While he has….how many places to live?? Okay. Maybe he should also downsize to one place to live, just saying.
He’s gonna be king and the rest of them can do the work.
One house??? Are we supposed to believe that applies to him?
If William’s only goal is to ” punish” his brother by taking his and his immediate family’s titles, I guess. The problem with that is, assuming that someone’s entire self worth is based around something that you’re taking away. Ruins the punishment if it isn’t.
However, if it is as I suspect, William’s intention to decrease the Sussex popularity by removing these titles, he’s just going to be the dog that caught the car. If they had done this 7 years ago maybe it would have some impact, and that’s still a strong maybe, but at this point they don’t spend any time with the family or do any ” official” royal events, so who cares?
The only people that will care about this will be him, other insecure family members, and bitter courtiers. He already has legitimate criticism about his actions solely, things like this may tickle his taint but it won’t make him popular. Which does seem to matter to him and his wife a lot.
You had me at “the dog that caught the car,” @Dee(2). LOL. 100%. Literally laughing.
I snorted my tea at “tickle his taint”
Well, it’s nice to know that William is still NOT thinking about the Sussexes.
He won’t bring about any change except trying to take titles. His younger two then should lose titles then and have no choice.scooter is going to bring down the monarchy and george will not be king imo. I hope he’s asked why about taking titles from the sussexes and has to get parliament to accept reason other than wanting vengeance
So Tom is saying he does not have any sources from KP per article on reddit r/RoyaltyTea.
https://www.reddit.com/r/RoyaltyTea/comments/1y3cjh2/supposed_royal_expert_tom_sykes_admitting_that_he/
Yes, also prior to that, KP has already come out and denied what Sykes wrote
Is he going to give Peter Phillips an H r h
And Zara too? He might even go overboard and give one to Mike Tindall who seems to be his bestie at the moment.
If he goes through with this vindictive, short-sighted plan, it’ll hasten the demise of the monarchy by a generation, at least. Go ahead, Scooter.
This is so exhausting at this point, all the discussion about William stripping Harry, Meghan Archie and Lilibet of their titles.
At this point I just say:”William, bring it on.” Let William expose himself as the petty, vindictive creature he is. William lives in a bubble of yes-sayers, sycophantic BM and fake emotional support polls. William has to find out the hard way that a lot of people do not agree with his actions. FAFO
I believe Scooter definitely wants this threat out in the media cycle to be repeated over and over again to hurt Harry. He is specially involving the kids to add extra pain. Whether he will dare to do that or he will be allowed to do that by courtiers and government is another matter. So what Sykes writes in his book is a lie and the truth at the same time.
Leaving the Sussex issue aside, any sliming down of the Royal family will not justify having the income of two Duchies just for his nuclear family.
Heh – “sliming down” – I assume that’s a typo and it stays? (I miss Michael K.)
I maintain that the main business of the Royal Family is real estate and financial investments, controlled only by the two heads of the family, who employ the rest of the family in the Public Relations arm for entertainment purposes — robes, titles, appearances, ceremonies, pretending they are a real family that like each other and care about the common folk.
I remember how scooter said he’d restore Diana’s titles . Doubt he will bother now. He’s so avid to remove the sussex titles it’s an obsession. Vengeful kings like richard 2 did not do well.
It’s interesting that the only thing royal experts can predict about William’s reign is revenge against Harry and his family.
Let’s hope that by the time Prince William becomes king, his hatred and pettiness against his own only brother would have abated. The ones stoking the fire are the BM and tabloids. They are the evil ones for sure.
I think Scooter is stoking the fire on his own. Not those in the media.
Henry VIII was the most vengeful of the lot. William is starting to resemble him, though not in looks thankfully.
If he takes away the titles of Archie and Lilibet he must take away the titles of Charlotte and Louis as well, they are not working royals or direct heir’s to the throne. They are in the same position as Harry’s children. They can get the titles back if they decide to work full time for the King. The other issue is how often do they have to work to qualify, the York children don’t officially work but they do turn up for Garden parties where they act as hostesses.
Edo may want Beatrice to be working royal so he could be more visible. Bea and keen don’t get along apparently. So maybe she would not be working royal
Richard 2 took property from his royal cousins and exiled some including bolingbroke who later ousted richard as king and became Henry 4. Vengeance can backfire
Could this be the reason Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK (I don’t buy the visa issue since he’s visited the US multiple times without issue at the port of entry)?
Everyone has said H&M’s move back to the UK seemed rush esp re: the issues with security, the school run and staying at someone else’ home instead of renting. My theory is that Harry and Meghan heard months ago about Billy stripping them not just of the HRH but the “Prince” title not just from his brother but from nonworking royals as well (these type of books take months before anything is released). Harry and Meghan decided to go back to the UK with the goal of ensuring Harry tries his best to become a “working royal” once more and for him, Meghan and his kids to strengthen their ties to the UK while his dad is still alive.
Harry wants his title b/c aside from being a “Monarchist” his identity is being a prince. Meghan in her personal capacity uses the HRH (the card she sent to that CEO). Based on her actions, Meghan is just as vested in her titles as is Harry which means she’s a monarchist (to a degree). That’s why the move was fast and rushed despite knowing the criticism they’d face re: security. Time is of the essence.
Billy is taking a leaf out of the current president’s book who does what he wants regardless of the laws in place. I think Parliament will let the RF decide this issue of “titles’ b/c Parliament will have more “important things” to work on (esp the House of Lords they def don’t want to debate this b/c they all still want their titles and don’t want ppl looking into them) and will argue this is a “family matter” and the fact that Billy is going to pitch it as streamlining and “cost saving” (though it isn’t), I don’t see Parliament pushing back whether its Labour or the Tory’s in power b/c the monarchy as a whole isn’t popular but neither political party wants zero monarchy so they’ll go with what the RF decides esp if public opinion supports it and the British media will go along with the RF b/c they’re in bed together.
The British public will overall go for this/not care about this b/c they will perceive it as “less royals”so its a “win” either way. And b/c The Yorks and their daughters will also be stripped of their titles, the argument being since it’s happening to them too it’s not ‘targeted’ or ‘racist’ and enough of the public will believe that. I do believe what TS is saying is true and I do see it happening. The fact this was “leaked” the same time as the “Heal” trailer only strengthens the validity of all of this.
Now what if Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis change their mind after trying their hand at a career and deciding being a royal is better. What is the protocol for ‘returning’? Or was this all an elaborate ruse to get rid of The Duke of York and his family of titles as well as the Sussexes?
Harry and Meghan did not return to the UK to return to being working royals. Nothing they have done since their return leans into them wanting to return to working for the institution. Sykes is talking about William’s plans once he becomes king and anything the Sussexes do now under Charles and his reign isn’t going to have anything to do with a childish and vindictive William during his reign. Harry has said that he believes in a monarchy that makes specific changes that doesn’t include men in great suits and a Royal Rota that has more power than they should. The monarchy as it is isn’t what Harry wants part of and a monarchy under William will be worse than it is now because William has more of a dictator mentality than Charles. Harry has said that a monarchy has its benefits if you remove certain aspects that presently exist. Harry is about the part of a monarchy that genuinely does good for others and isn’t about exclusion, racism and superiority over others. The institution is overrun by men in gray suits and a Royal Rota that are all yes men and women who fuel division. Both Harry and Meghan are about working to serve others and believe that their titles and privileges should be used for the greater good. Meghan used one card that she had once to send a card to a friend privately as an inside joke, not because she sees herself as better as anyone else because of a title. She isn’t going to disrespect a title or honor given to her just because her haters prefer she never had the honors or titles. She has earned those titles, just as her children have and it’s not because she’s a monarchist but because she’s not going to take from herself or her children what they rightfully deserve.
I’m with you in that I think that the Sussexes’ action, including the public ones, were all similar to things they did while residing in California.
KP has put out an official denial on this BS. Sykes has egg on his face; and his book is going to tank.
Them denying it doesn’t mean it’s not true.
‘If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live. If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidised place to live and you will not get any special favours. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.’
IRONIC OR WHAT?
When has his lazy, vindictive waste of space EVER any of these tasks regularly?
Quite happy for entire WORKING RF to have specific number of engagements to fulfill at home and abroad every year. Regular appraisals every 6 months and the option of disciplinary measures, goal settings and review of achievements.
Proper financial scrutiny and payment adjusted accordingly to reflect effort and achievement. Skiving royals who don’t earn their keep should be financially sanctioned and threatened with the loss of their titles, accommodation and security.
Could Will or Kate cope with normal life without the trappings of Royal privilege?
Going by William’s logic, nobody should be born with a title, thus taking away the continuity of hereditary monarchy to start with. Nobody can say William is a good logical thinker. Hope somebody in the government starts thinking about paying William according to how much work he does. In fact, they should perhaps consider just paying a “salary” to the “king” to fulfill his ceremonial role.
William, calling a meeting of his closest advisors: “I’ve been thinking a lot about what changes I can make when I get to the throne.”
Gold Standard Advisors: “Excellent, sir. Very forward thinking. It really shows that you care deeply about modernizing this institution and making sure it’s relevant to people’s lives. Well, what’s first – more transparency in royal finances? Changing the duchy system? Working more directly on your causes to have more impact? Reforming the royal property lease system? It’s a rare opportunity to be part of history and I am excited to get started!
William: I want to punish my brother. Take away his HRH. That’ll show him. He can’t walk away from ME!
GSA: Oh. (Sigh)
The part of this that made me laugh is that it’s taking up the whole front page of the Mail. Sorry Kate. Sorry Heal. LOL.
“highly influential website the Daily Beast” okay calm down Mail editors, first of all 😂
So… Will IS still talking and thinking about the Sussexes lol shocking
Psycho Tom is voraciously exploiting the rift between H and W for the longest with his grifts, hence his upcoming book. But when he made the mistake of throwing other RF members in the mix of the “When William becomes King he will strip the Sussexes titles and HRH style,” that was the moment BP gave a call to KP/Willy to stop Sykes’ deranged BS. Other family members will not be stripped of their HRH styles, working royals or not. Willy’s beef is with the Sussexes.
Moreover, KP/Willy realises that, if they intend to deploy William as a royal envoy/’royal statement’ for ‘soft diplomacy,’ he cannot be perceived as a vengeful brother.
Nevertheless, I remain convinced that a complete severing of royal ties—including the stripping of titles and the like—for Harry and his family, remains William’s primary objective when he becomes king.
I really hope he does this.
1. No one will be able to pretend he’s not a petty brat with not suitability for kingship.
2. Good luck making it stick! Dude your wife is still largely known and referred to as
Kate Middleton. No way people will stop calling him Prince Harry whatever the legality of that.
I love this for him.
“Mr Sykes, the respected European editor at large at the highly influential US website The Daily Beast”
I nearly fell off my chair when I read that. The DB is birdcage liner. what a joke, and Tom Psych’s psychotic shriekings are mostly not worth the time. thanks for reading them so we don’t have to.
William should just go ahead and abolish the monarchy whilst he’s at it, sure looks like the direction it is headed.
If William strips the titles of his Black sister-in-law and her husband and kids, he will only broadcast to the world that his is “very much a racist family.”
Go ahead, Billy. Make it official.
And prove to the world that he is nothing but a childish a-hole. Unsightly, dull and lazy to boot.
The way this story is written is making it obvious that this is going to be done to get revenge on Harry and especially Meghan and their children rather than simply reducing the number of royals, It won’t save any real money either. As for the HRHs, Highness, just sounds stupid but not so bad as Majesty. There is no one in the family worth of being called Majestic. I do think that Harry is the best of them but not Majestic. Far too human.
So basically William is going to undo centuries of inherited privilege and going forward the Magic Blood Club will become complete nonsense.
The precedent is to strip titles from people who are proven traitors, like Nazis during WWII. If William makes a move against the Sussex family, he will be cementing his legacy as an enforcer for the klan.
If this is indeed William’s plan when he becomes King, then all that will be left of the BRF will be himself, Kate and George – at which time it will be appropriate to get rid of the monarchy altogether. I think William forgets that he answers to a Parliament who are the elected rulers of the country. William will merely be a figurehead. QEII must be turning in her grave.
Whatever man. If this is all he has, let him do it and move on.
So we have decided, then, that Tom Sykes is absolutely trustworthy in all he says?
His plans sound new. Has he ever made removing the titles of the Sussexes the crown jewel of his reign? If so, I haven’t heard it before. He must have been keeping it close to his vest.