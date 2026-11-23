Tom Sykes has written a book called Dukes of Hazard, and the first excerpts were teased in the Mail. There are already vaguely worded denials of the excerpts, but it is what it is. Until Kensington Palace issued a direct denial or statement, I’m just going to take all of this as somewhat credible. Let me explain: I actually believe that Prince William is this petty, this small, this vindictive, and I also believe that Sykes has sources deep within William’s camp, feeding him all of these stories and quotes. So what is the big headline? Something “sources close to William” have already rage-shrieked for years: that William plans to “strip” the Sussex family’s titles when he’s (scooter) king.

Prince William is planning a radical shake-up of the monarchy that would strip his estranged brother Harry of his ‘prince’ title, a bombshell book is to claim. The major reform – which would take effect after William becomes King – would also see Harry’s children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, lose their royal titles and their ‘HRH’ prefixes, according to writer Tom Sykes – a royal authority with impeccable society contacts.

In his forthcoming book, the Old Etonian claims the heir to the throne has started drawing up a ‘massive restructuring’ of the monarchy, which would include sweeping changes to the duties of the next generation of senior royals. It comes after William made clear last year that he will not be afraid to make difficult decisions as king and declared: ‘Change is on my agenda’.

Central to the Prince of Wales’s plans, it is claimed, is ensuring that royal titles and the use of His or Her Royal Highness are more like ‘job titles’, rather than an automatic privilege of birth for senior members of the family.

Stripping Harry and Meghan and their children of their royal titles and styles could, however, dramatically deepen the rift between the two brothers.

The proposed blueprint, which William is said to have discussed with aides, will restrict the titles to only apply to working royals undertaking duties on behalf of the Crown.

A friend of the Prince told Mr Sykes, who is the respected European editor at large at the highly influential US website The Daily Beast: ‘If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live. If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidised place to live and you will not get any special favours. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.’

The potential changes, to be outlined in Mr Sykes’s book Dukes Of Hazard, would also mean that two of William’s own children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, would be allowed to give up their titles and use of HRH, if they decide, when adults, that they want to forge independent careers. It would effectively mean they are offered the choice of whether they want to serve as ‘spares’ to the Crown. It would not, however, affect Prince George whose future, as an heir to the throne, is ‘set in concrete’, it is claimed.

On Saturday night Kensington Palace made clear they do not comment on the content of books. A spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales said: ‘As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on books or claims made within them.’

‘Under William’s current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves,’

Mr Sykes quotes a friend of William insisting that the proposed shake-up ‘is not a cruel stripping of privilege’. The friend added: ‘The absolute genius of what William is proposing is that he is presenting it as the liberation of his own children, which is what he actually believes.’