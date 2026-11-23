

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 7:00

I saw the first episode of 12-12-12 on Apple TV. It was decent, but I probably won’t keep watching it. I’m also watching the new vampire sitcom Eternally Yours and recommend it.

Chandra is watching The Gilded Age and Dexter: Resurrection. You can listen below and on YouTube:

The new James Bond: Minutes 7:00 to 11:45

On Monday we learned that Robert Pattinson was chosen for the new Bond. I like the suave Bonds better, like Pierce Brosnan. Chandra thinks that Pattinson will bring a sense of camp to the role, similar to Roger Moore. She liked Daniel Craig, but thought his Bond was too dark and gritty. I was rooting for Jack Lowden and Chandra thought the role would go to Josh O’Connor. She loved him as Prince Charles in The Crown. Josh was said to be an early frontrunner, but was reportedly vascillating as to whether he wanted the role. Jeff Bezos said they did three screen tests with all five candidates before choosing Pattinson. Chandra thinks that Pattinson was originally auditioning for a villain role.

Royals: Minutes 11:45 to 21:30

The last time we recorded was the day before Duchess Meghan’s father was revealed in the press to be in possession of child sexual abuse material. I don’t think it was a coincidence that Meghan was dropping the As Ever holiday collection in the same 24 hour period that this news came out. Some people believe this was organized to make Meghan look bad. The fact that Meghan issued a statement about her father’s crimes changed the conversation around this story.

Roslynn Loveless was Thomas Markles’s first wife and she passed away in 2024. It came out that Loveless spoke to The Sun in 2018 with details about what Thomas was doing but they never published anything because they supposedly couldn’t verify it. She also went to the Metropolitan Police with her concerns, and a letter was given to Meghan about it in early 2019. Meghan asked the police if she could go public about these accusations and they told her no.

The British press has been platforming and paying Thomas Markle for years. The Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham cultivated a close relationship with Thomas and followed him to Mexico and to the Philippines.

On November 9th and November 11th Chandra and I received emails from someone trying to smear Meghan that seemed to be part of a coordinated campaign against her. They were from a gmail account using a female name with an identity I could not identify. The person claimed to have been a victim of childhood SA. The emails were well written with convoluted, emotional reasoning. The person blamed Meghan for not going public with the news about her father or following up with the police to confirm their investigation, when the police gave her the letter in the first place and assured her they were investigating. We think these were part of a hate campaign funded and backed by a powerful organization and explain why.

It’s clear that multiple members of the press received these emails because Camilla Tominey reported on it and said she knew another journalist who received them. As I mentioned in our coverage, I received three of these emails, two of the same message on November 9th and another on November 11th referencing our coverage and doubling down. All were sent before 11am EST. The person was using the email client “eM client 11.0.0.0,” which is similar to Outlook and is used by organizations.

Will and Kate just did a three day trip to India to swan around and look glamorous during the Earthshot Awards. Harry was recently in Ukraine visiting veterans’ organizations and doing work for Invictus. Of course Harry got more attention and Will is mad about it. The Earthshot Awards will be in Australia next year, which seems more than coincidental since Meghan and Harry will be in Australia next year for Meghan’s Masterchef Jr. hosting gig.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 21:30 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Lizzy on the post about Anthony Mackie saying how difficult it is to date because women don’t like older men. I used to be a stan of Anthony Mackie’s and I remember when he said that he falls asleep watching Golden Girls and that he wants to find a woman with a good credit score. It sounds like he’s been red-pilled.

My comments of the week are from M and Thinking on the post about Anne Hathaway’s baby confirmation. Anne just got papped walking with her baby, which is similar to how Lady Gaga revealed her baby. Kismet loves Lady Gaga and reported on Gaga’s disappearance before we learned that she was at home with a new baby.

Thanks for listening bitches!