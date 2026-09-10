Daily Mail: Lady Gaga eloped with Michael Polansky and ghosted her friends



Where in the world is Stefani Germanotta? (To be sung to the Carmen Sandiego theme.) That’s the question the Daily Mail is asking, though they answer it pretty quickly. Our Lady of Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky have moved from the greater LA celebrity scene to a tony town in Marin County. As a born and bred San Franciscan, I welcome Gaga and Michael to northern California. But that’s not all: the Daily Mail is also claiming that according to multiple “sources,” Gaga has ghosted her friends for the past month, which by Daily Mail math means OBVIOUSLY Gaga and Michael eloped!!! If I haven’t managed to phrase this sarcastically enough, let me state plainly that I seriously side-eye the notion that the Daily Mail has authentic sources in Camp Gaga. I will acknowledge, though, that Gaga did mention on record (two years ago) that she and Michael have considered eloping. I just don’t think the Mail has enough evidence to back up the claim. But you be the judge! From their investigation:

The grainy polaroid pictures marked the first time Lady Gaga had been seen in four months.

Before the uncaptioned film snaps landed on Instagram in late August, the 40-year-old megastar had all but disappeared from the public eye, having wrapped her blockbuster Mayhem Ball world tour in April.

The Daily Mail has learned that the Bad Romance singer is laying low in Marin County, California, nesting in her new $10 million mansion with fiancé Michael Polansky.

But so secretive has she been about her whereabouts that even her inner circle has been left in the dark, according to one source close to the singer who says friends have not heard from her in weeks.

‘No one has seen her or heard from her in over a month,’ the insider said. ‘Everyone in her circle thinks she eloped with Michael and is on her honeymoon now, trying to make a baby.’

…‘This was her plan all along, to settle down in her forties,’ said another source.

…Now, the couple have started to build a quieter life in the affluent town of Ross in Marin County, close to the home of California governor Gavin Newsom, according to sources.

‘There are tons of Lady Gaga sightings all over Marin and everyone loves her, she has become a local,’ one resident told us.

A native New Yorker, Gaga has been seen at all the Marin hot spots: sipping red wine and king salmon tartare at the Corner Bar in Mill Valley, shopping at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop in Larkspur and working out at FitLab Strong in Fairfax.

‘I sat next to her at the Corner Bar in mid June,’ said one Mill Valley local. ‘She was at the back bar and drinking red wine from France, she was very friendly and seemed to be in a great mood.

‘No one really recognized her, no one asked for an autograph. It’s not that kind of town, people are too rich and powerful to do gawking fan stuff.’

Another resident said: ‘She is very sweet and seems to really like Marin. When I saw her at the dive bar 2AM Club in Mill Valley, she said she had relocated to Ross from Southern California this summer and was thrilled about it.’

Polansky — who bought a $4.5 million property in the area back in 2019, according to property records — introduced Gaga to the slow-paced town, which is near his job at the Parker Foundation in San Francisco.

In Marin, Gaga can let her hair down among locals who don’t fawn over global superstars. … That also means she is afforded the ultimate luxury: privacy.

‘No way you can see the home from the road,’ a source said. ‘It is on a big plot of land with rolling lawns and mature trees all around it. If you drive by, all you can see is green. … Everyone is super rich there, so there is a lot of privacy and security.’