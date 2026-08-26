Lady Gaga’s fiance Michael Polansky runs a biotech startup that uses human skin

Whoever had Lady Gaga + AI + human skin on their cards, congratulations: you just won the weirdest of all bingo games. Let’s take a step back before we continue. Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been engaged for two-and-half years. Polansky is a smarty-pants who studied applied mathematics and computer science at Harvard, then landed in Silicon Valley after graduation by way of his childhood neighbor being Sean Parker’s assistant. Polansky eventually ran Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which led to him meeting Mama Gaga, who runs her daughter’s Born This Way Foundation. (I hope y’all are taking notes ’cause there will be a quiz!) Mama Gaga wanted to set Polansky up with her daughter for “months and months,” Polansky says, to which he initially responded, “I think you’re making fun of me.” (Aw!) The two finally met in late 2019 and the rest is mother monster history.
Sometime early in their relationship, Polansky and Gaga wondered, like many new couples do, “Gee, isn’t it a shame that living human tissue only lasts a few days outside the body which is nowhere near long enough to run most tests on skincare drugs/products, plus wouldn’t it be great if biochemical discoveries could be made with the speed of tech software?” The fruits of their Frankensteinian thought experiment is Outer Biosciences, a biotech startup Polansky cofounded in 2022, runs today, and just discussed with TechCrunch:
Ethically sourced living tissue: Instead of engineering a synthetic organ, the company sources human skin that would otherwise be discarded after surgery — mostly plastic surgery — through what it describes as vetted nonprofit and commercial biobanks and brokers operating under “institutional review board oversight and documented donor consent,” principally the National Disease Research Interchange and the Cooperative Human Tissue Network. … He says Outer Biosciences pays fees to these suppliers on a cost-recovery basis rather than purchasing tissue outright. He also says the company spent roughly two years on building that pipeline and handling the protocols required to receive that tissue “within hours” of surgery, while it’s still living.
The point is how the pieces fit together: Human tissue that can be kept alive for weeks, a diverse donor pool that Outer Biosciences’ team can subject to controlled experimental conditions, and repeated molecular measurements taken along the way. And it’s all fed into one, closed self-enfrocing system. An AI model predicts which untested chemicals are likely to have a beneficial effect on a specific skin function. Those chemicals get run through the living-tissue system. Then the results, whether the prediction was right or wrong, get fed back into the model, improving the next round of guesses. That loop is the actual product Outer Biosciences is selling right now: not a single skincare ingredient, but a faster way of finding one.
Quelle surprise, the process took longer before AI: Early on, the company relied on a “brute force” approach, mining scientific literature and partnering with the National Cancer Institute on natural compounds from extreme environments. That phase produced a couple of leads over about 18 months, but with AI layered in, the company is now generating a new candidate roughly every six weeks, with six leads currently active in its pipeline and several dozen additional “hits” logged.
Identifying ingredients, not drugs, means no FDA approval required: Instead, the route runs through two steps: first, getting the ingredient a standardized industry name; then safety testing under guidelines set by the OECD, a Paris-based international body whose member countries agree to accept each other’s properly run studies. A partner outfit then commercializes the whole thing. Indeed, rather than build its own consumer brand, Outer Biosciences right now plans to license or sell its finished ingredients to beauty or pharma outfits that will then formulate these into actual products (a serum, a cream) and bring them to market under their own brands. Already, four of Outer Biosciences’ six current leads look likely to reach commercialization, Polansky says.
An ethical use of AI? Unlike AI companies training on scraping the internet, there is no “biology internet” to scrape. And Outer Biosciences has two other reasons to focus on its own knitting. First, the data it generates doesn’t exist anywhere else, which, conceivably, makes the company’s position more defensible, if a lot slower, to build than “traditional” software-based AI startups. Second, it’s cheaper to run, with modest compute demands compared with training a large language model. In fact, all of the company’s AI work currently runs on-premise, not in the cloud, because “we don’t want the data in the cloud,” Polansky says.
This is A LOT to digest. But like they say: the couple who creates a biotech startup that uses AI and live human skin to identify potential ingredients for skincare products together, stays together. If you’re wondering how Gaga fits into all this, she’s on the Outer Biosciences board, while one of their scientists sits on a science advisory board for her makeup line, Haus Labs. Me being the specific kind of freak that I am, I’m less skeeved out by the whole human skin element (though I will note, the landing page for Outer Biosciences’ website has real The Substance energy), and more perturbed by the AI of it all. And speaking of, how can the intricacies of organic chemistry not require a large language model? Soooooo many questions…
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Getty and Cover Images
I’m not sure what to say. Some of this feels really creepy, but also it makes sense to test skincare products on skin. But yeah it all feels weird.
I hope it helps end animal torture in labs around the world. The cruelty and suffering is staggering, 92-95% of tests on hundreds of millions of animals fail in human trials, and there are lots of modern methods for testing which don’t require torture.
I think it’s fine as long as it’s actual medical waste. There’s a lot of potential application there in terms of improving studies of topical drugs/products and reducing animal testing. We’re not too far off from being able to clone organs to a certain extent, as it is.
I recently read a post on another site about surgeons harvesting skin (just like other organs) to be used for burn victim skin grafts, as well as others with horrific skin injuries. I was stunned by the number of comments against it. I’m definitely not a scientist or medical professional, but isn’t the skin considered our ‘largest organ?’ If so, how is harvesting skin any different than other organs being harvested for transplantation?
But back to Gaga and her man… I wish they were able to achieve their goal without the use of AI. The environmental destruction alone is too insane to look past (imo). Our precious resources are being destroyed and/or used up by the giant, soulless data centers. Animals (and humans!) are being displaced from their habitats/homes (some animals are being outright murdered) to make way for even bigger data center “complexes.”
That said, I’m still conflicted. Because eradicating the suffering inflicted on poor animals being used as test subjects (for *our* cleaning products, makeup, etc), is a profoundly worthy goal. But does the damage being done to their natural habitats neutralize the “potential” positives in the end? I don’t know the answer.
Will this start-up be sold to the highest silicone valley bidder once the techbros/broligarchs see an opening? Will everyone involved become (even more) massively wealthy, while the rest of us peons never even have an opportunity to benefit from the medical applications, because our for-profit healthcare system will ensure it’s too cost-prohibitive?
Re: the tech broligarchs – Peter Thiel’s plans for this country (and the world) don’t include you, me or anyone deemed “non-essential” (which, according to thiel and other techbro post-humanists, includes the vast majority of human beings on this planet). I admit, I used to roll my eyes when someone talked about Thiel’s scary plans for America, and the world. I’m not laughing anymore. Watching data centers and Flock cameras being built/installed all over the country without warning or citizen/voter approval, has made it clear they’ll continue moving enacting their plans at record speed with *impunity* (and they won’t stop as long as the traitor-in-chief is still in charge – he’s making far too much money from the corrupt deals and market manipulation to give a shit about the suffering of anything or anyone else. Someday someone will prove trump is (and has been for decades) an agent of chaos, groomed by the world’s worst criminal leaders to destroy America. There’s just no other way to explain the unfettered destruction he takes such delight in causing every damned day. But I digress…
I really love Gaga (always have), but this endeavor reeks of something I can’t quite put my finger on (I just know it smells bad). We (righteously) excoriate Goop because she shills for Sam Altman/AI and is heavily invested in it. So, is it really fair to give Gaga a free pass here? (And, for some reason, my Spidey sense pings re: her future husband – I hope I’m wrong 🙏. I can’t seem to stop giving him the side eye).
Sorry for taking the longest route to go such a short distance. But, the whole subject of AI gets me worked up to the point I find myself incapable of brevity once I start writing.
It eliminates or reduces the use of animal testing. I find that decidedly UNcreepy.
I’m confused. Lady Gaga doesn’t have a daughter (just checked). Who is she referring to as her daughter?
Mama Gaga is Lady Gaga’s mom
And it has connection to Israel.. saying it’s creepy is an understatement..