Anthony Mackie is 48 years old, a divorced father of four sons and he’s in the dating world right now, in 2026. CB and I both find Mackie attractive, and truly, he looks great for his age and you can tell he’s in good shape physically. Unfortunately, sometimes he opens his mouth and some really dumb sh-t spills out, but still. There are a lot of women who wouldn’t kick him out of bed for saying something dumb about masculinity. The thing is, most of the women willing to overlook Mackie’s flaws are probably close to his age. This might be the reason why Mackie thinks that “women don’t like older men” these days.
Anthony Mackie claims dating is “hard” because “women don’t like older men.”
The 48-year-old actor made the confession when asked if he has “any plans to get married again” during his Monday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside his “12 12 12” co-star Jamie Dornan.
“You know, I’m an older man and I feel like being an older man, women don’t like older men,” Mackie said.
“What?” shocked host Andy Cohen shot back. “That is not true,” Dornan added.
“Older men with Marvel money?” Dornan jokingly questioned, referring to Mackie’s role as the iconic Captain America in the Marvel film series.
“Yeah, right! Excuse me, older, jacked men who look like him?” Cohen jumped in.
Despite Cohen and Dornan’s arguments, Mackie doubled down on his opinion.
“It’s hard as an older man. Women don’t like older men. They like younger, fruitful men,” he insisted.
Mackie was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Sheletta Chapital. The former couple shares four sons and chose not to publicly share their names or ages. Mackie and Chapital split in 2018 after four years of marriage. Since his divorce, the “Captain America: Brave New World” star has kept his dating life out of the spotlight, but admitted that he found dating “hard” in February 2025.
I know what’s going on here – WOMEN writ large don’t have a problem with Mackie’s age. It’s the young women, probably in their early 20s, who don’t want to date a 48 year old. It’s a specific demographic of women who aren’t interested in building a relationship or a future with a 48-year-old divorced man who is already a father of four sons. Mackie needs Mo’nique to come over and tell him that he needs an older gal – that what she said to Shannon Sharpe and Mo’nique was 100% correct (if Sharpe had listened to her, he would still have a career). Gentlemen, stop messing with the young ladies!
An important update on Anthony Mackie’s dating life… #WWHL https://t.co/DvF8V4LYqp
— Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Kaiser, spot on. It is the the twenty-somethings who maybe won’t want a 48 year old, not women in their late thirties and forties. But I guess he views eligible women as only much younger, and insultingly doesn’t include older women in the category of women at all. Very sexist and off-putting. I used to like him, too.
50+ famous or super rich dudes who are way less attractive than Mackie seem to be doing just fine with the under 30 set.
@Normades, this. I’m side-eyeing everyone saying that 20-somethings won’t want a rich, older man who says dumb sh*t. Hello, Bill Bellachick (sp), Al Pacino, Brad Pitt and every other old withered fool with a youngun on their arm.
Maybe he’s trying to date an older woman (wouldn’t that be refreshing?) because we are not putting up with nonsense anymore. Especially from someone who should know better.
What you and Kaiser said! We all know he’s acting like Shannon Sharpe. And we saw how that all worked out for him.
Creep.
HAHAHAHA!!! Yeah, sure, that’s why. Self-awareness is not your strong suit eh dude?
I don’t think he’s a bad actor but genuinely his appeal escapes me on any and every level. 🙄
I am exhausted by these creepy older men. They are so inflated by their egos that they can’t handle women their age who know what they want and expect to be treated as an equal. Or, hell, also younger women who expect the same.
It depends on what he’s looking for. In general, I think women don’t like older men who are looking for a nurse with a purse, or a nanny for their many children from prior relationships. But there seem to be many 20-somethings willing to date older, rich movie stars – e.g.. Pitt and DiCaprio.
I would argue that while these middle aged rich & famous guys are able to find a younger woman to date, these women are not as beautiful, talented, or successful as the women they might attract if they were open to dating women their own age. My kids are in their 20s and think very differently about age gap relationships than we did at their age.
For me, it’s the 4 kids that turn me right off.
Definitely the 4 kids. I’m a divorced single mom to an only and my limit is two.
Also him mentioning more “fruitful” younger men makes me thing the young women he’s trying to get want kids and he’s done . A lot of divorced men thing they are going to find a woman that doesn’t want kids but are wiling to help him raise his kids. Doesn’t work that way.
I think you meant: “ The thing is, most of the women willing to overlook Mackie’s flaws are probably NOT close to his age.”
As in a woman his age won’t stand for the BS.
I’m not necessarily turned off by a guy his age- I do think he’s handsome, and he clearly takes good physical care of himself. However, the fact that he has 4 kids and runs his mouth do turn me off of wanting an actual relationship rather than a strictly no-strings roll in the hay.
I think what he was saying without saying it was “the 20-something women I want aren’t into me because I have 4 children”. If he was trying to date women in their 40s, I think he might have found someone. M’onique definitely needs to pay Anthony a visit…LOL!
And when he was 25 was he hoping to date women in their fourties’? Why does he think women would think differently?
Yep, the real problem is the lack of older men who are willing to date women in their age range.
Yeah, older men in general or older than the women? These are two different situations. Women your own age will be cool with your age, leave the younger women alone.
He’s no oil painting but clearly loves himself.
What if he is in the closet and really prefers, men who “don’t like older men”?
I remember when I was in my 20’s, old men were always in my face. No, we don’t want to date men who are old enough to be our dad’s. Maybe try dating women your own age? I personally would not to date men my age or my age group because they’re lazy, entitled and expect someone to take care of them, nah. If I were suddenly single, I’d stay that way. PS- Dude, it’s the 4 kids that they don’t want to take care of. I think you give off an ” i don’t do much,so you’ll have to ” vibe.
I used to think he was so attractive, now I don’t know what I ever saw in him. There’s a smugness and a lack of self awareness. And something else, I can’t quite put my finger on it. I would not have picked up on these things in my 20s and that’s why dating a woman in her 20s is to his advantage. They can manipulate those women and have the upper hand. Huge power imbalance and that’s what appeals to these kinds of men.
I’ve been single for 16 years – not one date, and I finally aged out of friends saying I have a great guy for you (and it’s some divorced creep who can’t say anything positive about his “crazy” ex and mother of his children hard pass). When people ask me what my beauty secret is, honestly, it’s not botox or creams or the gym I don’t do these.
It’s lying diagonally across my bed with my dogs. It’s watching what I wanna watch when I wanna watch it. It’s having my finances in order, and having peace. It’s buying the bag I want or taking the trip I want when I want to without having to explain it. It’s not having someone in my space disregulating my nervous system. It’s eating cereal for dinner now that my child is an adult and out of the house. It’s having my own space decorated the way I want, with florals and paintings and spraying Killian Apple Brandy perfume on freshly washed linens. I live my dream life. Why would I want some egomaniac disrupting and trapping me for the sole reason of taking me down a peg by manipulating, cheating, lying, or just being a general crab ass that I have to tip toe around?
I live my dream life. It’s a life free from men. I wish someone had told me in their 20s how happy life can be without men. I can sit here and listen to Billie Holiday all day and watch the snow fall – and no one asks me why I’m not paying attention to them. I raised a child. I loved every second of it. Now I am done with children who need constant attention.
Same. Single & solo parent since 2009. No desire to date. I’m financially independent and don’t want to expend my precious mental & emotional labor on anyone other than myself and my kids. Might be different if I thought I could get equal caregiving back in return— but does anyone know a single man like that?? Nope!
I’m not a fan of Mackie, but I respect his career and talent. He is definitely interested in younger women—like, Shannon and even like his boy Chris Evans’s wife.
He was papped kissing what looked to be a very young woman not too long ago.
https://people.com/anthony-mackie-kisses-mystery-woman-london-photos-11791483
Omg “If you can bake a pound cake nekkid?”
Monique for the wisdom. Omg, that was hilarious.