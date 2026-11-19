Anthony Mackie is 48 years old, a divorced father of four sons and he’s in the dating world right now, in 2026. CB and I both find Mackie attractive, and truly, he looks great for his age and you can tell he’s in good shape physically. Unfortunately, sometimes he opens his mouth and some really dumb sh-t spills out, but still. There are a lot of women who wouldn’t kick him out of bed for saying something dumb about masculinity. The thing is, most of the women willing to overlook Mackie’s flaws are probably close to his age. This might be the reason why Mackie thinks that “women don’t like older men” these days.

Anthony Mackie claims dating is “hard” because “women don’t like older men.” The 48-year-old actor made the confession when asked if he has “any plans to get married again” during his Monday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside his “12 12 12” co-star Jamie Dornan. “You know, I’m an older man and I feel like being an older man, women don’t like older men,” Mackie said. “What?” shocked host Andy Cohen shot back. “That is not true,” Dornan added. “Older men with Marvel money?” Dornan jokingly questioned, referring to Mackie’s role as the iconic Captain America in the Marvel film series. “Yeah, right! Excuse me, older, jacked men who look like him?” Cohen jumped in. Despite Cohen and Dornan’s arguments, Mackie doubled down on his opinion. “It’s hard as an older man. Women don’t like older men. They like younger, fruitful men,” he insisted. Mackie was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Sheletta Chapital. The former couple shares four sons and chose not to publicly share their names or ages. Mackie and Chapital split in 2018 after four years of marriage. Since his divorce, the “Captain America: Brave New World” star has kept his dating life out of the spotlight, but admitted that he found dating “hard” in February 2025.

[From Page Six]

I know what’s going on here – WOMEN writ large don’t have a problem with Mackie’s age. It’s the young women, probably in their early 20s, who don’t want to date a 48 year old. It’s a specific demographic of women who aren’t interested in building a relationship or a future with a 48-year-old divorced man who is already a father of four sons. Mackie needs Mo’nique to come over and tell him that he needs an older gal – that what she said to Shannon Sharpe and Mo’nique was 100% correct (if Sharpe had listened to her, he would still have a career). Gentlemen, stop messing with the young ladies!

An important update on Anthony Mackie’s dating life… #WWHL https://t.co/DvF8V4LYqp — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2026