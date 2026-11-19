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Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are in Shenzhen, China this week for the OPEC summit, which is being hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping. Xi’s coordination and stagecraft is impeccable, if his goal was two-fold: embarrass Trump on the world stage while simultaneously placating Trump at a personal and superficial level. Trump is happy as a clam, while also looking old, portly, confused and sleepy. He literally dozed off in the trilateral meeting part of the meeting. Before the meetings early today, Trump described Putin as his “friend.” Pitiful.

President Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend” Thursday, as the two arrived for a meeting in China.

“Who is he? He’s my friend.” Trump is heard saying, after walking into a room with his Russian counterpart. Trump, who has long had a friendly relationship with Putin, was set to speak separately with the leader during a trip to Shenzhen, China, aside from the planned trilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The talks mark their first one-on-one since an Alaska summit in August 2025, which was meant to further negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that he believed the Russian president was “backing down a bit” in the war in Ukraine, which will hit the five-year mark in February.

“I think he could be a lot tougher, frankly,” the president said. “I think he’s backing down. I think he’d like to, frankly, I think he’d like to see it finished.”

During the trilateral meeting Thursday, the three superpowers established a “declaration toward peace.” Back in the U.S., Republican lawmakers had mixed reactions to Trump’s coziness toward Xi and Putin.