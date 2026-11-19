Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are in Shenzhen, China this week for the OPEC summit, which is being hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping. Xi’s coordination and stagecraft is impeccable, if his goal was two-fold: embarrass Trump on the world stage while simultaneously placating Trump at a personal and superficial level. Trump is happy as a clam, while also looking old, portly, confused and sleepy. He literally dozed off in the trilateral meeting part of the meeting. Before the meetings early today, Trump described Putin as his “friend.” Pitiful.
President Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend” Thursday, as the two arrived for a meeting in China.
“Who is he? He’s my friend.” Trump is heard saying, after walking into a room with his Russian counterpart. Trump, who has long had a friendly relationship with Putin, was set to speak separately with the leader during a trip to Shenzhen, China, aside from the planned trilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The talks mark their first one-on-one since an Alaska summit in August 2025, which was meant to further negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that he believed the Russian president was “backing down a bit” in the war in Ukraine, which will hit the five-year mark in February.
“I think he could be a lot tougher, frankly,” the president said. “I think he’s backing down. I think he’d like to, frankly, I think he’d like to see it finished.”
During the trilateral meeting Thursday, the three superpowers established a “declaration toward peace.” Back in the U.S., Republican lawmakers had mixed reactions to Trump’s coziness toward Xi and Putin.
The summit ended with some kind of hokey “joint declaration of peace,” which means absolutely nothing. The real purpose of this was as I said, to make Trump look foolish and old and tired on the world stage. Mission accomplished.
EMBARRASSING on the world stage: Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China https://t.co/yTmBWYIHxh
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2026
Trump on Putin: "We've had a great relationship for many years"
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 18, 2026 at 11:26 PM
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
Of the many things that enrage me about Trump, his friendship with Putin is near the top of the list.
Russia is not a superpower anymore and yet Trump has elevated that country by agreeing to this trilateral meeting with Putin and Xi.
It’s despicable.
Zelenskyy will fix that, we hope.
I wonder who convinced him to calm down on the makeup?
Natalie his friend, assistant and advisor. And now (bad) stylist.
The make up is still there, just a less orange tone. But you can still see the make up on his hand, hiding his bruises from dementia medication administration. The Just For Men hair color he did recently is already washing out.
Gullible fool. Of course he thinks Putin is his friend. Putin probably butters him up and tells Trump how unfair he thinks everyone is to him and then proceeds to tell him how he wants him to destroy America.
I’m old enough to remember someone telling him publicly and to his face that he only thinks Putin is his friend. And that Putin would eat him for lunch. This is exactly what happens every time.
We’re all in junior high again. Does he like me? Should I leave a note in his locker? Is he going to ask me to the dance? The president of the US wants in the mean girl clique so bad. He’s going to start wearing pink only on Wednesdays.
🎯
Donald and his best friends forever. The three most powerful (and ruthless) dictators in the world. We sometimes talk about the clean up which will be necessary in 2029 when, hopefully, we will have a Democrat back in what’s left of the White House. But I am pleading with everyone that when the presidential primaries begin in the next few months, please do not support inexperienced, unvetted candidates who tell you whatever you want to hear but have no idea what they’re talking about. And that includes not having foreign policy, national security experience which tends to get short shrift in presidential primaries. After Trump, we cannot afford any president who needs months, if not years, of on the job training when it comes to these issues. If we make it to January 2029, we will need someone with a deep and broad grasp of our international situation which will be the gravest it has ever been. Ready on day 1 won’t cut it. We need someone who is ready right now and is processing all of this in real time.
Anyone who is willing to upset the apple cart of the Establishment is necessarily going to lack significant experience in government.
Agreed. I am less worried about resume than I am about vision. I get that it has to be someone capable of rebuilding our government and that’s an immense amount of work. But the POTUS never does that alone–his/her administration and Congress will be tasked with most of the heavy lifting. I want someone who chooses cabinet members that are experts in their field and have a proven track record of getting things done and delivering for The People.
I would love a fresh candidate that has a cohesive vision on how to make life better for the working class. I don’t think you necessarily need a ton of government experience in order to support that agenda and push it forward.
I’m thinking of Obama’s ascension post-GW Bush: not a ton of political experience but he knew what direction he wanted to take the country in. His presidency was a palette cleanser after yet another Bush nepo baby.
Not here to slam Obama. He was a mostly good president. But he’s a good example of what we don’t need following Trump. Just a reminder that in his first administration, he appointed a bunch of Wall Street bankers to fix the financial crisis. That recession lasted much too long and endangered his reelection. It was actually an old hand named Joe Biden who abandoned the neolib order and gave us very progressive economic policies. Many Democrats have your mindset, always chasing the next new thing. Someone fresh. Picking a president isn’t grocery shopping. It’s deadly serious, especially after Trump. We need someone who doesn’t have to rely on others for expertise but is themselves knowledgeable enough, and, yes, experienced enough to steer the ship into port. Not to mix metaphors, but I will die on this hill.
My point about Obama was not about the success of his presidency but rather his relative lack of experience and his inspiring presidential campaign–one that had states like Iowa voting blue.
I could have said Elizabeth Warren, a woman who had zero political experience when she entered office and has proven to be one of the most visionary and effective senators in Congress.
And it’s not just progressives, it’s the vast majority of Americans who are tired of the Old Guard. Sure, progressives are liberals’ favorite target but independents, swing voters, young people–you know, the voters who just handed Dems 9 senate seats–are all sick of the Establishment and the same ol’ same ol’. I honestly don’t see how you could live through the last decade of Joe Biden-Donald Trump sandwich and not see that people want change.
You know what I really want? Two terms of a Dem POTUS followed by two terms of another Dem POTUS–something I have not seen in 50 years. And sure, some of that can be blamed on Americans’ inevitable dissatisfaction with any two term POTUS, regardless of party. But a lot of that is also due to the fact that so many people see the two parties as the same in terms of not delivering for the American People. We just had a NY state assembly man elected mayor of arguably the most important city in America. Mayor Mamdani has a 70% approval rating among NYCers because he is DELIVERING. He is tangibly making the lives of New Yorkers better and doing it in unprecedented, creative ways. We have a model for this and no, it is not Joe Biden.
Ooooooooo dumpty’s daddy is gonna punish him later for this. Did anybody notice how Dump motioned for Putin to sit and then remained standing himself and Putin almost sat, realized what was happening (Dump trying to pull a power-move) and then remained standing while glaring at his ’employee’ that tried to humiliate him? Yeah, that ‘second meeting ‘ is not gonna go well for the simp.
The Scorpion and the Frog is actually a Russian fable. The Scorpion stings the frog, who is surprised because he promised not to. But the scorpion says it’s in his nature to attack.
He will sell our whole country down the river, give Ukraine to Russia and Taiwan to China. The dictators are his peers. Dementia Don on his own making deals with two cunning killers. I think all the dead presidents are rolling in their graves and the American people, with all the lies, corruption and outages are terrified. Terrible time in our country!
I think Trump is trying to find a safe haven for him and his family to flee to in 2 years when the next elections kicks GOP out of office. This escape route won’t be for his cronies either – its will just be for him, his family and their ill gotten gains. And also to hide from any repercussions from their repeated law breaking.
When baby needs his nappy, baby needs his nappy.
He put our two principal allies on equal footing with the US. He completely elevated Putin, restoring him to the world order. And all because diaper-pants had hurt feelings after the midterms and needs his Strong Men pals to make him feel Big & Strong again.
All of this is so shameful, despicable, embarrassing, and disgraceful. That being said, the midterms were a profound reminder that this guy is deeply reviled. It is well past time to start treating Trump and the GOP like the laughingstock that they are. Absolute fucking clowns.
When is this steaming pile of orange feces going to exit this world??? Not. Soon. Enough.