While Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai this week, he “accidentally” announced the host country of next year’s ceremony. Yes, the Keens will be heading to Australia next year. At long last, since a lot of people have been exerting political pressure on William and Kate to visit Australia for several years now. W&K haven’t stepped foot Down Under since 2014, even though William (especially) has ample opportunity to do so. So why all of this new focus on Australia? Gee, I wonder if it has anything to do with the warm reception Prince Harry and Meghan received in Australia back in April? I wonder if it has anything to do with the Sussexes’ tentative plans to relocate to Australia next year so Meghan can film Junior MasterChef Australia?

It went down a storm in Mumbai this week and now it seems the Earthshot Prize could be heading Down Under, after Prince William appeared to let slip that Australia will be the destination for next year’s ceremony.

The future King seemed to disclose the location of the 2027 awards while chatting informally to the stars and performers who had taken part in this year’s ceremony, among them pop group Take That, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

‘Big year next year, Australia!’ the Prince of Wales declared.

Indeed, the Waleses have not visited Australia since 2014, when the then Duke and Duchess took Prince George, at the time a bouncing eight-month-old baby, on his first overseas tour.

While a Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment, the words of royal correspondent Juliet Rieden, author of The Royals in Australia, now seem particularly prescient. She told Hello! magazine last month that Australia was ‘well overdue a visit from Prince William and Princess Catherine’.

But if the event does indeed take place in Australia, the timing could hardly be more intriguing. For the Duchess of Sussex is also expected to travel Down Under next year, having landed the coveted role of co-host on Junior MasterChef Australia.

The prospect of the Waleses and Sussexes converging on the same continent for work raises some fascinating questions. Could Australia provide common ground for a public reconciliation? Or will the two households remain firmly apart, highlighting the ever-widening gulf between them? In reality, those hoping for a transatlantic clash of royal titans, pitting the Sussexes’ Hollywood-style operation against the Waleses’ global star power, may be disappointed. The Palace’s communications machine will doubtless be working overtime to avoid any unnecessary collisions.

And with the Prince and Princess of Wales increasingly taking centre stage on the global platform, Australia could provide another opportunity to showcase their influence. There can be little doubt that the couple are Britain’s most recognisable royal double act. But while William’s presence would be centred on the serious business of environmental sustainability, Meghan’s television venture would offer a rather different proposition. Palace aides will no doubt be keen to emphasise that distinction. Earthshot is designed to bring together world leaders, innovators and prominent figures from entertainment to tackle the future of the planet. Junior MasterChef, meanwhile, is an altogether more light-hearted television undertaking.