While Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai this week, he “accidentally” announced the host country of next year’s ceremony. Yes, the Keens will be heading to Australia next year. At long last, since a lot of people have been exerting political pressure on William and Kate to visit Australia for several years now. W&K haven’t stepped foot Down Under since 2014, even though William (especially) has ample opportunity to do so. So why all of this new focus on Australia? Gee, I wonder if it has anything to do with the warm reception Prince Harry and Meghan received in Australia back in April? I wonder if it has anything to do with the Sussexes’ tentative plans to relocate to Australia next year so Meghan can film Junior MasterChef Australia?
It went down a storm in Mumbai this week and now it seems the Earthshot Prize could be heading Down Under, after Prince William appeared to let slip that Australia will be the destination for next year’s ceremony.
The future King seemed to disclose the location of the 2027 awards while chatting informally to the stars and performers who had taken part in this year’s ceremony, among them pop group Take That, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.
‘Big year next year, Australia!’ the Prince of Wales declared.
Indeed, the Waleses have not visited Australia since 2014, when the then Duke and Duchess took Prince George, at the time a bouncing eight-month-old baby, on his first overseas tour.
While a Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment, the words of royal correspondent Juliet Rieden, author of The Royals in Australia, now seem particularly prescient. She told Hello! magazine last month that Australia was ‘well overdue a visit from Prince William and Princess Catherine’.
But if the event does indeed take place in Australia, the timing could hardly be more intriguing. For the Duchess of Sussex is also expected to travel Down Under next year, having landed the coveted role of co-host on Junior MasterChef Australia.
The prospect of the Waleses and Sussexes converging on the same continent for work raises some fascinating questions. Could Australia provide common ground for a public reconciliation? Or will the two households remain firmly apart, highlighting the ever-widening gulf between them? In reality, those hoping for a transatlantic clash of royal titans, pitting the Sussexes’ Hollywood-style operation against the Waleses’ global star power, may be disappointed. The Palace’s communications machine will doubtless be working overtime to avoid any unnecessary collisions.
And with the Prince and Princess of Wales increasingly taking centre stage on the global platform, Australia could provide another opportunity to showcase their influence. There can be little doubt that the couple are Britain’s most recognisable royal double act. But while William’s presence would be centred on the serious business of environmental sustainability, Meghan’s television venture would offer a rather different proposition. Palace aides will no doubt be keen to emphasise that distinction. Earthshot is designed to bring together world leaders, innovators and prominent figures from entertainment to tackle the future of the planet. Junior MasterChef, meanwhile, is an altogether more light-hearted television undertaking.
[From The Daily Mail]
For what it’s worth, there’s basically no chance that the Sussexes and Waleses would be in Australia at the same time, especially if the Sussexes are only there for Meghan’s TV project. This season of MasterChef will most likely film next spring, and William’s Earthshot visits are always scheduled for November or December. Besides, if the two couples are not in communication in England, why would Australia be any different? Still, I feel certain that the Sussexes’ presence (past and future) in Australia was a huge factor in Willy’s big announcement.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of MasterChef Australia.
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club after meeting volunteer first responders, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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Australia is MINE, Harold!!!
It really never gets old, lol
The Keens are not center stage on the Global Platform. Charles is. As King. Scoot could not even make sure the winners of Earth Shot were given proper coverage.
“Scoot could not even make sure the winners of Earth Shot were given proper coverage.” That is deliberate! Billyidle has NEVER, in all the years of Earthshot, ensured that the prize winners got the attention & media coverage they deserve. The public still haven’t got a clue about the projects that were funded in the past & present & how exactly the $$$ have made a difference to climate change!!! Those events were ALWAYS just a PR exercise to showcase HIMSELF with various celebrities :((( His courtiers have a lot to answer for. But I guess if he’s surrounded by yes men, his “work” just reflects the shallowness & insubstantial caliber of his endeavors! I’m embarrassed for the celebrities who have been trotted out over the years to give him some star credibility, but have themselves lost their clout as a result. Eg. Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin, Hannah Waddingham…disappointing.
I have no idea but I always assumed that the junior chef taping would be after the IG in Birmingham? But I rlly dk.
El verano en el hemisferio sur es desde el 22 de diciembre al 22 de marzo, supongo que Mastechef Junior se estaría grabando durantes las vacaciones de verano escolares de ese hemisferio.
They are expected to film in May of 2027, and the filming usually only takes three to four weeks. So well before Invictus Games in July.
And… not one word about the actual winners of the Prize, let alone any info about how this year’s winners, or any winners, are saving the planet.
Instead, there’s a mention that a group called Take That was featured. Seriously??
So. Incredibly. Pathetic.
Mimetic desire. William wants whatever Harry has. Ick.
I believe that in the first maybe 5 yrs after their wedding, WandK did have global star power but they wasted all that goodwill by hiding away in Norfolk and doing as little as they can get away with. This trip to India featured no public walk abouts or any other opportunity for KP to take the temperature of actual, regular people. Even WandKs UK events generate consistently less and less interest from the locals. Any “star power” now is down to seeing what Kate wears, so really the fashion has all the star power now.
I agree, @Harla, there was a time they were genuinely popular and they treated the public like suckers and dupes, hence, the tide has turned leaving them badly exposed. Their mistake was to imagine that the tabloids could keep them in touch with the broader population, and do their work for them. Turns out you actually have to show up.
I saw a headline a out clash with Meghan but Earthshot is going to be in November not at the same time as Master Chef.