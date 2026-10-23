Duchess Meghan released a statement about the investigation into Thomas Markle

Yesterday evening, some repulsive news came out about Thomas Markle. Thomas Markle Jr. discovered a huge cache of child sexual abuse images and videos in his father’s possessions in the Philippines. It seems Thomas Sr. had basically left much of his life behind in the Philippines when he traveled back to the US for rehab, and Jr. went through those boxes and was shocked by what he discovered. Thomas Jr. contacted the FBI and the local authorities and, obviously, several British tabloids. About 12 hours after the story broke, the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement about the father she cut off in 2018.

Meghan Markle is speaking out in response to the child p—graphy allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr. Meghan, 45, reacted to the allegations in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said. “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she continued. Meghan added, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.” “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she said in the statement. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.” Meghan is Thomas Sr. and Doria Ragland’s only child. He had two other children with his first wife, Roslyn Loveless: Thomas Jr., 60, and daughter Samantha, 61.

[From People]

Wait… so who wrote the letter to the Met Police in 2018? What did the Met Police do, if anything? Was the letter sent to the Met Police before or after the Sussexes’ wedding? Did Thomas Markle know about the letter and that’s why he suddenly had a “heart attack” just days before the wedding? Honestly, the way everything was going down before the wedding, I doubt the Met Police were in possession of the letter then. But after the wedding… that makes sense. Because suddenly, Thomas Sr. was all over the British airwaves, publicly harassing Meghan and Harry and delivering what sounded like British-tabloid-written scripts and Meghan went completely no-contact then, save for that one letter she sent him (which he ended up selling to the Daily Mail). Anyway, I feel so sorry for Meghan. I feel sorry for all of the children as well. And I feel nothing but disgust and revulsion for all of the media outlets who gleefully platformed this horrific man.