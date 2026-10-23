Duchess Meghan released a statement about the investigation into Thomas Markle

Yesterday evening, some repulsive news came out about Thomas Markle. Thomas Markle Jr. discovered a huge cache of child sexual abuse images and videos in his father’s possessions in the Philippines. It seems Thomas Sr. had basically left much of his life behind in the Philippines when he traveled back to the US for rehab, and Jr. went through those boxes and was shocked by what he discovered. Thomas Jr. contacted the FBI and the local authorities and, obviously, several British tabloids. About 12 hours after the story broke, the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement about the father she cut off in 2018.
Meghan Markle is speaking out in response to the child p—graphy allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr.
Meghan, 45, reacted to the allegations in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said.
“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she continued.
Meghan added, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”
“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she said in the statement. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”
Meghan is Thomas Sr. and Doria Ragland’s only child. He had two other children with his first wife, Roslyn Loveless: Thomas Jr., 60, and daughter Samantha, 61.
[From People]
Wait… so who wrote the letter to the Met Police in 2018? What did the Met Police do, if anything? Was the letter sent to the Met Police before or after the Sussexes’ wedding? Did Thomas Markle know about the letter and that’s why he suddenly had a “heart attack” just days before the wedding? Honestly, the way everything was going down before the wedding, I doubt the Met Police were in possession of the letter then. But after the wedding… that makes sense. Because suddenly, Thomas Sr. was all over the British airwaves, publicly harassing Meghan and Harry and delivering what sounded like British-tabloid-written scripts and Meghan went completely no-contact then, save for that one letter she sent him (which he ended up selling to the Daily Mail). Anyway, I feel so sorry for Meghan. I feel sorry for all of the children as well. And I feel nothing but disgust and revulsion for all of the media outlets who gleefully platformed this horrific man.
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Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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This is really grim. But I wonder what’s been happening in terms of an investigation in the intervening years. Or has this been something else the Met has sat on.
It would certainly explain his absence from the wedding. I never bought the heart attack story either.
I’m not sure what the Met could have done about this information. I don’t really see how they would have jurisdiction over the alleged crimes or Markle himself. Hopefully, they were cooperating with any relevant authorities investigating, but beyond forwarding the information they had received, I don’t think the Met would be of much assistance to any other investigations.
This may well be why Markle never actually came to the UK for one of Samantha’s stunts. Had he entered the UK, they may have had grounds to try to seize and search his devices, but even that would depend on what information they actually had.
Well we dont know what was said in that letter sent to the Met. i hope the Met immediately shared it with the FBI – maybe that’s why he moved out of the country in general – but then why move back?
It makes sense that this is why he never joined any of Samantha’s stunts in the UK though – if he knew he was on a watchlist of some kind.
I do wonder when this came out. If it was before the wedding, I dont think Meghan knew about it when she wrote the letter to him asking him to just come to the wedding etc. Like i dont think she would have pleaded with him to come walk her down the aisle if she knew this about him.
Putting on my lawyer hat for a moment, I will say it is extremely odd that a “letter” would have been sent to the Met, Scotland Yard or any UK law enforcement agency. There doesn’t appear to be any nexus at all to the UK and it isn’t clear why this information would not have been sent directly to the FBI and/or Mexican authorities, depending on where Markle was at the time. I can only speculate that it was sent by someone who was British or in the UK, otherwise it is just strange, frankly makes no sense whatsoever, why you would randomly choose British law enforcement to alert about these allegations.
Without knowing what information was actually communicated, it can’t be said for sure one way or another, but absent some connection either in terms of where the crimes were committed (UK), the nationality of the victims (British) or perpetrator (British- which we know is not the case for Markle), the Met just doesn’t have any jurisdiction over any of this. It’s incredibly random to be sending this information to them.
The use of “letter” is what is confusing, it would make way more sense if another law enforcement agency had communicated this information to the Met or Royal Protection Service. Letter makes it kind of sound like a private individual, but again that’s just very odd.
Anyway, lawyer hat off!
I agree with you that there’s no way Meghan would have asked him to the wedding if she knew about this. As to Markle moving back to the US, well that is probably explained by the hubris of criminals. He probably thought enough time had passed that nothing would happen. And had Markle Jr not reported this new information, he’s sadly correct that it doesn’t appear that the FBI was doing anything about this 2018 information. Though there may not have been enough information for them to act on. An anonymous letter is not going to get you a search warrant, and for good reason. I realize that may be frustrating in this case, but there’s pretty important constitutional reasons why we don’t allow the police to search people’s homes or property without cause.
@LadyE, I agree, the use of letter is very odd bc it doesnt sound like a law enforcement to law enforcement communication.
But, given the unique circumstances of who was involved – I can see the FBI making the Met or whoever aware of these allegations and I guess in that context a formal letter might make sense (with supporting information.) She says the letter was sent to the Met as well as Royalty and Specialist protection, so that’s why I think it was more of a formal communication, not just a random letter. But even if that’s the case, the question still remains – who sent that letter? FBI?
i dont think Meghan would have cut off contact with her father because of a letter alleging sexual crimes unless there was some sort of proof or something else involved.
Now what I am wondering is if he either acquired those pictures while in the Philippines or took them with him, so thought he was safe to return because he had left the evidence behind?
i dont know, there are a lot of missing pieces here that might not ever be filled in for us. But we know that Meghan was shown something that was enough for her to cut off contact and refuse to let him have any contact with her children, so it must have been something very damning.
The Met could have forwarded what they found in their investigation to Mexican authorities (since he lived on Mexico at the time) and the FBI (since he’s an American citizen). They could have authenticated the letter before they ever took it to Meghan.
The Met was likely informed by MI6 because there would have been a lot of behind the scenes background searches of Meghan and her family prior to wedding.
@Nic919 and @Becks1- yes, I agree completely that it makes much more sense that the Met and Royal Protection Services were informed by another law enforcement agency, either MI6, the FBI, Mexican authorities or if this involved online materials really any law enforcement agency. I think some of the comments here are getting confused about Meghan being assured investigations were being carried out. I don’t think that was in reference to the Met or Royal Protection Services. It doesn’t make any sense that they would be doing an investigation, it’s much more likely they were informed of information and kept apprised of whatever investigation was taking place. A lot of comments about the Met “dropping the ball” or not investigating I think are misunderstanding the Met’s jurisdiction.
It would also make sense that it was a law enforcement communication that contained some type of evidence. Typically, there’s a threshold to credible information that has to be met before you inform other agencies, and certainly internationally. Which also makes sense of why Meghan acted immediately as she did.
@LadyE oh definitely agree. based on what we know there doesn’t seem to be anything to indicate that the Met would have been investigating. i’m sure they were notified as a professional and political courtesy.
@LadyE I am also wondering about the source of this letter. Was it a whistleblower? We know Markle Jr wrote an open letter to Harry via The Sun urging him not to marry his sister. Could he be the author of this letter too? He must have known about his dad and used this info to cancel the wedding. It seems RAVEC sort of killed the story and only informed Meghan after the wedding. During the time those who wanted the wedding (Chuck and Elizabeth) and those who didn’t (Wills and Knauf) were at war. Later they joined forces.
The timing is sus also. Just as Meghan has a huge As Ever launch. They didn’t even wait for the Sunday papers. Also interesting, Daily Fail is being left out of the loop.
Yeah honestly I thought when he moved to Mexico then the Philippines that he might be up to some shady shit. Why would he do that?
My thoughts are in the vein of this stinking of Chuck or Scoots hoping that by sending it to the UK police, it would be leaked out and all the outrage and repulsion by the public would put a halt to the wedding. It couldn’t be seen coming directly from themselves, sabotaging at this level, but since all the other Bad Dad shit didn’t work, and the wedding was going on, they went nuclear and had “someone” (men in grey anyone???) send it to the authorities. This is the only thing that makes sense to me, in terms of involving British police.
Very odd story on all accounts–@LadyE is correct that a “letter” sent to the Met, where they have no jurisdiction, is strange. This entire story does not make sense quite frankly and raises more disturbing questions than answers them. Everything is alleged right now and it is wise to not speculate or assume guilt until the facts are verified by the proper authorities.
Yes, because if (big “if” because who knows) the FBI knew in 2018, why hasn’t this cretin been in prison??
This would not be the first time that “a letter” has been “sent” in a bid to tie Meghan to some scandal or banked for future use. It’s the same way the bullying accusations were reported just before the Oprah interview. It would not surprise me to discover that someone in one of the palaces (KP and Knauf spring to mind) TOLD Meghan that a letter had been sent to the police and either showed her, or gave her a copy of such a letter, in a bid to cause her more anxiety, stress and grief and provoke goodness what knows outcome. That it is being released now and being tied to her name by the usual suspects, and that the Met is claiming no knowledge (just like the supposed victims of bullying claimed no knowledge) makes me highly suspicious of the source of the letter and the timing of this release – the day of Meghan’s highly anticipated second chapter of her pre-Christmas drops? Co-incidence? I think not. It’s clear that whoever briefed the tabloids have been sitting on this information for a good, long while.
It is repulsive what Tom has done, as is the behavior of his disgusting oldest daughter, who is trying to blame everyone but her father.
The British press platformed and used him to harass his daughter. I’m so glad Meghan stood firm, and I was proud of her stance even before these allegations were made public.
Yup. I’m extremely proud of Duchess Meghan.
Meanwhile, Piss Morgan is trying to blame our lovely duchess questioning why she didn’t say anything. He is being roasted like the pig he is because it’s obviously an open investigation. Plus, the onus is not on Duchess Meghan to make statements like tthat, especially if the BM already knew about his disgusting proclivities.
I made the mistake of reading the daily mail article and comment section and theyre all blaming meghan for not turning him in and saying things like “more proof harry married into a horrific gene pool.” Like Prince Charles brother isnt allegedly one of the most famous pedophiles of sex trafficked teenaged girls in the world.
Sick people.
Theres usually a very good reason children go no contact with their parents! All these tabloids that slammed her for being heartless need to apologize.
I just cannot imagine the stress Meghan was under. I mean, we know what the British press did to her, we know what that damn family did to her, we know what her crazy sister did to her, but this? Adding this on top of all the rest? Poor Meghan.
And those poor kids.
Glad that Thomas Jr. did the right thing & reported his dad. That can’t have been easy. Some offspring wouldn’t have. The Duggars come to mind.
@Beanie I can’t remember the word used to describe Meghan — the thing that’s supposedly stronger than steel? But she’s that. Definitely. All 100% of her.
ETA was it Tungsten? Or am I totally making that up?
@Lorelei: I believe it was reported that Charles is the one who called her Tungsten.
Make that “crazy sister” a half-sister*. Who was mostly absent when Meghan spent time with her dad growing up.
*Samantha, the half-sister who sued Meghan for defamation, then amended the complaint three (3) times before it was dismissed with prejudice. Samantha then appealed the dismissal to the 11th Circuit. Last September the 11th Circuit panel told Samantha’s attorneys they were legally bound to uphold the dismissal of the case because they failed to challenge district court’s finding that Meghan’s statements are protected “opinions.” Not sure if the 11th has written a final ruling on the appeal.
The crows have finally come to roost.
What gets me, though, was he was obviously a horrible person even before the 2018 allegations and certainly in the interim. But apparently, “My dad was a horrible person to my beloved mother and to me, and would be the same to my children” was not enough to shed this monster of a man as far as the derangers were concerned.
Samantha is obviously SO jealous of Meghan. She, too, is a horrible, abusive person, and may have some skeletons (other than her dad) in her closet as well.
The tabloids that gave these horrible people a platform owe Meghan-and the world of decent people at large-an apology.
If the Met knew, the BRF did too. And Jason Knauf and the disgusting, contemptible BM.
But hey, being a pedo isn’t nearly as bad (cf. Andrew) as looking down on and trying to demean an intelligent, successful, charismatic Black woman.
What Meghan has had to deal with all these years, I can’t even. And now she’s back in the vipers’ den because Harry can’t seem to let go of his codependency. Hopefully they’ll move back stateside right after the Invictus games.
Yep, he needs to take better care of her and quit exposing her to so much danger and hatred, she has enough trauma to process without him manufacturing more.
Meghan is a strong woman. She made the choice to move as well. She has agency. He needs to take much better care of her? Okaaay? She’s not a simpering flower. She has let him know in the past when he isn’t stepping up. I would trust her to do the same again if she needed. Maybe we focus on Thomas markle, the man who deserves all the criticism in this thread.
Quit jumping on my comments Jais. Talk to someone else here. Harry has exposed her to danger and hatred and she has been the one rescuing him. I’m sure she wants her children to grow up with a loving father, and that has informed many of her “choices.”
I agree with you @jais , @pouf, you seem to be in the wrong here even though your heart is in the right place. Meghan makes decisions WITH her husband. As it should be.
Decisions are often shaped by circumstances, both past and present. Meghan has had a traumatic relationship with her father, she has never been well taken care of by a man. She takes care of other people. So I stand by my assertion that Harry is letting her take care of his need to “reconcile” while she holds things together — all while she is going through this horrific and public revelation.
You can have your assertion. But it’s also a comment section. You can’t limit who replies to you so if I disagree I’m allowed to comment. Telling me to talk to someone else here? Ummm I’ve been talking to a lot of people here for years now.
When Meghan “sent” Harry to therapy, they were dating, maybe still secretly, and she could be bold about telling him to get help or get out. Now they are married with 2 kids and Harry has brought the eyes of a very hostile media on every move. It’s a lot harder for her to be bold in expressing her agency in that context. She DOES need him to do what is best for her instead of prioritizing his own needs when those needs endanger her wellbeing.
Yes, Jais, I have seen your name policing this site for years now. Meredith, yes he does. But everything changes when your money and children are bound up in marriage, she can’t tell him to get out without a big mess.
@Pouf Jais doesn’t “police” anything. she responded to your comment which is what we’re all allowed to do.
I dont know how many more times Meghan needs to tell people that she and harry are a team and make decisions as a team. And she also makes it very clear that Harry does take care of her and she always knows how much he loves her.
I understand that Becks1. But she has been seeking out my name lately to specifically jump on whatever I had to say. My concern is for Meghan, periodt. She is an awesome person who has been handed a Shhht Sandwich by her own family and the one she married into. I highly doubt she initiated this move, it’s Harry driven.
Well this was reported to authorities by Tom Jr. in July and by the end of that month Harry & Meghan were heading back to UK.
The move seemed random and impulsive but they (the Royal institution) knew this would be a huge story & dredge up more Andrew. They’d likely been watching this since 2018. Could be many reasons why Harry brought them back. 🤷♀️
@pouf, I’ve been responding to a lot of people lately when I see something differently, especially when it has to do with seeing Meghan as someone who has agency and is choosing where she wants to be. My intent here was to say maybe we could focus this thread on the heinous acts of Thomas Markle. I’m guessing we will have plenty more articles and opportunities here to discuss Harry and Meghan’s choice to move to the uk. I said maybe as a suggestion though so anyone can do as they will. Go at it.
@Pouf, I’m late with this, and @Becks already said it, but @Jais does not “police” anyone. She’s been here for years, and I cannot think of a single time that anyone ever had a problem with her. She’s never rude in her responses, even if there’s a disagreement.
Considering this story is so horrific on its own — and as @Jais herself pointed out, let’s keep the comments to this disgusting man — could you maybe not attack other commenters? She has the right to say whatever she wants, and I highly doubt she’s been following you around to specifically reply to you, lol.
As we are unable to screen shot here, you’ll have to take my word for it. And since you know her, not me, that’s unlikely. And of zero consequence! What I care about is Meghan’s well being in the midst of this latest maelstrom, and I question Harry’s ability to protect her since he has 5 million issues of his own that seem to take precedence over her safety. Even strong women need protection and he seems more bent on his own as yet unnamed aims on British Soil than with shielding her from the system he was born into that lead her to suicidal ideation. That’s is all I have to say, even though it would easy to ping pong back and forth about Harry’s strengths vs. weaknesses.
@poug, Had you gone by a different name before this. I don’t recall seeing it. Also leave Jais alone.
I agree with @Jais and with @Becks1 and with @Lorelei. Well said, all. I find @Pouf’s intense hostility towards Harry baffling and unsettling.
Andrew isn’t the only pedo in the family or closely tied to the family. Perversion has long been kind of their thing.
I bet thomas senior get along with rest of the royals. All brf are pedo enablers and it’s very sad how virginia died and all of kevin spacey accusers. Also yes andrew is not only one in that family Margret son was in Epstein file and if I remember correctly someone in brf also got arrested for CP. It’s was few years ago between 2020 and 2022. I don’t remeber who .
Let’s count the King’s alleged p*do friends: 1. Jimmy Saville, 2. Bishop Peter Ball, and 3. Laurens van der Post. And then add the King’s alleged p*do family members: 1. Lord Mountbatten, 2. Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten, and 3. now his fellow grandpa Thomas Markle (if Meghan was notified by the Met, so was Charles). That is a lot of alleged p*dos! What did the King know and when did he know it? Why was the Met police not encouraged to charge these men?
@beautifully broken
And those are just the ones we know about. All things considered, disgusting Andrew isn’t even the most prolific or deviant of the lot.
@Beautifully, we will not hear a peep about any of those people. This will be used exclusively to try and shame poor Meghan.
It also means the tabloids knew that in 2018, and still chose to platform Tom Sr. Too many eyes had to have seen this, not to mention that The Met would not have gone directly to Meghan. They would have gone through the courtiers ( KP and BP) before ever getting time with Meghan. The tabloids definitely knew, held the info back, and still kept platforming him.
Y’all are right, they knew & still pulled that bullsh*t, relentlessly. SHAME.
@Nanea … I agree with you. Palace Courtiers would have briefed the Queen, Charles, and William before Meghan received that letter in 2018. The sad thing is that Meghan may have received the letter while pregnant with Archie.
I wonder if Thomas’ first wife might have sent such a letter back in 2018.
Shame on all these institutions who bullied Meghan when it came to her restricting access with the children. They all knew the truth back in 2018, yet they still persisted in the pile-on.
Yes, horrible as usual!
It’s really unbelievable how many of these people’s racism has driven their despicable behavior for years and years.
(Haven’t had a lot of caffeine yet and that sentence is probably grammatically incorrect, but YKWIM.)
Finally! ONE member of the Royal Family who did the right thing! Imagine all the heartache she suffered knowing what was really going on! She was excoriated for refusing her father’s overtures, and now we know why. It was an ongoing investigation. She couldn’t say anything without endangering it. She suffered and yet did the right thing.
Take notes, Britain!
Absolutely horrifying, and that Meghan has had hold this knowledge for nearly a decade while the press used Markle to abuse her. My gawd what Meghan has been through.
Was already a fan of hers, but my heart grew 10 times this morning for that woman. She is MY queen.
You REALLY neverrrrrrr know what someone is going through! Holy shitballs!
So terrible for Meghan. She has had to bear so much with respect to this man, while people were attacking her for cutting this disgusting abuser out of her life. His actions we knew of were already enough for her to cut him out–but this?? Sending her a lot of love.
@MightyMolly, seriously. I genuinely thought I couldn’t possibly feel worse for Meghan than I already did (or detest her deplorable father any more), yet here we are.
I’ve been saying for years that Meghan is a much stronger person than I am, and this only confirms it AGAIN.
I am proud of her, and also, my heart breaks for her. And for Doria, who also must have gone through hell with this discovery.
Shame on the British press for their part in this. Especially that “journalist” who “embedded” with Thomas—she can stew in her own rot forever.
@Lover, poor Doria indeed. She probably woke up to reporters (I won’t call them “journalists,” but even “reporters” sounds too generous for these people) at her freaking doorstep this morning. Even though obviously, like Meghan, she had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with whatever disgusting acts her ex-husband was involved in.
I feel beyond sorry for Meghan, like everyone here does, but I’m glad you brought Doria up, because she’s going to become collateral damage in this mess as well.
Yes, that reporter! The one who became ‘good friends’ with Markle Sr & moved out to be near him. Hooboy, what’s she gonna do now? How’s she gonna play it? She was deceived? She was appalled? That’s not the Thomas Markle she knew? Will she finally throw in the towel on her ‘profession’ and slink away?
Obviously we don’t yet know whether the allegations were true. But I think it must be true that Meghan received this information in 2018, she would not announce this if it could be contradicted. Therefore – what an even worse time she had of it than people knew. All the tabloid nonsense, the racism, on top of just the general massive adjustment of becoming a royal, her first pregnancy and then at some point during all this to be dealing with hearing this accusation about her father … it’s unimaginable really. No wonder she was in such a bad state. It sounds like sheer hell. I really feel for her.
I’m surprised that the info didn’t leak out to the media, even if they obviously couldn’t print it. But it can’t have because they wouldn’t have risked the platforming and building him up as this reliable source if they’d thought this was coming out.
We knew things were bad for her during that era and had no idea of the magnitude.
Meghan is the very definition of grace under pressure.
The tabloid press would have platformed him, all the same. Too much short-term benefit to pass up.
I also can’t believe that the RR were able to keep this information private for so long. It must have been *killing* them that they couldn’t drop this “salacious” story just to try and make Meghan look worse. Even though obviously she had nothing whatsoever to do with Thomas’s perversions, we also would have been hearing about this for the past eight years.
No idea why it took them so long to carry out this investigation, but I hope his ass finally goes to prison and stays there.
And none of the reporters who’ve been using Thomas Markle as a stick to beat Meghan with are saying a damn thing. Disgusting.
Exactly, their silence is deafening… TM sr has been a red flag for a long time with his behavior and I have often wondered if Meghan was abused by him as a child because of his abusive behavior towards her with the tabloids.. no one should ever question when an adult child that goes no contact from any parent there is always a reason.. just heartbreaking for Meghan and the victims.
And one of them chose to go and LIVE with him!? Which was an objectively insane move even before we knew about this.
I can’t imagine what it was like for her, knowing this information would become public at some point, but not knowing when, and having it hanging over her head for all of these years.
My god,
what this woman has withstood. And with such grace, always.
I wonder about the interview on Aussie tv he did where he said the British royals own him.
It’s interesting. At the time, I took it to mean that he thought he deserved protection and compensation for proximity to the family through Meghan. An upgrade to his lifestyle, so to speak. A desire to be elevated as the Middleton’s have been. This has all become so sinister.
He didn’t say they “own him” he said they owe him.
Also, He probably didn’t know a letter had been sent and he was being investigated (or else he would have disposed of evidence).
I’m thinking with all the wedding publicity one of the young girls or a mother of a girl (who knows were these poor kids in Mexico?) sent a letter to Scotland Yard to tell the Royal family what he’d done.
Maybe they didn’t have jurisdiction but it makes the most sense to send it to the royals attention (vs FBI).
Ugh. Just horrible
Photos and videos… it doesn’t mean he had anything to do with the production of those. He may have bought them … It’s hard not to speculate but we know very little.
And he just happened to a producer of some sort. Hmmn. Jr. said that there were pictures of a man with a very young girl which appear to have been taken in Mexico. The unsaid implication was that the pictures were of Tom with the child and that’s why Jr. decided to turn him in.
This also explains why he jumped to the Philippines (which is well known for this type of “tourism”. Dirty old creature.
Whatever the case, this person was more concerned with making sure the UK had one more reason to look down upon Meghan, instead of just going straight to the FBI with this information.
I get that they don’t have jurisdiction in Mexico, but I believe their authorities would have cooperated with American officials, given the circumstances.
Mumster, he was a lighting director. NOT a producer.
IIRC, he said they “owe” him.
It’s so obvious that the British media knew about the allegations against Thomas Markle.
Aren’t they supposed to know everything about Meghan’s family? Them and their army of royalist ‘experts’ – did they really miss this one?
Of course they didn’t. They DELIBERATELY stayed silent so they could continue using Thomas Markle and his spawn to attack Meghan. And they did so successfully for years.
Now it’s come back to bite them in the backsides. They’re trying to downplay how cosy they were with Thomas Markle all these years – no-one should let them get away with this!!!
The British and right-wing media deliberately turned a blind eye to Thomas Markle’s likely crimes, making themselves complicit. Their attempts to try to use this to drag Meghan are simply not going to fly.
Meghan’s fighting back in some ways with her statement today, but she should go further and ask the question: What Did All These Journalists Crawling All Over Her Life Know And Deliberately Keep Quiet?????
In addition to everything you’ve mentioned, a member of the BM lived with Thomas Markle in the Philippines, but she did not figure out any of this paraphernalia that was in the house with him? Once again proof of the quality work the BM does.
EXACTLY. I mean it’s not the most outrageous part of this by any stretch, but seriously can we stop referring to the tabloid royal reporters as “journalists”? These people are so not journalists, it’s laughable. That idiot woman, whatever her name is, had the audacity to refer to Markle as like a “father” to her. She can have him!
@Debbie – That was Caroline Graham, Thomas Markle Snr’s cheerleader at the Daily Mail. It’s interesting that when the Mail broke the story of the allegations yesterday, Caroline’s byline was attached to the article. Of course she had to include Scammy Samantha’s rebuttal of the allegations.
SHE wrote the DM article???? I am just perpetually flabbergasted by these people and the depths of their depravity.
@Beanie, they have no shame. ZERO. I truly wonder what it’s like to live that way and behave like this, as if the entire world has amnesia and won’t remember that she freaking moved in with this man and publicly and repeatedly praised him.
It was certainly a choice to put her byline in particular on this article!
wonder how long it will take for an apology from the Daily Mail. /s
I’m interested in Caroline Graham’s take on this lol. Will she say “No, he’s a great man!” or “I knew there was something skeevy but I couldn’t put my finger on it”
She immediately sided with Yvonne Maria aka Samantha defending poor old dad, who once again is on death’s door (as always when things get hairy) and would never!
Someone (Meghan cough cough) tampered with the laptop and cellphones which were sitting in boxes for 2 years without Thomas sr. having any access to the storage room? Didn’t he move the boxes from Mexico to the Phillipines? Or did Thomas jr tamper with the devices for money? Did he run to the authorities because he is at least complicit and wants to point all fingers at dear old dad? New interviews and paid talkshow visits for Thomas jr. ? This family is the definition of white trash.
Can’t wait for Lady Campbell and the other Markle sr fans to twist themselves into pretzels to defend him while blaming Meghan.
@Heather, I vote #2. Since it can’t be denied that he possessed this garbage, she just has to try and cover her own ass the best she can.
Although the fact that she chose to LIVE with this man showed us all exactly who she was years ago.
The 12th of Never?
Proud of Meghan for setting boundaries with that man and his children early on. Also proud she did not publish or allude to the allegations ever. She kept her stance well allowing the process to work itself out with the authorities. My concern is for the innocent children.
Yes! This revelation makes assertions by the BM and Samantha even more disgusting as they tried to paint him as the poor heartbroken father who just wanted to have a relationship with his estranged daughter and her children. Meghan absolutely stood strong to protect her children. What a horrible man.
One thing stood out to me in her statement – she believed that allegations in the letter, makes you wonder what she saw growing up that made her instantly make the choice to keep her children from him. We know he has a history of visiting the Philipines as a s@x tourist – Jr let that cat out of the bag years ago.
The BM clearly KNEW about the allegations but choose to sit on them and use Bad Dad as a stick to beat her while – know we know what they had on him to make him dance to their tune.
Good point. If someone said to me that they had suspicions that my father was involved in these kinds of crimes – I would laugh in their face (at least at first.) But either the met et al had additional proof for her that there was merit to these allegations, or she believed it because of other knowledge she had, even maybe something she hadn’t processed for what it was if that makes sense.
Well said. Very thoughtful insight.
The horror of hearing this about your father is unimaginable. I have a strained relationship with my father for a few reasons but would NEVER suspect something like this. I’m sure Meghan didn’t know anything before the allegations but she made good choices in going zero contact. At the very least we know she didn’t have reasons to loyally defend him either.
Exactly. I hope she had a safe and healthy childhood as far away from that vile creature.
This certainly also gives a sinister cast to his campaign to see Meghan’s children.
It also makes you wonder the real reason for Doria noping out of that marriage and also sheds light on his ‘fixation’ with Meghan – he’s made no secret that she was his favourite esp over Scammy.
The first wife had nothing good to say about him!
But the parents did split custody and Meghan had time alone at Tom’s home. My sense – and I stick with this – is that Tom wanted full psychological control of Meghan. Narcissists often focus on one child to the neglect of others. But I maintain his abuse of Meghan was psychological. The children he actually abused weren’t real people to him. (I have the same theory about another public figure with a creepy daughter obsession).
Which is to say that I’m sure Doria had very good reasons for noping outta that marriage and never marrying again, but she clearly didn’t think Meghan was unsafe with him.
It depends on the source of the letter, I think. Random person writing in? Could be dismissed as a crackpot given all the attention on Meghan. But if it came out of a background check from an official source (law enforcement agency, etc.), that leaves no room for ambiguity.
@Digital Unicorn – Actually it was Thailand, not the Philippines, but that country is just as bad when it comes to sex tourism.
When it comes to sex tourism, highest number of sex workers is China (5 M), India (3M),
US (1M), Philippines (800K), Mexico ((500K), Germany (400K), Brazil and Thailand (250K).
Countries with the highest rate per capita (sex worker per10, 000 people)
Top 4: Philippines, Mongolia, Germany, US
My family visited Thailand a few years ago and gotta day despite stereotypes, we noticed the red light areas were confined to a few blocks in Bangkok which surprised us. We walked or took Bangkok amazing public transport (subways, skytrains, ferries) to get around the city and passed by the red light areas full of clubs and funny enough popular street food vendors and
7-11s full of regular tourists and office workers. FYI, for those who never been to Thailand or Japan’s 7-11s, you guys are in for a treat. It’s also a great place to cool off. But the 7-11s have surprisingly good and affordable food. They were our go to fast breakfast, snacks, and cold smoothies in Japan and Thailand.
From the way people talk about Thailand, it sounds like there’s rampant prostitution everywhere. There’s not. In fact, we didn’t notice much of this activity at all when touring around Bangkok. The vast majority of tourists were visiting temples, food markets, SHOPPING MALLS (these places were amazing, full of things to do and great food and activities – we were in one when they had some K pop boy band group visiting and the place was wild. Another had a big matcha exhibit with vendors and jammed pack full of locals and tourists.) I would bet there are way more coffee/tea cafes than there are sex bars in Bangkok.
Anyway, my point is while some people see Thailand as a sex tourism destination many others see Thailand as a great, affordable, and lovely place to visit. I was surprised US and Germany were right up there with sex tourism.
Thanks for the info, @Kit! Interesting.
@DU, excellent point that I hadn’t even thought of, but you’re exactly right. As @Becks said, if someone tried to say that my father was involved in any such thing, I wouldn’t believe it for a second. I’d also laugh in their faces. Something must have been “off” about this man since Meghan was a small child.
@Kit, I was in Thailand in 2004, and I completely agree with your comment. It was so beautiful and full of amazing things to see, but my friend who was living there did take me (briefly!) through the “red light district” one night just because it was so beyond anything an American could imagine exists. It was unreal.
You should visit Thailand again. You’d be surprised. I was told by a friend whose daughter lived in Thailand since the 90’s how much these areas have changed.
I remember visiting Times Square in the 70’s as a kid, and boy was it ripe back then.
I find it sad for so many of my Filipino friends and colleagues having to navigate this stereotype because they tell me it’s a constant burden to bear the assumption that if their mother was married to a white guy, she obviously was a prostitute and not a teacher or a doctor. Same for themselves too even though they are born as Americans or Canadians. And sadly enough other Asians like the Chinese and Indian diaspora sometimes treat them as such.
That’s why I wrote the stats earlier, but it’s like a salmon swimming upstream. Stereotypes and sensationalist press/SM keep reinforcing this image while neglecting to highlight similar issues back home. It’s an awful circular system because such belief sends people to poorer places looking for these things.
This is awful. I really feel for Meghan. She did the right thing making sure her kids have zero interaction with him. I wonder if the press will finally stop with the “Why are you keeping your kids from your sick father?” stories? Doubt it. The British press have a lot of sympathy for pedos.
Nope. They won’t and they don’t – if there’s one thing guaranteed to have readers up in arms, it’s that. I know you’re probably thinking “oh but what about all the times Andrew has been grouped with Harry as if what they’ve done is equivalent” and that’s true, but Andrew himself is INCREDIBLY unpopular and unsupported in the UK. And that’s after years of royal propaganda about him before it all came out. Thomas Markle is some nobody, he will be dropped like a hot potato. You’ve got to remember as well that libel laws and defamation are different in the UK. If the media knew, they couldn’t print it until now – but they definitely wouldn’t have built up his platform. Plenty of other ways to attack Meghan and stoke up outraged comments.
Meme the media in the UK don’t care about defamation lawsuits. They were sued and lost to Meghan because of defamation and illegally publishing her private letter to her dad. Besides their target was never her dad, but Meghan. With this information they would be able to blackmail him into doing whatever they wanted him to say to or about his daughter. I always suspected that they were blackmailing him and so they would suddenly bring him out at the most opportune times to attack Meghan when she was shining. They didn’t need to print the allegations, they just needed to threaten him that they would.
@Meme, I disagree with only one point- I do think they still would have platformed this POS because in their warped minds, it made Meghan look bad. Then they’d just claim ignorance if anyone ever called them out on it, which is unlikely to happen.
I really believe the BM is that low and hated the idea of a biracial princess so much that they wouldn’t have been able to resist using him to get to her. Especially in the run up to the wedding, which they were doing everything in their power to stop from happening.
Ah, @Meme, you know EVERYBODY knew about Jimmy Saville & still they gushed on about him; they were not afraid of libel suits.
So true. My very first thought (besides Oh My God!! Horrifying!!) was of all those comments over the years beraiding Meghan for “keeping a grandfather from seeing his grandchildren ”
Now everything makes sense.
BeanieBean says:
October 23, 2026 at 2:46 pm
Ah, @Meme, you know EVERYBODY knew about Jimmy Saville & still they gushed on about him; they were not afraid of libel suits.
What? That’s exactly why they didn’t print stuff, because Saville kept threatening legal action.
The British tabloid media are pretty scummy, no argument. But they are struggling financially as sales collapsed – they can’t afford big legal losses, look at how much they’ve fought on the phone hacking thing (which goes back years). AND they know that there’s a massive risk in being seen to be on the side of paedophiles. It would END a newspaper if it came out, even worse than Milly Dowler’s case. The British public really, really, really do not like paedos and they will now not have ANY interest in anything Thomas Markle has to say or anyone defending him.
I have NO doubt that the British tabloids knew this information and used it to blackmail Tom Sr. into repeatedly torment Meghan through the media. Ditto the royal family who probably tried to leverage it against Meghan as well to stop the wedding.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the letter from Meghan that Tom Sr sold to the Daily Mail probably referenced the allegations and was basically Meghan telling him she’s cutting him out of her life.
That’s exactly what happened. But I’m so frustrated with how many people must have known, including authorities in the US, UK, and Mexico and NO ONE prevented him from moving to the Philippines.
The other thing is, weren’t allegations made against Tom jr too a few years ago? Kinda feel they were.
Anyway, the tabloids totally knew, sick fucks. Putting this piece of garbage on a pedestal to trash Meghan. I can’t imagine what she’s been going through.
I also think the timing is suspicious after their recent successes. There’s no way it’s brand new information.
Where was the fails’s babysitter during all this?
I’m not too sure about Tom Jr.’s motives in this situation either. Knowing his father’s predilections, why did he move to the Philippines with him?
@Chiron – Caroline Graham’s head should roll. She has been Thomas Markle Snr’s cheerleader at the DM for years. It’s typical that when the Mail broke the news of the allegations against him yesterday, her byline was included in the article. Of course she had to include Samantha’s rebuttal. Scammy and Thomas Jnr are now fighting like rats in a sack.
@MightyMolly, right? I’m also extremely curious as to why it took them eight freaking years to conduct this investigation.
One of the teachers at my HS was arrested for the same thing after I’d graduated, and he was one of those men who my friends and I always felt creeped out by. We would always make sure none of us were alone with him. I remember seeing photos of the FBI hauling multiple computers out of his house when he was finally arrested l, and absolutely *no one* who went to school with me was the least bit surprised.
I understand that federal investigations take time, but eight years?
@Snuffles, ITA with everything you said. Although I doubt it took much to convince TM to pull all of the BS that he did. He seems like the type who will always blame his behavior on someone else.
Following up with a timeline
Timeline of Meghan’s communications with her father
May 2018 Calls and text messages around the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry attempted to contact Thomas amid the staged paparazzi photographs, his reported heart problems, and his withdrawal from the wedding.
This is the period when questions arose about whether Thomas was personally receiving and responding to their messages
Summer 2018 Police warning shared with Meghan
According to today’s statement, a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and its Royalty and Specialist Protection unit made disturbing allegations about her father.
Meghan’s spokesperson has clarified that she learned about the letter during summer 2018, after her wedding. She says she was assured the allegations were being investigated.
August 2018 The five-page handwritten letter
Meghan wrote Thomas a deeply personal letter addressing his conduct, the media interviews, and the deterioration of their relationship.
It was intended as private correspondence. Portions were published by The Mail on Sunday in February 2019, leading to Meghan’s successful privacy litigation.
Thx for the timeline. So she found out after the wedding. And was assured it would be investigated? That’s wild. My thing is the RF had to know about this, including William. And yet he still had Jason Knauf doctor emails to help Thomas’s case when Meghan sued him for leaking the letter. So he was helping a potential child molester win a case. Do I have that right?
It might have been investigated and there was just nothing that supported bringing charges – maybe issues with chain of custody for photos, or allegations of hacking on his computer, or a victim recanted – no idea really, but if this wasn’t investigated at all 8 years ago THAT would be a huge scandal. And maybe it wasnt, but then, that should come out.
@Becks I was thinking the same thing about possible chain of custody issues, hacking, and he probably claimed he bought the computer used and these images actually belonged to the previous owner, etc., but eight years? JFC
Excellent timeline – thank you Snuffles.
Note – the “successful privacy litigation” was not nearly as important as the ‘successful copyright litigation.’
This is just awful for her, one more thing for the press to beat her with – because while she obviously has zero to do with it…..that’s not how the British press works.
This statement is very good though, and i like how she pointed out that she learned about these allegations in 2018 FROM BRITISH LAW ENFORCEMENT. So any investigation or lack thereof – any sharing or not sharing with FBI – is not on her.
and of course I appreciate how she pointed out that this is why she has had no contact with him, but again….british press…
Someone like Caroline Graham may need to consider getting legal advice because of all of them she was following him around to different countries.
Richard Eden needs to have his support of Tom thrown in his face too.
Agreed!
@Becks, I agree that her statement was excellent. It struck every single one of the right notes. Although unfortunately, now we know she had a lot of time to work on it. Poor Meghan – how much can one person be expected to take?!
I’m so confused by the timeline. If this was known about in 2018..what was the result of that investigation? They said Thomas Jr gave this info to the fbi in July, and they have yet to raid his apartment?
In the Oprah interview, Harry and Megan said the royal family forced them to stop contact with Thomas, is this why? And not the whole pap disaster?
The letter Meghan wrote her dad in 2018 that was published in People made no reference to this and was all about the paparazzi shots and etc etc. the letter is still available online.
Messy and awful
Being told in 2018 means she was told anytime between January 2018 to December 2018. We don’t know when. She hasn’t stated.
So it could be she initially cut him off over the paparazzi situation. But after was told about this and it reaffirmed her belief that she and the kids are gonna stay far, far away from him.
Or she was told before then but was told to not say anything to him since he’s under active investigation and he doesn’t know it. Obviously telling someone they’re under investigation is a bad idea.
Why didn’t anything happen in 2018? That’s for the Met to answer. Not Meghan? And as for why the FBI haven’t either? Again, for the FBI to answer.
@Pumpkin, thanks for clarifying because another commenter (I realize they were just speculating) said something about it being during the summer of 2018 that Meghan was made aware of the letter, and I thought I’d missed something. We have no idea when in 2018 it was.
Meghan doesn’t give details about WHEN EXACTLY in 2018 the letter was sent to the British authorities and when exactly Meghan was informed. “Subsequently” may mean a week a month, many months…
Gosh, Meghan doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. Things went so well last week in Nothingham, and now this.
I’m very, very suspicious about the timing of Thomas Markle Sr. going public. You can BET that he has contacted the press some time ago and was asked to wait for the right time. Meghan and Harry had a wonderful, successful visit in Nottingham last week and then BOOM here with go with a bombshell about Thomas Markle Sr.
Her letter made no reference to the allegations because she thought it was under investigation and didn’t want to tip him off. I’m sure she was advised not to confront him about contents of the letter.
That makes sense.
Agreed. If Meghan knew he was under federal investigation, no way would she have put anything about it in writing.
And @FrenchLadyJuliet, truly, she cannot catch a single break, ever. Saying I feel sorry for her isn’t enough. I’m actually in awe of her.
Thomas Markle Sr. has always given me the ick. It is sickening to now find out what he has been doing to innocent children. In my opinion the BRF and BM knew about the 2018 allegations and this makes it even worse that they didn’t protect Meghan all these years. The Daily Mail in particular now looks like the most disgusting piece of sh-t for all they have done. Heads should roll for this!!!
Tom also said he raised meghan and disparage doria. So repulsive. Thank heavens for doria she is always there for meghan
There’s the ick about him being a manipulative narcissist and there’s … this. I had no idea. This is next level horrifying.
It’s amazing how creeped out we ALL were of this guy even before these new allegations were made public. He just oozes scum.
@Chiron – Especially Caroline Graham’s. She has been Thomas Markle Snr’s cheerleader for years. It’s typical that when the Mail broke the news of the allegations against him yesterday, her byline was included in the article. Of course she had to include Samantha’s rebuttal. Scammy and Thomas Jnr are now fighting like rats in a sack. Sorry, this comment is in the wrong place. I was replying to @Chiron.
Sorry, I seem to have had a senior moment. That comment was actually in reply to @Judy, not @Chiron. Sorry again for any confusion.
The BRF were probably concerned about themselves. How does this reflect on us? Will it affect our stranglehold on the collective delusion of the rightness of monarchy?
This poor woman cannot catch a break with her family. Reminder to all of us when we say our family is the worst. Meghan says, hold my beer.
True! At least she has her mother.
Thank goodness for Doria is right. Although I’m sure they’ll manage to make her life hell over this for a while; these people do. not. care. They have no conscience, no morals, not a shred of integrity amongst all of them. They’re absolute scum.
This story is horrifying! Shame on everyone in the UK who sat on this obviously stalled Met “investigation”, and esp the BM, who undoubtedly knew about it, yet remained silent while constantly demonizing the Black Duchess for just existing and daring to marry their favorite Prince. And how disgusting that they used Sr as a battering ram to continually abuse and bully Meghan.
Meghan remains as classy and dignified as ever (pun intended) in her statement, which called out the Met and also kept the focus where it should be, on the exploited and abused children. And she is finally vindicated for going no contact and protecting her children from Sr. Kudos to Jr for doing the right thing and contacting the authorities in both countries. I won’t fault him for going to the media about his alarming discovery bc now the BM can’t bury it. Scamantha’s statement defending Sr just shows that she is panicking that the BM gravy train has completely stopped for her and Sr.
.
I remember lady Campbell wanted to invite Tom to stay with her for a Jubilee event . He was a no show. Campbell is another who complains about meghan and wrote a nasty book about her. It all backfired on her now
@Tessa, I’d forgotten about that! God, these people get worse by the day.
I know people here aren’t going to like me saying this and this is by no means a “all is forgiven, you are awesome!” statement, but this information puts in a very different light Charles’ offer to walk Meghan down the aisle. If the BRF knew about this before the wedding (agree that it’s not clear if this is the case), I am sure there was a lot of concern of this becoming public in 2018. Again, IF Charles knew about this, I have a lot of appreciation for his very meaningful show of support to Meghan. And, tbh, if he did know, Charles has more of a backbone then I suspected, as I am sure that the courtiers were *strongly* advising against such a display (and probably trying to get the wedding delayed or canceled because of this information). I also wonder if this doesn’t provide more context for Harry’s love of his “Pa”, despite his otherwise objectionable behavior.
You make really valid points. It also reframes Meghan’s support for Harry bringing them back to England at this time in Charles’s life.
This is an interesting theory. My only hangup is that she wrote that letter to him before the wedding pleading with him to attend, and Charles advised her to write him again in the summer of 2018. I’m not sure those things would have happened if they knew these allegations at that point. Maybe Meghan was told after that letter in the summer, because the Met etc didn’t want her reaching out to him again, or pursuing a relationship?
I do wonder if Charles was told that there were legal or criminal problems with Thomas in general and he shouldn’t come to the wedding.
But overall this makes sense to me. Meghan has always been so guarded in what she says publicly about her father, which makes sense if she can’t divulge the real reason she went no contact with him. it also explains why she did reach out to him a few times and then stopped.
Also, while I know she protect’s the children’s faces because there are crazy stalkers out there – I wonder if her father’s depravity had anything to do with it.
Yeah, I agree her letter to him doesn’t make sense if she knew about this. I don’t think there’s any way she would have done that. I also know I may not be popular saying this here lol, but I truly do not believe Charles would have encouraged her to write him again if he knew this information. So, yeah, Meghan’s letter does make me think it must have only been learned post-wedding. As to law enforcement, I can see Meghan not being told until later, but I’m not sure that would be the case with Charles? This seems like something that he would have been informed of in his “official” capacity as heir, not as FIL.
I just feel so terrible for Meghan. Ugh thinking back to all the interviews Markle did specifically about begging to see his grandkids. Makes me ill. That’s so chilling and must have been incredibly horrifying for Meghan to hear him say.
Yes, don’t post your child’s face online. Especially now with AI porn. Charles may have stepped up once, but then he threw Meghan to Camilla’s wolves. F the BRF and everyone associated with it.
I believe, the only reason they couldn’t expose it was because the authorities were looking into the allegations. As a matter of fact, I think the media and the royal family used that information to get Markle to completely trash Meghan every chance he got. Thomas Markle was compromised and did whatever they told him to do.
@LadyE – Meghan has indicated that she was informed of this letter containing child abuse allegations AFTER her marriage, not before, therefore Charles would have had no knowledge of it at the time. Many people had tried to stop the marriage but it went ahead anyway and Charles did the decent thing and walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle in the absence of her father.
Charles received good press for doing this too.
@LadyE, I was thinking/wondering the same exact thing. And I am not someone who enjoys praising anything about KFC.
This is an awful situation. And as @Becks1 points out above, it’s just another stick to beat her with. I already see her being blamed for not doing anything when she was told by the authorities themselves. Nothing happening after is on them. Not her.
And I have no doubt the media who painted her as a heartless villain for cutting him off are going to wash their hands of him and claim they never liked him and/or blame it all on Meghan.
Lord have mercy. Meghan! I just want to wrap my arms around her and Doria too! Markle sadly I’m
Not surprised I don’t trust old white men who travel to the Philippines and Thailand.he needs to be beaten to a pulp and the thrown in jail to rot.
As for the British media oh they knew and nevertheless used the pervert sperm doner to denigrate and abuse Meghan knowing she couldn’t say anything in case of compromising any investigation. Sick and demonic. Aligning with paedophile because you’re racist. What a world we are living in folks would rather align with a child abuser then treat a black/biracial woman with basic humanity.
Lord, time to send the flood because this world ain’t it!
@Pumpkin, ITA. They’ll somehow blame her. Even some of the worst people out there would have some empathy for Meghan and leave her alone right now, but the BM will just see £££.
My heart goes out to all the children harmed, and to everyone who’s been reliving their own trauma this week between this story and the Amy Acton attack ad.
Thank you Chaine. It’s been a rough time.
Take care Harla.
While I’m shocked by this turn of events, I’m not surprised. My heart goes out to Meghan and her family, finding out this about your father is horrific and now it appears that the Met did nothing with this information, making it all the worse. I hope that all those who scorned her for breaking contact with her father, rot in hell.
Meghan & Harry did exactly what Scotland Yard, The Met and the Royal family told them to do.
At that point it was only claims in a letter (from whom we don’t know?) and H&M were assured they were being investigated.
She can’t call him out in the media based sheerly on an accusation….it’s defamation.
The hard evidence on computers will be essential now.
If the crime didn’t happen in the UK there is nothing MET could do. I would assume they got information from authorities in Mexico, where Sr. lived, that there is an investigation in which Sr.’s name came up. Which was forwarded to Royal Security, who informed Meghan, very likely at the end of 2018, long after the wedding and after she wrote the letter.
The investigation might stretch over several countries, trying to find the victims, the rapists, the people filming, the people selling, the people buying, which takes years. Maybe it is still ongoing or they didn’t have enough leads to catch the criminals. Meghan had no way to know, and who should she inform? MET police which informed her? The FBI, which won’t take action if the crime didn’t happen in the USA? The press, disturbing an investigation? There was nothing she could do except cut all ties to her father and protect her children and herself.
Who knew what when….. the old theme with the RF. They don’t answer these questions about Andrew, they won’t answer these questions about Sr. The press won’t say “we knew for 8 years and used Sr. to trash his daughter, gave him money, and blackmailed him to deliver more”. Caroline Graham? “Never had a clue and don’t believe it”. Samantha? “Not my dad”. Jr.? “Look I found it by accident and did the right thing” wouldn’t say “I knew, I participated, I held back for a better paycheck”.
We will never know the truth.
As my mother used to say, ‘this stinks to high heaven’.
The British press and Palace have a lot to answer for. The Royal Family allowed Meghan to be attacked by the press for being estranged from her father when they knew the reason why and the press propped up this scumbag to attack Meghan. How long did the press know about this?
@Amy, co-signed
One thing is certain: Meghan is one incredibly tough lady, wow! Shame on the DM for giving a pedophile a megaphone!
I’m confused? She wrote him a letter when he had his leg/foot amputated? I wouldn’t ever talk to him again if I knew that.
Everyone was tormenting her about the state of her father at the time. I don’t think anyone has implied that her letter contained anything but acknowledgment of the situation and reiterating that nothing would change in regard to her strict boundaries about his current place in her life. Meghan has been put in impossible situations time and again, and she has certainly been dealing with the most complicated and heart breaking emotions due to her father’s behaviour.
Agreed. Her letter was probably a reiteration of her stance, no contact. And as I recall, the letter went from her to the consulate to him. Probably also let him know she wasn’t paying for anything.
Perhaps Meghan didn’t know the full extent of the allegations until now.
She can’t win. No matter how she handles anything, the BM will determine that it was the wrong way and trash her to hell and back.
I’m also sparing a caring thought for Doria. I can’t imagine discovering a man with whom I was once intimate was also raping children. I don’t know how many showers I’d need, regardless of the decades that have passed. Thoughts of the children would haunt me, as I’m doubtless is does her. What a horrible, horrible man. And as for the behavior of those who have known for almost a decade? I simply don’t have the words.
Let’s not speculate here. We know he had photos and videos. We don’t know if he PRODUCED them. He could have only been a BUYER of this kind of garbage. GOSH…. could that explain WHY he has MONEY problems? WHY many years ago (before Meghan met Harry) he dilapidated a big sum of money Meghan had sent him???!!!
I always thought he had something like a gambling addiction. (Maybe he has that too I don’t know…). But it seems I am guilty of a lack of imagination !!!
I always thought it was not normal that a man who had once a successful career ended up in a little village in Mexico and seemed to not have money.
Let’s pray for Meghan. She never seems to catch a break…That wonderful visit in Nottingham last week… And then THIS. And as I’ve already said, I’m pretty sure Junior contacted the press some time ago but they sat on it and waited for the “right” timing.
He hasn’t been flying/vacationing by himself in the Philippines for all these decades to just look at photos.
What photos? (I ask in sincerity as I don’t follow news about the Markle family closely and up till now, haven’t read about Markle Sr. with child pornography.)
@Kit, you’re not missing anything, this is the first any of us has heard about him possessing this garbage. I think that @Alice probably just meant that this has been an issue for many years, and informed a lot of his choices, especially regarding where he traveled to.
@Alice: because it’s a cheap place to live? Lots of retirees move there.
Poor poor Meghan. Once again they can’t get to her so “they” use her terrible father to get to her. The question has to be why now? Is there a bigger story threatening to come out which the BRF are trying to hide? Is this another way of conflating the BRF protection of Andrew and arguing that Meghan (and Harry) are doing the same? None of this is making any sense.
That awful Caroline Graham woman who was so say like a daughter to Thomas Markle must have had some inkling about what was going on. Is this why she wanted Meghan to go over and visit him in hospital, and if Meghan had visited the Mail would break the story. They could then use something other than their racism to damage Meghan and use the scandal as another reason as to why Harry shouldn’t have married her.
I just hope Meghan knows that even though this has made front pages, her followers (and most decent minded people) know that she had nothing to do with her father’s terrible behaviour and has been vindicated for keeping her distance from him.
If (as many believe) Thomas Markle is owned by the BRF, I will be VERY surprised if he is around to “tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.
If Caroline Graham knew about all of this — and she probably did — how disgusting is it that she spent so much time with this monster, propping him up??
What a vile, soulless woman.
It’s the “why now” that I’m trying to understand. If they’ve known for years this could be another thing to target Meghan for, why didn’t they use it unless they were prevented from doing so? I commented upthread wondering if they didn’t want to put a spotlight back on Andrew or dredge up the accusations that had at the time fallen out of the public eye (or were at least less visible) – was it part of the wider attempt to stave off his eventual arrest? I could see a scenario where the queen put a stop to it (either for that reason or also out of not airing info about Meghan’s family), and then it later became something where, since it had been known for awhile and kept quiet, they didn’t want it released because it would look bad that they knew?
IDK if it would have been logistically possible for them to move that fast, but Nottingham has them SHOOK.
It’s probably too much to ask the British media to feel shame, but I hope that their readers are wondering about all of the ( likely paid) media interviews and appearances of TM over the years to disparage Meghan and Harry and begging to see the children. And what about the DM reporter (Caroline Graham) who traveled to the Philippines to stay with Markle for weeks in return for exclusives about his surgery. There are a ton of photos of the two of them and she was very sympathetic in her portrayal – I wonder if the DM will keep mum or if Graham will try to write an “I always knew he was a bad ‘un” story.
I’m glad Meghan pointed out that the British police, through the royal protection services, shared the allegations about her father with HER. The royals would absolutely have known (although, as we’ve seen, such crimes aren’t a problem for them) and the rota probably did, too. Even as they tried to paint Meghan as a monster for keeping her children away from TM.
The big positive is Meghan and Harry have strong legal grounds to keep Archie and Lili away from Bad Dad. No court in the US will grant him access to the kids with this vile stuff over his head.
There was never a chance that would have happened.
I remember Thomas’s threats to Meghan about seeking visitation of her children on the grounds of grandparents’ rights.
Grandparents’ rights is a very hard claim to prove and many states don’t even recognize the concept. i think California does but generally speaking the grandparent has to have a prior relationship with the grandchild (for example, a grandparent is raising a grandchild while the parent is unavailable – rehab, incarcerated, heck even deployed and then the parent tries to separate and alienate grandchild from grandchildren when they have custody again.) That’s obviously not the case here.
I agree with Becks, even if he tried, he wouldn’t have been able to gain any time with A&L. One quick look at his past behavior and a judge would shut it down.
I don’t understand how we can conclude that the press knew this about Tom all along. Wouldn’t the attacks on Meghan been different if they’d known?
I think it’s one of those stories where they knew something was going on but, didn’t have concrete proof. Therefore, it was better for them to hint to him what they knew to keep him on a tight leash. Unlike William, Boris Johnson and other wealthy wrong doers, Thomas doesn’t have the money to slap an injunction on the press to silence them.
The press had no problem smearing Meghan as “just out of Compton” and no problem smearing Doria – a letter about Tom would have been catnip to the press, so they could continue building their narrative about Meghan’s less than royal family. The only way I can imagine the press backing off is if the palace ordered it.
@Eurydice – I can absolutely see the palace ordering it, because reporting on it would’ve risked drawing more attention to Andrew’s disgusting proclivities, or even the lesser-known allegations against others close to the BRF like Lord Mountbatten.
Yeah, I agree that i don’t think the press knew. I think they might have known there were some legal concerns regarding him, but not like this – because they didn’t back off him using him as a weapon to hurt Meghan – and I think the palace would have ordered a complete shutdown of him if they thought the press knew. (honestly I’m surprised the palace didnt order a complete shutdown anyway…….)
@ Becks1, Oh the press knew alright. This is why the Daily Mail assigned Caroline Graham to stay with him in Mexico and The Philippines. They were waiting for the perfect moment. The wanted to pull Meghan in closer to the scandal. This is why they were crying she should see her father. If she still had contact, they could make a better claim that she knew. And don’t forget Meghan’s Oprah interview. “ I lost my father.”
@Bings but the press looks awful now. Caroline graham looks horrible and I would not be surprised if she is going to be extensively questioned by the authorities about what she knew, when she knew it, etc. The press may not want to ADMIT they look awful, but they do for trying to shove a relationship with this man down Meghan’s throat. People are calling them out left and right.
maybe they were waiting for this shoe to drop, but that means there would have been a lot of leaks and with this kind of investigation, the law enforcement agencies aren’t going to like that.
So I think if the press did know the extent of his crimes, that will come out very quickly.
Ah, I was working off the assumption that the press knew, but largely because I presumed the royal family knew…I figure they would have been informed of the investigation when Meghan was informed, and I assume that what senior royals know (esp. W/K), at least some in the press know.
Agreed we will see soon enough who were aware.
I doubt it. They are not interested in reporting truth. They are selling advertising space. Interesting stories, true or fiction, drive readership. Readership drives revenue. They really don’t care about anything else.
I think the press knew, if only because there’s no WAY William would have been able to keep his mouth shut about this for so many years.
I think some of the press knew because certain rota didn’t discuss Tom Markle after the letter lawsuit was done. People like Becky English or Roya Nikkah would have known what the high level courtiers know and there is no way Charles doesn’t know about this letter to the Met.
Also let’s bring Jason Knauf into this discussion. He left his position around the time the letter lawsuit went poorly so we attributed it to his active participation in helping the tabloid. But he was also working with Tom, especially during the wedding events.
Now there’s an interesting twist re: Jason. I wonder if/what he was aware of.
I cannot imagine anything more earth-shattering than learning this about your own father, even if he’d already been awful to you for years beforehand. I don’t think anything in her experience could possibly have prepared Meghan for that shock at the time, and then to be forced to stay silent while the unfathomably vile BM (who likely had at least some idea!) used this monster as a stick to beat her with for f–king YEARS!?!? She is owed SOOOO many apologies, but I’m sure she’s not so naive as to actually EXPECT them by now.
I also really feel for Doria. I have a friend whose former husband was convicted of similar crimes over a decade after they’d already divorced, but she still became genuinely physically ill when she heard about it. She’d seen no signs of it during their relationship, couldn’t possibly have done anything to prevent or stop it, and knew intellectually that none of it was her fault, but was so disturbed that she could ever have loved someone like that.
🎯
@Miranda, thank you for articulating all of my thoughts, as usual, lol.
Meghan truly is made of some strong stuff. I wouldn’t have been able to withstand a fraction of what’s been thrown at her year after year.
Meghan’s strength is an absolute marvel. I already had so much admiration for her resilience, but we didn’t even know the half of it. It honestly makes me tear up, just thinking of how this poor woman must have been trying to come to terms with this knowledge while pregnant with her first child, in the midst the most disgusting and hateful smear campaign that was largely instigated by her own jealous and racist BIL and SIL. It’s no wonder she had suicidal ideation. And my God, this makes it so much more infuriating that her in-laws ignored or dismissed her cries for help!
I still say broken clocks and all because I do think that Thomas Jr. got cut off and went digging for stuff to sell and then found this, was horrified, and reported his father. But honestly if the Met knew in 2018 or at least told her he was under investigation, where did the ball get dropped? And Caroline Graham looks a lot worse now than she did before this came out.
Thomas Markle Sr is an American, and in 2018 lived in Mexico. He didn’t commit crimes in the UK. The British authorities were told about the allegations probably by intelligence services, and/or the FBI. But they had no say in the investigations.
Those who dropped the ball are authorities in the US and in Mexico.
You have no idea. If the Met knew, someone in the UK knew and one wonders why the British authorities didn’t say anything about it. And he wasn’t living in the US at the time, he was in Mexico.
This is why I’m so curious as to who sent this letter. Was it someone reputable, in law enforcement, or some rando who just happened to know about it…? either way, they made sure their letter got to the right people and was taken seriously, which is probably not easy to do.
@Lorelai For all we know, Jason Knauf could have found out about it and colluded with William to pretend to Meghan that “a letter had been sent” to the Metropolitan Police.
If this is coming out now and it’s not just to try to tarnish the success of Meghan’s business, then it makes me wonder WHAT the royals have done, which scandal they are burying by once again using Meghan’s name as cover.
Not a lawyer, don’t know, but there are NGOs that monitor in countries like Thailand, Philippines and Mexico for child trafficking, child pr*stitution and s@x abuse and maybe he was flagged by something like that. Maybe the royal protection services were informed because someone potentially could’ve used it to blackmail H & M. I already suspected her father because of his living in these specific countries. This pedophilia thing is deeply rooted, a global network, and has its own info channels – it’s beyond nauseating, it’s deeply horrifying. I am so sorry for Meghan that she’s had to live with this and has to deal with the royalists on top of it who are sick and dysfunctional people in their own right, gleefully weaponizing anything they possibly can against her because they’re so enraged that Harry married for love instead of duty.
Meghan bears absolutely no responsibility for her monster of a father, and neither does Doria, but of course this will be used as a cudgel against her. Because everything is.
In a normal world, the rota would say, “Oh, we get it now, that’s why she’s distanced herself from her father … and yikes, the British royals have seedy connections to child abusers, too, so we should keep that in mind.” But we all know the rota doesn’t operate with any sense of proportion or understanding or even basic human decency.
@Quitecontrary brilliantly made comments👏👏
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https://www.tiktok.com/@thenotoriousjtb/video/7699661767970016525?
The 2018 revelation likely happened toward the end of the year–right after the abuse of Meghan revved up during her pregnancy. It makes the royal family’s unwillingness to allow her to seek help for mental health even more sinister. On top of the media pile-on, the isolation from friends, god knows what kind of horrible treatment by royal authorities, the challenges of pregnancy, Meghan had to contend with this as well? No wonder she sought in-patient treatment by any means necessary, even by claiming she was an employee of the firm and due her rights as an employee. The royals refusal to help her in any way is despicable. It’s proof that they never had her interests at heart, that they only cared about destroying her, and they remain angry that every single rotten nasty thing they tried hasn’t worked. The royal institution is vile. They are cruel, racist, reactionary, entitled, and destructive. They are no better than a cult.
Knowing this about her father at that time may well have contributed to what was obviously a mental health crisis. And the royals would have known as well. Ita that the royal institution is vile.
That’s true. I hadn’t even considered that. Meghan went through it in so many ways back then.
Great point. The BRF was probably afraid that Meghan would share this information with a therapist and that somehow it would get out and make THEM look bad (as if they had a sterling reputation in the first place, especially in this particular area).
They cared more about protecting their image than about allowing Meghan to get the help she needed. I didn’t think I could hate these people more, but they always manage to outdo themselves.
@Lorelei, that’s something to consider – I’d always assumed it was just that the royal family didn’t want her sharing details about the inner dysfunction of their family, but it makes sense if they didn’t want her sharing this specifically. Although I don’t think it would be because it makes them look bad, but because it would probably lead to discussion of Andrew, too.
@Liz, true, the thought of the media talking about Andrew again might have been a powerful motivator as well. Even though most people don’t seem to care about Andrew or he’d be in prison.
Oh my gosh, poor Meghan. I wonder when she got that letter and learned about the allegations but my guess is it had to be after the wedding. She wouldn’t have tried so hard to contact him to get him to attend if she had known then. She probably learned about it while pregnant with Archie. How horrific.
Also, even if Meghan had been aware of the allegations, she had zero proof of anything. She assumed the Met Police would do their due diligence and at least share the info with the relevant authorities. At least now the British media can stop the “Meghan is so cruel for not letting her children meet their grandfather” narrative. And on top of it, she cut off her dad and has stuck to it. The same cannot be said for Eugenie and Beatrice who should have cut off their dad a long, long time ago over the Epstein stuff. (I obviously don’t know what the relationship is like now between Andrew and his daughters but if they still have any kind of contact with him, it makes them look bad in comparison if they have their kids for any amount of time in Andrew’s presence).
What a disgusting pig. That’s all I’ve got since my feeling of revulsion is making me sick.
Those beautiful Sussex children have led such sheltered lives. I’m sure by know they have some knowledge of the estrangement with the BRF and their positions. But someday not long from now they will read everything about both sides of their families. That’s an unreasonable amount of ugliness. And there’s no way to shelter them forever. But H & M and hopefully Doria will be there as a support system.
People magazine cannot bring itself to say “pornography“?
Because its not pornography. And the fact they are using that word instead of assault is disgusting if it was your child would you say porn? You’d say my child was being sexually assaulted. Its CSAM child sexual assault material
To be fair, child pornography is used in legal terms and is defined. It might make us angry because of is depravity and it’s about sexual abuse and exploitation. TBH, a lot of porn out there is also about exploitation and depravity. I understand there’s niche for the “art” of pornography, but if you look at its history, it’s still about money and of people who had to sell their bodies for money.
Meghan’s statement about protecting her children suggests she believed the allegations she was presented with, in 2018. Did she know something about her father’s behavior toward juvenile members of his own family? Had he done something to her?
The only thing I remember hearing is that her ex-friend Priddy did say something to the effect of Thomas getting weird anytime Meghan was dating someone. This came up in relation to that time that Meghan and Priddy were talking in a vehicle and Meghan was on the outs with her dad. I took that as his being weirdly obsessed with his baby and not wanting her to date anyone.
I didn’t know that Priddy had said this, but I always thought that Thomas was weirdly possessive of Meghan in his public pronouncements. He always seemed to act more like a jilted lover than a father each time he lashed out at Harry.
We don’t know if he ever abused a child. This is about possession of child pornography. Not about abuse or rape.
Meghan certainly never hinted anything about abuse, she loved and praised her dad as a hardworking, wonderful father who supported her, and was a caring man.
He obviously changed, he wasn’t invited to her first wedding, always asked for money, and seems to have stopped working. Despite still loving him she distanced herself from him long before she moved to Canada for Suits.
Apparently he has plenty of demons, whether it is alcohol, drugs, gambling, porn, we don’t know.
Should he be guilty of more than possession it is up to the FBI and the authorities in Mexico and the Phillipines to find out.
Yeah, in absolutely no way do I want to come across as defending this POS, but there are a lot of pedos who have the photos and videos but don’t actually physically abuse children themselves.
I have nothing to add to these horrors except I hope any children this monster abused are taken care of. And I worry that the Philippines is not known for taking these kinds of allegations seriously which is why Markle was there in the first place. That both H&M have pedophiles in their immediate families shows how common this crime is.
Nor it seems, the BRF and its Rota.
And yeah, also it’d seem it’s all fair game when it comes to POTUS and billionaire running for US governorship.
Chris Shipp says the MET is not currently investigating TM not have they ever investigated TM, that they will look into whether they ever gave MM a letter about the allegations.
They are going to 100% “recollections vary” on this.
They can try. But Meghan would not be this specific if she could not back it up.
Again, I am disgusted by the dirty games these folks were playing with Meghan and Harry.
Yes. Meghan keeps receipts.
MET couldn’t investigate as TMarkle has never lived or visited UK so he is outside their jurisdiction. Allegations would have been passed to relevant US police force to investigate.
Agree with @LadyDigby, it’s a jurisdictional issue. All the Met could do was make sure they forwarded information to the correct officials in the U.S. (who then would have had to count on cooperation from Mexican authorities). What an unbelievable, sad mess.
I hope there isn’t even a question that the Met did the right thing, and that we learn more in time.
That all makes sense that she would make sure he didn’t get anywhere near her children. I wonder what a former colleague of mine who thought she was part of the royal family because she wrote a couple of grant applications for their palace museums thinks now. She once told me, “She has no regard for family.” Um, she has no regard for pdf files and neither should you, bye.
Apparently there’s a lot of public discourse right now mostly on the ‘how can these horrible offspring go completely no-contact with the poor parents who only ever loved them?’. 🙄 This example right here is why people go no-contact and why it’s nobody’s business what other people do. You do the best for you, and if it requires cutting off a parent from your life, that’s what you do.
@Beanie, I’m applauding this comment
As I posted in the other thread about this, I wonder if references to this were made in those portions of the 2018 letter from Meghan to Thomas that the Daily Mail refused to show at trial? All we heard about the excised portion was that it was horrible, per Samantha.
If so, Meghan was informed shortly before or after her wedding. I think that letter from Meghan to Thomas was sent in July of that year? If that letter did contain reference to these recent allegations, then the tabloids, the Royals, everyone knew…..
Meghan’s letter is irrelevant here,
—if the Metropolitan Police knew Thomas it, then, naturally, the Palace knew too.
They kept it under wraps, clearly not to protect Meghan, but to protect themselves. They were shielding Andrew from accusations, so the Thomas [Markle] situation was inconvenient for them. It’s obvious that if the objection against Meghan’s father had been substantiated, he would have ended up in the dock—and the double standards would have been far too glaring. They covered up for T. Markle because they were covering up for themselves. Moreover, given that the Palace maintained long-standing and very close relationships with several pedophiles, many more questions inevitably arise.
Andrew is being protected because, I fear, he might ultimately turn out to be the “most decent” among the royals with such peculiar, varied predilections.
Meghan’s letter to Thomas is NOT irrelevant because currently the Met is saying that it was not investigated and they need to “look” for any letter that was forwarded to Meghan. The Met is currently NOT acknowledging the existence of any such letter.
Hence, Meghan’s letter to Thomas is absolutely crucial, if it mentions the allegations, to proving that the tabloid press and royals knew about the 2018 allegations.
Currently the Palace is saying that it is a matter only for the Sussex household. But if they knew about the allegations and Meghan’s letter to Thomas (remember, she would run communications through KP’s office), then it is a matter for the Palace as well.
@Mayp
Fair point—looking at it from that perspective, you’re right.
When I said that Meghan’s private letter to her father was irrelevant as a source of information for the Palace regarding the allegations against Thomas M., I was operating on the assumption that an earlier letter to the police was a confirmed fact—and if the police knew, then the Palace knew too.
I’ve read that the police claim to be searching for that letter now; I assumed they meant locating its current whereabouts or the person who has it, rather than questioning whether such a letter ever existed.
If what you say is true, then Meghan’s private letter to her father is not only significant—it could prove crucial. If she mentioned these allegations within it, it would confirm that the police were already in possession of this information back in 2018. This means they wouldn’t be able to conceal that fact now, even if the letter itself has been destroyed.
Besides, the matter is so serious—and Meghan is so prudent and cautious—that regardless of the form in which she received this information, she almost certainly has the original preserved.
It’s “amusing” to watch how the allegations against Thomas M. are once again being pushed aside, while the priority shifts to everyone—the Palace, the media, the police, the journalists following T.—scrambling to save their own skins and frantically looking for someone to blame. I think I know exactly who they’re setting their sights on…
Why on earth are law enforcement agencies sending paper letters through the mail causing them to ‘search’ for them eight years later? The federal agencies I worked for–non-law enforcement–converted to electronic communications decades ago. Makes it easier to place your hands on a letter, so to speak, later on. Makes FOIA searches easier, too.
Okay so the Sun just indicated that they have an actual copy of the letter (I’m wondering how long they’ve been sitting on that) that they just forwarded to the Met. In response, it appears that the Met said: okay we will investigate who showed that letter to Meghan (!!??). It appears as though the Met did receive the letter, did not pursue an investigation but showed the letter to Meghan regardless.
Why would the Met now only be concerned about how Meghan saw the letter and not how they may, if not conduct an investigation itself, assist any other current investigations, like the one in Thailand. Or, if the abuse allegedly occurred in Mexico or the US, why not contact those authorities, Met? 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
I still want to know, though, if references to the allegations were made in the August 2018 letter Meghan wrote to Thomas. If so, that proves the palace was aware of the allegations against Thomas.
According to GBnews Meghan was not made aware of the letter until months after her wedding.
Months after the wedding…. i.e., as soon as they discovered that she was pregnant? Having failed to stop the wedding, they were clearly determined to ramp up the stress on her as much as possible. Archie really is a miracle baby.
Meghan Sussex Says Police Were Alerted to Allegations Against Her Father in 2018 – Feminegra https://share.google/8fmmHdR1AJQ6EdvGs
Feminegra covers the ramifications of Meg’s statement comprehensively. Allegations were a matter for the MET to forward to the revelant US police force to investigate. Meghan ‘s only responsibility was to protect herself and children.
💯
Lady Digby – thanks for sharing the ever valuable Feminegra link. Loved the subhead “Where are [Pis Moron, Dan Woooowoooowoooottton] , and the other Thomas Markle Defenders.”
The MET and FBI are now saying they didn’t send a letter to Meghan in 2018 and weren’t made aware of any allegations then or now.
Please note that the Sky News are in fact reporting
The letter was sent to Meghan in the summer of 2018 after her wedding to Prince Harry in May that year.
It is understood the Metropolitan Police has not previously, nor is the force currently, investigating Mr Markle.
In addition, officers are conducting an internal inquiry to confirm if the 2018 letter was passed on by the royal protection unit.
Sky News understands it would be possible for a letter of this kind to be passed on as its contents could have implications for the couple’s security.
So the Met is directly contradicting Meghan’s statement? Seriously? In no universe would she have made that up and put it out publicly.
This is going to get so much worse now.
Really dumb of them, because obviously Meghan has their damned letter. She states quite clearly she received it in 2018, didn’t say on or about, or sometime around my wedding, she said 2018.
@Beanie, I swear to god with every passing day, I feel like I should start to seriously consider the “we’re living in a simulation” theory. Because literally everything is so ass-backwards at all times.
Who in the Royal Household in 2018 told Meghan there was a letter to the Met Police???
Jason Knauf?
???
If J Knife brought this info to Meghan and it wasn’t actually from the Met /proper authorities is this the thing that finally blows open KP’s dirty tricks towards the Sussexes?
That is why, as I posted above, Meghan’s letter to Thomas in the Summer of 2018 is crucial because there were excerpts that the Mail did not submit to the court (and were never publicly disclosed) that, per Samantha, were terrible in some way.
If that letter did address these allegations then that is proof that the Palace was aware thereof. Didn’t she get help drafting that letter from someone at KP?
“Sources close to the Sussexes told The Telegraph that the Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit within the Metropolitan Police shared the letter with the Duchess”
Sky News understands it would be possible for a letter of this kind to be passed on as its contents could have implications for the couple’s security.
The Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit shared the letter but would Jason Knauf have been informed as he worked for them?
Given William’s anger and vindictiveness, he knew. At the time, William and Harry shared office, no? William made big photo ops visit to UK spy agencies several times. He gets security briefing too as hereditary heir.
Y’all better girth up because I suspect there will be more whitewashing by various agencies and cover ups designed to blame Meghan for everything. It’s gaslighting of course designed to mask how ridiculously lazy, useless, and petty these working royals are.
Andrew, I bet, has way more nasty dirt on the Windsor clan and that’s why he’s so well protected in his gilded cage.
I was just thinking out loud. I mean didn’t they still share the one office in 2018.
@ Lady Digby
So who told Meghan there was a letter and later showed her? RPO?
@KIT royalists are already in reporters comment sections saying they don’t trust M and think she sent the letter.
@Wondering, your last sentence made me want to scream. How are these people so unbelievably cruel? What makes a person turn into…that??
It’s horrible that Meghan has to offer a response to the crimes of her degenerate father, who has abused her publicly. She is in no way responsible for the harm he continues to perpetuate.
I feel deeply sorry for anyone who was raised in an abusive dynamic, or abused. Even with the strongest of personal boundaries, there are ways abusers will find to keep some association with you, through others, and there will still be interactions in the outside world that will mirror and repeat that dynamic. Kudos to everyone doing their personal work to free themselves from the cycle of abuse, who is triggered in this moment.
Horrible, horrible, horrible. Really disgusted with the Met, since they knew about this in 2018 and…did nothing, apparently. Same as with Andrew. The corruption & evil runs far, deep, and wide.
Is harry going to make a statement hopefully soon
Why would he? And, that is a genuine question.
I think it goes without saying that Harry agrees with everything in Meghan’s statement. There’s absolutely no reason for Harry to release anything else.
As a child of a malignant narcissist (although not a pedo), I can attest to just how much damage it does to you. Your parents are supposed to protect you, and when they turn on you, it’s shocking. I started having panic attacks at age 4 due to my mother. I was 30 when I finally realized I needed to stop defending her: the problem is that these types of people are like the sun and will shine on you when convenient and then instantly turn on you when it’s not. It’s incredibly confusing and literally changes your brain if this happens as a child. I have nothing but empathy for Meghan.
So proud of meghan. The media should be ashamed of themselves. Even now they are still trying to find fault with her
It seems to me that the PALACES knew about Thomas Markle since 2018 or before, and therefore the UK MEDIA also knew. It would appear that AS USUAL, they sat on this information to use it when they deemed it would cause maximum damage.
Someone is clearly panicking because Meghan in particular is back in the UK, and that someone has clearly been rattled because of the positive reception in Nottingham, the flood of positive comments to radio and television call-in programmes and the fear that Harry and Meghan might do such public engagements in the future, as well as the contrast with the empty barriers in Windsor, Wales and elsewhere when the taxpayer-funded royals are out and about. Because otherwise, why reveal it now? Why not way back then?
But I think that what REALLY forced the dropping of this news at this moment was the successful launch of Meghan’s company’s second chapter which includes household goods. Someone is desperately attempting to torpedo her success, and tarnish her name, and this is perhaps the last card that they’ve got to play?
I love Meghan’s statement. It is simple, straightforward, emotional, yet dignified. It just shows how much the powers that be had been attempting to compromise her, using her father to do so. Insisting that she visit him in Mexico and the Philipines while they were sitting on this information, and after using her father to abuse her day in and day out? No they were so pissed that she refused to bow to them or take the bait.
It is interesting that the palaces “shared a letter with her” after telling her that they had sent it to the police and that an investigation had begun. Had they been using the threat of revealing the allegations of her father’s crimes in order to force her and Harry to call off the wedding? Did the palaces lie to her, as in, simply told her that the letter had been sent, without having actually sent it? Remember, these people (Knauf) installed an app on her phone to periodically delete messages while he kept the exchanges between them, possibly harvested copies of all of her messages. Or did the police receive the letter and ignore it? After all, they have neglected to investigate Andrew and Epstein after years of allegations and photographic evidence and testimony. This whole thing is so sinister.
I agree. I bet the staff told her they’d sent a letter to the police and never did, thus neither US or UK authorities seem to know anything about this letter. Someone needs to investigate this supposed letter and my guess is it was a KP stunt….so who found out about her father’s crimes in 2018? If his son is exposing his crimes now, who reported his crimes in 2018? Was TM being followed and spied to be blackmailed to do KP’s bidding? That would serve two purposes: get M to leave and force TM to publicly embarrass his daughter. So strange this news appears the week after Meghan had such a geat PR week last week. So sinister…
I feel truly awful for Meghan and how some if her most vicious critics, who vilified her for breaking all contact with her father, are now trying to place the burden of what he’s accused of on her. The shame is with him, not her. I was so glad she went through official channels like the US embassy when they were trying to pressure her into going to the Philippines. We don’t know the extent what he did, but we’ve seen how he’s treated her and attacked her over the years, and that was reason enough for her to cut him off.
I do remember back in the day wondering why Mr. Markle had moved to Mexico. Why? I thought. It didn’t make sense, but I moved on. Nor did I understand then why he went to the Philippines. I have to admit, when reading this article, I was really surprised that it was Markle Jr. who alerted the authorities. Not to lessen the credit he is due for making the right move, but I wonder if he kind of had to. Who knows what is ever going on under the surface. I wonder if the pigs that have been beating on Meghan all these years have any grace to think what a courageous woman she has been to protect her children and family, make a happy, beautiful household and pull happiness for her children, husband and herself from a landscape strewn with obstacles. I wish that was expressed publicly. Meghan, I wish you well.
William and his ghoulish staff are behind this coming out right now…..
Sending hugs and support to Meghan, Harry, their children and Ms. Doria Ragland from the higher education community across the former colonies and the Commonwealth.
You stood by and up for us when we “were no more than wallpaper (Black female professor in South Africa) in the Uk. We shall always remember your steadfastness.
For you, we are sharpening our quills and pens.
You are not alone. ❤️
The Meghan hate subreddit is theorizing that the CP is actually Thomas Jr’s property while also claiming that Meghan knew all along and should have informed the authorities sooner, so it’s all her fault. Those people are delusional.
Theorizing and claiming, are they?
Let them.
I’m totally confused now. The Met would have no reason to investigate TM if he had never set foot in the UK, would it? Might the Met get a letter prior to the wedding warning them that an alleged child sex offender was entering the country? So Meghan gets a letter after the wedding because it might be a security issue?
It is weird but at the very least I would think the Met should have informed authorities in any relevant country. Perhaps they view threats to reputation as a security threat? It appears right now (since the Sun coughed up a copy of the letter) as though the Met’s only concern is how Meghan saw a copy of the letter.
I believe Meghan was shown a letter or told of one. I don’t know that I believe anything Jr says, he needs money and attention( unless I missed that someone reliable confirmed the photos?). Would he go so far as to make this stuff up? Who sent the letter in 2018? The fact Meghan is being attacked for this is so deeply disturbing. I can’t even imagine how far gone you’d have to be to blame her. “She should have told the authorities”… the ones that told her???
“I believe Meghan was shown a letter or told of one.”
Since the Met said they were scrambling to find a copy of any supposed letter, the Sun coughed up a copy and it has just been reported that the Sussexes informed the Met that they have a copy of the letter if they need one. 🤣. So yes, Meghan did see the letter.
There are also new, terrible allegations coming out about Thomas
It has since been reported that the letter (seen by the Sun and ITV) was sent in the summer of 2018 after the wedding. It was written by someone close to the Markle family and first sent to the Met police before Meghan was shown the letter.
Both the Met and the Royal Protection Service were notified.
I’ll never forget that picture of Thomas Markle and Doria when they were first married. He looked like an aging middle aged man and she looked so, so young, like a teenager. He was predatory even then.
Dm has bots working overtime now