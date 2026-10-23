“Helen Mirren wore Matières Fécales to her NYC premiere” links

Helen Mirren wore Matières Fécales Fall 2026 to the NYC premiere of A Talent for Murder, a film where she plays author Patricia Highsmith. [RCFA]

Rest in peace, Tom Skerritt. [THR]

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster had a lunch date in Pasadena. [Just Jared]

Clavicular entered a not-guilty plea at his arraignment. [Socialite Life]

I thought I was alone because IDGAF about LOTR. [LaineyGossip]

Kenan Thompson was not a fan of Shane Gillis’s monologue. [Pajiba]

Arca’s new music video. [OMG Blog]

Alicia Silverstone’s baby pic. [Seriously OMG]

On 90 Day Fiance, they’re passing off Airbnbs as the stars’ apartments. [Starcasm]

Prime renewed Carrie for a second season. [Hollywood Life]

You know who needs to STFU? JK Rowling. [Buzzfeed]

Abby Lee Miller blasts American Airlines. [Reality Tea]