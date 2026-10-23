“Helen Mirren wore Matières Fécales to her NYC premiere” links

Helen Mirren wore Matières Fécales Fall 2026 to the NYC premiere of A Talent for Murder, a film where she plays author Patricia Highsmith. [RCFA]
Rest in peace, Tom Skerritt. [THR]
Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster had a lunch date in Pasadena. [Just Jared]
Clavicular entered a not-guilty plea at his arraignment. [Socialite Life]
I thought I was alone because IDGAF about LOTR. [LaineyGossip]
Kenan Thompson was not a fan of Shane Gillis’s monologue. [Pajiba]
Arca’s new music video. [OMG Blog]
Alicia Silverstone’s baby pic. [Seriously OMG]
On 90 Day Fiance, they’re passing off Airbnbs as the stars’ apartments. [Starcasm]
Prime renewed Carrie for a second season. [Hollywood Life]
You know who needs to STFU? JK Rowling. [Buzzfeed]
Abby Lee Miller blasts American Airlines. [Reality Tea]
This is one of Matières Fécales’ more conservative looks and Helen wears it well. I don’t like how the light falls on and bounces off the satin, middle section part of the corset, but otherwise, solid look.
1) Helen Mirren always looks classy no matter what she’s dressed in.
2) RIP Tom Skerritt, a great actor.
3) Jamie Doran as Aragorn …No, No No!!!!!!
Jamie Dornan will always be The Sheriff from Once Upon A Time to me.
That is all.
Do you know why the name of the company is Fecal Matter?
The name apparently stems from an early discussion between the creative duo behind the brand who deemed that luxury fashion was “merdique” (“sh*tty”) due to its high impact on the environnement and unsustainable consumption cycle. They reportedly chose that name as a provocation meant to draw attention to the toxicity, excesses and unsustainable impact of luxury fashion .
Oooh, the film about Patricia Highsmith sounds super interesting! I will definitely give that a watch.
As a former ballerina I love me some tulle. The drop waist on Helen is odd but if it was just the bodice and tulle, that would have been too twee for her.
Always here for anyone telling JKR to just stop. I’m tiiiiired.
@Jais you beat me to it!
Same, Jais.
She has freaking lost her mind. Rowling criticized “wealthy women who repost the vogueish mantras while sitting in dressing rooms guarded by private security guards.”
WTF is she talking about?
I’m among the feminists who think her anti-trans activism is horrific and I’m neither wealthy nor guarded by private security guards. She’s delulu.
I honestly can’t think of another celebrity who has so spectacularly squandered so much goodwill.
Tom Skerritt. Oh no. I watched Picket Fences as a young child with my mom. That’s where I first saw Lauren Holly and THE Don Cheadle, too. I’m sad.