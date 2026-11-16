We heard that the James Bond announcement would probably come out around Thanksgiving and definitely before Christmas, but I genuinely wasn’t expecting it so soon. It’s official though: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. I have to ask: how bad were Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor’s screen tests that producers pretty much begged Pattinson to audition? This casting decision also ruins the theory that Pattinson was up for the Bond villain. So there you go… from sparkly vampire to art-house to Batman to A24 darling to James Bond. What a trajectory.

Agent 007 has a new face. Actor Robert Pattinson has been tapped to take on the role of James Bond as Amazon MGM Studios seeks to continue the blockbuster film franchise. The studio announced the “Twilight” and “The Batman” alum as its choice to pick up the secret agent mantle, making the 40-year-old the latest in a list of leading men who have had the honor of playing the spy. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” said Robert Pattinson. The news comes after years of speculation over who would take over the role after Daniel Craig announced in 2019 that he was leaving the franchise behind. In the last week, rumors over Craig’s successor centered on Pattinson after a report from Puck suggested he was the frontrunner. Denis Villeneuve is directing the new Bond film, which further fueled the speculation given that Pattinson collaborated with Villeneuve on the “Dune” franchise. (The third installment hits theaters in December).

[From NBC News]

I’m genuinely shocked about this, truly! Puck’s Matthew Belloni was apparently right about everything last week, which means he has good sourcing within Amazon/MGM, which means that producers quickly settled on Rob as the favorite in recent weeks. The thing is, I genuinely like Rob and I find him charming and charismatic, so on that level, he’ll be a good Bond. But I don’t think he’ll be good at all of the other stuff – being sexy with women, the physicality of it, needing to bulk up and get ripped. Like, he’s going to have a nervous breakdown about all of that. Which begs the question: why did he even go up for Bond in the first place??

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026