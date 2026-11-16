We heard that the James Bond announcement would probably come out around Thanksgiving and definitely before Christmas, but I genuinely wasn’t expecting it so soon. It’s official though: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. I have to ask: how bad were Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor’s screen tests that producers pretty much begged Pattinson to audition? This casting decision also ruins the theory that Pattinson was up for the Bond villain. So there you go… from sparkly vampire to art-house to Batman to A24 darling to James Bond. What a trajectory.
Agent 007 has a new face. Actor Robert Pattinson has been tapped to take on the role of James Bond as Amazon MGM Studios seeks to continue the blockbuster film franchise.
The studio announced the “Twilight” and “The Batman” alum as its choice to pick up the secret agent mantle, making the 40-year-old the latest in a list of leading men who have had the honor of playing the spy.
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” said Robert Pattinson.
The news comes after years of speculation over who would take over the role after Daniel Craig announced in 2019 that he was leaving the franchise behind.
In the last week, rumors over Craig’s successor centered on Pattinson after a report from Puck suggested he was the frontrunner.
Denis Villeneuve is directing the new Bond film, which further fueled the speculation given that Pattinson collaborated with Villeneuve on the “Dune” franchise. (The third installment hits theaters in December).
[From NBC News]
I’m genuinely shocked about this, truly! Puck’s Matthew Belloni was apparently right about everything last week, which means he has good sourcing within Amazon/MGM, which means that producers quickly settled on Rob as the favorite in recent weeks. The thing is, I genuinely like Rob and I find him charming and charismatic, so on that level, he’ll be a good Bond. But I don’t think he’ll be good at all of the other stuff – being sexy with women, the physicality of it, needing to bulk up and get ripped. Like, he’s going to have a nervous breakdown about all of that. Which begs the question: why did he even go up for Bond in the first place??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Red carpet of the movie The Drama un segreto e per sempre Robert Pattinson on the red carpet of the movie The Drama un segreto e per sempre at Cinema Adriano. Rome Italy, March 26th, 2026 Imago-Images/Emmefoto Copyright: xImago-,Image: 1086534752, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: Imago-Images/Emmefoto/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Suki Waterhouse wearing Tamara Ralph and boyfriend Robert Pattinson wearing Dior arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083842867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Robert Pattinson attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 1083926874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Robert Pattinson , Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Robert Pattinson attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 1083926874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Robert Pattinson , Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 17: Robert Pattinson wearing Dior Men arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s ‘The Drama’ held at the DGA Theater Complex at The Directors Guild of America on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1084421287, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Robert Pattinson , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Celebrities attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France
Featuring: Robert Pattinson
Where: Paris, France
When: 21 Jun 2024
Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Paris premiere of ‘The Drama’ at the Pathe Palace theatre
Featuring: Robert Pattinson
Where: Paris, France
When: 24 Mar 2026
Credit: Sebastien Fremont/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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‘Primetime’ screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Robert Pattinson
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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‘Primetime’ screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
Featuring: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
What a way to destroy the franchise. I’m not kidding. Him??!!
@Tiffany no, no. Robert will make an awesome James Bond! I knew it in my heart that he would get the role. We are going to have a James Bond with great hair. I am glad that producers of the franchise did not succumb to the idea that James Bond should be someone not English. Many characters have been ruined by people who insist on being all inclusive. There are characters that cannot be changed or they lose their identity.
Even by the terrible standards of intellectual rigour set by those preoccupied with nationalism, English nationalism most particularly, I think, this is an indulgently inane comment. If James Bond’s English origins were of such essential importance, according to you only four actors who have had the role in the past would be deemed by you to have been worthy of it, and three of them only partly so: David Niven (born in London to a mother with a French surname who had been born in Wales and a father of mostly Scottish descent), Roger Moore (mostly of English descent), Daniel Craig (mostly English, but of partly Welsh and French descent), Timothy Dalton (whose father was English but whose mother was an American of Italian and Irish descent). Assuming his surname is an accurate indication, George Lazenby, an Australian, had a father who was of at least partly English descent, but his mother’s surname of Bodel suggests she was of at least partly French descent. Pierce Brosnan is Irish (unmistakably so, in my opinion, even if he did not have an Irish surname), and Sean Connery is Scottish, but of partly Irish descent. With this record it would have been perfectly acceptable in this era to cast an actor of almost any ethnic descent, provided they’d been raised somewhere in the British Isles for a time.
@unserenesiren, while I agree with you, I took the comment to be using “English” as a euphemism for “white,” and not necessarily literally English.
I don’t think there were many non-British actors people were suggesting/rumored to be considered, but there were plenty of English people of color whose names kept coming up (e.g. Dev Patel, Idris Elba for years and years, etc.) The comment to which you are replying sounds especially white-coded, including for all the examples you provide that historically, Bond hasn’t been played by exclusively English – or English at all – actors! (Clearly still an inane comment though, but also very racist.)
[This is in response to DK’s civil and kind reply to my comment, but for which there seems to be no reply option.]
@DK, Thank you for the opportunity for slight clarification. I had also assumed “English” absolutely to be a euphemism for “White”, but opted to reply with what I hoped would be a (very simple) analytical criticism that would hopefully register as mockery for their implied racism, even if they hadn’t explicitly stated something for which I could criticize them directly and absolutely. It might not always be extremely effective, but in my experience, worthy and moral though addressing racism directly often is, it too is often ineffective. Listing actual national and tribal origins will often encourage people with these racist ideas to reconsider this variety of statement for the same readership, at least for a time, anyway.
[An aside] I had attempted to add “and Ireland” after “British Isles”, but had failed to do so before the allotted editing time had finished. My apologies for failing to take that opportunity to emphasize the role of Irish artists or artists of partly Irish descent in this franchise.
What are you talking about?? He’s a super choice — young, famous, “manly”, smart, sexy, suave.
@jezz I agree
I agree! Pattinson would have been an OUTSTANDING Bond villain…but as 007? It’s rather underwhelming. I was hoping for either Jack Lowden or even Richard Madden or Henry Cavill. Oh well…
Absolutely not Bond… he would have been better cast as the baddie. I am so disappointed, my late husband loved Bond, and in the 90s when he had serious back issue and was pretty much bed bound for weeks I got the whole set of Bond DVDs to keep him company! I pretty much watched all of the about 500 times ! I wanted James Norton – Bond needs to appeal to the … slightly older … woman as well as the men!!
I also agree about James Norton. I suggested that last week. Completely disappointed that they picked Pattinson.
Norton would have been lovely. But he is not more than a few years older than Pattinson, no?
Agreed. I am open to seeing him in the role and having my mind changed. But this is extremely underwhelming. I liked him in Tenet and look forward to seeing him in Dune, but he is not Bond for me at all. Especially after Daniel Craig. Meh. And I have never made it through his Batman.
For what it’s worth, there was a HUGE backlash to Daniel Craig when he was first announced. I already knew of his work from the smaller films that he’d done and knew he was super sexy. But the bulk of America had no idea who he was, thought he was too small and (gasp!) BLOND. No blond Bonds, cried the masses! There was an enormous uproar. The franchise is ruined! said the masses. People were PISSED.
Exactly! Nobody thought he was Bond unless he had seen him in Layer Cake and had some imagination. Pattinson was great in Tenet as Neal and in Batman with his Brutal nature and Cosmopolis w/ his ennui
And all of the Ennui in all of his other roles or his wealth or brutishness given what they put him in. He can do it all now. It is 20 year since Twilight. He has grown as actor.
I still remember Daniel Craig’s shower scene in Laura Croft and knew he was definitely sexy enough for Bond. I never doubted his casting. I think Pattison will make a great Bond. 🙂
Those were my exact thoughts about Daniel Craig. I think Pattinson will be just fine.
This is the most “meh” choice out of all the options.
Once his agent leaked he was getting more money for less films, everyone else looked second best. He is done with Batman, as is Reeves.
Please explain…what do you mean less films or lesser films?
I’m pulling these numbers out of my butt because I don’t remember the exact figures, but Pattinson was offered something like four films for $20 million, and the other actors were offered six films for 10 million or something like that.
I’ll be honest. This pick bores me. I wish they had gone with an unknown myself, or a not as famous actor. But it is what it is.
I agree. It feels very unimaginative.
This is what my partner and I were saying last night! It’s kind of boring and going for an unknown would have been so much better. Pattinson could have been the villian if they needed the ‘name power’
It’s like they just completely chickened out
Agree. I wonder if it’s bc Amazon owns the franchise now. I find it hard to believe there was not a hot and talented unknown or relative unknown which is much more interesting. That would have been much more interesting. James Bond as a franchise is powerful enough to make a star and still draw an audience. And double agree — if they needed star power, there’s always the villains and Bond girls. Disclaimer: I do think Pattinson is wildly talented.
I like him well enough but this is a disappointment. I do think he can do the physical end of the work, but he was putting together an interesting career and this puts a major pause in future development.
Yes, My concern is for his career. He was making such interesting choices, and I really like what he does when he can be as out there as he wants to be. Bond is very restrained. And it’s a huge time investment, both for the filming and the promotion. It really makes it hard to work on other things. I was never a Twilight fan, but I was surprised by kooky Rob, I mourn what we won’t get to see from him.
But this also means he has job security in a time when things can be really insecure, so maybe it’s best for him and his family.
He might not get a big role in a Nolan movie again. But he can work a one for you, one for me clauses in his contract that will allow him to do other stuff. Daniel Craig did Knives Out between Bond installments.
Maybe he will have some fun with accents in his Bond role, pretending to be of different nationalities. I can see him having fun with his characterization.
Look at it this way, this gives RP something to complain about later, you know, when he’s sitting on a pile of millions, he can complain that the Bond films were just too commercial, and he now wants to concentrate on smaller movies that mean a lot to him. Just wait.
I would recently assume he got the job because he has a bigger name than the other guys being considered for it.
But that’s the opposite of how Bond casting has traditionally worked.
Noone said the people running this were particularly versed in Bond history. They’re more versed in ‘where’s the $$$’
Well, I am SHOCKED. I didnt think they’d go for such a big name, and I’m not sure I see him as Bond – as I said last week, I could see him as a villain more. I also feel like he’s been making interesting career moves and this feels like…a step back, in a way? Which is weird to say I know lol.
My husband was on one of those betting sites last night and was like “who do you think for Bond” and he rattled off all these names that we’ve been discussing here and I said “they dont have Robert Pattinson listed? he’s apparently the new frontrunner” and nope, his name wasn’t anywhere on that list.
So I just called him and said “its Pattinson, for bond” and he was like “omg I thought someone had died you never call me at work” LOLOL. It’s true, I don’t. We text hahahaha.
This was actually breaking news on the BBC world news channel. First news item. The BBC is not a real news channel. Extremely underwhelming. Did Jeff Bezos pick him?
What? The BBC is not a real news channel? The BBC is one of the largest and most influential news organizations in the world.
I think their point is the new James Bond should not be the lead news story on the BBC.
Wow, what a trajectory indeed. From awful sparkle vampire movies (I’m sorry, Twihards and this is coming from someone who read all the books and saw all the movies – but they are really bad) into the annals of the longest film franchise history. I feel the same way as you: I love Rob, he seems like a decent, funny guy who is talented but James Bond ? My favorite thing about Rob is his interviews: he is too goofy for Bond.
I see the opposite in Patterson in interviews. He has told us all the time what he thinks of press and us as an audience, but continues to pick projects that will have him in franchise level press tours. He plays in everyone’s face yet gets a pass for it being ‘charming’. I never liked him, especially when he does press.
He has about as much sex appeal as stale oatmeal. I hurt for the next Bond Girl that is selected because the struggle will be very real.
The opposite of what? Like I said, he is a goof in interviews and he’s too goofy (not sexy enough) for Bond. I’ve never felt like he’s insulted me as an audience member. I can’t stand actors who take themselves too seriously in interviews. Give me a break.
I think he’s a brilliant actor and he’ll be great. And sooo handsome. But I also think it’s about marketing and demographics. They know the girls and young women who fell in love with him has Edward Cullen almost 20 years ago (YIKES) are fully grown ups now with money to spend on movie tickets.
That applies to me. I’m 100% uninterested in Bond and have never seen one in a theater, but I’d turn out for him. He’s a great actor, makes interesting choices (I think he’ll freshen up this stale franchise with those instincts), and he’s hot as hell. It’s the right pick.
Me too. I’ll smuggle cans of champagne into the theater and see it with my girlfriends the first weekend, just like we did for Twilight movies. And no, I’m not embarrassed to admit to any of that. 😉
Not surprised…Pattinson is the type of auteur Actor that Villenuve 💕 & has the 💰 making capabilities the franchise needs…and he understands the hard infrastructure of sequel work…which was one of the issues Craig had…who to me was DONE after “Skyfall”…✨️🎬✨️
This is a very sensible take. I think the Villeneuve part of the equation was important here, and you’re correct about the rest.
Very solid and interesting take! I think he is good for 2 films, esp. if Dennis goes in for 2 like it happened in w/ Mendes and Craig. Villeneuve is done w/ Dune and he might want to sink his teeth into a sequel type Bond.
This right here. Agree fully.
I’m thinking Villeneuve wasn’t fully vibing with any of the final contenders during the screen tests.
Behind the scenes he suddenly learns that Pattinson will be available because Skydance won’t be funding a 3rd installment of The Batman (not announced officially yet – but writing is on the wall). As soon as Pattinson showed interest, it was his role to claim.
Everything you said. He will be a good Bond because he is a very good actor, and they picked him for his built-in fanbase. I like Bond movies and went to see them with my mom when I was a child. Bond is part of my Gen-X DNA, so I was hoping for someone not so famous, like Calum Turner or Josh O’Conner. But they want to make sure these stay blockbusters, and Daniel Craig is hard to replace. Rob is a safe choice.
Nooooo. I’m
Pretty much never watching another James Bond movie again. Why in the world would they pick him????
Boooooo
Dang, I was hoping for Nicholas Hoult.
Yes! I am thrilled by this casting choice! I believe Rob is going to kill it as Bond (pun very much intended) and surprise a lot of people. 🙂
I am also happy they leaned more toward Pierce Brosnan (sp) and less toward Daniel Craig in this casting decision. But that’s just my humble opinion.
Im with you on this, Yvette. He is very talented. He’s at least 6′ and can look suave & sophisticated. He might have to stop with the stringy & greasy bits of hair he seems to favor, but we will see.
I like R Patz and I hate this casting.
I like Robert but this is a giant misfire IMO. Also – he is the current Batman. It feels like an over saturation of IP. I also don’t know this his weirdo energy will work for Bond (it works for Batman because Batman IS a weirdo)
With the Skydance merger, it’s doubtful that version of a Batman movie was going to get a third installment anyway.
Please let Suki make a cameo singing in a nightclub or something.
While I could see him as a villain far more than as Bond, I think this will be so interesting! I know he hates to work out though, maybe he’ll go as a leaner Bond. But he can wear the daylights out of a suit. And he’s so charmingly weird, I can’t wait to see how he makes this role his own.
I prefer him over all the other guys who they were mentioning lately!
What a resume. To be part of so many franchises. Harry Potter, Twilight, Batman… Bond! Whew!
Bond is always evolving – you had jokey Bond (Moore), broody Bond (Dalton), TV bond (Brosnan), beefcake Bond (Craig). So why not weirdo Bond? I’m down for it. Will he be any more awkward in a love scene than Roger Moore was with Grace Jones (I still wince thinking about it)?
What a snooze. But Bond movies don’t really interest me anyway. I liked Pierce Brosnan bc he was handsome. Daniel Craig is probably a better actor, but not as good looking.
Love Rob, disappointed in this news. The part of The Batman he failed to pull off was the debonair Bruce Wayne – literally the Bond part. I know they were avoiding that classic take, but still.
And Rob famously doesn’t bulk up. They’re definitely going for a different take, but then, is it still Bond?
THIS! Bond is the definition of debonair and Rob doesn’t have it at all (looking good in Dior suit notwithstanding). He’s superb at weird characters because he’s a weirdo himself. I just don’t think he has the chops to pull off 007.
Darn. Husband and I talked about the type of Bond movie it would be if Pattinson was picked, and the way the franchise may go. We think the producers may be going for a lighter series, in the vein of Roger Moore or Pierce Brosnan. I think Pattinson will be fine as that type of Bond, but I’m not looking forward to this era of another comedic Bond. Give me Daniel Craig any day.
I guess im gonna go see a bond film in the theaters first time in my life. I wasnt expecting this, was sure he was up for a villain role! But hes gonna crush it, hes literally been the best part of any movie hes ever been in. (And yes i include The odyssey to that (Okey okey Samatha Morton was the best part of that one, but Rob was a good second))
I’ll say it again: Pattinson is too old for the role. I’d suggest some subtle cosmetic work. I’m not kidding. I suggested that for Idris Elba, too, but to no avail. I am so not watching this Bond movie (never saw one, but I would’ve made an exception for Elba). To hell with Bond and yes, I’m bitter they didn’t choose the only man right for the role.
He’ll always be Cedric Diggory to me. Sniffle.
And working out? have all the other bonds been super muscly type? Hes supposed to be a spy, not a meathead.
No, Roger Moore was not ripped, neither was Timothy Dalton, nor Pierce Brosnan.
Is everyone too young to remember Sean Connery as the first “Bond. James Bond”?
Being ripped like Chris Hemsworth seems to be a relatively new concept in film. For this film, he likely won’t be be expected to look like that.
Yeah, as a criticism of the pick, the not-working-out thing doesn’t make sense. He’ll be an intelligent Bond, which is more interesting.
Still would’ve preferred to see a person of color.
I seem to recall that when Daniel Craig was cast, there was some harrumphing about how muscle-y he was. RPatz is just a reversion to the mean body-wise.
Don’t remember that, I do remember how upset some were that he was blonde. The Blonde Bond.
I’m happy it’s Rob. A good guy. Just had a baby. More money less films more time with his family is great. He’ll appeal to that whole twilight era and we’ll keep going to see James Bond movies. Win win for everybody. I prefer Rob to all the other candidates.
I’m happy for him for the same reasons you gave but I am shocked because he doesn’t give off Bond vibes because he’s seems more relaxed and subdued to what we are used to with Bond. I hope that he surprises all of us. I also agree about the other candidates. I think of the ones listed, he would be a better fit for the role.
Is Bond supposed to be bulked up and ripped? The character’s been all over the place since the beginning, it’ll be interesting to see where they take him. Maybe because I’ve read the books, I’ve always seen him as ruthless, calculating, violent and amoral – basically a villain, but in the service of his government.
Of course not…
Except for Craig, all Bonds were slim…
No because I wouldn’t even say that Daniel Craig is bulked up. Of course he’s ripped but any man can be ripped underneath all of their clothes. Rob himself could be ripped, we’ve just never seen him in roles where his physique is paramount to the role.
Good points being made here about the bulking up. True, Daniel Craig sort of brought that in, but what does need to be there is the capacity for strength and physical violence. Ultimately, Bond fights hand to hand.
I wonder if the storyline for this new iteration isn’t so straightforward, like is this a man stepping into 007’s shoes in some kind of deficit situation, versus just being Bond. And then there’s the whole New World order of it all. They were really struggling to fit the Bond cold war model into the modern world in Spectre.
We all know Pattinson can do ruthless, calculating, violent, and amoral so it sounds like he is a good fit!
I really like him as Batman (maybe a little bit because I’m still traumatised by Batfleck) but I just find this choice so boring. This franchise seems really incapable of reinventing itself and adjusting to ressemble the society it’s evolving in.
Maybe Villeneuve and Pattison will angle the new James Bond as the anti-hero? I’m more curious to know when the film is expected to come out as it has taken so long to reboot the franchise and new the Bond has an early Millenial fanbase . I’m a geriatric Millennial but I’ve never seen Twilight, I loved him in Devill all the time tho, he stole the movie.
This feels like a very safe choice, and by extension a boring one.
It seems on brand for Amazon since the Broccoli family sold it all off.
Safe=Money for Amazon/MGM Studios.
I think he’ll be fine as Bond. But like many have said, Robert isn’t the most interesting pick. Daniel Craig will always be my favorite James Bond so I didn’t really have a dog in this fight.
I was rooting for Jack Lowden but think Robert Pattinson will surprise many in a good way. I think he will be as interesting and “good” as Bond, as any man can be. I mean “Bond” as a concept is kind of “old”, a new take would be welcome.
James Bond is a dinosaur. I don’t know how he can be remade to be acceptable in the 21st century.
He’s over exposed. Anemic bomb who looks more like a villan than hero
I agree. He’s over-exposed and IMO kind of overrated. Also I agree that he comes across as low-energy and a little bloodless. There’s a reason he was cast as a vampire.
Yeah, I know people love him and he has a built in base. Look, everyone has different tastes. He’s never been mine. But for the people excited for it, then good. Maybe he’ll end up great in the role, idk. It’s not an interesting choice to me but I have a bias of just not being a huge fan in the first place. He’s fine? Meh. That’s my vibe.
I’m disappointed Jack Louden didn’t get it – I was rooting for a Scot to get the part but lets see. Based on the image they released his casting takes the role back to the suave Bond of Sean Connery and Roger Moore but lets see what Villenuve does with the movie – he did do great things with the Dune franchise so I have some hope about Pattinson in the role.
He’s going to be great in this role.
The pay-cheque he’s getting must be really good. I assume that’s why he took it. He’s cemented his fame for decades, that’s for sure. And he’ll never be out of work.
This choice is both exciting and super boring, I guess. The fact that I don’t know how to feel probably means I’m ambivalent about him, and had never been forced to confront this until now haha.
I’m glad Tom Holland was nowhere this role haha.
If it can’t be Idris Elba, I actually don’t care who they choose. Just glad it wasn’t Jacob Elordi.
I like Rob, but this Bond is going to be such a snoozefest because Villeneuve is directing it, and all his later films are such joyless colourless bores. The Dune films are awful compared to the original. Arrival was ok but also incredibly slow and silent. Hated Blade Runner 2049 and loved the original lol. Wish Rob the best because he’s a good actor, but I also don’t know if he can carry a movie by himself. Didn’t see it in Batman. He’s better as the crazy side character, like in Tenet
Maybe super unpopular opinion but to me his best work are in French language movies.
As a hater of James Bond movies this feels like a waste of a truly talented man. However, as someone who understands business: brilliant choice.
It could be worse. It could be Timothee Chalamet, who I don’t dislike, but is younger but also has an appearance that I think could only appeal to people younger than him.
Robert Pattinson is probably not as bad as a choice as whatever the next generation might get stuck with a decade and a half from now. Seeing someone like Role Model cast in a Natalie Portman film is not giving me hope for the future.
I was definitely shocked when they chose him as the next bond. I don’t think that he’s a bad actor, I can even see him being a great side actor in a bond movie, but as BOND, no I just don’t see it. Bond has a certain level of charisma and sexiness that is undeniable. He gives off this guy you take home to mom for Christmas type energy and not this sexy mysterious heart throb energy. I wonder if he was the best option of the actors willing to audition for the part? I had to look up the men listed and honestly none of them gave off Bond energy for me either. I would even say that of that selection, Rob was the better choice. I think if someone like Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, Regè Jean Page or Aaron Pierre auditioned for the part and Amazon were serious for finding the best fit for such an iconic role, any of them would have been a better choice. I hope that Rob ends up being an awesome Bond because he’s a great actor, but this a complete shock.
Him?! There’s a scuzzy goosip site says Bezo’s wife wants to sleep with him.
I hate to say this, but I can picture this definitely being true.
Oh my God!! Disgusting, and on top of that… plastic is not
ecological..:)))))))
Why Pattinson decided to take on the role of Bond. Well, the answer is simple: whilst it may not be high-brow, ambitious cinema, it is an iconic series of entertaining films that brings enormous popularity. It’s well known that Pattinson is – or rather, was – very popular following the *Twilight* series, but those days are long gone.
Despite many good films and a few blockbusters, such as *Batman* or *The Odyssey*, there hasn’t been the same kind of frenzy as there was after *Twilight*. I also get the impression that he’s taken a bit of a step back from the limelight himself, focusing on his private life; apart from promoting films, he’s been seen far less often, and now he may have come to the conclusion that it’s worth fighting for the iconic role of the next Bond. He’s popular, well-known and stars in great films, but there are quite a few actors like that out there, whilst there’s only one Bond :)))
My second favourite was Callum Turnen, and then there was no one else. As far as looks go, although they’re completely different types of man, both would be perfect. Pattinson is more of a ‘stiff’, elegant gentleman, somewhere between Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore, whilst Turnen is closer to the swashbuckling and rebellious Timothy Dalton.
Well, but that’s just looks; we don’t know how they’d come across on screen. All in all, both could have been brilliant, even though they’re each different. So I suppose it’s down to drawing straws 🤣
I’m shocked and disappointed, but I read over the weekend that the director sticks with actors he has previously worked with and he wanted Robert because he had worked with him in Dune. Villeneuve directed Sicario, and I thought he did a great job. I mistakenly thought he directed Lucy, which I love, but that was Luc Besson. So I am unsure if Villenueve is a consistently great director. I know Pattinson has been stretching himself artistically for years, and good for him. I would have been happier with anyone other than him, anyone else on the list. I hope he wasn’t chosen just for Villenueve’s professional loyalty. Oh well, no one consults me. I, we, may all be pleasantly surprised, and Robert may grow into the role. To me, it is down now to the screen writer. If they have a fabulous script consistently, they may pull it off. I’m disappointed. Robert is an odd bird. Sometimes I think I would epitomize him as on the spectrum a bit. More will be revealed. As others have said, I don’t dislike him, and I thought his trajectory would be interesting as he developed his craft, but I just don’t think he is charismatic. Or sexy.
Well Cedric Diggory gets to come back as James Bond.
I do not think this is a bad idea at all.
Robert Pattinson is having fun with his career. He pushes himself here and there… internally for himself, externally for us.
I’ve not watched Bond in decades as it’s all too much for me but I’d consider this one for sure.
I’m not a Bond fan (too sexist and regressive for my taste), but since Daniel Craig was such a hog holding onto the role for way longer than he should have (thereby making my top choice, Idris Elba, age out of the running), I am totally down with Robert Pattinson for the role. He’s attractive, looks good in a suit, and is a great actor. I hope he breathes some new life into the series, and modernizes the role.
They were never going to cast Idris as Bond. Never.
Cracking up about Pattison taking the role after I was underwhelmed by other choices. Look he will kill it. He plays such weird roles (like Craig does now) so will be interested in how he shifts to this.
Good choice.
Well, this ensures that I’ll never watch another Bond flick. I can’t with Robert.
I’m kind of amazed that this post has so many comments!
Why do we think people care so much?
I think ppl were always going to have opinions over whoever was chosen as Bond. They’ve done a good job of building that suspense.
I don’t like it at all. It feels lazy. It doesn’t sit well with me when directors always want to work with the same actors. Pattinson has just been around for so long and I associate him with other roles. Bond should be a star making role. Also, he just feels wrong for the part. Not because he’s not a good actor. But he strikes me more as a Bond villain.
I also just really wanted Jack Lowden. I’m clearly not their target audience. I would have watched a Bond movie for Jack but I won’t for Pattinson. And to be fair, I wouldn’t have for Callum Turner either. Or Henry Cavill.
I like Rob from way back but I don’t know about him as Bond. We’ll just have to see his take on it, but I do think it’s an odd choice for him personally and for the franchise. I thought Daniel Craig made an excellent Bond. I think the role calls for some aura of danger and I just see Rob as this goofy weirdo. Sort of like Schmidt from New Girl having a whole party where the theme was danger lol. But the man does have range so we shall see.
I’m shocked at how people like this choice! I guess it’ll be a sucess for bezos.
I thought this was supposed to be a prequel? Rpatz is too long in the tooth for that. Plus apparently he only signed up for 3 films (instead of 4 for the others) so they’ll be back to square one again, it seems like this time they made what they thought was the safest choice
Yeah I had thought they were trying to go earlier 30s as opposed to someone already 40 but hey.
Don’t like Pattinson. I find him annoying. I don’t find him attractive or sexy. I find him weird looking, but he’s a safe choice. Picking a safe Bond after Daniel Craig is probably most important to them and they weren’t sold on the other choices. Neither was I and a few of them are better actors than Rob.
Yeah….no
I am less interested in Robert P. as the new Bond but I am very interested in the fact that Denis Villeneuve is attached to directing it.
I was actually hoping they would go younger with an unknown actor. But Amazon MGM is playing it safe with him.
Years ago I thought Heath Ledger sounded like a horrible casting choice for the Joker. So I am wrong a lot.
Hopefully he fits the role. He can be a very versatile actor. He was an absolute psychopath in The Odyssey. He has the skills for it.
no and no and no. way to go Amazon.
Gosh, I remember making a comment on here years ago about Rob being a Bond, but a totally different Bond with equally female partner, super intelligent etc. and I recall an answer from a reader on here, that it would be a totally different Bond movie. Well, I really hope that it will be something we never have seen before.
That concept sounds like if someone did Get Smart, but played it straight instead of it being a genre spoof. Little bit sad that that is the only spy thriller I can think of that does that…
I looked at his filmography. It’s quite astounding how many roles he’s gotten that would likely be considered well-known in pop culture. Batman and James Bond obviously fit into the iconic category.
I can’t figure out if he’s impressive or has simply not stayed forever with a franchise and that’s why his filmography looks like that. And also franchises are where it’s at for actors now.
Beverley, you are right. They would never have made it Idris, even if he were 32. I so hate that. Letting racism win against getting the perfect actor to play Bond.
Yesssss!!!
He’s so hot!